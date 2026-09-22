JustMarkets Islamic Account offers Islamic swap-free trading on all 4 main trading account levels, including Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, and Raw Spread. JustMarkets offers swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets Islamic Account - Key Points Quick Overview

Overview

JustMarkets is a multi-asset broker established in 2012, and we cannot endorse it. One of our main concerns about the broker is that its governing body has poor supervision of other brokerages of a similar kind.

Besides, we have received several reports from traders who have been unable to withdraw their funds, so we advise them to tread cautiously. The seven live accounts offered by JustMarkets on its MT4/MT5 trading platforms require only 10 USD as a minimum deposit, and the spreads begin as low as 1.0 pip in the Cent Account, which is most suitable for beginners (EUR/USD).

JustMarkets Islamic Account

Opening an Islamic account with JustMarkets is easy for South African traders who want to align their trading activity with their religious convictions

One key benefit of a swap-free Islamic account is the flexibility it provides traders. It eliminates the need to constantly check currency discount rates, streamlining the trading process and allowing traders to concentrate on their strategies rather than financial complexities.

allowing traders to concentrate on their strategies rather than financial complexities. Converting your existing Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, or Raw Spread account to a swap-free account is simple .

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Islamic Accounts - A Comparison

🔎 Account 🥇 Standard 🥈 Pro 🥉 Raw Spread ✅ Standard Cent 💰 Min. Deposit $10 USD / R160 ZAR $200 USD $200 USD $10 USD / R160 ZAR 📈 Leverage 1:3000 1:3000 1:3000 1:1000 📉 Spread from 0.3 0.1 0 0.3 💳 Commission No No Yes No 🎉 Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

Standard Cent Islamic, Swap-Free Account

The Standard Cent account is designed with beginner traders in mind. The Standard Cent account is the perfect next step following the Demo account, trading without the need for a large deposit. The balance on the Standard Cent account is measured in cents. A JustMarkets Standard Cent account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 10 / 180 ZAR.

Standard Islamic, Swap-Free Account

The Standard account is the most popular account choice amongst clients. The Standard account includes a basic set of tools, tight spreads starting from 0.3 pips, and no commissions. A Standard account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 10 / 180 ZAR

Pro Islamic, Swap-Free Account

The JustMarkets Pro account is designed with experienced and professional participants in mind. Pro Traders can use any style of trading, and the account is characterized by narrow spreads, high leverage, a lack of commission, and no restrictions on the number of orders and volume. Furthermore, the Pro account offers a wide range of trading instruments - 50+ currency pairs, indices, metals, and commodities. A Pro account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 100 / R1600 ZAR.

Raw Spread Islamic, Swap-Free Account

The JustMarkets Raw Spread account is created for dynamic trading. Perfect for market participants who prefer intraday, frequent inputs and outputs in combination with work on short timeframes. The JustMarkets Raw Spread account does come with a commission for transactions, but the spread is floating from 0.0 pips. A JustMarkets Raw Spread account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 100 / R1600 ZAR.

How to open a JustMarkets Islamic Account - Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Register

Locate the registration section by visiting the JustMarkets website.

Step 2: Register and open an account

The registration process is fast and secure. The Pro account is automatically opened, but you can open other accounts anytime.

Complete the registration form by providing personal information, including your name, email address, and phone number.

Step 3: Fund an account

JustMarkets offers a variety of payment methods, making the depositing process quick and simple.

JustMarkets will send you an email containing a verification link; select that link to validate your email address.

Include additional personal information and submit supporting documentation to verify your identity and place of residence.

Once verification is complete, select your preferred trading platform (MT4 or MT5) and the type of trading account (e.g., Cent, Standard, Pro, Raw Spread).

Next, funds can be deposited using one of the payment methods accessible to South African traders.

Step 4: Download a platform

You can choose between MT4 and MT5 trading platforms. You can also go web, desktop, or mobile—it’s up to you.

Step 5: Request an Islamic Account

To move your Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, or Raw Spread account into the group of the JustMarkets Islamic Account, you need to make a request to the support and get qualified help, and your accounts will be moved to the swap-free group if you meet all the requirements.

Swap-free accounts allow the trader to escape the necessity of controlling the size of the currency discount rate all the time, and it makes trading simpler.

