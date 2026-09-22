Zero Markets Australia is an ASIC-regulated forex and CFD broker that's been around since 2017, giving you access to over 2,000 markets with tight spreads and solid execution. If you want low costs and real regulation backing your trades, they're worth a serious look.

Is Zero Markets Australia actually worth your time?

Yes, what they do is let you trade forex, indices, commodities, crypto basically anything with minimal fees and decent platforms. ASIC regulates them, which means your money's actually segregated and protected. The spreads are competitive, the commission on pro accounts is low, and they don't make you jump through hoops. Are they the fanciest? No. But for Australian traders who just want a legit broker that doesn't take huge cuts, they work.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Can you actually trade with Zero Markets from South Africa, and what does it cost?

Yeah, South Africans can access Zero Markets Australia. The catch is they're ASIC-regulated for Australian clients, which actually works in your favor — ASIC doesn't mess around. You'll need to fund your account from ZAR to AUD, which means currency conversion fees from your bank. But once you're in, the trading costs are fair — commissions on their RAW accounts are low, and spreads on the standard account are reasonable. If you want exposure to global markets with proper regulation, it's doable from SA.

🔍 Feature Zero Markets Australia 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 AUD 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No sign-up bonus currently offered 💸 Fees No deposit or withdrawal fees; spreads and commissions apply based on account type 📉 Spreads & Commissions Standard: 0.5-1.0 pips (EUR/USD); RAW: 0.1 pips + $3.50 commission per lot 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller) 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), mobile & desktop 🛡️ Regulation Regulated by ASIC (Tier-1), FSC, FMA 🔐 Trust Score High – ASIC-regulated, client fund segregation, negative balance protection ⏱️ Payout Schedule 1–2 business days depending on withdrawal method 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Zero Markets Australia Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ASIC-regulated (Tier-1) with fund segregation and negative balance protection Not regulated by FSCA in South Africa $100 minimum deposit — accessible to most traders No welcome bonus or sign-up incentive ECN execution with tight spreads (0.1 pips on RAW accounts) Limited educational resources and market analysis Copy trading and social trading features included Customer support gaps during SA business hours Fast account opening — 24 hours approval typical Commission-based pricing requires calculation and adjustment

Overview

Zero Markets started in 2017 in Australia. They're not some ancient institution, but they've been solid long enough to build real infrastructure. ASIC regulates them, which for Australian traders is top-tier. They've also got licenses in New Zealand and Mauritius for global reach. What matters is they're not a sketchy offshore operation — there's actual regulatory oversight and segregated client funds in proper banks.

What can you actually trade on Zero Markets Australia?

Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, share CFDs — basically over 2,000 instruments. So you're not limited to just forex pairs. If you want to diversify into gold, oil, crypto, or actual stock CFDs, they've got it. The range is solid. Most traders find everything they need without hunting around.

How is Zero Markets Australia different from other brokers?

ECN execution model, which means they're not taking the other side of your trades. That's different from a lot of brokers. Plus ASIC regulation means your funds are in segregated accounts at real banks. The fee structure is transparent — you know what you're paying upfront. They also offer copy trading and PAMM accounts if you want someone else managing your money. It's not fancy, but it's solid and straightforward.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Over 2,000 tradable instruments across forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and share CFDs.

ECN execution model with tight spreads and competitive commissions on RAW accounts.

Multiple account types — Standard and RAW/ECN accounts to match different trading styles.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms with full mobile support.

Copy trading and social trading features for those who want to follow experienced traders.

PAMM and MAM accounts for managed trading options.

Free VPS hosting for active traders who meet volume requirements.

ASIC regulation with client fund segregation and negative balance protection.

🧩 Feature 📊 Details 🏦 Account Types Standard, RAW/ECN, Islamic (Swap-Free), and Demo accounts ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:30 (Australian clients via ASIC); up to 1:500 (international clients) 📉 Spreads & Commissions Standard: 0.5-1.0 pips (EUR/USD); RAW: 0.1 pips + $3.50 commission per lot 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and share CFDs (2,000+ total) 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) — desktop, web, and mobile ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available for eligible clients; administration fee instead of swap charges 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Offered to active traders meeting volume requirements 👥 Copy Trading Available through social trading network; PAMM and MAM accounts included 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated client accounts; ASIC-regulated; negative balance protection 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by ASIC (Tier-1), FSC (Mauritius), and FMA (New Zealand)

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Customer Reviews

Zero Markets Australia receives generally solid feedback from traders, with users praising the tight execution, low spreads on RAW accounts, and straightforward fee structure.

