Overall, Fidelity can be summarised as a reliable and loyal financial institution and is considered low-risk and fully regulated. Fidelity has an overall trust score of 50 out of 99. Fidelity offers Fractional shares, Mutual funds, Index funds, and Fidelity Go

Is Fidelity available to South African traders?

Fidelity Investments is mainly a U.S.-focused investment platform, and South African investors should check availability before trying to open an account. Some broker comparison sources report that Fidelity does not currently accept South African clients directly. If you are based in South Africa, always confirm account eligibility, supported countries, tax requirements, and whether you will receive any local investor protection before applying.

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Is Fidelity regulated in South Africa?

Fidelity should not automatically be treated as FSCA-regulated just because it is a large global investment brand. South African investors should verify whether the specific Fidelity entity they want to use is authorised for their region and whether it appears on the FSCA’s regulated entities database. Global regulation is not the same as South African FSCA protection, so SA investors should confirm the legal entity, account jurisdiction, and investor protections before depositing funds.

🔍 Feature 📊 Details 💰Minimum Deposit $0 – No minimum deposit required to open a standard brokerage account. 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Up to $100 cash reward for new eligible accounts (terms apply). 💸Fees $0 commission on U.S. stock, ETF, and options trades; $0 account fees. 📉Spreads & Commissions No spreads (not a Forex broker); $0 options base + $0.65 per contract fee. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Free ACH transfers, debit card deposits; wire transfers may incur fees. 🖥️Platforms Fidelity.com, Active Trader Pro, mobile app (iOS & Android). 🛡️Regulation Regulated by SEC, FINRA, and SIPC insured (up to $500,000). 🔐Trust Score Very High – Trusted U.S. broker with strong security and transparency ⏱️Payout Schedule ACH withdrawals: 1–3 business days; wire transfers may process faster. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Fidelity Trust Score

Pros and cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Solid research tools Not fully digital account opening Great web trading platform High mutual fund fees Excellent trade executions Financing rates are high US and international stocks Non US citizens or residents cannot open an account

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Fidelity is a US stockbroker that was founded in 1946.

Fidelity is a US stockbroker that was founded in 1946. It is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Information about the company is quite limited on their website, as is the amount of financial information.

The company seems to be owned by a parent company called FMR LLC.

Is Fidelity available to South African traders?

Fidelity Investments is mainly a U.S.-focused investment platform, and South African investors should check availability before trying to open an account. Some broker comparison sources report that Fidelity does not currently accept South African clients directly. If you are based in South Africa, always confirm account eligibility, supported countries, tax requirements, and whether you will receive any local investor protection before applying.

Is Fidelity regulated in South Africa?

Fidelity should not automatically be treated as FSCA-regulated just because it is a large global investment brand. South African investors should verify whether the specific Fidelity entity they want to use is authorised for their region and whether it appears on the FSCA’s regulated entities database. Global regulation is not the same as South African FSCA protection, so SA investors should confirm the legal entity, account jurisdiction, and investor protections before depositing funds.

Featured Offered

Fidelity offers a wide range of features tailored to meet the needs of all types of investors.

These include commission-free trading on U.S. stocks and ETFs, powerful research tools, and a user-friendly mobile app.

Clients also benefit from personalized financial planning, retirement services, and access to professionally managed portfolios.

🧩 Feature 📊 Details 🏦 Account Types Individual, Joint, Retirement (IRA), Custodial, Trust, and Brokerage Accounts. ⚖️ Leverage Leverage is not typically offered for retail accounts; margin trading available. 📉 Spreads & Commissions $0 commissions on U.S. stocks and ETFs; low options contract fees. 🌐 Instruments Offered Stocks, ETFs, Mutual Funds, Options, Bonds, CDs, IPOs, and more. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Fidelity.com, Active Trader Pro, Mobile App. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Not offered; Fidelity is not tailored for Sharia-compliant trading. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not available; VPS hosting not provided as it’s not a forex broker. 👥 Copy Trading Not supported; Fidelity does not offer social or copy trading services. 🛡️ Client Fund Security SIPC protection up to $500,000; additional coverage via Lloyd’s of London. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by SEC, FINRA, and subject to U.S. financial laws

Fidelity Customer Reviews

Fidelity customer reviews are generally positive, with users praising its low fees, reliable customer service, and comprehensive investment tools.

Many investors appreciate the intuitive platform, educational resources, and strong security measures.

