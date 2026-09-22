Internet Computer (ICP) is the first blockchain in the world that runs at web speed with unlimited capacity. It also represents a third-generation blockchain innovation and aims towards a decentralised web infrastructure that is entirely run by nodes, smart contracts, and censorship-resistant websites.

What is Internet Computer?

Internet Computer (ICP) is the first blockchain in the world that runs at web speed with unlimited capacity.

It also represents a third-generation blockchain innovation and aims towards a decentralised web infrastructure that is entirely run by nodes, smart contracts, and censorship-resistant websites.

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Key Features and Takeaways of Internet Computer

Internet Computer is a young, new addition to the cryptocurrency top 100 that has the following key features and takeaways:

Internet Computer provides a revolutionary way to build tokenised internet services along with pan-industry platforms, vital respect for personal data, and financial systems that are fully decentralised.

The research foundation behind Internet Computer is DFINITY, and the project attracted a significant amount of attention from the crypto community, with more than a billion ZAR raised from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Polychain Capital, SV Angel, and several others.

On May 10, DFINITY launched Internet Computer onto the public domain, meaning that it now functions as a decentralised global computer. It was marked by the release of the project’s source code and a governance token that will allow the community to govern the network.

Internet Computer works towards the goal of extending the internet and making it a solution on which the entire world can build.

Internet Computer changes the internet from a connection of private servers, which are centralised and controlled by large entities, to being a decentralised solution where there is no control or censorship, with the community in charge.

Internet Computer is based on the scientific breakthrough Chain Key Technology, which consists of a set of cryptographic protocols that orchestrate the nodes that make up Internet Computer, allowing it to have a single public key.

This type of technology is a significant advantage as it allows for any smart device to verify the authenticity of artifacts from the Internet Computer, something that older blockchains cannot do.

This single public key allows for new nodes to be added to form new subnets, scaling the network indefinitely.

By using Forward Secrecy and Noninteractive Zero-Knowledge Proofs, which are highly advanced cryptography, the team behind Internet Computer has created the perfect solution that is years ahead of the competition.

The native token for Internet Computer, ICP, is used for network governance, to compute power, and to reward participants.

Internet Connection is currently supported by 48 data centres, and according to DFINITY, this number is set to increase by an additional 75 centres by the end of the year.

Internet Computer Mining

ICP is unlike many other cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, which can be mined, and Ethereum, which can be staked.

Internet Computer is the first fully adaptive blockchain in the world, and the rewards for participants work in a completely different way.

Network Nervous System (NNS)

The Internet Computer network, as well as special node machines that are responsible for hosting the network, run under the control of the Network Nervous System (NNS). It is a tokenised governance system that is decentralised and open.

Anyone can submit a proposal to NNS, and if it is adopted, it is implemented immediately, automatically. It allows the network to adapt and evolve in real-time, with NNS being able to perform any task, including:

Upgrading node machines to apply security fixes or to update the protocol. Tweaking of economic parameters.

Forming new subnet blockchains so that network capacity can be increased, and much more.

NSS runs alongside the protocols of Internet Computer, and it can make any changes without network operation being interrupted or security being compromised in any way.

Staking and Governance

NNS works by allowing users to stake their ICP governance tokens, creating voting neurons.

Anyone can create a neuron, exerting the will of the community, which is mediated through algorithms.

When users stake ICP, they create a new neuron, and the process is done in two different stages.

The first stage involves the transfer of ICP to an account of the governance canister that will correspond to the new neuron.

The governance canister is then notified of an incoming transfer, updating its internal neuron bookkeeping.

If a user locks their entire ICP balance in staking, the account does not exist on the ledger anymore.

Therefore, when a user withdraws their entire stake, the associated neuron is dissolved and destroyed.

Pros and Cons

✔️Pros ❌Cons Internet Computer provides a decentralised framework that is free from censorship ICP has seen large leaps and sharp recessions in a few days of trading, making it extremely volatile and susceptible to fluctuations Internet Computer is open and accessible by anyone in the world Regardless of the technological advances, ICP is not much different from other altcoins Internet Computer started its journey with a significant investor interest, pathing the way forward from the get-go There is uncertainty around its decentralisation and permissionless transactions ICP is listed on most cryptocurrency exchanges The future of ICP and the network is depending on possibilities instead of certainties Internet Computer and ICP have drawn a significant portion of attention since launch There is a strong and solid team behind development Smart contracts are supported and there is potential to add more

Should you buy an Internet Computer?

DFINITY launched Internet Computer onto the public domain within the past month, causing the value of ICP to skyrocket and allowing it to become one of the largest cryptocurrencies.