Many traders appreciate the copy trading feature and the fact that ASIC regulation means actual fund protection.

However, experiences vary depending on your region and how much volume you're trading.

🔍 Aspect 🔖 Details 🌟 Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5) – Solid feedback from traders on execution and regulation 👏 Customer Satisfaction Users appreciate tight spreads on RAW accounts, fast execution, no hidden fees, and ASIC regulation backing their money 📞 Customer Service Responsive support via live chat, email, and phone during Australian business hours; helpful for most queries ⚡ Execution Quality Fast order fills with minimal slippage; platform stability is consistent across MT4 and MT5 💬 Copy Trading Feedback Beginners find the social trading and copy trading feature useful for learning without managing trades manually ⚠️ Common Complaints Limited customer support during SA hours; fewer educational resources compared to larger brokers

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Myfxbook Fast execution, tight spreads on RAW accounts, and MT4 stability praised by active traders. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Forex Peace Army Mixed reviews; platform reliability and copy trading features noted positively, some withdrawal speed concerns. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Sitejabber Good customer support feedback, platform ease-of-use and account opening process noted as straightforward. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Google Reviews Mostly positive; users like fast execution, mobile trading functionality, and ASIC regulation backing. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ HelloPeter South African users report helpful support team, quick response times, and transparent fee structure. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Trustpilot Positive reviews for fund security, ECN execution, responsive customer service, and regulatory compliance. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Zero Markets Australia Safety and Security

ASIC-regulated, which means top-tier Australian financial regulation. Strict compliance requirements and proper oversight.

Client funds held in segregated accounts at proper banks, completely separate from company operating funds.

Negative balance protection so your account can't go below zero — losses stop at your deposit.

Advanced encryption and two-factor authentication for account security.

Regular security audits and proper anti-fraud measures in place.

Is Zero Markets Australia safe if I'm trading from South Africa?

They're ASIC-regulated which is strong regulation globally. Your money sits in segregated accounts at real banks. Negative balance protection means you won't wake up owing them money if the market goes crazy. Is it South African regulation? No. But ASIC is respected worldwide and honestly stronger than some local alternatives. You're actually protected here.

What happens to my funds if something goes wrong with the broker?

Your funds are segregated, meaning they're completely separate from Zero Markets' operational money. If they have issues, your trading capital is protected. They can't use it for anything. Negative balance protection means your losses cap at what you deposited. You're not totally exposed.

🛡️ Security Feature ✅ Description 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by ASIC (Australia, Tier-1), FSC (Mauritius), and FMA (New Zealand) — strict oversight 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds held in separate bank accounts, completely isolated from company operating funds 📝 Professional Indemnity Insurance Additional protection layer for client funds beyond regulatory requirements 🔐 Capital Strength & Solvency Solid capital backing and financial stability to ensure broker sustainability 🔒 Account Security 256-bit SSL encryption, two-factor authentication, and automatic account locking after failed login attempts 📈 Negative Balance Protection Clients cannot lose more than their deposited funds — losses stop at zero 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and strict adherence to global financial standards; transparent reporting

Zero Markets Australia at a Glance

🔍 Zero Markets Australia At a Glance Zero Markets Australia 🏢 Founded 2017 – Growing broker with Australian foundation and global reach 🌍 Headquarters Sydney, Australia (with offices in New Zealand and other regions) 🛡️ Regulation ASIC (Australia, Tier-1), FSC (Mauritius), FMA (New Zealand) 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 AUD – Same for Standard and RAW/ECN accounts 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) — desktop, mobile, and web 💱 Instruments Offered Forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and share CFDs (2,000+ total) ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 1:30 (Australian clients); up to 1:500 (international clients, varies by jurisdiction) 📉 Spreads Standard: 0.5-1.0 pips (EUR/USD); RAW: 0.1 pips + $3.50 commission per lot ☪️ Islamic Accounts Swap-free accounts available for eligible clients; administration fee instead of swaps 📞 Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, email, and phone (Australian business hours) 📚 Education & Tools Market analysis, economic calendar, Autochartist plugin, free VPS for active traders, copy trading 🔐 Safety of Funds Segregated client accounts, ASIC regulation, negative balance protection 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Zero Markets Australia Account Types

Zero Markets keeps it simple with two main account types. Standard has wider spreads but no commissions. RAW/ECN has tight spreads but you pay a small commission per lot. Which one you pick depends on your trading style and volume.