However, some mention that advanced features can feel complex for beginners.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐ 6/10 — Mixed reviews across platforms. Trustpilot and ConsumerAffairs show low satisfaction, while some users on forums like Reddit praise reliability. 👏Customer Satisfaction ⭐ 7/10 — Many long-term users are satisfied, especially with investment tools and service. Some users express frustration with account issues or delays. 📞Customer Service ⭐ 7/10 — Phone support is highly rated for professionalism and knowledge. Chat and email support receive lower marks, especially for complex or time-sensitive issues.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed results from trade tracking; some systems show both profits and losses — not a conventional review site. — (not rated) No reviews yet; listed as a stock/ETF broker, but no user feedback. — (not rated) Largely negative feedback—116 reviews with average of 1.4★, indicating strong dissatisfaction. ⭐ 1.4/5 ★ No direct aggregated score found, but anecdotal reports suggest mixed satisfaction with mobile app (4.6★ on Play Store). Approx. ⭐ 4.6/5★ Mixed-to-negative for South African users; reports of fund/sale delays and poor communication. — (no formal score) 1.3–1.6★ over ~500 reviews; common complaints include slow withdrawals, poor support, fund access issues. ⭐ ~1.5/5 ★

Fidelity, Safety, and Security

Fidelity is regulated by the SEC and FINRA, ensuring strong oversight. U.S. customers are protected by SIPC, covering up to $500,000 (including $250,000 for cash) if the broker fails.

Fidelity also provides an extra $1 billion in coverage.

However, it doesn’t offer negative balance protection.

How does Fidelity ensure the safety of my personal and financial information?

Fidelity uses advanced encryption technology, multi-factor authentication, and continuous monitoring to protect your personal and financial data. Their security protocols comply with industry standards to prevent unauthorized access and ensure your information remains confidential.

What measures does Fidelity have in place to protect my investments from fraud?

Fidelity employs robust fraud detection systems, including real-time transaction monitoring and account alerts. They also offer secure login methods and educate customers on recognizing suspicious activity to help safeguard their investments against fraud and unauthorized transactions.

🛡️ Security Feature ✅ Description 💼 Regulation & Licensing Fidelity is regulated by the U.S. SEC and FINRA, ensuring strict adherence to financial laws. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from company operational accounts, providing protection in insolvency. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Fidelity offers excess SIPC insurance through Lloyd’s of London, covering assets beyond SIPC limits. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Fidelity is privately owned and considered financially stable with strong balance sheets. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Fidelity is privately owned and considered financially stable with strong balance sheets. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Not standard in U.S. brokerage accounts; margin accounts can result in losses beyond deposits. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Subject to regular audits and disclosures, ensuring operational transparency and client trust.

Fidelity At a Glance

Broker's Name 🏛️ Headquarters Boston, Massachusetts 📅 Year Founded 1946 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities SEC, FINRA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Not indicated 📌 Accounts Fidelity Go Fidelity Personalized Planning & Advice Fidelity Wealth Management Fidelity Private Wealth Management ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 📒 Demo Account Yes ✴️ Institutional Accounts Yes 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts Yes ⬆️ Maximum Leverage No leverage indicated as it is investments 👉 Sign Up Bonus No sign up bonus indicated as it is investments 💰 Minimum Deposit R0 ZAR / $0 💳Fees No Deposit or withdrawal fees 💳 Deposit Options ACH, wire transfers, PayPal and BillPay 💳 Withdrawal Options ACH, wire transfers, PayPal and BillPay 📊 Platform Types Active Trader Pro 📶 OS Compatibility Desktop, web and mobile 📈 Tradable assets offered Stocks, options, mutual funds, bonds 💬 Languages supported on Website English 💬 Customer Support Languages English ⏲️ Customer Service Hours 24/7 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Fidelity Accounts

Fidelity focuses on long-term investment accounts, offering Individual, Joint, and Managed Accounts.

While primarily serving U.S. clients, it also operates internationally through subsidiaries like Fidelity Investments Canada and Fidelity International.

Account types and services may vary by country and regulation.

What types of accounts does Fidelity offer?

Fidelity provides a variety of account types, including individual and joint brokerage accounts, IRAs (Traditional, Roth, and Rollover), 401(k) plans, custodial accounts, and more. Each account type is designed to meet different investment goals and retirement needs.

How do I open a Fidelity account?

You can open a Fidelity account online by providing personal information such as your Social Security number, employment details, and funding source. The process is straightforward, and you can start investing as soon as your account is funded.

The Fidelity Account (brokerage)

The Fidelity Account is a versatile brokerage account that allows you to invest in a wide range of assets, including stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and options.

It offers $0 commission on online U.S. stock and ETF trades, advanced research tools, and no account minimums.

Ideal for both beginners and experienced investors, the account also includes cash management features and access to retirement planning resources.

Cash Management Account

Fidelity’s Cash Management Account is a flexible alternative to traditional banking, offering features like no monthly fees, ATM fee reimbursements, and FDIC insurance through partner banks.

It includes a debit card, mobile check deposit, bill pay, and seamless integration with your Fidelity investments for easy money management.

