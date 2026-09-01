Overall, AC Markets is an online forex and CFD broker that gives traders access to a wide range of global markets through MetaTrader 4. The broker offers trading on forex, share CFDs, commodities, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, treasuries, and ETFs, depending on account access and regional availability. AC Markets may appeal to traders who want MT4, tight spreads, high leverage, multiple base currencies, and a broad CFD product range from one account. South African traders should still check the exact AC Markets entity they register with, confirm whether FSCA protection applies to their account, and read the broker’s legal documents before depositing funds.

Is AC Markets safe for South African traders?

AC Markets states that it is authorised and regulated in several jurisdictions, including by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority. This is important for South African traders because local regulation is not the same as general offshore or global regulation. Before opening an account, traders should verify the exact legal entity, FSP details, client-fund protections, dispute process, and product restrictions that apply to them. CFDs are leveraged products, so even when a broker is regulated, traders can still lose money quickly if they use high leverage without proper risk management.

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What are AC Markets’ spreads, accounts, and trading costs?

AC Markets offers account options for new and more active traders. The broker lists a Standard account with spreads from 0.8 pips and no commission per side, while the GO Plus+ account lists spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission of $2.50 per side. AC Markets also states that leverage can go up to 500:1, depending on the account, entity, instrument, and client eligibility. Traders should always check the latest spread schedule, commission table, swap charges, funding costs, and account terms before trading live.

Account or Cost Area AC Markets Details Best For Standard Account Spreads from 0.8 pips and $0.00 commission per side Beginners and traders who prefer spread-only pricing GO Plus+ Account Spreads from 0.0 pips with $2.50 commission per side Active traders who want tighter spreads Leverage Up to 500:1, depending on account and eligibility Experienced traders who understand leveraged CFD risk Base Currencies AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD, SGD, CHF, and HKD Traders who want more account currency options Deposit Fees AC Markets states that it offers no deposit fees Traders who want to reduce funding costs

AC Markets Trust Score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Supports MetaTrader 4, a familiar platform for forex and CFD traders No MetaTrader 5 option is clearly promoted on the main AC Markets page Offers 1000+ trading opportunities across multiple CFD markets CFD trading is high risk and may not suit beginners Standard and GO Plus+ accounts offer different pricing styles South African traders must confirm the exact entity and protections before depositing Spreads are listed from 0.0 pips on GO Plus+ accounts Commission applies on the GO Plus+ account AC Markets states that it offers no deposit fees Payment-provider, bank, conversion, or withdrawal costs may still apply

AC Markets Overview

AC Markets is a forex and CFD broker offering access to more than 1000 trading opportunities through MetaTrader 4. The broker provides markets such as forex, share CFDs, commodities, indices, metals, cryptocurrency CFDs, treasuries, and ETFs. Its website promotes tight spreads, transparent pricing, fast execution, separate client funds, customer support, and account options for both new and more active traders.

What makes AC Markets different from other forex brokers?

AC Markets focuses on MT4 trading, a wide CFD product range, and two core pricing options. The Standard account may suit traders who prefer no commission per side, while the GO Plus+ account may suit traders who want lower spreads with a commission. AC Markets also promotes 1000+ trading opportunities, no deposit fees, and access to Expert Advisors for traders who use automated strategies.

Can AC Markets be used by beginners in South Africa?

AC Markets may be used by beginners who want to trade on MT4, but beginners should start carefully. Forex and CFD trading involves leverage, and leverage can increase both profits and losses. New South African traders should first use a demo account, learn how margin works, understand stop-loss orders, and verify the broker’s local regulatory status before depositing real money.

Features Offered

AC Markets provides access to 1000+ trading opportunities across forex, shares, indices, commodities, metals, crypto CFDs, treasuries, and ETFs.

The broker supports MetaTrader 4, which is widely used for charting, technical analysis, Expert Advisors, and forex trading.

AC Markets offers a Standard account with spreads from 0.8 pips and no commission per side.

AC Markets offers a GO Plus+ account with spreads from 0.0 pips and a $2.50 commission per side.

The broker states that leverage can go up to 500:1, depending on account type, region, product, and eligibility.

Feature AC Markets Details Broker Type Forex and CFD broker Best For MT4 traders, forex traders, CFD traders, and active traders seeking multi-asset access Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 Markets Forex, share CFDs, commodities, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, treasuries, and ETFs Account Types Standard and GO Plus+ Spreads From 0.8 pips on Standard and from 0.0 pips on GO Plus+ Commission $0.00 per side on Standard and $2.50 per side on GO Plus+ Leverage Up to 500:1, depending on eligibility and account terms

AC Markets Customer Reviews

Traders may value AC Markets for its MT4 support, broad product range, and account options.