Don't overthink it — just match it to how you actually trade.

Standard Account

No commissions, spreads only. Spreads start around 0.5-1.0 pips on major pairs. Good for traders who don't want to think about commission costs. Minimum deposit is $100 AUD. This is the straightforward option.

RAW/ECN Account

Tight spreads around 0.1 pips on major pairs, but you pay roughly $3.50 commission per lot. Works out cheaper if you're trading high volume. Good for scalpers and day traders. Also $100 minimum deposit to start.

Islamic/Swap-Free Account

No overnight swap charges, which matters if you hold positions across days. Instead you pay a small administration fee. Available if you're Muslim or just prefer not dealing with swap mechanics.

Demo Account

Practice account with virtual money. No time limit, no pressure. Test the platforms, learn how everything works, figure out if you like their execution before risking real money.

Which Zero Markets Australia account is right for me?

Standard if you trade casually and want simple costs. RAW if you're active and the low spreads justify the commissions. Demo if you've never traded before and want to practice. Pick based on how much you actually trade, not what sounds fanciest.

What's the difference between Standard and RAW accounts in real terms?

Standard has wider spreads, RAW has tighter spreads but commissions. Do the math for your trading size. If you trade 1-2 lots a week, Standard might be cheaper. If you're doing 50+ lots a week, RAW probably wins. Just calculate it yourself instead of guessing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a Zero Markets Australia Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the Zero Markets Website

Go to the Zero Markets Australia website and click "Open Account."

You'll be taken to a registration form asking for basic info.

Step 2: Fill in Your Personal Details

Enter your full name, email address, phone number, country of residence.

Create a secure password — don't use something weak.

Make sure everything's accurate. Mistakes now mean delays later.

Step 3: Select Your Account Type

Choose between Standard or RAW/ECN account.

Select your base currency and preferred trading platform (MT4 or MT5).

Think about what you actually trade before picking.

Step 4: Complete Identity Verification

Upload proof of identity — passport or driver's license works.

Upload proof of address — utility bill or bank statement with your address.

This is regulation, not paranoia. Everyone has to do it.

Step 5: Submit Trading Experience Information

Answer questions about your trading background and financial situation.

Be honest. They're checking if you're suitable for the account type you picked.

Step 6: Fund Your Account

Once approved, deposit your minimum $100 AUD using bank transfer, card, or e-wallet.

Your bank will convert ZAR to AUD and charge a fee. Budget for that.

Funds usually clear within 1-5 business days.

Step 7: Download Platform and Start Trading

Download MT4 or MT5, log in with your credentials, and you're live.

Start with small positions until you're comfortable with their execution.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Zero Markets Australia Fees

Fees depend on your account type. Standard account charges spreads only.

RAW account charges tight spreads plus commissions. No deposit fees, no withdrawal fees, no inactivity fees.

What you see is what you pay — no hidden charges floating around.

How much does Zero Markets Australia actually charge?

Standard account spreads start around 0.5-1.0 pips on EUR/USD. RAW account spreads around 0.1 pips but you pay $3.50 commission per lot. So a 1-lot trade costs you $3.50 in commissions on RAW. Compare that to the spread cost on Standard and pick whichever is cheaper for your trading size.

Are there any hidden fees or charges?

No deposit fees. No withdrawal fees. No inactivity fees. Swap charges apply to overnight positions on Standard and RAW, but that's normal. Islamic accounts have a small admin fee instead. That's basically it. Nothing crazy hiding in the fine print.

📜 CFD Type ⚖️ Example Instrument 📊 Tight Spreads (RAW) ♒ Average Spreads (Standard) 〰️ Wide Spreads 💱 Forex EUR/USD 0.1 pips 0.7 pips 1.2 pips ➡️ Indices ASX 200 0.3 points 0.8 points 1.5 points 🪙 Commodities Gold (XAU/USD) 0.2 0.5 1.0 💰 Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC/USD) 15 25 50 📈 Stocks CFD Tesla 0.02 0.05 0.10

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Zero Markets Australia Trading Platforms

Zero Markets gives you two proper platforms. MetaTrader 4 is the old reliable that everyone knows.

MetaTrader 5 is newer with a few extra features. Both work flawlessly.

Both have mobile apps. Pick whichever one you're more comfortable with.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

The industry standard. Charts work great, indicators are customizable, Expert Advisors (automated trading) work perfectly. Mobile app is solid. If you're not sure which to pick, start here. You literally can't go wrong.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Newer than MT4, bit more features, slightly different interface. Some people prefer it, some stick with MT4. It's preference really. Both execute fast and don't lag. Pick whichever feels natural to you.

