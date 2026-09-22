There are a number of strategies available when trading Forex Options. The strategy a trader will use depends on the kind of option selected and the broker or platform through which it is offered. Here is a list of the 26 Best Forex Options Brokers from which to select the right broker for your chosen option. Forex options traded in Forex markets allow traders to operate without accepting delivery of any physical assets. Traders can decide on prices and expiry dates which suit their hedging or profit strategy needs and there is no obligation to fulfil the terms of the contract on expiration. Traders prefer to trade with Forex options for the following reasons:

They have vast upside potential. They can select investments which have had a good upside performance.

If they have a financial loss, they will only lose the premium they paid to buy the options

Some traders will use Forex options trading to hedge open positions they have in the Forex cash market to protect themselves against fluctuations in the exchange rate. This can help limit any financial loss to a set known amount.

This cash market or the spot or physical market has the benefit of prompt, straight away transaction pay outs involving commodities and securities.

It gives them a chance to trade and make money on the prognosis of the direction of the market based on news around economic, political or other factors.

However, there are also risks involved:

An option contract, once purchased cannot be re-sold; There can be high surcharges on Forex options trading contracts The difference in interest rates or IRD (interest rate differentials) The volatility of the market The existing price of the currency pair The investment horizon



Whatever the preferences and risks the best option is to find an experienced broker. This list is not ranked in order but is a thorough list of good brokers to choose from.

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Alpari

has been in existence for over two decades and is a highly regulated broker. Alpari has its headquarters in Mauritius and is regulated by the FSC (Financial Services Commission). The broker offers traders 250+ instruments to trade with on the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for desktops, web and mobile platforms. The broker also offers copy trading.

Features

Trading desk: ECN, STP

Competitive leverage offered

Broad selection of accounts

250+ trading instruments

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Transparent pricing and research tools Little research tools Commission free trading is available Fast processing No deposit fees

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

FXTM

offers traders the opportunity to trade Forex, cryptocurrencies, gold, oil, indices and stocks to both experienced and new customers. They are licensed across many countries and have clients in 150 countries worldwide. FXTM is a safe, secure and experienced brokerage.

Features

Trading across devices – desktop to phone

Prices in real-time

Trade over 250+ financial CFD instruments

A variety of accounts to choose from

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Educational tools are excellent Account opening easy and fast Fast withdrawal and deposit Regulated by FCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Stock CFD fees are high Product portfolio is limited

FP Markets

Established in 2005 FP Markets is an Australian brokerage regulated by the ASIC and CySEC both top tier regulatory bodies. These bodies provide a safe and secure trading environment for all customers which includes European clients due to the CySEC license. It delivers access to trade 13000+ products ranging from Forex, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrencies and Equity CFDs that are offering competitive spreads and flexible leverage throughout one account.

Features

In-house research every day

Present various trading ideas

Trading technology is state-of-the-art

ECN pricing is low cost

Customer support is 24/5

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Forex fees are low No dealing desk and no re-quotes Well-regulated safe broker Fast and simple account opening Stock CFD fees high

XM Group

The XM Group has over three million clients from 196 countries. They are a well-established brokerage with very experienced brokers. The offer no re-quotes and have a no rejections policy with 99% of their trades being executed extremely fast. The XM Group is a highly regulated brokerage making it a safe and secure environment in which to trade.

Features

Excellent bonus system

Various types of accounts

Demo account also offered

Well regulated

Efficient and fast trade execution

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Great bonus system Forex fees are average Set-up process is fast and easy Spread is competitive CFD fees are low

AvaTrade

was founded in 2006 and is one of the oldest online brokerages with a reputation for reliability. They are one of the highly regulated brokers giving traders a level of trust and confidence. AvaTrade offers a wide selection of platforms, assets and account types to offer clients an enjoyable and rewarding trading experience.

Features

Multiple trading platforms

AvaTradeGO app provides necessary information

200 + instruments to trade

Withdrawals are quick

Low minimum deposit

More than 60 currency pairs

Regulated in 5 continents

Offers competitive spreads

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Excellent customer service Inactive account fee Variety of trading platforms CFDs, Forex and cryptos are offered only Good education tools Wide range of instruments

Go Markets

is an Australian regulated broker that was launched in 2006. They are regulated by the ASIC making them a safe environment in which to trade. They offer brokers a variety of instruments with a variety of platforms with which to trade. Along with this they also have excellent educational resources and informative research tools to assist the traders with trading

Features

Max Leverage: 1:500

Personal account manager

Trading accounts with a low fee and spreads from 0.0 pips

Tradable assets

Trading platforms: MT4, MT5 and webtrader

Hedging allowed

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Regulated by the ASIC Not licensed by the FCA Minimum deposit is low Two types of accounts available only Withdrawals deposits processed in 2 – 3 days Scalping and hedging allowed

Exness

is a global broker with offices in Cyprus, the UK and Seychelles. They are regulated by the regulatory bodies in each country. All three regulatory bodies are highly regarded and as a result Exness is considered a very safe environment in which to trade. The broker offers a range of instruments including Forex and CFDs with a trading process delivered by the intuitive platform MT4.