Active traders may prefer the GO Plus+ account because it lists spreads from 0.0 pips, although commission applies.

Beginner traders may prefer the Standard account because it has no commission per side and simpler pricing.

South African traders should pay close attention to regulation, account entity, funding methods, withdrawal rules, and currency-conversion costs.

Review Area Customer Experience Trading Platform MT4 is familiar and widely used by forex traders Market Range Strong product range with 1000+ trading opportunities Pricing Choice between Standard spread-only pricing and GO Plus+ raw-style pricing Support AC Markets promotes multilingual customer support Risk Level High, because forex and CFDs are leveraged instruments

AC Markets Safety and Security

AC Markets states that it is authorised and regulated in several jurisdictions, including Australia, Cyprus, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, and Seychelles.

The broker promotes separate client funds, which helps distinguish client money from company operating funds.

South African traders should verify the exact FSCA authorisation details before opening an account.

Traders should read the broker’s disclosure statement, execution policy, privacy policy, and terms and conditions before trading live.

CFDs are leveraged products, so regulation does not remove the risk of losing money.

Safety Feature How It Helps Regulatory Claims AC Markets lists several regulatory authorities on its website FSCA Relevance Important for South African traders who want local regulatory oversight Separate Client Funds Helps keep client money separate from operational funds Legal Documents Disclosures explain risks, execution rules, and client responsibilities Risk Warning Highlights the high-risk nature of leveraged CFD trading

How should South African traders verify AC Markets?

South African traders should confirm the exact AC Markets entity they are joining, check whether that entity is authorised by the FSCA, and review the broker’s legal documents. Traders should not assume that global regulation automatically means full South African protection.

Does AC Markets protect client funds?

AC Markets promotes separate client funds. This can help protect client money from being mixed with company operating funds, but traders should still read the broker’s legal documents to understand how client money is held, which entity is responsible, and what protections apply in their jurisdiction.

AC Markets at a Glance

Broker Name AC Markets Service Type Forex and CFD broker Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 Markets Forex, share CFDs, commodities, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, treasuries, and ETFs Account Types Standard and GO Plus+ Standard Account Pricing Spreads from 0.8 pips and $0.00 commission per side GO Plus+ Pricing Spreads from 0.0 pips and $2.50 commission per side Leverage Up to 500:1, subject to account and eligibility Base Currencies AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD, SGD, CHF, and HKD South Africa Note Verify the exact FSCA status and entity before depositing funds

AC Markets Account Types

AC Markets offers account options for different trading styles. The Standard account is designed for traders who prefer simple commission-free pricing, while the GO Plus+ account is designed for traders who want tighter spreads and are comfortable paying a commission per side. The right account depends on trading frequency, average trade size, spread sensitivity, and whether the trader is a beginner or more active trader.

Standard Account

The Standard account lists spreads from 0.8 pips.

The account lists $0.00 commission per side.

This account may suit beginners who prefer simple pricing.

Available base currencies include AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD, SGD, CHF, and HKD.

GO Plus+ Account

The GO Plus+ account lists spreads from 0.0 pips.

The account lists a $2.50 commission per side.

This account may suit active traders, scalpers, and traders who prefer tighter spreads.

Available base currencies include AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD, SGD, CHF, and HKD.

Which AC Markets account is best for beginners?

The Standard account may be easier for beginners because it has no commission per side and uses spread-based pricing. Beginners should still compare the total trading cost, including spreads, swaps, slippage, and conversion fees, before deciding.

Which AC Markets account is best for active traders?

The GO Plus+ account may suit active traders because it lists spreads from 0.0 pips. However, traders must include the $2.50 commission per side when calculating total trading costs.

How to Open an AC Markets Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the AC Markets Website

Go to the official AC Markets website.

Review the account types, pricing, platforms, market range, and legal documents.

Check whether AC Markets accepts clients from your region and which entity will hold your account.

Step 2: Choose an Account Type

Select between the Standard account and GO Plus+ account.

Choose based on your trading style, spread preference, commission preference, and experience level.

Beginners may prefer simple pricing, while active traders may prefer tighter spreads.

Step 3: Complete Verification

Submit the required identity, address, and compliance information.

Make sure your personal details match your documents and payment method.

Do not deposit until you understand the account terms, entity, and regulatory protections.

Step 4: Fund the Account and Download MT4

Choose an available funding method in the client portal.

Download MetaTrader 4 and log in using the account details supplied by AC Markets.

Test trades on a demo account first if you are new to forex or CFDs.

AC Markets Fees and Spreads

AC Markets lists spreads from 0.8 pips on the Standard account.