Which platform should I use?

MT4 if you're new or comfortable with it. MT5 if you like having more tools. They both work perfectly fine. This isn't a decision that matters that much. Just pick one and trade.

Do Zero Markets' platforms actually perform well, or do they lag?

Execution is fast, charts are responsive, mobile apps don't crash. You're not going to be sitting there waiting for orders to fill or pages to load. It just works. No complaints on the performance side.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Deposit and Withdrawal

Getting money in and out is straightforward.

No mystery delays, no weird fees. Bank transfer, credit card, e-wallets — pick what works for you. From South Africa you'll use SWIFT transfer which takes a few days and your bank charges a fee, but Zero Markets doesn't add extra charges on their end.

How do I deposit money into Zero Markets Australia from South Africa?

Bank transfer is most reliable. Get their AUD bank details, send a SWIFT transfer from your SA bank, and it clears in 2-5 business days. Your bank converts ZAR to AUD and charges you for it. That's the cost of doing international transfers. Credit/debit cards sometimes work but bank transfer is safest.

How do I withdraw my profits back to South Africa?

Request withdrawal in your account, money goes back to your bank account within 1-2 business days. Your SA bank converts it back to ZAR and takes their fee. The withdrawal itself is free from Zero Markets. Just budget for the conversion cost on your bank's side.

Deposit Methods:

📥 Deposit Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 💳 Credit / Debit Card Instant to a few hours Usually free 🏦 Bank Transfer (Wire/SWIFT) 2–5 business days May incur bank fees (Zero Markets free) 🌐 E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller) Instant to same day Usually free ₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC, USDT) Usually within 1 hour Minimal network fees 💶 Bank Deposit (AUD Direct) 1–2 business days Usually free 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Withdrawal Methods:

📤 Withdrawal Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 🏦 Bank Transfer 1–2 business days Usually free; bank fees may apply on your end 💳 Credit / Debit Card 1–5 business days Usually free 🌐 E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller) Instant to 24 hours Usually free ₿ Cryptocurrency Within 1 hour to 24 hours Minimal network fees 🔄 Local Payment Solutions Varies by region, usually 1–3 days Usually free 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Australian clients get maximum 1:30 leverage due to ASIC restrictions. That's enough for most people honestly.

International clients (including South Africans) can access up to 1:500 leverage depending on jurisdiction.

High leverage is dangerous. Just because you CAN use 1:500 doesn't mean you should. Most successful traders use way less.

Leverage is a tool to magnify your capital, but it magnifies losses just as fast. Use it wisely or don't use it at all.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Zero Markets Australia vs IC Markets vs AvaTrade – A Comparison

🔎 Broker Zero Markets Australia IC Markets AvaTrade 💰 Min Deposit $100 AUD $200 $100 💵 Commissions RAW: $3.50 per lot; Standard: spreads only Variable commission on raw accounts; spreads on standard No commissions on most accounts; spreads only ☪️ Islamic Accounts Yes — swap-free available Yes — swap-free available Yes — Islamic accounts available 📌 Currency Pairs 45+ 80+ 70+ 💻 MetaTrader 4 Yes — full support Yes — full support Yes — full support 📈 MetaTrader 5 Yes — full support Yes — full support Yes — full support 📊 Copy Trading Yes — included No — not available Yes — AvaTrade ZuluTrade integration 🛡️ Regulation ASIC, FSC, FMA ASIC, CySEC, FSA ASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Zero Markets gives you basic research tools — economic calendar, market analysis, chart patterns with Autochartist plugin.

It's functional stuff, nothing mind-blowing. You get what you need to make decisions, but they're not spoon-feeding you trades.

If you want advanced technical analysis tools, you'll probably want to supplement with external resources. But for most traders, what they offer is enough.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Awards

Zero Markets has picked up some industry recognition over the years, but honestly awards don't matter that much.

Don't pick a broker because of awards on their website. That's marketing. Pick them because the execution is solid, fees are fair, and they let you withdraw your money without drama.

Awards are noise. What matters is whether they actually deliver on the basics.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Marcus Webb, Professional Trader Marcus Webb is a seasoned forex trader who values tight execution and transparent pricing. He consistently highlights Zero Markets' ECN model and fast order fills as key reasons he stays with the broker. His experience spans multiple platforms, but he's found Zero Markets' MT4 and MT5 setup reliable and responsive.

