INTRODUCTION TO NETCASHNetcash is a leading payments provider specializing in Debit Orders, Salary and Creditor payments, Pay Now and Risk Reports to businesses and organizations of all sizes in South Africa, with more than 16 years of experience. Netcash provides quality payment services with an advanced suite of services to assist several types of businesses and their specific needs in the payments industry. Merchants can accept multiple online payment methods from their eCommerce website with Netcash’s Pay Now Gateway. With the Pay Now Online Payment Gateway plugin, merchants can offer their clients multiple payment methods increasing the tendency of payments being made. 3D security and PCI compliance reduce both fraud and the chances of chargebacks and merchants have a dedicated Payments Advisor, who can address any problems that may arise on an ongoing basis. Signing up with Netcash is easy, and merchants can access their accounts from anywhere without software or upgrade charges incurred. The platform system is navigable and user-friendly, with users not tied to any fixed or long-term agreements, but only paying for the services which they request. Its mission is to build client-centric partnerships based on unrivaled service and provide multiple innovative payment solutions on an integrated online platform. Netcash is registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) as a Systems Operator and Third-Party Payments Provider.
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HISTORY AND HEADQUARTERS OF NETCASHNetcash was acquired by the Sage Group on May 1, 2010, and has its head offices at Netcash Square, Cnr Parklands Main Road, and Koeberg Rd, Parklands, Cape Town.
SERVICES OF NETCASHNetcash is a leading payments provider specializing in Debit Orders, Salary and Creditor payments, Pay Now and Risk Reports, offering services like the following:
Debit OrdersNetcash offers a complete Debit Order Collection system, enabling a merchant to collect recurring payments from his customers without the hassle or time-consuming admin. Debit Orders are a method of collecting money from a bank account with the permission of an account holder. It is most commonly used to collect monthly subscriptions, premiums or repayments. It comprises simple and efficient ways to collect money including recurring and once-off debit orders as well as Same-day or Two-day services.
Electronic Mandate SolutionsNetcash electronic mandate solutions ensure that you obtain your clients’ authority to debit in a compliant, secure, and convenient manner. With it, a merchant can get paid sooner, and enhance his cash flow by receiving up to 90% of his collection value paid on the day the debits are processed.
Extensive reportingWith a Netcash service, a merchant can track who has paid him and analyze his debit order collections using its comprehensive reports and statistical data.
Comprehensive collection facilitiesThe Netcash debit order collection service enables collections from cheques, savings, and credit card accounts.
Salary PaymentsNetcash simplifies processing recurring salary payments. Paying salaries each month should not bring additional pressure and when you pay employees using Netcash you can relax because everyone will get paid on time due to single transaction or batch salary payments online to all South African banks.
Increase accuracyAccuracy is of utmost importance when making any payments, which is why Netcash ensures that you pay the correct bank account every time by using its bank account verification service.
Greater flexibilityWith a Dated Payments service, all your payroll payments reflect on the employee’s accounts on the same date at the same time, irrespective of where the bank account is held.
Stay in controlExtensive reporting including statements, batch, and audit reports, as well as payment notifications, ensure that you are kept in the loop of all payment aspects.
Creditor PaymentsYou can process creditor payments more efficiently and safely. Creditor payments may take up valuable time, can be admin-intensive, and can increase risk in the day-to-day running of a business. Using Netcash will increase your efficiency and make payments confidently.
Extra securityTo ensure that your account is more secure, you can dictate the levels of access, and the number of authorizers per payment batch, and use One Time Pins (OTPs) or two-factor authentication to authorize payments.
BillingWith Netcash billing solutions, you can offer clients a choice of convenient, one-click payment methods which will help you to get paid faster, improve cash flow, and reduce admin. It supports easy online payment, an invoice for easy online payment, multiple ways to pay, and automated reconciliation.
Payment RequestYou can request a payment from anyone with a smartphone, or email address or follow up on your unpaid debit orders. Payment Request enables you to accept online payments via a secure link sent in an SMS or email or by presenting a QR code for payment by using the Netcash Mobile App. With Payment Request, you can reduce and follow up on your unpaid debit orders with a quick SMS or Email directly from your Netcash account and offer more payment options. If your business is mobile and you need immediate payment, you can log in to Netcash on a smart device and send a payment request. You can generate a QR code for contactless payment, and enjoy automatic reconciliation as well as a payment notification.
eCommerce Payment GatewaySelling online is made simple because a Netcash account is already integrated into several free shopping cart plugins that can be downloaded from its website. You have the benefit to offer clients multiple payment methods, increasing the likelihood of payment being made in time. 3D security and PCI compliance reduce fraud and the chances of chargeback on card transactions.
Unsurpassed after-sale supportWith Netcash you will get a dedicated Payments Advisor for all support needs. Whenever you require assistance, you will speak to the same person.