Features

Mobile trading

Social trading

Free VPS service

Segregated accounts for clients

Investor compensation scheme

Instant withdrawals

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Leverage is unlimited CFD fees are high Deposits and withdrawals are instant No bonus offered Customer support is multilingual Only instant execution Negative balance protection No Commission fees

HotForex

is a global brokerage company that provides a safe and secure trading environment. The broker is regulated by top tier regulatory bodies: CySEC (Cyprus) FCA (UK), DFSA (Dubai), FSC (Mauritius), FSCA (SA), and FSA (Seychelles) They offer their customers a range of accounts, platforms, tools and instruments with which to trade. They also offer them the option to join copy traders or to use EAs. There is an option for all traders.

Features

EUR/USD spread of 1.2 pips

Can operate with fixed or floating leverage

Interesting bonus system

Free trading tools

Educational material

Minimum deposit to start trading is $50

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Full digital accounts simple to open No 24/7 customer service Low minimum deposit fee Only Forex and CFDs offered Many industry awards Advanced range of trading tools

FBS

founded in 2009 serves clients from 190+ countries around the world. It has been awarded for its advanced technologies on the Forex market. FBS recently acquired a CySEC (Cyprus) license and as a result, has expanded its operations into Europe. FBS offers trading using instruments that include Forex and Metals. The ECN model allows for split-second execution of trades.

Features

MetaTrader 4 and 5 trading platforms

32 currencies and 2 metals for trading instruments

Fast deposits and withdrawals

FBS Trader features must-have-tools tailored for daily trades

Maximum leverage: 1:3000

Tight spreads

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Commissions are covered by broker Tradeable assets are limited 24/5 customer support High spreads on Cents Accounts No requotes Do not service clients from USA, UK, Japan, Israel, Canada and other countries Many payment methods for deposits and withdrawals Range of account types including demo

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FXCM

is a broker with a lot of experience and a background in investment banking. This broker is listed on the New York and London stock exchanges. This ensures a safe trading environment. FXCM offers a straightforward account opening process with Forex and CFDs trading.

Features

Deposit is low

Spread is minimum

70+ trading instruments

Order size must be minimum of 0.01 lot

No commission fees

24/5 customer support

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Online digital broker No two-step authentication process User-friendly platforms Fee on inactive accounts after 1 year Educational resources of high quality Trading fees are low

HYCM

formerly known as HYMarkets is a member of the Henyep Group an international financial holding company. HYCM has the reputation of being the best. They offer over 100 financial instruments and service both the retail and institutional traders. Their headquarters are in London with an operational office in Cyprus, Hong Kong and Dubai.

Features

Products offered: Forex, CFD and Crypto

Demo account offered

3 types of trading accounts

Web, Mobile or desktop trading platforms

MetaTrader 4 and 5

Negative balance protection

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons CFD and Forex fees are low Only offer Forex and CFD products Educational content is excellent Limited product offering Account opening easy and simple Outdated trading platforms No deposit and withdrawal fees Not up to speed with technology

Trading 212

is recommended for traders who are active CFD and Forex traders and investors who prefer intuitive trading platforms. Traders can invest in stock and ETF free of charge with Trading 212. Trading 212 is regulated by the FCA in the UK and the FSC or Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission.

Features

Demo account available

Products offered: Stock, ETF, Forex, CFD and Crypto

Commission-free stock and ETFs

Low CFD fees

User friendly trading platform

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Commission free ETFs & real stocks Limited product portfolio Excellent trading platform Lacking tools for fundamental analysis Good daily trading advice Lacking popular asset classes – Bonds or options No deposit or withdrawal fee Verification problems No minimum deposit Few account base currencies available

Tickmill

established in 2014 is a global Forex and CFD broker. The broker is regulated by the very strict watchdog the FCA in the UK. Due to this regulatory body the broker is considered safe to trade with. Tickmill is recommended for Forex traders who prefer the MetaTrader 4 platform and who are looking for low fees.

Features

Products offered: Forex and CFDs

4 base currencies supported

Demo account offered

A number of excellent trading tools

Trade 80+ spreads as low as 0.0 pips

Educational resources are good

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Trading fees are low Offers Forex and CFDs only Seamless account opening Trading platforms have outdated design Deposits and withdrawals are free News feeds are basic Fast transactions Fully digital platform

MarketsX

was founded in 2010 and today has 5 million accounts registered. They are regulated by the FCA in the UK, CySEC in Cyprus and the ASIC in Australia. These 3 regulatory bodies ensure a safe trading environment for any trader. MarketsX offers powerful big data and quantitative analysis tools. The broker is based in Europe and offers investment with Forex and CFDs.