AC Markets lists spreads from 0.0 pips on the GO Plus+ account.

The Standard account lists $0.00 commission per side.

The GO Plus+ account lists $2.50 commission per side.

Trading costs can also include swaps, slippage, currency conversion, payment-provider fees, and inactivity-related terms, depending on the account and trading behaviour.

Does AC Markets charge commission?

AC Markets lists no commission per side on the Standard account. The GO Plus+ account lists a $2.50 commission per side. Traders should always check the latest pricing page before trading because fees can change.

Are AC Markets spreads low?

AC Markets lists spreads from 0.0 pips on the GO Plus+ account and from 0.8 pips on the Standard account. Spreads are variable, which means they can change depending on market conditions, liquidity, account type, and instrument.

Fee Type AC Markets Details Standard Account Spread From 0.8 pips GO Plus+ Account Spread From 0.0 pips Standard Account Commission $0.00 per side GO Plus+ Commission $2.50 per side Deposit Fees AC Markets states no deposit fees

AC Markets Trading Platforms

AC Markets supports MetaTrader 4.

MT4 is widely used for forex trading, technical analysis, charting, Expert Advisors, and automated strategies.

Traders can use MT4 indicators, drawing tools, order types, and strategy testing features.

AC Markets positions itself as a MetaTrader broker for traders who want familiar platform tools.

MetaTrader 4

MT4 is suitable for forex traders who want charting, indicators, Expert Advisors, and technical analysis tools.

The platform is widely used by beginners, intermediate traders, and experienced traders.

South African traders should practise on demo before using MT4 with real funds.

Expert Advisors

AC Markets mentions access to Expert Advisors and smart tools.

Expert Advisors can help automate parts of a trading strategy.

Automated trading still carries risk and should be tested carefully before live use.

Does AC Markets offer MetaTrader 4?

Yes, AC Markets supports MetaTrader 4. MT4 is popular with forex and CFD traders because it offers technical indicators, charting tools, Expert Advisors, and flexible order management.

Does AC Markets offer MetaTrader 5?

AC Markets primarily promotes MetaTrader 4 on its website. Traders who specifically want MetaTrader 5 should confirm platform availability directly with AC Markets before opening an account.

AC Markets Trading Instruments

AC Markets offers forex CFDs, share CFDs, index CFDs, metal CFDs, commodity CFDs, cryptocurrency CFDs, treasury CFDs, and ETFs.

Forex traders can access major, minor, and exotic currency pairs.

Commodity traders can trade markets such as gold, silver, oil, gas, soy, and wheat, depending on product availability.

Share CFD traders may be able to trade long or short positions on selected stock CFDs.

Forex CFDs

AC Markets offers popular forex pairs such as EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and GBP/USD.

The broker also lists major, minor, exotic, and metal pairs.

Forex trading is leveraged and can lead to rapid losses if risk is not managed.

Share CFDs

AC Markets offers share CFDs across selected global exchanges.

Share CFDs allow traders to speculate on price movements without owning the underlying shares.

Traders should check trading hours, spreads, overnight costs, and corporate action rules.

Indices and Commodities

AC Markets offers access to index CFDs and commodity CFDs.

These instruments can help traders diversify beyond forex.

Commodity and index prices can be affected by news, interest rates, inflation, and global risk sentiment.

Metals and Cryptocurrency CFDs

AC Markets offers precious metals such as gold and silver CFDs.

The broker also promotes cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Crypto CFDs are highly volatile and may not suit beginners.

AC Markets Deposits and Withdrawals

AC Markets promotes no deposit fees.

Funding and withdrawal options may depend on the trader’s country, account entity, currency, and verification status.

South African traders should check whether ZAR funding is supported or whether deposits are converted into another base currency.

Before depositing, traders should confirm withdrawal times, fees, accepted payment methods, minimum withdrawal amounts, and identity-verification rules.

Does AC Markets charge deposit fees?

AC Markets states that it offers no deposit fees. However, traders should still check whether their bank, card provider, payment processor, or currency-conversion provider charges separate fees.

Can South African traders deposit in ZAR with AC Markets?

South African traders should check the available funding currencies inside the AC Markets client portal before depositing. AC Markets lists several base currencies, but traders should confirm whether ZAR funding is supported and whether currency-conversion fees apply.

