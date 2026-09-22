Zignaly is a regulated crypto trading platform, licensed as a Category II FSP by the FSCA, requiring KYC verification. It operates under financial oversight, but trading carries inherent risks and Zignaly is not an investment advisor.

Aspect Details 🪙 Name Zignaly 📅 Launch Year 2018 🔗 Blockchain Origin N/A (Platform, not its own blockchain) 💸 Transaction Fees Performance‑based success fees + exchange trading fees 🚀 Transaction Speed Determined by connected exchange 🔐 Privacy Features Secure API keys, 2FA, encrypted infrastructure 🌍 Use Case Automated crypto trading, copy‑trading, portfolio management 👥 Target Users Crypto traders, investors, beginners & algo traders 📉 Market Position Growing social crypto trading platform with performance‑based model 🔄 Exchange Availability Connects to major exchanges (e.g., Binance, KuCoin, Bybit) 🧠 Key Advantage Automates trading, lets users copy experts, no subscription fees ⚠️ Risk Level High (crypto trading volatility; profits not guaranteed)

Overview

Zignaly is a cloud-based crypto trading and social investing platform that enables users to automate strategies, copy expert traders, and manage portfolios via API connections to major exchanges.

Regulated as a Category II FSP by the FSCA, it uses KYC verification and secure protocols, offering performance-based fees without holding users’ funds.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Zignaly Licence and Regulation

Zignaly is regulated as a Category II Financial Service Provider by the FSCA in South Africa.

It complies with KYC and anti-money laundering standards, providing users with legal oversight and operational transparency.

While the platform follows regulatory guidelines, crypto trading risks remain inherent, and Zignaly does not offer financial advice.

Regulatory Aspect Details 🇪🇪 Estonia License (FIU) Not applicable — Zignaly does not hold an Estonia FIU license. It is headquartered elsewhere and hasn’t publicly disclosed such a license. 🇫🇷 France PSAN (AMF) Not applicable — there’s no evidence Zignaly is registered as a PSAN with Autorité des marchés financiers in France. 🇬🇧 UK Regulation Zignaly has no known UK FCA authorization or registration; any UK activities would still require compliance if offered to UK users. 🧾 KYC/AML Compliance Mandatory KYC for all users; identity verification is required to deposit and trade, supporting AML compliance on the platform. 🔍 Travel Rule / EU Reporting As a non‑EU regulated entity, Zignaly itself is not required to follow EU Travel Rule / reporting but users must comply with local laws in jurisdictions where those apply. 🪪 Assets Segregation Zignaly does not hold custody of user assets — funds remain in your connected exchange accounts via API; there’s no formal statutory segregation under a licensing regime. 🛡️ Regulatory Scope Limits Zignaly’s current regulation covers discretionary financial services under South African FSCA rules; it does not extend to global fiat banking or licensing in other major markets. 📜 Ongoing Legal Monitoring Zignaly acknowledges rapidly evolving crypto regulation globally and may adjust compliance practices; there’s no indication of current enforcement actions.

Zignaly User Reviews & Reputation

Users generally praise Zignaly for automated trading, copy trading, and non-custodial security.

Positive reviews highlight performance-based fees and flexible strategy options.

Some complaints focus on occasional technical glitches or learning curves for beginners.

Overall, it maintains a reputable standing in the crypto trading community for reliability and innovation.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Performance‑based fees — you pay only when profits are made (no subscription). Crypto trading is inherently risky — profits aren’t guaranteed. Connects via API to major exchanges while keeping your funds in your own account. No native custodial wallet — dependent on exchange security. Offers automated trading bots and copy‑trading from expert traders. Success depends on strategy/trader performance, which can vary widely. Regulated as a Category II FSP by the FSCA with mandatory KYC/AML. Limited regulatory licenses outside South Africa; not globally regulated. User‑friendly dashboard with mobile app support. Some advanced features can be complex for beginners. No software to run — cloud‑based automation. Exchange fees still apply; Zignaly fees are separate.

Zignaly Fees and Costs

Zignaly operates mainly on performance-based fees rather than subscriptions.

Users pay a portion of profits to strategy providers, plus standard exchange trading fees.

This model ensures costs align with gains, avoiding upfront charges.

No hidden fees exist, though exchange-specific fees apply separately, maintaining transparency and predictable cost management.

Zignaly's Ease of Use and Platform Experience

Zignaly offers an intuitive interface with dashboard analytics, strategy management, and portfolio tracking.

While beginners may need guidance to navigate bots or copy-trading tools, the platform balances usability with powerful features.

Its responsive design and clear account setup make trading smoother and more accessible across devices.

