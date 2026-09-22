There are a number of strategies available when trading Forex Options. The strategy a trader will use depends on the kind of option selected and the broker or platform through which it is offered. Here is a list of the 26 Best Forex Options Brokers from which to select the right broker for your chosen option. Forex options traded in Forex markets allow traders to operate without accepting delivery of any physical assets. Traders can decide on prices and expiry dates which suit their hedging or profit strategy needs and there is no obligation to fulfil the terms of the contract on expiration. Traders prefer to trade with Forex options for the following reasons:
- They have vast upside potential. They can select investments which have had a good upside performance.
- If they have a financial loss, they will only lose the premium they paid to buy the options
- Some traders will use Forex options trading to hedge open positions they have in the Forex cash market to protect themselves against fluctuations in the exchange rate. This can help limit any financial loss to a set known amount.
- This cash market or the spot or physical market has the benefit of prompt, straight away transaction pay outs involving commodities and securities.
- It gives them a chance to trade and make money on the prognosis of the direction of the market based on news around economic, political or other factors.
However, there are also risks involved:
-
- An option contract, once purchased cannot be re-sold;
- There can be high surcharges on Forex options trading contracts
- The difference in interest rates or IRD (interest rate differentials)
- The volatility of the market
- The existing price of the currency pair
- The investment horizon
Whatever the preferences and risks the best option is to find an experienced broker. This list is not ranked in order but is a thorough list of good brokers to choose from.
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AlpariAlpari
has been in existence for over two decades and is a highly regulated broker. Alpari has its headquarters in Mauritius and is regulated by the FSC (Financial Services Commission). The broker offers traders 250+ instruments to trade with on the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for desktops, web and mobile platforms. The broker also offers copy trading.
Features
- Trading desk: ECN, STP
- Competitive leverage offered
- Broad selection of accounts
- 250+ trading instruments
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Transparent pricing and research tools
|Little research tools
|Commission free trading is available
|Fast processing
|No deposit fees
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
FXTMFXTM
offers traders the opportunity to trade Forex, cryptocurrencies, gold, oil, indices and stocks to both experienced and new customers. They are licensed across many countries and have clients in 150 countries worldwide. FXTM is a safe, secure and experienced brokerage.
Features
- Trading across devices – desktop to phone
- Prices in real-time
- Trade over 250+ financial CFD instruments
- A variety of accounts to choose from
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Educational tools are excellent Account opening easy and fast Fast withdrawal and deposit Regulated by FCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|Stock CFD fees are high Product portfolio is limited
FP Markets
Established in 2005 FP Markets is an Australian brokerage regulated by the ASIC and CySEC both top tier regulatory bodies. These bodies provide a safe and secure trading environment for all customers which includes European clients due to the CySEC license. It delivers access to trade 13000+ products ranging from Forex, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrencies and Equity CFDs that are offering competitive spreads and flexible leverage throughout one account.
Features
- In-house research every day
- Present various trading ideas
- Trading technology is state-of-the-art
- ECN pricing is low cost
- Customer support is 24/5
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Forex fees are low No dealing desk and no re-quotes Well-regulated safe broker Fast and simple account opening
|Stock CFD fees high
XM Group
The XM Group has over three million clients from 196 countries. They are a well-established brokerage with very experienced brokers. The offer no re-quotes and have a no rejections policy with 99% of their trades being executed extremely fast. The XM Group is a highly regulated brokerage making it a safe and secure environment in which to trade.
Features
- Excellent bonus system
- Various types of accounts
- Demo account also offered
- Well regulated
- Efficient and fast trade execution
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Great bonus system
|Forex fees are average
|Set-up process is fast and easy
|Spread is competitive
|CFD fees are low
AvaTradeAvaTrade
was founded in 2006 and is one of the oldest online brokerages with a reputation for reliability. They are one of the highly regulated brokers giving traders a level of trust and confidence. AvaTrade offers a wide selection of platforms, assets and account types to offer clients an enjoyable and rewarding trading experience.