Features

Client funds are segregated

Negative balance protection

Leverage ratios 1:30

Free demo account

2200+ assets to choose from

Fifteen trading tools

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Well regulated Low leverage Trading platforms are excellent Lengthy processing of deposits and withdrawals 24/7 customer service Segregated client accounts

IG

Markets is a world-leading investments provider giving traders access to trade online across thousands of financial markets. IG is listed on a stock exchange and regulated by the FCA in the UK and the FSCA in SA.

Features

Free trading courses and webinars

Demo account offered

Different platform versions supporting desktop, web and mobile

Autochartist

Free VPS

18 free add-ons and indicators

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Educational tools are excellent Stock CFD fees are high Offers a web trading platform that is first class Inactive account fee Index CFD trading fees are low Phone support is poor Full online digital account

Forex.com

has a strong parent company in the form of Gain Capital, a US-based investment company that is listed on the New York stock exchange. This makes Forex.com a safer broker to deal with. The broker is licensed by several financial authorities such as the FCA in the UK and the CFTC in the USA. Negative balance protection is provided by Forex.com for clients belonging to GAIN Capital UK Ltd for Forex spot and CFD trading but only for retail clients from the EU.

Features

Offers a suite of powerful trading platforms

Powerful charting tools and 80+ technical indicators

Advanced analytical tools

New, improved MT5 platform

Web trading with advanced charting features, 70+ technical indicators, 50+ drawing tools

Pricing is competitive

Rebates and professional support with Active Trader program

Suite of downloadable web and mobile apps

Educational videos and guides

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Desktop and Mobile functions are excellent Popular assets like real stocks or bonds are not provided. TradingView charts available on platform Stock CFDs are high Licensed by top tier regulatory bodies Desktop platform is not user friendly

CMC Markets

is a UK broker that was founded in 1989 and is well-known for providing low cost trading conditions. CMC Markets uses an advanced platform that has won the company multiple awards. With a wide range of bond listings and five cryptocurrencies, they are also a great broker with a reputation for providing good customer service.

Features

Leading edge technology

Award-winning trading platform

Trading via Mobile is excellent

35+ drawing tools

Large variety of products

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Competitive Pricing No fixed spreads Great selection of products Security features are limited Safe and Regulated broker Social trading platform not available No minimum needed to open account Excellent customer service

Saxo Bank

award-winning platform - SaxoTraderGO – provides a top-notch trading experience where you can find 40 000 instruments to trade with. One of the excellent benefits of Saxo Bank is that you can use one account from which to both hedge and invest. Saxo Bank is a leading player in the Forex industry, and their mission is to make trading and investing accessible to everyone. As such their trading platform is being constantly innovated and improved to provide one of the best trading conditions.

Features

Excellent SaxoTraderPro platform

Trade via desktop, web or mobile

Advanced trading tools and features

Over 30 000+ markets to choose from

A personal account manager

Fees may be higher but offers value for money

Tight spreads

Low commissions

Forex, Forex Options, CFDs stocks, ETFs, futures, listed options and bonds

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Award winning SaxoTraderPro platform Fees are higher They are a transparent broker Customer support not ideal In-depth research Easy to use website User-experience is excellent

Oanda

, is a well-recognised global Forex broker with 23 years history in the Forex market. Their expansion since inception has been impressive with offices in 8 countries across Asia, Europe and North America. They allow futures traders to speculate on Forex prices on their unique Oanda Trade platform as well as MetaTrader4. Oanda was selected in 2026 as the best mobile trading platform and best broker for API trading. With trades being executed in 0.012 seconds on the Oanda platform you will definitely find a superior trading experience.

Features

Fast execution

100k demo account

Automated trading

Award-winning V20 trading platform

No re-quotes

Trade performance analytics

Spreads from 0.0 pips

Four trading platforms including MT4

70 Forex pairs

Low spreads offered

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Fees are low Only offers Forex and some CFDs Web trading platform is easy to use Customer service is slow Digital account opening is simple High withdrawal fee Regulated by five major regulatory authorities

TD Ameritrade

was founded in 1978 and is one of the biggest brokers in the US. They are owned by Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and therefore TD Ameritrade is held to tougher rules and regulations compared to other brokers. This assures you of a safe and secure trading experience. TD Ameritrade provides you with a choice of platforms to trade on as well as mobile apps and the Thinkorswim platform.