📊 Aspect ⭐ Rating (Approx.) 🧠 What Users Say (Summary) 📱 Ease of Use ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4/5) Many users find Zignaly intuitive and beginner‑friendly, especially for profit‑sharing and copy trading, though some find menus and features slightly scattered. 🧭 Navigation & UX ⭐⭐⭐☆ (3/5) UI receives mixed reviews: some praise clarity, while others report design and placement issues after updates. ⚡ Onboarding / Setup ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4/5) KYC and exchange API connections are generally straightforward, but first‑time traders sometimes need time to get familiar. 💱 Trading & Transactions ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4/5) Users like the automated and copy‑trading options, though performance varies and withdrawal experiences can differ. 🛠 Feature Depth ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4/5) Tools like bots and profit‑sharing get good feedback, but some users want more strategy selection and detailed analytics. 🆘 Support Experience ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4/5) Many users report helpful and responsive support, though some say response time varies. 🏁 Overall Experience ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4/5) Mixed but generally positive: easy for beginners, with potential complexity and occasional technical issues for some.

Zignaly Features and Assets Offered

Zignaly provides automated trading bots, copy trading, profit-sharing strategies, and smart order management.

It supports major crypto assets on connected exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, and Bybit.

Users can manage multiple portfolios, track performance, and deploy strategies without holding funds directly, offering flexibility and diversified trading options.

Zignaly Risk Warnings and Transparency

Zignaly clearly states that all trading involves financial risk.

Users retain control of assets through non-custodial accounts, and KYC ensures regulatory compliance.

The platform provides transparent performance reporting and fee structures, emphasizing informed trading decisions and understanding that profits are not guaranteed.

Should You Buy Zignaly?

Zignaly is ideal for traders seeking automated tools, copy trading, and strategic flexibility in regulated environments.

It’s not a traditional investment or financial advice platform, and success depends on market conditions and strategy selection.

Informed, risk-aware users may benefit, but beginners should start cautiously.

How to Buy/Sign Up and Use Zignaly - Step by Step

Step 1: Create an Account

Sign up on Zignaly’s website or mobile app using your email.

Complete KYC verification by submitting identity documents to comply with regulations.

Step 2: Connect an Exchange

Link your crypto exchange account (e.g., Binance, Bybit, KuCoin) via API keys.

Zignaly will trade directly in your account without holding your funds.

Step 3: Choose a Strategy or Trader

Select a trading bot, automated strategy, or copy an expert trader.

Review performance stats, risk settings, and fees before committing funds.

Step 4: Fund and Start Trading

Deposit funds to your exchange account.

Activate the chosen strategy or trader, monitor performance through Zignaly’s dashboard, and adjust settings as needed.

Zignaly Account

A Zignaly account allows users to manage portfolios, execute automated strategies, and track profits.

Accounts require KYC verification and secure authentication.

All trading occurs via connected exchange accounts, keeping funds in user custody while Zignaly facilitates strategy execution and portfolio monitoring.

Zignaly Mobile App

The Zignaly mobile app enables portfolio monitoring, strategy management, and real-time notifications.

Users can follow traders, adjust bots, and track performance on-the-go.

Its responsive design mirrors the web platform, providing convenience for active trading and accessibility for beginners and experienced traders alike.

Where to Download and Get the App

The Zignaly app is available on both the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store for iOS.

Official downloads ensure security, and users can log in with their verified accounts to access portfolios, trading strategies, and real-time notifications.

📱 App Feature 🔍 What It Does 💸 Buy & Sell Crypto Allows access to connected exchange accounts so you can initiate buy/sell trades through those exchanges’ APIs (not direct in‑app custody purchases). 🤖 Auto‑Invest / DCA Lets you monitor and manage automated investment strategies or bots linked to your account; set or adjust recurring action parameters. 📊 Portfolio Overview Displays your overall portfolio performance, tracking balances, profits/losses, and strategy allocations in one view. 💰 Earn Yield Shows profit‑sharing and strategy returns where applicable, highlighting performance rather than fixed yield products. 📈 Crypto Bundles Enables viewing smart portfolio products (like diversified Z‑Indexes) that group assets into single investment buckets. 🔔 Price Alerts & Analytics Sends notifications for significant market movements, strategy events, and performance milestones while providing analytical insights. 🔐 Security & Safety Supports secure login with encryption, two‑factor authentication (2FA), and secure API key handling to protect connected exchange access.

Zignaly Wallet

Zignaly operates a non-custodial wallet model: it does not hold users’ crypto.

Assets remain in exchange accounts connected via API, minimizing security risks.

Users control all funds, while Zignaly executes strategies and trading actions without direct access to deposits.

📌 Wallet Feature 🔍 What It Means on Zignaly Custodial Wallet No — Zignaly does not hold your crypto; funds stay in your exchange accounts (Binance, KuCoin, etc.). Non‑Custodial Access Connects to your exchange wallets via API keys; you retain ownership and control of your assets. Private Keys Control You control private keys in your exchange wallet — Zignaly never has access to private keys. Send & Receive Crypto Managed through your connected exchange; Zignaly itself does not directly send/receive crypto. Integrated Portfolio Yes — Zignaly shows combined portfolio data from connected exchange wallets. Security Features Supports API key permissions, encrypted storage, and 2FA for login and management. Mobile Wallet View Portfolio overview available in the Zignaly app via linked exchange balances. Multi‑Chain Support Depends on the exchange accounts you link (Zignaly itself doesn’t determine chain support). Staking / Yield Not native; yield or profit comes from trading strategies or exchange products, not a Zignaly wallet feature. Backup & Recovery Managed by your exchange wallet; Zignaly has no separate backup/recovery for private keys.