Features
- Multiple trading platforms
- AvaTradeGO app provides necessary information
- 200 + instruments to trade
- Withdrawals are quick
- Low minimum deposit
- More than 60 currency pairs
- Regulated in 5 continents
- Offers competitive spreads
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent customer service
|Inactive account fee
|Variety of trading platforms
|CFDs, Forex and cryptos are offered only
|Good education tools
|Wide range of instruments
Go MarketsGo Markets
is an Australian regulated broker that was launched in 2006. They are regulated by the ASIC making them a safe environment in which to trade. They offer brokers a variety of instruments with a variety of platforms with which to trade. Along with this they also have excellent educational resources and informative research tools to assist the traders with trading
Features
- Max Leverage: 1:500
- Personal account manager
- Trading accounts with a low fee and spreads from 0.0 pips
- Tradable assets
- Trading platforms: MT4, MT5 and webtrader
- Hedging allowed
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Regulated by the ASIC
|Not licensed by the FCA
|Minimum deposit is low
|Two types of accounts available only
|Withdrawals deposits processed in 2 – 3 days
|Scalping and hedging allowed
ExnessExness
is a global broker with offices in Cyprus, the UK and Seychelles. They are regulated by the regulatory bodies in each country. All three regulatory bodies are highly regarded and as a result Exness is considered a very safe environment in which to trade. The broker offers a range of instruments including Forex and CFDs with a trading process delivered by the intuitive platform MT4.
Features
- Mobile trading
- Social trading
- Free VPS service
- Segregated accounts for clients
- Investor compensation scheme
- Instant withdrawals
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Leverage is unlimited
|CFD fees are high
|Deposits and withdrawals are instant
|No bonus offered
|Customer support is multilingual
|Only instant execution
|Negative balance protection
|No Commission fees
HotForexHotForex
is a global brokerage company that provides a safe and secure trading environment. The broker is regulated by top tier regulatory bodies: CySEC (Cyprus) FCA (UK), DFSA (Dubai), FSC (Mauritius), FSCA (SA), and FSA (Seychelles) They offer their customers a range of accounts, platforms, tools and instruments with which to trade. They also offer them the option to join copy traders or to use EAs. There is an option for all traders.
Features
- EUR/USD spread of 1.2 pips
- Can operate with fixed or floating leverage
- Interesting bonus system
- Free trading tools
- Educational material
- Minimum deposit to start trading is $50
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Full digital accounts simple to open
|No 24/7 customer service
|Low minimum deposit fee
|Only Forex and CFDs offered
|Many industry awards
|Advanced range of trading tools
FBSFBS
founded in 2009 serves clients from 190+ countries around the world. It has been awarded for its advanced technologies on the Forex market. FBS recently acquired a CySEC (Cyprus) license and as a result, has expanded its operations into Europe. FBS offers trading using instruments that include Forex and Metals. The ECN model allows for split-second execution of trades.
Features
- MetaTrader 4 and 5 trading platforms
- 32 currencies and 2 metals for trading instruments
- Fast deposits and withdrawals
- FBS Trader features must-have-tools tailored for daily trades
- Maximum leverage: 1:3000
- Tight spreads
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Commissions are covered by broker
|Tradeable assets are limited
|24/5 customer support
|High spreads on Cents Accounts
|No requotes
|Do not service clients from USA, UK, Japan, Israel, Canada and other countries
|Many payment methods for deposits and withdrawals
|Range of account types including demo
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FXCMFXCM
is a broker with a lot of experience and a background in investment banking. This broker is listed on the New York and London stock exchanges. This ensures a safe trading environment. FXCM offers a straightforward account opening process with Forex and CFDs trading.
Features
- Deposit is low
- Spread is minimum
- 70+ trading instruments
- Order size must be minimum of 0.01 lot
- No commission fees
- 24/5 customer support
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Online digital broker
|No two-step authentication process
|User-friendly platforms
|Fee on inactive accounts after 1 year
|Educational resources of high quality
|Trading fees are low
HYCMHYCM
formerly known as HYMarkets is a member of the Henyep Group an international financial holding company. HYCM has the reputation of being the best. They offer over 100 financial instruments and service both the retail and institutional traders. Their headquarters are in London with an operational office in Cyprus, Hong Kong and Dubai.