Demo Account

Fidelity does not offer a traditional demo or paper trading account like some other platforms.

However, investors can use Fidelity’s educational tools, simulators, and market research features to learn about trading and investing without risking real money.

These resources are ideal for beginners seeking to build confidence and knowledge before opening a live account.

How to open a Fidelity account

Step 1 – Register an account

Navigate to the website page and select the options "Open an account" or "Get Started."

Step 2 – Select an account option

Make a selection of which accounts you would like to open and fund

Step 3 – Open the account

Select from the options provided, click Next, and follow the prompts.

Step 4 – Open the account

Account verification will be done via the trader's email account that is listed in the personal information.

Similarly to a bank, to register a forex trading account with Fidelity for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process, which will allow Fidelity to ascertain your submitted details and ensure the safety of your funds and account details.

Fidelity Fees, Spreads & Commissions

Fidelity offers competitive pricing with no commissions on online U.S. stock, ETF, and options trades.

There are no account minimums or maintenance fees for most accounts.

While spreads may apply to certain trades, Fidelity keeps costs low with transparent pricing. Additional fees may apply to mutual funds, margin trading, and broker-assisted trades.

📌 Broker Fidelity 📈 Trading Fees Class Low-cost – $0 commission on U.S. stocks, ETFs, and most mutual funds. 💰 Required Min Deposit $0 – No minimum to open a standard brokerage account. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee $0 for ACH; $10–$30 for wire transfers depending on the type and urgency. 💳 Deposit Fees $0 – Fidelity does not charge for deposits via ACH, check, or debit card 📝 Average Spread Not applicable – Fidelity is not a forex broker; spreads are not used in equities.

What types of fees does Fidelity charge for trading?

Fidelity charges commissions on certain trades, such as options and mutual funds, while many stock and ETF trades are commission-free. There may also be fees for account services, wire transfers, and broker-assisted trades. It's best to review their detailed fee schedule for specifics.

How competitive are Fidelity’s spreads and commissions compared to other brokers?

Fidelity offers competitive pricing with $0 commissions on online U.S. stock, ETF, and options trades (though options have a per-contract fee). Their tight spreads and transparent commission structure make them attractive for both casual and active investors.

Fidelity Trading platforms

Fidelity offers its clients a proprietary trading platform called Active Trader Pro, designed primarily for active and advanced investors.

This multi-asset platform supports trading in forex and other asset classes, providing powerful tools, real-time analytics, and customizable layouts.

Available in desktop, web, and mobile formats, Active Trader Pro is user-friendly but is only offered in English.

What trading platforms does Fidelity offer?

Fidelity provides a range of trading platforms, including Fidelity.com for web-based trading, the Active Trader Pro desktop platform for advanced traders, and mobile apps for trading on the go. These platforms offer real-time data, research tools, and customizable interfaces.

Is Fidelity’s Active Trader Pro platform suitable for beginners?

Active Trader Pro is designed mainly for active and experienced traders due to its advanced features and tools. However, Fidelity’s standard web and mobile platforms are user-friendly and more suitable for beginners starting with investing or trading.

Fidelity Deposit and Withdrawal

Fidelity offers convenient deposit and withdrawal options, including bank transfers (ACH), wire transfers, mobile check deposits, and direct rollovers for retirement accounts.

Withdrawals can be made to linked bank accounts or via check.

Most transactions are free, secure, and processed within a few business days.

Deposit Method:

📥 Deposit Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 💳 Credit / Debit Card Not supported Not available 🏦 Bank Transfer (Wire/SWIFT) 1–3 business days Fidelity: $0 (sending bank may charge fees) 🌐 E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Not supported Not available ₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC, USDT) Not supported Not available 💶 SEPA (Eurozone only) Not supported Not available 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Withdrawal Method:

📤 Withdrawal Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 🏦 Bank Transfer ACH: 1–3 business days Wire: Same-day (domestic) or 1–2 days (international) ACH: $0 Wire: $10–$30 (varies by destination & urgency) 💳 Credit / Debit Card Not supported Not available 🌐 E-Wallets Not supported Not available ₿ Cryptocurrency Not supported Not available 🔄 Local Payment Solutions & Regional Wallets Not supported Not available 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

How can I deposit funds into my Fidelity account?

You can deposit funds into your Fidelity account via bank transfer (ACH), wire transfer, or by mailing a check. Fidelity also supports electronic transfers from other financial institutions for easy and secure funding of your account.

What are the options and timelines for withdrawing money from my Fidelity account?

Withdrawals from your Fidelity account can be made through electronic funds transfer (EFT) to your linked bank account, wire transfer, or check. EFT withdrawals typically take 1–3 business days to process, while wire transfers may be completed on the same business day.

