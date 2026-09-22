Internet Computer (ICP) is the first blockchain in the world that runs at web speed with unlimited capacity. It also represents a third-generation blockchain innovation and aims towards a decentralised web infrastructure that is entirely run by nodes, smart contracts, and censorship-resistant websites.
What is Internet Computer?
- Internet Computer (ICP) is the first blockchain in the world that runs at web speed with unlimited capacity.
- It also represents a third-generation blockchain innovation and aims towards a decentralised web infrastructure that is entirely run by nodes, smart contracts, and censorship-resistant websites.
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Key Features and Takeaways of Internet Computer
- Internet Computer is a young, new addition to the cryptocurrency top 100 that has the following key features and takeaways:
- Internet Computer provides a revolutionary way to build tokenised internet services along with pan-industry platforms, vital respect for personal data, and financial systems that are fully decentralised.
- The research foundation behind Internet Computer is DFINITY, and the project attracted a significant amount of attention from the crypto community, with more than a billion ZAR raised from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Polychain Capital, SV Angel, and several others.
- On May 10, DFINITY launched Internet Computer onto the public domain, meaning that it now functions as a decentralised global computer. It was marked by the release of the project’s source code and a governance token that will allow the community to govern the network.
- Internet Computer works towards the goal of extending the internet and making it a solution on which the entire world can build.
- Internet Computer changes the internet from a connection of private servers, which are centralised and controlled by large entities, to being a decentralised solution where there is no control or censorship, with the community in charge.
- Internet Computer is based on the scientific breakthrough Chain Key Technology, which consists of a set of cryptographic protocols that orchestrate the nodes that make up Internet Computer, allowing it to have a single public key.
- This type of technology is a significant advantage as it allows for any smart device to verify the authenticity of artifacts from the Internet Computer, something that older blockchains cannot do.
- This single public key allows for new nodes to be added to form new subnets, scaling the network indefinitely.
- By using Forward Secrecy and Noninteractive Zero-Knowledge Proofs, which are highly advanced cryptography, the team behind Internet Computer has created the perfect solution that is years ahead of the competition.
- The native token for Internet Computer, ICP, is used for network governance, to compute power, and to reward participants.
- Internet Connection is currently supported by 48 data centres, and according to DFINITY, this number is set to increase by an additional 75 centres by the end of the year.
Internet Computer Mining
- ICP is unlike many other cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, which can be mined, and Ethereum, which can be staked.
- Internet Computer is the first fully adaptive blockchain in the world, and the rewards for participants work in a completely different way.
Network Nervous System (NNS)
- The Internet Computer network, as well as special node machines that are responsible for hosting the network, run under the control of the Network Nervous System (NNS). It is a tokenised governance system that is decentralised and open.
- Anyone can submit a proposal to NNS, and if it is adopted, it is implemented immediately, automatically. It allows the network to adapt and evolve in real-time, with NNS being able to perform any task, including:
- Upgrading node machines to apply security fixes or to update the protocol. Tweaking of economic parameters.
- Forming new subnet blockchains so that network capacity can be increased, and much more.
- NSS runs alongside the protocols of Internet Computer, and it can make any changes without network operation being interrupted or security being compromised in any way.
Staking and Governance
- NNS works by allowing users to stake their ICP governance tokens, creating voting neurons.
- Anyone can create a neuron, exerting the will of the community, which is mediated through algorithms.
- When users stake ICP, they create a new neuron, and the process is done in two different stages.
- The first stage involves the transfer of ICP to an account of the governance canister that will correspond to the new neuron.
- The governance canister is then notified of an incoming transfer, updating its internal neuron bookkeeping.
- If a user locks their entire ICP balance in staking, the account does not exist on the ledger anymore.
- Therefore, when a user withdraws their entire stake, the associated neuron is dissolved and destroyed.