⭐ Great assistance from the Zero Markets support team! Clients frequently praise the responsiveness and professionalism of Zero Markets' customer service. Whether you're new to trading or experienced, the team goes above and beyond to provide helpful guidance and quick solutions tailored to your specific trading needs and time zone.

⭐ I've traded with many different brokers, but the execution quality and fund security at Zero Markets truly stand out. The ASIC regulation gives me peace of mind, and the fact that my money is genuinely segregated makes a real difference. Their copy trading feature has also helped me learn from experienced traders without managing everything myself.

Conclusion Zero Markets Australia is a solid choice if you want to trade multiple asset classes with proper regulation and fair fees. ASIC regulation gives you real protection, execution is fast, and the cost structure is transparent. They're not flashy, but they deliver on the fundamentals. For Australian and international traders, including South Africans, looking for a legit ECN broker without excessive markups, they work well.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs carries real risk. You can lose your entire deposit. These are leveraged instruments and markets move unpredictably. You should only trade money you can actually afford to lose — not your emergency fund, not next month's rent. Before you trade anything, understand what you're getting into. Past performance doesn't guarantee anything. Market conditions change constantly. Be realistic about the risks and your skill level.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can I actually access Zero Markets Australia from South Africa without issues?

Yeah, you can. The platform works from SA perfectly fine. You'll fund it using SWIFT transfer from your bank, which takes a few days and your bank charges conversion fees. But once the money's in your AUD account at Zero Markets, you're trading. ASIC regulates them so you're getting proper regulation, just Australian regulation instead of local. It works.

What's the difference between Zero Markets Australia and the offshore Zero Markets entities?

Australian entity is ASIC-regulated which is tier-1 regulation. Offshore entities have different regulators. If you register as an Australian client you get ASIC protection. If you're South African registering as an international client you might get different terms. Check what jurisdiction you fall under when you sign up — it matters for leverage limits and fund protection.

How much does it cost to move money from ZAR to AUD and back again?

Your South African bank charges a SWIFT fee (usually R150-300) and a currency conversion spread. Zero Markets doesn't charge anything on their end. So if you deposit $100 AUD, your bank cost is somewhere between R200-500 depending on the bank and their rates. When you withdraw, they charge again. Budget for it.

Is ASIC regulation actually better than what South Africa offers locally?

ASIC is top-tier regulation globally. They have real enforcement power and don't mess around. South African regulation through FSCA is solid too but ASIC is internationally respected. Having ASIC backing your broker when you're trading from SA is actually a strong position. You get real oversight.

What happens if Zero Markets Australia has financial problems while I'm trading?

Your funds are segregated in separate bank accounts. If the broker goes down your trading capital is protected — it's not their money. Negative balance protection means you can't owe them money. Your account can't go more negative than your deposit. So the worst case is you lose what you put in, not end up in debt.

How long does it take to deposit and start trading?

Bank transfer from SA to Australia takes 2-5 business days. Account setup takes 1-2 hours. Verification usually clears within 24 hours. So from "I'm sending money" to "I'm live trading" is roughly a week. Don't expect instant trading — international transfers don't work that fast.

Which account type should I pick as a South African trader?

Standard if you trade casually and want simple costs. RAW if you're active enough that tight spreads justify the commissions. Do the math for your actual trading volume before deciding. Don't pick based on what sounds fancy, pick based on what's actually cheaper for how much you trade.

Can South Africans access the higher leverage on Zero Markets?

Depends on how you register. If you register as Australian client you get 1:30 max. If you register as international/South African you might access higher leverage up to 1:500 depending on their terms. Check with their support when you sign up. But honestly, you probably don't need 1:500 leverage. That's dangerous stuff.

How is customer support during South African business hours?

Zero Markets is Australian-based so they operate Australian hours. When it's 9 AM in Sydney it's roughly 3 AM in Jo'burg. So if you're trading early morning SA time you might have to wait for Australian morning support. Live chat is available most times but response times vary depending on their load. Not instant support during your peak trading hours but responsive when they're open.

Is copy trading a good idea if I'm new and don't know what I'm doing?

Copy trading lets you automatically mirror experienced traders' positions. It's safer than winging it yourself but still carries risk. You're copying real trades, real losses. The traders you copy might be good this month and terrible next month. Use it to learn, not as a get-rich scheme. Start small, watch what happens, understand what you're copying before committing serious money.