Internet Connection uses advanced technology that is currently not used by any other cryptocurrency project or blockchain, placing it well ahead of its competition.

ICP is set to increase in value as more people adopt a decentralised, community-governed way of using the internet.

Internet Connection also promises complete privacy, lightning-fast speed, and complete decentralisation, without the risk of any large corporation ever controlling or directing progress, with the power in the hands of the community.

Many investors have flocked to Internet Connection in the past month, and this is set to steadily increase as adoption spreads worldwide, making Internet Connection a valuable, sustainable project.

How to Buy Internet Computer (ICP)

Buying an Internet Computer (ICP) is straightforward and can be done in a few simple steps using a cryptocurrency exchange.

Step 1: Choose a Crypto Exchange

Select a reliable exchange that lists ICP. Popular options include:

Binance (high liquidity)

Coinbase (beginner-friendly)

Kraken (secure and regulated)

KuCoin or Gate.io (wide crypto selection)

Make sure the exchange supports your preferred payment method (ZAR, USD, crypto, etc.).

Step 2: Create and Verify Your Account

Sign up with your email and create a strong password

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for security

Complete KYC verification (upload ID and proof of address if required)

This step ensures your account is secure and compliant with regulations.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

You can fund your account in two main ways: Option 1: Fiat Deposit

Bank transfer

Debit/credit card

Option 2: Crypto Deposit

Transfer USDT, BTC, or ETH from another wallet

Choose the method with the lowest fees and fastest processing time.

Step 4: Find ICP

Go to the trading section

Search for “ICP”

Select a trading pair such as:

ICP/USDT

ICP/USD

ICP/BTC

Step 5: Buy ICP

Market Order – Buy instantly at the current price

Limit Order – Set your own price and wait for execution

Enter the amount you want to buy and confirm the transaction.

Step 6: Store Your ICP Safely

After purchasing ICP, you have two options: Keep on Exchange

Easy access for trading

Less secure

Transfer to Wallet (Recommended)

Hardware wallets (Ledger) – highest security

Software wallets (Plug Wallet, Stoic Wallet)

Always back up your recovery phrase and never share your private keys.

How the Internet Computer Works

Internet Computer (ICP) is fundamentally different from traditional blockchains because it aims to replace parts of the traditional internet infrastructure, not just support financial transactions.

Instead of relying on centralised cloud providers like AWS or Google Cloud, Internet Computer allows developers to deploy applications directly on-chain using smart contracts called canisters.

What Are Canisters?

Canisters are advanced smart contracts that:

Store data

Execute code

Serve web content directly to users

Unlike Ethereum smart contracts, canisters can:

Handle large-scale data

Serve full web applications

Operate at near web speed

How the Network Operates

Independent Data Centres

These host node machines run the network.

Subnets

Groups of nodes that work together to process smart contracts.

Chain Key Technology

Allows the network to operate as a single unified blockchain with one public key.

Why This Matters

Eliminates reliance on centralised servers

Enables fully decentralised websites

Improves scalability dramatically

Internet Computer Performance and Scalability

Internet Computer is designed for massive scalability.

Key Performance Features

Web-speed transaction processing

High throughput across subnets

Infinite scalability via subnet expansion

How Scaling Works

Instead of increasing the load on one chain, ICP:

Adds new subnets

Distributes workload across them

Maintains a unified network

Benefits

No congestion issues like Ethereum

Supports large-scale applications

Enables real-time services

Internet Computer Ecosystem

Internet Computer supports a wide range of applications.

Core Ecosystem Areas

Fully hosted on-chain without traditional servers.

DeFi Platforms

Lending, borrowing, and financial services.

Social Media

Censorship-resistant platforms.

Enterprise Applications

Business tools and systems.

Type of Fee Information Withdrawal Fees 0.002 ICP

Real-World Use Cases of Internet Computer

Internet Computer is designed for practical adoption.

Decentralised Web Hosting

Developers can host websites entirely on-chain without:

Cloud providers

Centralised servers

Third-party control

Social Media Platforms

Censorship-resistant

User-controlled data

Transparent algorithms

DeFi Applications

Lending and borrowing

Stablecoin systems

Financial infrastructure

Enterprise Systems

Business applications

Data storage solutions

Workflow automation

Tokenomics of ICP

ICP plays a central role in the ecosystem.

Key Uses

Governance participation

Paying for computation (“cycles”)

Staking rewards

Network incentives

Cycles Explained

ICP tokens are converted into cycles, which are used to:

Run smart contracts

Power applications

Pay for computation

Why This Is Important

Creates a sustainable economic model

Separates token price from computation costs

Ensures long-term scalability

Governance via Network Nervous System (NNS)

The Network Nervous System (NNS) is one of ICP’s most unique features.