Pros and Cons
|✔️Pros
|❌Cons
|Internet Computer provides a decentralised framework that is free from censorship
|ICP has seen large leaps and sharp recessions in a few days of trading, making it extremely volatile and susceptible to fluctuations
|Internet Computer is open and accessible by anyone in the world
|Regardless of the technological advances, ICP is not much different from other altcoins
|Internet Computer started its journey with a significant investor interest, pathing the way forward from the get-go
|There is uncertainty around its decentralisation and permissionless transactions
|ICP is listed on most cryptocurrency exchanges
|The future of ICP and the network is depending on possibilities instead of certainties
|Internet Computer and ICP have drawn a significant portion of attention since launch
|There is a strong and solid team behind development
|Smart contracts are supported and there is potential to add more
Should you buy an Internet Computer?
- DFINITY launched Internet Computer onto the public domain within the past month, causing the value of ICP to skyrocket and allowing it to become one of the largest cryptocurrencies.
- Internet Connection uses advanced technology that is currently not used by any other cryptocurrency project or blockchain, placing it well ahead of its competition.
- ICP is set to increase in value as more people adopt a decentralised, community-governed way of using the internet.
- Internet Connection also promises complete privacy, lightning-fast speed, and complete decentralisation, without the risk of any large corporation ever controlling or directing progress, with the power in the hands of the community.
- Many investors have flocked to Internet Connection in the past month, and this is set to steadily increase as adoption spreads worldwide, making Internet Connection a valuable, sustainable project.
How to Buy Internet Computer (ICP)
- Buying an Internet Computer (ICP) is straightforward and can be done in a few simple steps using a cryptocurrency exchange.
Step 1: Choose a Crypto Exchange
Select a reliable exchange that lists ICP. Popular options include:
- Binance (high liquidity)
- Coinbase (beginner-friendly)
- Kraken (secure and regulated)
- KuCoin or Gate.io (wide crypto selection)
Make sure the exchange supports your preferred payment method (ZAR, USD, crypto, etc.).
Step 2: Create and Verify Your Account
- Sign up with your email and create a strong password
- Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for security
- Complete KYC verification (upload ID and proof of address if required)
- This step ensures your account is secure and compliant with regulations.
Step 3: Deposit Funds
You can fund your account in two main ways: Option 1: Fiat Deposit
- Bank transfer
- Debit/credit card
Option 2: Crypto Deposit
- Transfer USDT, BTC, or ETH from another wallet
Choose the method with the lowest fees and fastest processing time.
Step 4: Find ICP
- Go to the trading section
- Search for “ICP”
- Select a trading pair such as:
- ICP/USDT
- ICP/USD
- ICP/BTC
Step 5: Buy ICPChoose your order type:
- Market Order – Buy instantly at the current price
- Limit Order – Set your own price and wait for execution
- Enter the amount you want to buy and confirm the transaction.
Step 6: Store Your ICP Safely
After purchasing ICP, you have two options: Keep on Exchange
- Easy access for trading
- Less secure
Transfer to Wallet (Recommended)
- Hardware wallets (Ledger) – highest security
- Software wallets (Plug Wallet, Stoic Wallet)
Always back up your recovery phrase and never share your private keys.
How the Internet Computer Works
- Internet Computer (ICP) is fundamentally different from traditional blockchains because it aims to replace parts of the traditional internet infrastructure, not just support financial transactions.
- Instead of relying on centralised cloud providers like AWS or Google Cloud, Internet Computer allows developers to deploy applications directly on-chain using smart contracts called canisters.
What Are Canisters?
Canisters are advanced smart contracts that:
- Store data
- Execute code
- Serve web content directly to users
Unlike Ethereum smart contracts, canisters can:
- Handle large-scale data
- Serve full web applications
- Operate at near web speed
How the Network OperatesInternet Computer is powered by:
Independent Data Centres
- These host node machines run the network.
Subnets
- Groups of nodes that work together to process smart contracts.
Chain Key Technology
- Allows the network to operate as a single unified blockchain with one public key.
