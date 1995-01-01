What is a bid?

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What is the ask price?

The bid-ask spread

The bid price in relation to the current price of a financial instrument

The bid and ask in forex trading

Important to know about bid prices

A buy limit order

A market order

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, short for, refers to thea potential buyer isfor a financial instrument, as well as thethe buyer will purchase. A bid represents theside of a security. To complete a, another price is needed - the, also referred to as theThe, commonly known as, is thea seller will accept for a financial instrument. The ask price represents theside of security.Theis called the, which is thethat a trader will incur when he or she opens a trading position. In financial markets, the ask and bid prices are shown inand are. Thebetween the bid and offer price is an important indicator of theof a financial market and the amount of the. Typically, thethe more liquid a market is. Contrariwise, when a market lacks liquidity the. Put differently, the closer the bid price comes to the ask price, theis and therefore hasas it can be quickly sold if required. In short,refers to the ease and speed at which a financial instrument can be sold., depending on the particular security and financial market. For example,may have a spread of only a few cents, while companies with small market caps may have quite wide spreads. In addition, the bid-ask spread canduring times ofor, when potential buyers are not prepared to buy above a. Conversely, sellers may not accept prices below a certain level., also known as, play an important role in financial markets, providingby mediating between buyers and sellers and being ready and able to buy and sell financial instruments at any time during trading hours. Market makersA trade or transaction is clinched when thefor the particular financial instrument. The agreed-upon price is called the, also referred to as the. The bid price will always be lower than the current (market) price, while the ask price will always be somewhat above it. Naturally, trading comprises, constantly bidding and offering prices with regard to a particular financial instrument or asset. Therefore, theand is determined by theof the asset. Put differently, the current price is determined wheremeet. The rise and fall of the current market price are respectively caused byof a particular financial instrument.In, theis the price a trader is willing to, which is the first listed currency of a. Theis the price at which ais willing toa currency pair, as reflected in the, referred to as the, in a currency pair. The second currency is also called the. As with other financial instruments such as shares, the bid and ask prices in forex trading areand are. For, let us say we have the following quote of the: 1.1995/1.2000. In the quote above,is the base currency, which indicates the, while the quote currency of. The bid price is quoted as lower than the ask price, and the difference between the two prices is called the, short for. In the example above the spread is 5 pips (1.2000 - 1.1995).depending on the. For instance, awould more easily pay theof R50 per share of a company than a trader who is looking for an opportunity to make a profit. Thewould look to purchase the shares at a bid price of R48 per share in order to sell them at R50 per share, gaining a profit of R2 per share. Normally,. Hence, instead of accepting the current bid or ask price, they may try to buy a little lower or sell a bit higher. However, when a trader is, he or she will buy at any price they can get. Important to know, a bid price isin the bid price. If you bid R70 000 (R1 000 per share) for 1 000 shares of company TSG, it does not mean that 1 500 shares will also cost you R1 000 per share. This is because the price of a security is constantly changing. Concerning the, when the, the selling is stronger, and the bid price is more likely to move down than up. Contrarily, when the, the buying is stronger, and the bid price is expected to rise. Potential buyers have aregarding the placing of orders, namely:Is an order from a trader to a broker to buy a security at a(the) or a better price. The order will only beis a buy (or sell) order in which a trader requests a broker to execute the order at thein the market. Usually, this type of order is used when a trader is convinced of a security’s price, or when a trader is compelled to exit a position quickly. However, the order is subjected to theof the particular security. Note: This article does not intend to provide investment or trading advice. Its aim is solely informative.