What NNS Does

Manages network upgrades

Controls economic parameters

Adds new subnets

Oversees governance

How Governance Works

Users stake ICP to create neurons

Neurons vote on proposals

Approved proposals are executed automatically

Key Advantage

Fully decentralised decision-making

No manual intervention required

Real-time network evolution

Security of the Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses advanced cryptography.

Security Features

Chain Key Technology

Threshold cryptography

Forward secrecy

Zero-knowledge proofs

Benefits

Strong data integrity

Secure transactions

Protection against attacks

Advantages of the Internet Computer

Fully decentralised web infrastructure

Web-speed performance

Scalable architecture

Advanced cryptography

Strong developer capabilities

Disadvantages of the Internet Computer

Complex technology

Adoption still growing

Competition from Ethereum and others

Learning curve for developers

Market volatility

Internet Computer vs Other Blockchains

ICP vs Ethereum

ICP: Faster, scalable, full web hosting

Ethereum: Larger ecosystem

ICP vs Solana

ICP: Focus on the decentralised internet

Solana: High-speed DeFi/NFT

ICP vs AWS (Web2)

ICP: Decentralised infrastructure

AWS: Centralised cloud services

Who Should Use an Internet Computer?

Ideal Users

Developers building Web3 apps

Businesses seeking decentralisation

Privacy-focused users

Not Ideal For

Beginners with no crypto knowledge

Users seeking simple transactions only

Investment Perspective on ICP

ICP is a long-term infrastructure play.

Bull Case

Unique technology

Decentralised internet vision

Strong backing (DFINITY)

Bear Case

Adoption challenges

Competition

Market volatility

Future of Internet Computer

Developer adoption

Ecosystem growth

Real-world usage

Key Trends to Watch

Growth of decentralised apps

Expansion of subnets

Enterprise adoption

Integration with Web2

Expert Insight on ICP

Internet Computer is one of the few projects attempting to rebuild the internet itself.

Its biggest advantage is:

Not just improving blockchain

But replacing traditional infrastructure

Internet Computer Architecture Explained

Internet Computer’s architecture is fundamentally different from traditional blockchains because it is designed to function as a global decentralised cloud infrastructure.

Core Architectural Layers

1. Node Machines

These are specialised hardware units operated by independent data centres. They run the Internet Computer protocol and provide the computational power required to host applications.

2. Subnets

Subnets are groups of node machines that work together to host canisters (smart contracts). Each subnet acts like an independent blockchain but is seamlessly connected to the overall network.

3. Canisters (Smart Contracts) Canisters are the building blocks of applications on Internet Computer. They combine:

Smart contract logic

Data storage

Web serving capabilities

This allows full applications to run entirely on-chain.

Pros Cons Strong focus on SMEs, business banking, forex, and trade finance. Less suitable for personal users who only need basic travel money or simple transfers. Useful for importers, exporters, and businesses dealing with foreign suppliers. May not have the same broad retail convenience as larger consumer banks. Offers practical support for foreign payments and business currency needs. Product access may depend on business banking requirements. Backed by the wider Capitec group, which adds stability and brand support. Best value is usually for businesses, not casual individual forex users.

Why This Architecture Is Important

Eliminates reliance on traditional cloud providers

Enables infinite scalability through subnet expansion

Allows applications to run at web speed

Speed and Efficiency of the Internet Computer

Internet Computer is designed to operate at web-level performance, making it significantly faster than many traditional blockchains.

Key Performance Advantages

Sub-second transaction finality

High throughput across multiple subnets

Direct web serving from the blockchain

Real Impact

Users experience applications like normal websites

Developers can build high-performance dApps

No need for off-chain infrastructure

Internet Computer vs Traditional Internet

Internet Computer is often compared to Web2 infrastructure.

Key Differences

Hosted on centralised servers

Controlled by large corporations

Vulnerable to censorship

Internet Computer (Web3)

Hosted on decentralised nodes

Governed by the community

Resistant to censorship

Why This Shift Matters

Greater data ownership

Improved privacy

Reduced reliance on Big Tech

Internet Computer Developer Ecosystem

Internet Computer provides a strong environment for developers.

Developer Tools

SDKs and APIs

Programming languages (Motoko, Rust)

Documentation and tutorials

Developer Benefits

Build full-stack applications on-chain

No need for traditional backend servers

Lower infrastructure costs

Example Applications

Social media platforms

DeFi applications

Enterprise systems

NFT marketplaces

Interoperability and Integration

Internet Computer is designed to interact with other blockchains and systems.