Why This Matters
- Eliminates reliance on centralised servers
- Enables fully decentralised websites
- Improves scalability dramatically
Internet Computer Performance and Scalability
- Internet Computer is designed for massive scalability.
Key Performance Features
- Web-speed transaction processing
- High throughput across subnets
- Infinite scalability via subnet expansion
How Scaling Works
Instead of increasing the load on one chain, ICP:
- Adds new subnets
- Distributes workload across them
- Maintains a unified network
Benefits
- No congestion issues like Ethereum
- Supports large-scale applications
- Enables real-time services
Internet Computer Ecosystem
Internet Computer supports a wide range of applications.
Core Ecosystem AreasDecentralised Websites
- Fully hosted on-chain without traditional servers.
DeFi Platforms
- Lending, borrowing, and financial services.
Social Media
- Censorship-resistant platforms.
Enterprise Applications
- Business tools and systems.
|Type of Fee
|Information
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|0.002 ICP
Real-World Use Cases of Internet Computer
Internet Computer is designed for practical adoption.
Decentralised Web Hosting
Developers can host websites entirely on-chain without:
- Cloud providers
- Centralised servers
- Third-party control
Social Media Platforms
- Censorship-resistant
- User-controlled data
- Transparent algorithms
DeFi Applications
- Lending and borrowing
- Stablecoin systems
- Financial infrastructure
Enterprise Systems
- Business applications
- Data storage solutions
- Workflow automation
Tokenomics of ICP
ICP plays a central role in the ecosystem.
Key Uses
- Governance participation
- Paying for computation (“cycles”)
- Staking rewards
- Network incentives
Cycles Explained
ICP tokens are converted into cycles, which are used to:
- Run smart contracts
- Power applications
- Pay for computation
Why This Is Important
- Creates a sustainable economic model
- Separates token price from computation costs
- Ensures long-term scalability
Governance via Network Nervous System (NNS)
- The Network Nervous System (NNS) is one of ICP’s most unique features.
What NNS Does
- Manages network upgrades
- Controls economic parameters
- Adds new subnets
- Oversees governance
How Governance Works
- Users stake ICP to create neurons
- Neurons vote on proposals
- Approved proposals are executed automatically
Key Advantage
- Fully decentralised decision-making
- No manual intervention required
- Real-time network evolution
Security of the Internet Computer
- Internet Computer uses advanced cryptography.
Security Features
- Chain Key Technology
- Threshold cryptography
- Forward secrecy
- Zero-knowledge proofs
Benefits
- Strong data integrity
- Secure transactions
- Protection against attacks
Advantages of the Internet Computer
- Fully decentralised web infrastructure
- Web-speed performance
- Scalable architecture
- Advanced cryptography
- Strong developer capabilities
Disadvantages of the Internet Computer
- Complex technology
- Adoption still growing
- Competition from Ethereum and others
- Learning curve for developers
- Market volatility
Internet Computer vs Other Blockchains
ICP vs Ethereum
- ICP: Faster, scalable, full web hosting
- Ethereum: Larger ecosystem
ICP vs Solana
- ICP: Focus on the decentralised internet
- Solana: High-speed DeFi/NFT
ICP vs AWS (Web2)
- ICP: Decentralised infrastructure
- AWS: Centralised cloud services
Who Should Use an Internet Computer?
Ideal Users
- Developers building Web3 apps
- Businesses seeking decentralisation
- Privacy-focused users
Not Ideal For
- Beginners with no crypto knowledge
- Users seeking simple transactions only
Investment Perspective on ICP
ICP is a long-term infrastructure play.
Bull Case
- Unique technology
- Decentralised internet vision
- Strong backing (DFINITY)
Bear Case
- Adoption challenges
- Competition
- Market volatility
Future of Internet ComputerThe future of ICP depends on:
- Developer adoption
- Ecosystem growth
- Real-world usage
Key Trends to Watch
- Growth of decentralised apps
- Expansion of subnets
- Enterprise adoption
- Integration with Web2
Expert Insight on ICP
- Internet Computer is one of the few projects attempting to rebuild the internet itself.