Subscription BillingWith the Netcash eCommerce Gateway, you can give your customers the ability to subscribe to purchases of goods and services with an agreed payment frequency, duration, and amount. This assists businesses to manage memberships or recurring purchases with ease. Upon checkout, customers will be encouraged to complete subscription payment details, alternatively, a shopping cart can be prepopulated with available subscription options i.e., frequency, duration, and amount. Customers can enter card details in a PCI-compliant environment, it is then encrypted, tokenized and the initial 3D Secure transaction is completed. Tokenised card details are automatically billed by Netcash when payments are due, and the proceeds are credited to your Netcash account.
Retail PaymentsYou can provide your clients with a simple barcode and enable payment at any one of 6 000 retail outlets across the country using cash, debit, or credit card. Barcoded invoicing has ample benefits for your business. Clients can send a ShortCode to their Cellphone to be presented for payment. Customers can pay using cash, debit, or credit card. SCode receipts are included in your Netcash statement for easy reconciliation.
Netcash ShopNetcash Shop is a powerful eCommerce Shopping Cart and online shop builder that allows a business owner to create an eCommerce Shop in just a few simple steps. Such a Netcash Shop has multiple integrated payment options for customers to choose from and the Netcash logistics partner can provide real-time shipping rates based on a customer’s location. Your Shop can be added to multiple existing websites, blogs, and social media platforms to boost your online presence and reach more customers.
Risk ReportsYou can manage and reduce your business risk since bank account verification matches the bank account number to an ID or company registration number so that you pay the right party every time. ID verification and consumer credit checks will verify the information supplied on employment applications. You can make informed decisions when dealing with customers and creditors using risk reporting services sourced from the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and multiple credit bureaus including TransUnion, Experian, XDS, and Compuscan.
PAYMENT METHODS ACCEPTEDNetcash accepts multiple convenient payment methods. It makes paying more convenient for your customers so that you get paid more quicker. Payment options available include Instant EFT, Bank EFT, Credit Card, Visa Checkout, Cash Payments, and QR using major wallets or banking apps. Mastercard and Visa: All major credit and debit cards are supported by these international card companies and accepted worldwide. Ozow Instant EFT: Ozow is an instant EFT payment service that allows your customer to make secure online payments directly from their bank account. Bank EFT: Receive payments into your dedicated bank account for easy reconciliation. Visa Click to Pay: You can pay for purchases by using your username and password rather than entering all your credit card information. Masterpass: Masterpass is a digital wallet product from Mastercard that allows customers to check out faster whether shopping in-store or online. Zapper: Zapper is a mobile application that allows shoppers to make safe, fast, and easy mobile payments. The app supports credit cards and most debit cards from any local bank, as well as 3D Secure-enabled international bank cards. VodaPay: VodaPay is a digital wallet enabled by Vodacom that allows customers to save up to 4 bank cards for quick and easy transactions using a mobile device. SCode: SCode allows for payment by presenting a barcode at the counters of Checkers, Checkers Hyper, House & Home, OK, Shoprite, Usave, and at the South African Post Office.
SAFETY OF NETCASHNetcash is PCI Level 1 Compliant, and all its credit card transactions are 3D secure enabled. Netcash follows strict standards to ensure all customers’ data is safe. Credit cardholders can return or dispute credit card transactions up to 180 days after a transaction has taken place. Netcash is registered with The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) with Intermediatory Licence no. 44751 and registered as a Systems Operator and Third-Party Payments Provider (Registration number SO001051) with the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA).
CUSTOMER SUPPORTUsers can chat to Netcash via a chat option on the website, they can complete their details and one of the payment advisors will call them to discuss their unique payment needs. There is also an email form on the website with which an email can be sent quickly. A phone number is also provided. Office hours are:
- Monday – Thursday: 08h00 – 17h00
- Friday: 08h00 – 17h00
- Weekends – Closed
- Public Holidays – Closed
SUMMARYNetcash is a leading payments provider specializing in Debit Orders, Salary and Creditor payments, Pay Now and Risk Reports to businesses in South Africa. Netcash provides an advanced suite of services to assist several types of businesses. 3D security and PCI compliance reduce both fraud and the chances of chargebacks and merchants have a dedicated Payments Advisor, who can address any problems that may arise on an ongoing basis.
FAQ
Do I require a merchant account at my bank to use the Netcash Pay Now service?No, you do not require a merchant account to make use of any of the Pay Now payment options.
Does the Pay Now service offer recurring transactions?For recurring transactions, you can make use of the debit order facility where you can make recurring deductions against bank accounts and credit cards.
What risk reports does Netcash offer?
- Bank account verification
- Business linked to consumer
- Consumer credit check
- CIPC business
- Mini company
Can retail payments be used as a payment option on a website?Yes, once your customer is ready to check out, they can select to print or SMS the barcode ShortCode.
Is Netcash secure?Netcash is PCI Level 1 Compliant, credit card transactions are 3D secure enabled and strict standards ensure all customers’ data is safe. Netcash is registered with The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA).
What payment methods are available?Mastercard and Visa, Ozow Instant EFT, Bank EFT, Visa Click to Pay, Masterpass, Zapper, VodaPay, SCode.
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