Features
- Products offered: Forex, CFD and Crypto
- Demo account offered
- 3 types of trading accounts
- Web, Mobile or desktop trading platforms
- MetaTrader 4 and 5
- Negative balance protection
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|CFD and Forex fees are low
|Only offer Forex and CFD products
|Educational content is excellent
|Limited product offering
|Account opening easy and simple
|Outdated trading platforms
|No deposit and withdrawal fees
|Not up to speed with technology
Trading 212Trading 212
is recommended for traders who are active CFD and Forex traders and investors who prefer intuitive trading platforms. Traders can invest in stock and ETF free of charge with Trading 212. Trading 212 is regulated by the FCA in the UK and the FSC or Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission.
Features
- Demo account available
- Products offered: Stock, ETF, Forex, CFD and Crypto
- Commission-free stock and ETFs
- Low CFD fees
- User friendly trading platform
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Commission free ETFs & real stocks
|Limited product portfolio
|Excellent trading platform
|Lacking tools for fundamental analysis
|Good daily trading advice
|Lacking popular asset classes – Bonds or options
|No deposit or withdrawal fee
|Verification problems
|No minimum deposit
|Few account base currencies available
TickmillTickmill
established in 2014 is a global Forex and CFD broker. The broker is regulated by the very strict watchdog the FCA in the UK. Due to this regulatory body the broker is considered safe to trade with. Tickmill is recommended for Forex traders who prefer the MetaTrader 4 platform and who are looking for low fees.
Features
- Products offered: Forex and CFDs
- 4 base currencies supported
- Demo account offered
- A number of excellent trading tools
- Trade 80+ spreads as low as 0.0 pips
- Educational resources are good
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Trading fees are low
|Offers Forex and CFDs only
|Seamless account opening
|Trading platforms have outdated design
|Deposits and withdrawals are free
|News feeds are basic
|Fast transactions
|Fully digital platform
MarketsXMarketsX
was founded in 2010 and today has 5 million accounts registered. They are regulated by the FCA in the UK, CySEC in Cyprus and the ASIC in Australia. These 3 regulatory bodies ensure a safe trading environment for any trader. MarketsX offers powerful big data and quantitative analysis tools. The broker is based in Europe and offers investment with Forex and CFDs.
Features
- Client funds are segregated
- Negative balance protection
- Leverage ratios 1:30
- Free demo account
- 2200+ assets to choose from
- Fifteen trading tools
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Well regulated
|Low leverage
|Trading platforms are excellent
|Lengthy processing of deposits and withdrawals
|24/7 customer service
|Segregated client accounts
IGIG
Markets is a world-leading investments provider giving traders access to trade online across thousands of financial markets. IG is listed on a stock exchange and regulated by the FCA in the UK and the FSCA in SA.
Features
- Free trading courses and webinars
- Demo account offered
- Different platform versions supporting desktop, web and mobile
- Autochartist
- Free VPS
- 18 free add-ons and indicators
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Educational tools are excellent
|Stock CFD fees are high
|Offers a web trading platform that is first class
|Inactive account fee
|Index CFD trading fees are low
|Phone support is poor
|Full online digital account
Forex.comForex.com
has a strong parent company in the form of Gain Capital, a US-based investment company that is listed on the New York stock exchange. This makes Forex.com a safer broker to deal with. The broker is licensed by several financial authorities such as the FCA in the UK and the CFTC in the USA. Negative balance protection is provided by Forex.com for clients belonging to GAIN Capital UK Ltd for Forex spot and CFD trading but only for retail clients from the EU.
Features
- Offers a suite of powerful trading platforms
- Powerful charting tools and 80+ technical indicators
- Advanced analytical tools
- New, improved MT5 platform
- Web trading with advanced charting features, 70+ technical indicators, 50+ drawing tools
- Pricing is competitive
- Rebates and professional support with Active Trader program
- Suite of downloadable web and mobile apps
- Educational videos and guides
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Desktop and Mobile functions are excellent
|Popular assets like real stocks or bonds are not provided.
|TradingView charts available on platform
|Stock CFDs are high
|Licensed by top tier regulatory bodies
|Desktop platform is not user friendly
CMC MarketsCMC Markets
is a UK broker that was founded in 1989 and is well-known for providing low cost trading conditions. CMC Markets uses an advanced platform that has won the company multiple awards. With a wide range of bond listings and five cryptocurrencies, they are also a great broker with a reputation for providing good customer service.