Its biggest advantage is:
- Not just improving blockchain
- But replacing traditional infrastructure
Internet Computer Architecture Explained
- Internet Computer’s architecture is fundamentally different from traditional blockchains because it is designed to function as a global decentralised cloud infrastructure.
Core Architectural Layers
1. Node Machines
- These are specialised hardware units operated by independent data centres. They run the Internet Computer protocol and provide the computational power required to host applications.
2. Subnets
- Subnets are groups of node machines that work together to host canisters (smart contracts). Each subnet acts like an independent blockchain but is seamlessly connected to the overall network.
3. Canisters (Smart Contracts) Canisters are the building blocks of applications on Internet Computer. They combine:
- Smart contract logic
- Data storage
- Web serving capabilities
- This allows full applications to run entirely on-chain.
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong focus on SMEs, business banking, forex, and trade finance.
|Less suitable for personal users who only need basic travel money or simple transfers.
|Useful for importers, exporters, and businesses dealing with foreign suppliers.
|May not have the same broad retail convenience as larger consumer banks.
|Offers practical support for foreign payments and business currency needs.
|Product access may depend on business banking requirements.
|Backed by the wider Capitec group, which adds stability and brand support.
|Best value is usually for businesses, not casual individual forex users.
Why This Architecture Is Important
- Eliminates reliance on traditional cloud providers
- Enables infinite scalability through subnet expansion
- Allows applications to run at web speed
Speed and Efficiency of the Internet Computer
- Internet Computer is designed to operate at web-level performance, making it significantly faster than many traditional blockchains.
Key Performance Advantages
- Sub-second transaction finality
- High throughput across multiple subnets
- Direct web serving from the blockchain
Real Impact
- Users experience applications like normal websites
- Developers can build high-performance dApps
- No need for off-chain infrastructure
Internet Computer vs Traditional Internet
Internet Computer is often compared to Web2 infrastructure.
Key DifferencesTraditional Internet (Web2)
- Hosted on centralised servers
- Controlled by large corporations
- Vulnerable to censorship
Internet Computer (Web3)
- Hosted on decentralised nodes
- Governed by the community
- Resistant to censorship
Why This Shift Matters
- Greater data ownership
- Improved privacy
- Reduced reliance on Big Tech
Internet Computer Developer Ecosystem
- Internet Computer provides a strong environment for developers.
Developer Tools
- SDKs and APIs
- Programming languages (Motoko, Rust)
- Documentation and tutorials
Developer Benefits
- Build full-stack applications on-chain
- No need for traditional backend servers
- Lower infrastructure costs
Example Applications
- Social media platforms
- DeFi applications
- Enterprise systems
- NFT marketplaces
Interoperability and Integration
- Internet Computer is designed to interact with other blockchains and systems.
Integration Capabilities
- Cross-chain functionality
- API integrations
- Web2 compatibility
Benefits
- Expands ecosystem reach
- Enables multi-chain applications
- Improves user flexibility
ICP Economic Model
- ICP uses a unique economic structure.
Dual Role of ICP
- Governance Token
- Utility Token (converted into cycles)
How Cycles Work
- ICP is burned to create cycles
- Cycles power smart contracts
- Developers pay for computation using cycles
Why This Model Works
- Stabilises operational costs
- Reduces volatility impact on developers
- Ensures long-term sustainability
Why This Is ImportantMost blockchains:
- Focus only on transactions
- Rebuilds the entire internet stack
Internet Computer vs Web2 Cloud Providers
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|Standard accounts often commission-free; spreads may be higher than low-cost brokers
Final Say About Internet Computer (ICP)Internet Computer (ICP) stands out as one of the most ambitious projects in the blockchain space, aiming not just to improve decentralised finance, but to fundamentally redefine how the internet itself operates. By enabling applications, services, and websites to run entirely on-chain, ICP introduces a new paradigm where reliance on centralised cloud providers is no longer necessary.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When was Internet Computer first launched?