Features

Free access to all trading platforms

Streaming quotes in real-time

Live chat customer support

Trade options, futures and Forex via mobile app

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Low trading fees Only US traders Free Stocks and ETFs Beginner traders may find platform tricky Excellent customer support High fund fees Desktop trading platform is superb Opening an account can be slow due to the verification process

IC Markets

was founded in 2007 in Australian and are a global broker regulated by CySEC in Cyprus, the FSA in the Seychelles and the ASIC in Australia. We recommend IC Markets for Forex and CFD traders for their variety of trading platforms which offer a solid trading experience as well as great customer support.

Features

Minimum deposit is low

Scalping and hedging allowed

Negative balance protection

Many account types with a demo account

Variable spreads

Variety of platforms available including MT4, MT5, Web Trader, cTrader

Great customer support

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Low Forex fees Product portfolio is limited Fast and simple account opening Slow responses via live chat Free deposit and withdrawals 60 000 + traders

CityIndex

is a global CFD and Forex broker and is regulated by the FCA, the ASIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). CityIndex was formed in 1983 and has grown into a strong brand of the GAIN Capital group, listed on the New York Stock Exchange which assures you of safe trading conditions. Customer support is offered via live chat, phone and email, and with a good trading experience they are definitely worth considering.

Features

Allows hedging

Offers STP

Low minimum deposit

Guaranteed stop loss

Offers negative balance protection

Variety of accounts on offer including demo account

Variable spreads

Trading platforms: MT4, Web Trader

Desktop, Tablet and Mobile apps

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Fees for Forex and index CFDs are low Product portfolio is limited Account opening is simple and fast Stock CFD fees are high Research tools are diverse Fee for inactive accounts 14000+ traders

Plus500

Plus500 is a regulated CFD provider, with licenses from the FCA, CySEC, ASIC, the FMA in New Zealand and the FSP in South Africa.

Features

Minimum deposit is low

Variety of ways to fund your Forex account

15500+ customers

Negative balance protection is provided

Many account types to open

Spreads are variable

Web Trader platform, Tablet and Mobile apps

Solid customer service (Live chat and email chat)

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Forex platform is simple to use Not a great range of products Low CFD fee Research tools need upgrading Quick account opening Educational materials are average

Pepperstone

is also another broker with many regulations including: the FCA in the UK, ASIC in Australia, DFSA in Dubai, CMA in Kenya and the SCB in the Bahamas. The broker was established in 2010 and has a solid reputation amongst traders. They are an Australian Forex broker that offers Forex and CFDs and has over 10 000 active Forex traders.

Features

Min deposit is low

Scalping and hedging

STP offered

Negative balance protection given

Range of accounts as well as demo account

Offers variable spreads

Platform range is excellent: MT4, MT5, WebTrader and cTrader

Available on MT4, WebTrader, Tablet and Mobile apps

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Low Forex and equity index CFD fees Forex and CFDs only Customer service is top-notch News flow is basic Deposits & withdrawals are free, simple and fast Non-EU clients - no investor protection

easyMarkets

is licensed with CySEC in Cyprus and ASIC in Australia. With 142 500+ customers, easyMarkets has a great reputation for providing customer service excellence.

Features

Minimum deposit is low

Deposit funds by bank transfer, credit card or Paypal

Scalping and hedging allowed

Guaranteed stop loss

Negative balance protection

Demo account plus a range of account types

Fixed spreads

MT4, WebTrader platforms

Tablet and Mobile Apps

Customer service via web chat, telephone and Email.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Fixed Spreads High spreads compared to competitors Slippage and commission free Calculators for VPS and Forex Deposit bonus of 50% No cent account Inventive trading platform and features Do not take traders from USA and 20 other countries Client support is responsive and professional

SpreadEX

is regulated by the strict regulatory body, the FCA in the UK. The broker is well known for their spread betting services and is trusted by 150 000+ customers. Spreadex provides mobile trading apps and a web-based trading platform for placing spread bets and CFDs on Forex, crypto, indices, commodities, stocks and bonds.

Features

Minimum deposit is low

Deposit your funds by bank transfer, credit card or Paypal

Scalping and hedging

STP

Guaranteed stop loss

Negative balance protection

Demo account plus a variety of account types on offer

Variable spreads

Excellent platforms: MT4, MT5, Web Trader, Advantage Trader Pro, TradingView,

Tablet and Mobile Apps

Customer support (Live chat, Phone support and Email support)

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Safe and regulated MetaTrader platforms are not offered Advanced charting and trading tools Restricted leverage Own proprietary platform Market maker Not the lowest spreads Payment methods are limited

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Conclusion A broker experienced in Forex options trading will assist you, as a trader, to select the right kind of option and strategy to limit any financial losses. In this list of 27 Best Forex Options Brokers you will be able to research and find the most suitable broker for your needs.