Features
- Leading edge technology
- Award-winning trading platform
- Trading via Mobile is excellent
- 35+ drawing tools
- Large variety of products
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Competitive Pricing
|No fixed spreads
|Great selection of products
|Security features are limited
|Safe and Regulated broker
|Social trading platform not available
|No minimum needed to open account
|Excellent customer service
Saxo BankSaxo Bank’s
award-winning platform - SaxoTraderGO – provides a top-notch trading experience where you can find 40 000 instruments to trade with. One of the excellent benefits of Saxo Bank is that you can use one account from which to both hedge and invest. Saxo Bank is a leading player in the Forex industry, and their mission is to make trading and investing accessible to everyone. As such their trading platform is being constantly innovated and improved to provide one of the best trading conditions.
Features
- Excellent SaxoTraderPro platform
- Trade via desktop, web or mobile
- Advanced trading tools and features
- Over 30 000+ markets to choose from
- A personal account manager
- Fees may be higher but offers value for money
- Tight spreads
- Low commissions
- Forex, Forex Options, CFDs stocks, ETFs, futures, listed options and bonds
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Award winning SaxoTraderPro platform
|Fees are higher
|They are a transparent broker
|Customer support not ideal
|In-depth research
|Easy to use website
|User-experience is excellent
OandaOanda
, is a well-recognised global Forex broker with 23 years history in the Forex market. Their expansion since inception has been impressive with offices in 8 countries across Asia, Europe and North America. They allow futures traders to speculate on Forex prices on their unique Oanda Trade platform as well as MetaTrader4. Oanda was selected in 2026 as the best mobile trading platform and best broker for API trading. With trades being executed in 0.012 seconds on the Oanda platform you will definitely find a superior trading experience.
Features
- Fast execution
- 100k demo account
- Automated trading
- Award-winning V20 trading platform
- No re-quotes
- Trade performance analytics
- Spreads from 0.0 pips
- Four trading platforms including MT4
- 70 Forex pairs
- Low spreads offered
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Fees are low
|Only offers Forex and some CFDs
|Web trading platform is easy to use
|Customer service is slow
|Digital account opening is simple
|High withdrawal fee
|Regulated by five major regulatory authorities
TD AmeritradeTD Ameritrade
was founded in 1978 and is one of the biggest brokers in the US. They are owned by Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and therefore TD Ameritrade is held to tougher rules and regulations compared to other brokers. This assures you of a safe and secure trading experience. TD Ameritrade provides you with a choice of platforms to trade on as well as mobile apps and the Thinkorswim platform.
Features
- Free access to all trading platforms
- Streaming quotes in real-time
- Live chat customer support
- Trade options, futures and Forex via mobile app
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Low trading fees
|Only US traders
|Free Stocks and ETFs
|Beginner traders may find platform tricky
|Excellent customer support
|High fund fees
|Desktop trading platform is superb
|Opening an account can be slow due to the verification process
IC MarketsIC Markets
was founded in 2007 in Australian and are a global broker regulated by CySEC in Cyprus, the FSA in the Seychelles and the ASIC in Australia. We recommend IC Markets for Forex and CFD traders for their variety of trading platforms which offer a solid trading experience as well as great customer support.
Features
- Minimum deposit is low
- Scalping and hedging allowed
- Negative balance protection
- Many account types with a demo account
- Variable spreads
- Variety of platforms available including MT4, MT5, Web Trader, cTrader
- Great customer support
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Low Forex fees
|Product portfolio is limited
|Fast and simple account opening
|Slow responses via live chat
|Free deposit and withdrawals
|60 000 + traders
CityIndexCityIndex
is a global CFD and Forex broker and is regulated by the FCA, the ASIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). CityIndex was formed in 1983 and has grown into a strong brand of the GAIN Capital group, listed on the New York Stock Exchange which assures you of safe trading conditions. Customer support is offered via live chat, phone and email, and with a good trading experience they are definitely worth considering.
