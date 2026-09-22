Overall, Axi offers cashback Forex rebates on the Standard of up to 0.3 pips on Forex and up to $2.5 per lot on the Pro Account.
|💰 Axi Cashback Forex Rebates
|📊 Standard Account
|📊 Pro Account
|ℹ️ Forex
|0.3 pips
|1.5 AUD, 1.93 CAD, 1.55 CHF, 1.39 EUR, 0.96 GBP, 182.75 JPY, 2.36 NZD, 2.15 SGD, 11.82 HKD, 1.50 USD per lot
|ℹ️ Indices
|Up to $0.6 per lot
|Up to $0.5 per lot
|ℹ️ Cryptocurrency
|Up to $3.0 per lot
|Up to $2.50
|ℹ️ Precious Metals
|0.3 pips
|$1.50 per lot on Gold and Silver
|ℹ️ Energies
|$0.024 per lot
|$0.02 per lot
|ℹ️ Shares
|Up to $0.012
|Up to $0.01
|ℹ️ Futures
|$0.6 per lot
|$0.5 per lot
|ℹ️ Payment Frequency
|Axi offers a monthly cashback
|Axi offers a monthly cashback
A Quick Overview of our Axi Cashback Forex Rebates Review:☑️ Axi Rebates System Overview ☑️ Axi Rebates Payments ☑️ Axi Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates ☑️ How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with Axi (via SAShares) ☑️ Axi Forex Rebates Frequently asked questions
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Axi Rebates System OverviewAxi is a reputable broker that offers several packages with tiered rebates for clients, profit sharing, and more. In addition, Axi offers its partners several helpful tools, including advanced tracking where partners can view aggregate rebate account balances, historical balances, top 20 clients, and more on MT4. With SA Shares, for instance, South Africans can register an account with Axi to earn up to 30% in rebates according to the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program.
Axi Rebates Payments
Like most forex rebate brokers, Axi pays rebates monthly by the 12th, and the funds are credited and automatically sent to the accounts of eligible traders. Rebates paid are typically accumulated between the first and last day of the previous month. Furthermore, Axi uses flexible payment methods to pay rebates, including Bank Transfers, Electronic Gateways, QR Payments, Internet Banking for International traders, Credit/Debit Cards, and more.
|💰 Axi Cashback Forex Rebates
|📊 Standard Account
|📊 Pro Account
|ℹ️ Forex
|0.3 pips
|1.5 AUD, 1.93 CAD, 1.55 CHF, 1.39 EUR, 0.96 GBP, 182.75 JPY, 2.36 NZD, 2.15 SGD, 11.82 HKD, 1.50 USD per lot
|ℹ️ Indices
|Up to $0.6 per lot
|Up to $0.5 per lot
|ℹ️ Cryptocurrency
|Up to $3.0 per lot
|Up to $2.50
|ℹ️ Precious Metals
|0.3 pips
|$1.50 per lot on Gold and Silver
|ℹ️ Energies
|$0.024 per lot
|$0.02 per lot
|ℹ️ Shares
|Up to $0.012
|Up to $0.01
|ℹ️ Futures
|$0.6 per lot
|$0.5 per lot
|ℹ️ Payment Frequency
|Axi offers a monthly cashback
|Axi offers a monthly cashback
Axi Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates
|✅ Customers from New Zealand and Australia are not eligible for rebates
|✅ ASIC, FCA, and DFSA-registered accounts are not eligible for rebates.
|✅ After closing a trade, the rebates are converted to USD.
|✅ Axi offers rebates on foreign exchange, futures, cryptocurrencies, energy, commodities, stocks, and futures.
|✅ Axi offers rebates on foreign exchange, futures, cryptocurrencies, energy, commodities, and futures.
|✅ Axi pays rebates in US dollars or pip value.
How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with Axi (via SAShares)You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with Axi via SAShares.
New Accounts
If you do not have an existing account with Axi, you can easily obtain a cashback rebate in three easy steps.
Step 1Visit the Axi website and click “Open Account.”
Step 2Submit your Trading ID to us: [SAShares] For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: New Axi Rebate Application “Dear SAShares Team, Please view my Axi Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.”
Step 3Wait for approval, which will be sent within [number of hours]. Once approval is given, you will automatically receive your cashback rebates from the Axi system.
Existing Accounts
If you have an existing Axi account, you can get a cashback rebate by following these easy steps.
Step 1Send an email to Axi: service@axitrader.com Request that the broker transfer the trading account under the following SAShares Affiliate ID: [SAShares] For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: Account Transfer Request “Dear Axi Partner/Affiliate Team, I would hereby like to request that my account be transferred to IB/Partner/Affiliate code [SAShares Code]. Furthermore, I would hereby like to request to be assigned under mentioned IB regardless of whether my account falls under an umbrella or parent IB.”
Step 2Once you receive confirmation of the transfer from Axi, you can create an additional trading account.
Step 3Lastly, you can send your Trading or Client ID to [SAShares]. For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: New Axi Rebate Application “Dear SAShares Team, Please view my Axi Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.
Axi Forex Rebates Frequently asked questions
Is there an Axi affiliate program for South Africans?Axi offers an open affiliate program for anyone with their own website, a significant social media following, and many others. Axi Affiliates provides the ideal chance for individuals and companies to turn website traffic into additional income by providing a lucrative program. Furthermore, partners can earn up to $1,000 CPA per client and an additional 10% commission on Sub-affiliate earnings when the partner becomes a Master Affiliate.
What are forex rebates at Axi?Forex rebates at Axi refer to a portion of the transaction cost returned to the client on every trade executed. This results in a lower spread, leading to a higher success rate for the trader.
How are forex rebates at Axi credited to the trader’s account?Forex rebates at Axi are automatically credited to the trader’s account after a trade is concluded.
Is Axi regulated in South Africa?Axi is not currently regulated in South Africa by the FSCA but is regulated by ASIC, SVG FSA, FCA, FMA, and DFSA.
How long does an Axi withdrawal take?Withdrawals with Axi can take between 1 – 2 business days. However, other payment methods, such as bank transfers, have longer processing times and could take several days.
Is the Axi affiliate program legit?The Axi affiliate program is legit, and the broker is well-regulated and reputable.
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