Who is Zignaly Best For?

Zignaly suits crypto traders seeking automation, copy trading, and regulated trading solutions.

Experienced traders benefit from strategy flexibility, while cautious beginners can start with small amounts.

Non-custodial operations appeal to users valuing security and control over funds during automated trading.

Is Zignaly Available in South Africa?

Yes, Zignaly is available in South Africa and operates under FSCA regulatory oversight.

South African users can complete KYC verification, connect local exchange accounts via API, and use the platform’s automated trading tools while complying with local financial regulations.

Comparison table

📊 Aspect Zignaly Binance (Example Broker/Exchange) 🪙 Purpose / Role Crypto social trading & automation platform — connects to exchanges to manage trades and copy strategies. Crypto exchange / broker — facilitates buying, selling, and custody of assets with order books. 📅 Launch Year 2018 2017 🔗 Blockchain Origin N/A — not its own blockchain N/A — also not a blockchain, but supports many blockchains for assets. 💸 Fee Discounts Performance‑based fees (only when profit is made); fees depend on strategy provider agreements. Trading fee discounts available via native tokens, volume tiers, or promotions. 🧠 Governance & Utility No native token for governance; value derived from platform service use. Native token (e.g., BNB) often used for governance signals and utility discounts. 🌍 Ecosystem Connects to multiple exchanges’ ecosystems; not a standalone market. Large ecosystem: spot, derivatives, staking, lending, savings, NFT marketplace, etc. 🚀 Market Presence Growing niche in trading automation and copy trading. One of the largest global crypto exchanges by volume and user count. 📉 Price & Liquidity N/A (not a tradable asset itself). Liquidity depends on connected exchanges. High liquidity on many trading pairs; direct price discovery and deep markets. ⚠️ Risk vs Stability High — risks tied to strategy performance and market volatility; platform risk limited to API connectivity. Varies — exchange risks include custody, regulatory, security, and market volatility; broad services increase complexity.

Finale says about Zignaly Zignaly is a secure, regulated crypto trading platform offering automated strategies, copy trading, and portfolio management via API connections. With a Category II FSP license, KYC compliance, and non-custodial operations, it provides transparency and oversight, though trading carries inherent risks. Users benefit from performance-based fees and flexible, mobile-friendly tools for strategic investing.

You Might Also like

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Zignaly and how does it work?

Zignaly is a cloud‑based crypto trading and social investing platform that lets you copy expert traders, automate strategies with bots, and manage portfolios by connecting exchange accounts via API. It emphasizes performance‑based fees instead of subscription costs.

Is Zignaly regulated and safe?

Zignaly holds a Category II Financial Service Provider (FSP) license from the FSCA in South Africa, showing regulatory compliance. It uses secure API keys, two‑factor authentication, and partners with major exchanges to enhance fund protection, but risks remain since markets are volatile.

How do fees and pricing work on Zignaly?

Zignaly does not charge monthly subscriptions. Instead, fees are performance‑based: you only pay when profit is made, typically a success fee split between the platform and strategy provider, and exchange trading fees still apply.

Do I have to complete KYC to use Zignaly?

Yes, you must complete a Know Your Customer (KYC) identity verification before you can deposit funds or invest on Zignaly. This supports regulatory compliance and overall platform security.

Can I lose money using Zignaly?

Yes. All crypto trading carries risk, and profits aren’t guaranteed. Even with expert traders and risk tools available, market fluctuations can lead to losses. Always trade only what you can afford to lose.

What features does Zignaly offer?

Zignaly offers copy trading, automated trading bots, profit‑sharing strategies, and smart order tools. It connects through APIs to centralized exchanges, letting you deploy strategies, follow traders, and automate actions without running software.

Which exchanges can I connect to Zignaly?

Zignaly integrates with major centralized exchanges such as Binance, Bybit, KuCoin, and others through API connections. Supported markets and pairs depend on the specific exchange’s offerings and liquidity.

Does Zignaly hold my crypto assets?

No. Zignaly operates non‑custodially: your crypto remains in your exchange account at the connected exchange, and Zignaly can only trade via API with permissions you set.

Does Zignaly have a mobile app?

Yes, Zignaly has mobile applications for Android and iOS devices, giving users the ability to monitor strategies, follow traders, and manage settings on the go.

Where can I get help or learn more about Zignaly?

Zignaly’s Help Center offers guides, FAQs, and support articles covering accounts, trading, strategy setup, and security. You can also contact support directly or follow official updates on social channels.