Leverage

Fidelity offers leverage through margin trading, which allows eligible investors to borrow money from the broker to buy more securities than they could with cash alone.

This can increase potential returns, but it also increases risk because losses are amplified and traders may need to meet margin calls if their account value falls.

Fidelity explains that margin trading involves additional risk and that investors should understand the requirements before using borrowed funds. For South African investors, leverage should be approached carefully, especially because currency conversion, offshore account rules, and local suitability may affect the overall trading experience.

Fidelity vs Exness vs XM – a Comparison

🔎 Broker Established Established in 1946 Established in 2008 Established in 2009 💵 Min. Deposit $0 USD / R0 ZAR $10 USD / R160 USD $5 USD / R80 ZAR 💳 Inactivity Fee No Yes Yes ☪️ Islamic Account No Yes Yes 🎉 Demo Account No Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Fidelity offers a strong range of research tools for investors who want to make more informed decisions before buying or selling.

The platform provides market news, analyst insights, stock screeners, fund research, ETF comparisons, portfolio analysis, and educational resources that can help users understand different investment opportunities.

For South African investors, Fidelity’s research tools may be useful for learning about U.S. and global markets, but access to specific tools, products, and account features can depend on eligibility and the Fidelity entity available to them.

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Awards

Fidelity has received strong industry recognition for its investment platform, research tools, education, retirement solutions, and beginner-friendly experience.

In the StockBrokers.com 2025 Annual Awards, Fidelity ranked within the top five overall and was named number one for Research, Education, Beginners, and Retirement Accounts.

Investopedia also named Fidelity Best Overall, Best for Beginners, and Best for Low Costs in its 2026 Best Online Brokers Awards.

Conclusion Fidelity has a long track record as a broker and has successfully survived previous financial crises. It is regulated by top-tier regulators and is regarded as one of the biggest US stockbrokers. Fidelity's research is outstanding and covers many tools. The web trading platform is easy to use and offers advanced order types. Its products include the US market as well as international stock exchanges. It is regulated by top-tier regulators and is regarded as one of the biggest US stockbrokers. Fidelity's research is outstanding and covers many tools. The web trading platform is easy to use and offers advanced order types. Its products include the US market as well as international stock exchanges.

Disclaimer

Fidelity warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with Fidelity, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. Fidelity warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence, Fidelity cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Fidelity, and what services does it offer?

Fidelity is a financial services company offering investment management, retirement planning, brokerage services, wealth management, and financial advisor services. It serves individual investors, employers, and institutions with a range of tools, educational resources, and low-cost trading options.

How do I open an account with Fidelity?

You can open an account online by visiting Fidelity’s website, selecting the type of account you need (e.g., brokerage, retirement), and completing the digital application. You'll need to provide identification, employment details, and financial background information.

What types of accounts does Fidelity offer?

Fidelity offers brokerage accounts, IRAs (Roth and Traditional), custodial accounts, 529 college savings plans, and business retirement plans. It also provides cash management accounts and managed portfolios for investors looking for more hands-off investing strategies.

Are there any account minimums or fees?

Fidelity has no account minimums for most brokerage accounts and charges $0 for online U.S. stock, ETF, and options trades. There may be fees for mutual funds, margin accounts, or managed accounts, depending on the services used.

Is Fidelity safe and regulated?

Yes, Fidelity is a highly regulated firm overseen by the SEC and FINRA. It provides SIPC insurance for up to $500,000 on eligible accounts and uses advanced encryption, fraud monitoring, and two-factor authentication for online security.

Does Fidelity offer a mobile app?

Yes, the Fidelity mobile app allows users to manage investments, place trades, track account balances, and access educational tools. It supports fingerprint login, real-time alerts, research tools, and bill payments for enhanced financial convenience on the go.

Can I invest in international markets with Fidelity?

Yes, Fidelity allows you to trade select international stocks and mutual funds. While U.S. investors cannot trade directly on most foreign exchanges, Fidelity offers global investment options, including ADRs, international ETFs, and global mutual funds.

What investment research tools does Fidelity provide?

Fidelity offers robust research tools, including stock screeners, analyst reports, market news, investment calculators, and portfolio analysis. Its platform integrates third-party insights and proprietary ratings to help investors make informed decisions across asset classes.

How can I contact Fidelity customer service?

You can contact Fidelity 24/7 via phone, live chat, or secure email. Local branches are also available for in-person assistance. Their customer service is well-rated for responsiveness, investment support, and technical help for online platforms.

Does Fidelity offer retirement planning services?

Yes, Fidelity offers comprehensive retirement planning tools, including calculators, personalized advice, and managed retirement accounts. You can consult with retirement specialists or use online tools to plan contributions, estimate income needs, and explore Social Security strategies.