Funding Area What Traders Should Check Deposit Fees AC Markets states no deposit fees, but third-party fees may apply Withdrawal Time Check the latest withdrawal timeline in the client portal Currency Conversion South African traders should check whether ZAR is supported Verification Withdrawals may require completed KYC checks Payment Method Available methods can depend on region and account entity

AC Markets vs Other Forex Brokers – A Comparison

Feature AC Markets Other Forex/CFD Brokers Best For MT4 traders who want multi-asset CFD access and two pricing options Traders who may want MT5, cTrader, TradingView, local ZAR accounts, or copy trading Platform MetaTrader 4 May offer MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, or proprietary apps Markets Forex, share CFDs, commodities, indices, metals, crypto CFDs, treasuries, and ETFs Market range varies widely by broker Pricing Standard and GO Plus+ accounts with different spread and commission structures May offer standard, raw spread, ECN, Islamic, cent, or professional accounts Regulation AC Markets lists multiple regulatory jurisdictions, including FSCA Some brokers are locally FSCA-regulated, while others operate offshore South Africa Fit Potentially relevant if the trader is onboarded under the correct FSCA-linked entity Some competitors may offer stronger local banking, ZAR accounts, or local support

Research

AC Markets is positioned as a MetaTrader 4 forex and CFD broker with access to more than 1000 trading opportunities.

The broker offers two main account structures: Standard and GO Plus+.

The Standard account may be more beginner-friendly because it uses no commission per side.

The GO Plus+ account may appeal to active traders because it offers lower listed spreads with commission-based pricing.

South African traders should verify FSCA details, account entity, funding methods, withdrawal terms, and legal protections before trading live.

AC Markets Awards and Recognition

AC Markets promotes award-winning customer support on its website.

The broker’s main strengths are its MT4 platform support, multi-asset CFD access, and account pricing options.

Traders should not choose a broker based only on awards or marketing claims.

Before opening an account, traders should compare AC Markets with other brokers based on regulation, pricing, execution, deposits, withdrawals, platform tools, and support quality.

Conclusion In conclusion, AC Markets is a forex and CFD broker that may suit traders looking for MT4 access, a broad market range, and flexible account pricing.

The broker’s main strengths include 1000+ trading opportunities, Standard and GO Plus+ accounts, spreads from 0.0 pips on GO Plus+, and access to multiple CFD markets.

South African traders should verify the exact AC Markets entity, FSCA authorisation, account protections, funding methods, and withdrawal terms before depositing funds.

Beginners should start with a demo account and avoid using high leverage until they fully understand margin, stop-losses, volatility, and CFD risk.

Disclaimer

This AC Markets review is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to trade.

Forex and CFD trading is highly speculative and involves a significant risk of loss.

Broker features, fees, spreads, account types, regulation, and payment methods can change, so traders should verify all information directly with AC Markets before opening an account.

South African traders should confirm whether the exact entity they join is authorised by the FSCA and what protections apply to their account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is AC Markets?

AC Markets is an online forex and CFD broker that offers access to markets such as forex, share CFDs, commodities, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, treasuries, and ETFs through MetaTrader 4.

Is AC Markets regulated in South Africa?

AC Markets states that it is authorised and regulated by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority. South African traders should still verify the exact entity and FSCA details before opening an account.

Does AC Markets offer MetaTrader 4?

Yes, AC Markets supports MetaTrader 4. MT4 is widely used for forex trading, charting, technical analysis, indicators, Expert Advisors, and automated trading strategies.

Does AC Markets offer MetaTrader 5?

AC Markets mainly promotes MetaTrader 4 on its website. Traders who specifically want MetaTrader 5 should confirm availability directly with the broker before registering.

What account types does AC Markets offer?

AC Markets lists a Standard account and a GO Plus+ account. The Standard account lists spreads from 0.8 pips with no commission per side, while GO Plus+ lists spreads from 0.0 pips with a $2.50 commission per side.

What can I trade with AC Markets?

AC Markets offers trading on forex CFDs, share CFDs, index CFDs, commodity CFDs, metal CFDs, cryptocurrency CFDs, treasury CFDs, and ETFs, depending on account access and regional availability.

What leverage does AC Markets offer?

AC Markets lists leverage of up to 500:1. Leverage availability can depend on the account type, instrument, regulation, region, and client eligibility. High leverage increases risk and should be used carefully.

Does AC Markets charge deposit fees?

AC Markets states that it offers no deposit fees. Traders should still check whether banks, payment providers, card issuers, or currency-conversion services charge separate fees.

Is AC Markets good for beginners?

AC Markets may be suitable for beginners who want MT4 access and a Standard account with no commission per side. However, beginners should start with demo trading, use low leverage, and learn risk management before trading live.

Is AC Markets good for South African traders?

AC Markets may be relevant for South African traders because it is FSCA-regulated. However, traders should verify the exact entity, regulatory status, local protections, funding methods, and withdrawal conditions before depositing funds.