Internet Computer was first introduced in 2016 by the DFINITY Foundation, with its mainnet officially launched in May 2021. The project evolved over several years through research, development, and testing before becoming a fully operational decentralized blockchain network.
Who founded Internet Computer?
Internet Computer was founded by British computer scientist Dominic Williams, who established the DFINITY Foundation. His vision was to create a decentralized internet infrastructure capable of replacing traditional cloud services and enabling scalable, secure, and censorship-resistant applications on a global scale.
What is “ICO”?
An Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a fundraising method used by cryptocurrency projects to raise capital by selling tokens to investors. Unlike an IPO, ICO participants typically do not receive ownership rights but may gain access to platform utilities or future token value.
When was Internet Computer’s ICO, and how much did it raise?
Internet Computer did not conduct a traditional ICO. Instead, it raised significant funding through private investment rounds, securing over a billion ZAR from prominent venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital, before launching its public blockchain network.
Is Internet Computer legit?
Yes, Internet Computer is considered a legitimate blockchain project developed by the DFINITY Foundation. It is backed by major investors, uses advanced cryptography, and has a functioning network, though like all cryptocurrencies, it carries risks and requires careful evaluation by investors.
What is Internet Computer’s total supply?
Internet Computer does not have a fixed maximum supply. Instead, its token supply is dynamic, influenced by network activity, staking rewards, and governance mechanisms. The circulating supply changes over time based on participation and ecosystem growth within the network.
What is the purpose of the Internet Computer?
Internet Computer aims to create a fully decentralized internet where applications, services, and websites run entirely on blockchain infrastructure. It eliminates reliance on centralized servers, enabling secure, scalable, and censorship-resistant digital systems controlled by users rather than corporations.
On which blockchain is Internet Computer based?
Internet Computer operates on its own native blockchain, designed specifically for high performance and scalability. Unlike many cryptocurrencies built on Ethereum, ICP uses a unique architecture and advanced cryptography to support decentralized applications and web services directly on-chain.
Does Internet Computer work with smart contracts?
Yes, Internet Computer supports advanced smart contracts known as canisters. These canisters go beyond traditional smart contracts by handling data storage, computation, and web serving, enabling developers to build full-scale decentralized applications that run entirely on the blockchain.
Does Internet Computer have the potential to become more valuable?
Internet Computer has strong potential due to its innovative technology and vision of decentralizing the internet. However, its future value depends on adoption, developer activity, and market conditions, making it a high-risk but potentially rewarding long-term investment opportunity.
When was Internet Computer first launched?
Internet Computer was first introduced in 2016 by the DFINITY Foundation, with its mainnet officially launched in May 2021. The project evolved over several years through research, development, and testing before becoming a fully operational decentralized blockchain network.
Who founded Internet Computer?
Internet Computer was founded by British computer scientist Dominic Williams, who established the DFINITY Foundation. His vision was to create a decentralized internet infrastructure capable of replacing traditional cloud services and enabling scalable, secure, and censorship-resistant applications on a global scale.
What is “ICO”?
An Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a fundraising method used by cryptocurrency projects to raise capital by selling tokens to investors. Unlike an IPO, ICO participants typically do not receive ownership rights but may gain access to platform utilities or future token value.
When was Internet Computer’s ICO, and how much did it raise?
Internet Computer did not conduct a traditional ICO. Instead, it raised significant funding through private investment rounds, securing over a billion ZAR from prominent venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital, before launching its public blockchain network.
Is Internet Computer legit?
Yes, Internet Computer is considered a legitimate blockchain project developed by the DFINITY Foundation. It is backed by major investors, uses advanced cryptography, and has a functioning network, though like all cryptocurrencies, it carries risks and requires careful evaluation by investors.
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