Integration Capabilities

Cross-chain functionality

API integrations

Web2 compatibility

Benefits

Expands ecosystem reach

Enables multi-chain applications

Improves user flexibility

ICP Economic Model

ICP uses a unique economic structure.

Dual Role of ICP

Governance Token

Utility Token (converted into cycles)

How Cycles Work

ICP is burned to create cycles

Cycles power smart contracts

Developers pay for computation using cycles

Why This Model Works

Stabilises operational costs

Reduces volatility impact on developers

Ensures long-term sustainability

Why This Is Important

Focus only on transactions

Rebuilds the entire internet stack

Internet Computer vs Web2 Cloud Providers

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Final Say About Internet Computer (ICP) Internet Computer (ICP) stands out as one of the most ambitious projects in the blockchain space, aiming not just to improve decentralised finance, but to fundamentally redefine how the internet itself operates. By enabling applications, services, and websites to run entirely on-chain, ICP introduces a new paradigm where reliance on centralised cloud providers is no longer necessary.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was Internet Computer first launched?

Internet Computer was first introduced in 2016 by the DFINITY Foundation, with its mainnet officially launched in May 2021. The project evolved over several years through research, development, and testing before becoming a fully operational decentralized blockchain network.

Who founded Internet Computer?

Internet Computer was founded by British computer scientist Dominic Williams, who established the DFINITY Foundation. His vision was to create a decentralized internet infrastructure capable of replacing traditional cloud services and enabling scalable, secure, and censorship-resistant applications on a global scale.

What is “ICO”?

An Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a fundraising method used by cryptocurrency projects to raise capital by selling tokens to investors. Unlike an IPO, ICO participants typically do not receive ownership rights but may gain access to platform utilities or future token value.

When was Internet Computer’s ICO, and how much did it raise?

Internet Computer did not conduct a traditional ICO. Instead, it raised significant funding through private investment rounds, securing over a billion ZAR from prominent venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital, before launching its public blockchain network.

Is Internet Computer legit?

Yes, Internet Computer is considered a legitimate blockchain project developed by the DFINITY Foundation. It is backed by major investors, uses advanced cryptography, and has a functioning network, though like all cryptocurrencies, it carries risks and requires careful evaluation by investors.

What is Internet Computer’s total supply?

Internet Computer does not have a fixed maximum supply. Instead, its token supply is dynamic, influenced by network activity, staking rewards, and governance mechanisms. The circulating supply changes over time based on participation and ecosystem growth within the network.

What is the purpose of the Internet Computer?

Internet Computer aims to create a fully decentralized internet where applications, services, and websites run entirely on blockchain infrastructure. It eliminates reliance on centralized servers, enabling secure, scalable, and censorship-resistant digital systems controlled by users rather than corporations.

On which blockchain is Internet Computer based?

Internet Computer operates on its own native blockchain, designed specifically for high performance and scalability. Unlike many cryptocurrencies built on Ethereum, ICP uses a unique architecture and advanced cryptography to support decentralized applications and web services directly on-chain.

Does Internet Computer work with smart contracts?

Yes, Internet Computer supports advanced smart contracts known as canisters. These canisters go beyond traditional smart contracts by handling data storage, computation, and web serving, enabling developers to build full-scale decentralized applications that run entirely on the blockchain.

Does Internet Computer have the potential to become more valuable?

Internet Computer has strong potential due to its innovative technology and vision of decentralizing the internet. However, its future value depends on adoption, developer activity, and market conditions, making it a high-risk but potentially rewarding long-term investment opportunity.

When was Internet Computer first launched?

Internet Computer was first introduced in 2016 by the DFINITY Foundation, with its mainnet officially launched in May 2021. The project evolved over several years through research, development, and testing before becoming a fully operational decentralized blockchain network.

Who founded Internet Computer?

Internet Computer was founded by British computer scientist Dominic Williams, who established the DFINITY Foundation. His vision was to create a decentralized internet infrastructure capable of replacing traditional cloud services and enabling scalable, secure, and censorship-resistant applications on a global scale.

What is “ICO”?

An Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a fundraising method used by cryptocurrency projects to raise capital by selling tokens to investors. Unlike an IPO, ICO participants typically do not receive ownership rights but may gain access to platform utilities or future token value.

When was Internet Computer’s ICO, and how much did it raise?

Internet Computer did not conduct a traditional ICO. Instead, it raised significant funding through private investment rounds, securing over a billion ZAR from prominent venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital, before launching its public blockchain network.

Is Internet Computer legit?

Yes, Internet Computer is considered a legitimate blockchain project developed by the DFINITY Foundation. It is backed by major investors, uses advanced cryptography, and has a functioning network, though like all cryptocurrencies, it carries risks and requires careful evaluation by investors.