Features
- Allows hedging
- Offers STP
- Low minimum deposit
- Guaranteed stop loss
- Offers negative balance protection
- Variety of accounts on offer including demo account
- Variable spreads
- Trading platforms: MT4, Web Trader
- Desktop, Tablet and Mobile apps
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Fees for Forex and index CFDs are low
|Product portfolio is limited
|Account opening is simple and fast
|Stock CFD fees are high
|Research tools are diverse
|Fee for inactive accounts
|14000+ traders
Plus500
Plus500 is a regulated CFD provider, with licenses from the FCA, CySEC, ASIC, the FMA in New Zealand and the FSP in South Africa.
Features
- Minimum deposit is low
- Variety of ways to fund your Forex account
- 15500+ customers
- Negative balance protection is provided
- Many account types to open
- Spreads are variable
- Web Trader platform, Tablet and Mobile apps
- Solid customer service (Live chat and email chat)
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Forex platform is simple to use
|Not a great range of products
|Low CFD fee
|Research tools need upgrading
|Quick account opening
|Educational materials are average
PepperstonePepperstone
is also another broker with many regulations including: the FCA in the UK, ASIC in Australia, DFSA in Dubai, CMA in Kenya and the SCB in the Bahamas. The broker was established in 2010 and has a solid reputation amongst traders. They are an Australian Forex broker that offers Forex and CFDs and has over 10 000 active Forex traders.
Features
- Min deposit is low
- Scalping and hedging
- STP offered
- Negative balance protection given
- Range of accounts as well as demo account
- Offers variable spreads
- Platform range is excellent: MT4, MT5, WebTrader and cTrader
- Available on MT4, WebTrader, Tablet and Mobile apps
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Low Forex and equity index CFD fees
|Forex and CFDs only
|Customer service is top-notch
|News flow is basic
|Deposits & withdrawals are free, simple and fast
|Non-EU clients - no investor protection
easyMarketsEasyMarkets
is licensed with CySEC in Cyprus and ASIC in Australia. With 142 500+ customers, easyMarkets has a great reputation for providing customer service excellence.
Features
- Minimum deposit is low
- Deposit funds by bank transfer, credit card or Paypal
- Scalping and hedging allowed
- Guaranteed stop loss
- Negative balance protection
- Demo account plus a range of account types
- Fixed spreads
- MT4, WebTrader platforms
- Tablet and Mobile Apps
- Customer service via web chat, telephone and Email.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Fixed Spreads
|High spreads compared to competitors
|Slippage and commission free
|Calculators for VPS and Forex
|Deposit bonus of 50%
|No cent account
|Inventive trading platform and features
|Do not take traders from USA and 20 other countries
|Client support is responsive and professional
SpreadEXSpreadex
is regulated by the strict regulatory body, the FCA in the UK. The broker is well known for their spread betting services and is trusted by 150 000+ customers. Spreadex provides mobile trading apps and a web-based trading platform for placing spread bets and CFDs on Forex, crypto, indices, commodities, stocks and bonds.
Features
- Minimum deposit is low
- Deposit your funds by bank transfer, credit card or Paypal
- Scalping and hedging
- STP
- Guaranteed stop loss
- Negative balance protection
- Demo account plus a variety of account types on offer
- Variable spreads
- Excellent platforms: MT4, MT5, Web Trader, Advantage Trader Pro, TradingView,
- Tablet and Mobile Apps
- Customer support (Live chat, Phone support and Email support)
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Safe and regulated
|MetaTrader platforms are not offered
|Advanced charting and trading tools
|Restricted leverage
|Own proprietary platform
|Market maker
|Not the lowest spreads
|Payment methods are limited
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Conclusion A broker experienced in Forex options trading will assist you, as a trader, to select the right kind of option and strategy to limit any financial losses. In this list of 27 Best Forex Options Brokers you will be able to research and find the most suitable broker for your needs.
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