💰 Axi Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 Standard Account 📊 Pro Account ℹ️ Forex 0.3 pips 1.5 AUD, 1.93 CAD, 1.55 CHF, 1.39 EUR, 0.96 GBP, 182.75 JPY, 2.36 NZD, 2.15 SGD, 11.82 HKD, 1.50 USD per lot ℹ️ Indices Up to $0.6 per lot Up to $0.5 per lot ℹ️ Cryptocurrency Up to $3.0 per lot Up to $2.50 ℹ️ Precious Metals 0.3 pips $1.50 per lot on Gold and Silver ℹ️ Energies $0.024 per lot $0.02 per lot ℹ️ Shares Up to $0.012 Up to $0.01 ℹ️ Futures $0.6 per lot $0.5 per lot ℹ️ Payment Frequency Axi offers a monthly cashback Axi offers a monthly cashback

A Quick Overview of our Axi Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Axi Rebates System Overview

Axi Rebates Payments

💰 Axi Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 Standard Account 📊 Pro Account ℹ️ Forex 0.3 pips 1.5 AUD, 1.93 CAD, 1.55 CHF, 1.39 EUR, 0.96 GBP, 182.75 JPY, 2.36 NZD, 2.15 SGD, 11.82 HKD, 1.50 USD per lot ℹ️ Indices Up to $0.6 per lot Up to $0.5 per lot ℹ️ Cryptocurrency Up to $3.0 per lot Up to $2.50 ℹ️ Precious Metals 0.3 pips $1.50 per lot on Gold and Silver ℹ️ Energies $0.024 per lot $0.02 per lot ℹ️ Shares Up to $0.012 Up to $0.01 ℹ️ Futures $0.6 per lot $0.5 per lot ℹ️ Payment Frequency Axi offers a monthly cashback Axi offers a monthly cashback

Axi Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

✅ Customers from New Zealand and Australia are not eligible for rebates ✅ ASIC, FCA, and DFSA-registered accounts are not eligible for rebates. ✅ After closing a trade, the rebates are converted to USD. ✅ Axi offers rebates on foreign exchange, futures, cryptocurrencies, energy, commodities, stocks, and futures. ✅ Axi offers rebates on foreign exchange, futures, cryptocurrencies, energy, commodities, and futures. ✅ Axi pays rebates in US dollars or pip value.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with Axi (via SAShares)

New Accounts

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Existing Accounts

If you do not have an existing account with Axi, you can easily obtain a cashback rebate in three easy steps.Visit the Axi website and click “Open Account.”Submit your Trading ID to us:“Dear SAShares Team, Please view my Axi Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.”Wait for approval, which will be sent within. Once approval is given, you will automatically receive your cashback rebates from the Axi system.

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Axi Forex Rebates Frequently asked questions

Is there an Axi affiliate program for South Africans?

What are forex rebates at Axi?

How are forex rebates at Axi credited to the trader’s account?

Is Axi regulated in South Africa?

How long does an Axi withdrawal take?

Is the Axi affiliate program legit?

Recommended brokers

If you have an existing Axi account, you can get a cashback rebate by following these easy steps.Send an email to Axi:Request that the broker transfer the trading account under the following SAShares Affiliate ID:“Dear Axi Partner/Affiliate Team, I would hereby like to request that my account be transferred to IB/Partner/Affiliate code. Furthermore, I would hereby like to request to be assigned under mentioned IB regardless of whether my account falls under an umbrella or parent IB.”Once you receive confirmation of the transfer from Axi, you can create an additional trading account.Lastly, you can send your Trading or Client ID to“Dear SAShares Team, Please view my Axi Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.Axi offers an open affiliate program for anyone with their own website, a significant social media following, and many others. Axi Affiliates provides the ideal chance for individuals and companies to turn website traffic into additional income by providing a lucrative program. Furthermore, partners can earn up to $1,000 CPA per client and an additional 10% commission on Sub-affiliate earnings when the partner becomes a Master Affiliate.Forex rebates at Axi refer to a portion of the transaction cost returned to the client on every trade executed. This results in a lower spread, leading to a higher success rate for the trader.Forex rebates at Axi are automatically credited to the trader’s account after a trade is concluded.Axi is not currently regulated in South Africa by the FSCA but is regulated by ASIC, SVG FSA, FCA, FMA, and DFSA.Withdrawals with Axi can take between 1 – 2 business days. However, other payment methods, such as bank transfers, have longer processing times and could take several days.The Axi affiliate program is legit, and the broker is well-regulated and reputable.