Also, it helps to take into consideration the commission for transferring the position in advance while calculating the planned trading results.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

JustMarkets at a Glance

🔎 Broker 🗓Year Founded 2012 👥Amount of Staff Information not publicly disclosed 🧑🏽‍🤝‍🧑🏽Amount of Active Traders Information not publicly disclosed 📌Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation Regulated by multiple authorities 🏦Country of Regulation Cyprus, Seychelles 💴Account Segregation Yes 🔑Negative Balance Protection Yes 📑Investor Protection Schemes Not specified Account Types and Features 👤Institutional Accounts No 📒Managed Accounts No 📋Minor Account Currencies Multiple including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, etc. 🪙Minimum Deposit USD 10 / 180 ZAR Trading Conditions 💷Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time 1-3 business days for withdrawals 💵Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by payment method and region 📉Spreads From 0.0 pips 📈Commissions Varies by account type and instrument 💹Number of Base Currencies Supported 20+ 📊Swap Fees Varies by instrument and account type ↪️Leverage Up to 1:3000 📌Margin Requirements Varies by instrument and account type ☪️Islamic Account (Swap-Free) Yes 🆓Demo Account Yes ⏰Order Execution Time 0.1-0.3 seconds 📲VPS Hosting Available upon request Trading Instruments 📍CFDs-Total Offered 1,000+ 📍CFD Stock Indices Yes 📍CFD Commodities Yes 📍CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 🪙Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 🖥️Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 📱OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android ⚙️Forex Trading Tools Economic calendar, trading calculators, charting tools Customer Support 🗣️Live Chat Availability Yes 📧Customer Support Email Address support@justmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number Varies by region 🖥Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🔖Languages Supported on JustMarkets Website 10+ Educational Resources and Support 📜Forex Course No 🖥Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, guides, and videos Partnerships and Programs 🤝Affiliate Program Yes 👥Amount of Partners Varies 🗂IB Program Yes ❓Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams? Not specified ✅Rebate Program No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

JustMarkets Customer Reviews

JustMarkets gets reviewed positively mostly by its customers due to its really good and engaging trading conditions that include a lower spread rate, a high level of leverage, as well as a diverse range of accounts suitable for different classes of traders.

They also note the ease of navigation and the speed of execution of trades, as well as the quality of customer support provided in different languages.

It is also important to state that a portion of users have pointed out that the level of regulatory supervision is lower than in other jurisdictions with a higher profile, and this can create an issue of trust.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Generally positive, with solid ratings on review platforms like Trustpilot for reliability and features. 👏Customer Satisfaction High satisfaction among users for competitive spreads, flexible account types, and platform usability. 📞Customer Service Praised for responsive and multilingual support through live chat, email, and phone.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Rating

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive feedback users appreciate competitive spreads, high leverage, and a variety of trading instruments. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews some users commend the broker's services and support. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendly interface and efficient customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ mixed reviews about JustMarkets. Some users praised their user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive reviews users praise the broker's reliability, competitive spreads, and prompt customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons MAM accounts US clients not accepted Supports social trading High Spreads excellent Education

Conclusion JustMarkets Islamic Account offers Islamic swap-free trading on all 4 main trading account levels, including Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, and Raw Spread. JustMarkets offers swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can Muslim traders from South Africa open a JustMarkets Islamic account?

Yes, JustMarkets does accept Muslim traders from South Africa who want to trade with a swap-free account.

What is JustMarkets?

JustMarkets is the brand name of JF Global Limited, which is a company registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

What instruments can be traded with JustMarkets?

You can trade 150+ asset classes with JustMarkets, including Forex, Stocks, ECN, Commodities, Indices, and Bonds.

Is JustMarkets regulated in South Africa?

JustMarkets accepts South African traders but is not regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in the country.

Are there additional charges on the Islamic account?

No additional charges on the Islamic account.

What is an Islamic trading account?

Trading accounts that are based on Islamic principles and where the receipt of interest (known as riba) is prohibited.

Do all brokers offer Islamic accounts?

No, check with your intended broker first about the availability of an Islamic trading account.

Are there any additional charges for converting a trading account to an Islamic Account?

JustMarkets does not charge any additional cost for converting a trading account to an Islamic account.

What are the most popular forex pairs to trade with Islamic accounts?

EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD, GBP/NZD, GBP/USD, AUD/NZD, and so forth.