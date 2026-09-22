JustMarkets Islamic Account Review

  JustMarkets Islamic Account offers Islamic swap-free trading on all 4 main trading account levels, including Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, and Raw Spread. JustMarkets offers swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

JustMarkets Islamic Account - Key Points Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️JustMarkets Islamic Account
  3. ☑️How to open a JustMarkets Islamic Account – Step-by-Step Guide
  4. ☑️JustMarkets at a Glance
  5. ☑️JustMarkets Customer Reviews
  6. ☑️Pros and Cons
  7. ☑️Conclusion
  8. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • JustMarkets is a multi-asset broker established in 2012, and we cannot endorse it. One of our main concerns about the broker is that its governing body has poor supervision of other brokerages of a similar kind.
  • Besides, we have received several reports from traders who have been unable to withdraw their funds, so we advise them to tread cautiously. The seven live accounts offered by JustMarkets on its MT4/MT5 trading platforms require only 10 USD as a minimum deposit, and the spreads begin as low as 1.0 pip in the Cent Account, which is most suitable for beginners (EUR/USD).

   

JustMarkets Islamic Account

  • Opening an Islamic account with JustMarkets is easy for South African traders who want to align their trading activity with their religious convictions.
  • One key benefit of a swap-free Islamic account is the flexibility it provides traders. It eliminates the need to constantly check currency discount rates, streamlining the trading process and allowing traders to concentrate on their strategies rather than financial complexities.
  • Converting your existing Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, or Raw Spread account to a swap-free account is simple.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Islamic Accounts - A Comparison

🔎 Account🥇 Standard🥈 Pro🥉 Raw Spread✅ Standard Cent
💰 Min. Deposit$10 USD / R160 ZAR$200 USD $200 USD $10 USD / R160 ZAR
📈 Leverage1:30001:30001:30001:1000
📉 Spread from0.30.100.3
💳 CommissionNoNo YesNo
🎉 Open an AccountOpen AccountOpen AccountOpen AccountOpen Account
  JustMarkets Account Comparison  

  JustMarkets Standard Cent Islamic, Swap-Free Account  

 

Standard Islamic, Swap-Free Account

JustMarkets Standard Islamic, Swap-Free Account

  The Standard account is the most popular account choice amongst clients. The Standard account includes a basic set of tools, tight spreads starting from 0.3 pips, and no commissions. A Standard account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 10 / 180 ZAR  

MetaTrader 4 Pro Account

 

 

MetaTrader 4 Raw Spread Account

 

 

How to open a JustMarkets Islamic Account - Step-by-Step Guide

   

Step 1: Register

  How to Open a JustMarkets Account step 1  

Step 2: Register and open an account

  • The registration process is fast and secure. The Pro account is automatically opened, but you can open other accounts anytime.
  • Complete the registration form by providing personal information, including your name, email address, and phone number.

  How to Open a JustMarkets Account step 1  

Step 3: Fund an account

  • JustMarkets offers a variety of payment methods, making the depositing process quick and simple.
  • JustMarkets will send you an email containing a verification link; select that link to validate your email address.
  • Include additional personal information and submit supporting documentation to verify your identity and place of residence.
  • Once verification is complete, select your preferred trading platform (MT4 or MT5) and the type of trading account (e.g., Cent, Standard, Pro, Raw Spread).
  • Next, funds can be deposited using one of the payment methods accessible to South African traders.

 

Step 4: Download a platform

  • You can choose between MT4 and MT5 trading platforms. You can also go web, desktop, or mobile—it’s up to you.

 

Step 5: Request an Islamic Account

  • To move your Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, or Raw Spread account into the group of the JustMarkets Islamic Account, you need to make a request to the support and get qualified help, and your accounts will be moved to the swap-free group if you meet all the requirements.
  • Swap-free accounts allow the trader to escape the necessity of controlling the size of the currency discount rate all the time, and it makes trading simpler.
  • Also, it helps to take into consideration the commission for transferring the position in advance while calculating the planned trading results.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

JustMarkets at a Glance

🔎 BrokerJustMarkets CTA logo
🗓Year Founded2012
👥Amount of StaffInformation not publicly disclosed
🧑🏽‍🤝‍🧑🏽Amount of Active TradersInformation not publicly disclosed
📌Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationRegulated by multiple authorities
🏦Country of RegulationCyprus, Seychelles
💴Account SegregationYes
🔑Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📑Investor Protection SchemesNot specified
Account Types and Features
👤Institutional AccountsNo
📒Managed AccountsNo
📋Minor Account CurrenciesMultiple including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, etc.
🪙Minimum DepositUSD 10 / 180 ZAR
Trading Conditions
💷Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time1-3 business days for withdrawals
💵Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by payment method and region
📉Spreads From0.0 pips
📈CommissionsVaries by account type and instrument
💹Number of Base Currencies Supported20+
📊Swap FeesVaries by instrument and account type
↪️LeverageUp to 1:3000
📌Margin RequirementsVaries by instrument and account type
☪️Islamic Account (Swap-Free)Yes
🆓Demo AccountYes
⏰Order Execution Time0.1-0.3 seconds
📲VPS HostingAvailable upon request
Trading Instruments
📍CFDs-Total Offered1,000+
📍CFD Stock IndicesYes
📍CFD CommoditiesYes
📍CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
🪙Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
🖥️Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
📱OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
⚙️Forex Trading ToolsEconomic calendar, trading calculators, charting tools
Customer Support
🗣️Live Chat AvailabilityYes
📧Customer Support Email Addresssupport@justmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberVaries by region
🖥Social Media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
🔖Languages Supported on JustMarkets Website10+
Educational Resources and Support
📜Forex CourseNo
🖥WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesArticles, guides, and videos
Partnerships and Programs
🤝Affiliate ProgramYes
👥Amount of PartnersVaries
🗂IB ProgramYes
❓Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams?Not specified
✅Rebate ProgramNo
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

JustMarkets Customer Reviews

  • JustMarkets gets reviewed positively mostly by its customers due to its really good and engaging trading conditions that include a lower spread rate, a high level of leverage, as well as a diverse range of accounts suitable for different classes of traders.
  • They also note the ease of navigation and the speed of execution of trades, as well as the quality of customer support provided in different languages.
  • It is also important to state that a portion of users have pointed out that the level of regulatory supervision is lower than in other jurisdictions with a higher profile, and this can create an issue of trust.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall RatingGenerally positive, with solid ratings on review platforms like Trustpilot for reliability and features.
👏Customer SatisfactionHigh satisfaction among users for competitive spreads, flexible account types, and platform usability.
📞Customer ServicePraised for responsive and multilingual support through live chat, email, and phone.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Rating

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Generally positive feedback users appreciate competitive spreads, high leverage, and a variety of trading instruments.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed reviews some users commend the broker's services and support.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
google logo
Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendly interface and efficient customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
mixed reviews about JustMarkets. Some users praised their user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot Logo
Generally positive reviews users praise the broker's reliability, competitive spreads, and prompt customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
MAM accountsUS clients not accepted
Supports social tradingHigh Spreads
excellent Education
 

Conclusion

JustMarkets Islamic Account offers Islamic swap-free trading on all 4 main trading account levels, including Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, and Raw Spread. JustMarkets offers swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.

 

You might also like:

JustMarkets Account TypesJustMarkets Demo Account – Step-by-StepJustMarkets Fees and SpreadsJustMarkets Minimum DepositJustMarkets Sign up BonusSA Shares Instagram

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Can Muslim traders from South Africa open a JustMarkets Islamic account?

Yes, JustMarkets does accept Muslim traders from South Africa who want to trade with a swap-free account.  

What is JustMarkets?

JustMarkets is the brand name of JF Global Limited, which is a company registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.  

What instruments can be traded with JustMarkets?

You can trade 150+ asset classes with JustMarkets, including Forex, Stocks, ECN, Commodities, Indices, and Bonds.  

Is JustMarkets regulated in South Africa?

JustMarkets accepts South African traders but is not regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in the country.  

Are there additional charges on the Islamic account?

No additional charges on the Islamic account.  

What is an Islamic trading account?

Trading accounts that are based on Islamic principles and where the receipt of interest (known as riba) is prohibited.  

Do all brokers offer Islamic accounts?

No, check with your intended broker first about the availability of an Islamic trading account.  

Are there any additional charges for converting a trading account to an Islamic Account?

JustMarkets does not charge any additional cost for converting a trading account to an Islamic account.  

What are the most popular forex pairs to trade with Islamic accounts?

EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD, GBP/NZD, GBP/USD, AUD/NZD, and so forth.  

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