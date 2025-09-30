Gabriël Stoltz has resigned as chief executive officer and executive director of the Company, with effect from 31 March 2026.

Revenue for the interim period remained stable at R1.0 billion (R1.0 billion) and gross profit lowered to R341.9 million (R433.3 million). Operating profit almost halved to R124.2 million (R236.6 million) whilst profit for the period more than halved to R70.3 million (R149.6 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share tumbled to 14.86cps (30.67cps). Dividend No dividend has been declared for the period ended 31 December 2025 (2024: Rnil). Group outlook The outlook for lumber remains stable, and we have increased prices in the local market. Our investment to maintain and improve the performance of Sabie sawmill will continue over the next 12 months, whereafter the mill will be able to meet our operating metrics and support higher local demand. The selective conversion of pine plantations to eucalyptus within our Escarpment plantation is increasing due to the growth differential compared to pine. This has enabled us to increase the harvesting of our own plantations compared to previous plans, which will increase our operating cash flow as a result of reduced external purchases. The benefit will be seen in the second half of the current financial year. As previously reported, our plywood business is facing significant headwinds. The appreciation of the Rand has negatively impacted domestic import parity pricing and reduced export margins. We are assessing our export product mix to ensure that break-even volumes are in line with plant capacity. The plywood plant ensures that we have a reliable offset for our harvested logs and remains an important part of our overall sales strategy. While conditions are challenging, we remain confident that we will return to profitability and that the cyclical factors that impact current prices will reverse over time. The resilience of the Group is underpinned by its biological assets. This enables the Group to increase harvesting to bolster cash flow generation during difficult times and bank timber during favourable trading conditions. As our plantations are moving into normalised rotation, we will be able to utilise this asset more effectively to manage cash flow. Our models indicate that we will become self-sufficient in the next three years, which will significantly reduce our need to acquire timber from external sources. Given our debt levels and near-term capital expenditure requirements, we have increased harvesting from our own plantations to reduce procurement from external timber sources to preserve cash. We will also start harvesting timber from plantations that we acquired during the past three years and use the funds to reduce the acquisition debt over time. This increased debt did not result in higher EBITDA, and repayment was always linked to the harvesting of the nearly mature timber acquired at acquisition. Management is focused on reducing overall debt to ensure additional covenant headroom and to reduce the overall financial risk in the business.

The board of directors of York has resolved to appoint Schalk Barnard, the Company's chief financial officer, in a dual and secondary role as interim CEO of York with effect from 1 April 2026, until such time as a permanent CEO is appointed.

York shareholders are informed that Schalk Barnard, who has served as interim CEO since 1 April 2026, has been appointed as the permanent Group CEO effective from 1 September 2026 following a thorough selection process. The board has completed the necessary fit and proper assessment of Barnard. The company is currently in the process of appointing a permanent CFO; until then, Barnard will continue to serve as interim CFO. Shareholders will be updated on further developments regarding the CFO appointment.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: York Timber Holdings Ltd. price forecast is anchored to the latest data and chart signals, with the graph showing limited momentum but steady growth over time. At a price today in rands of R2.42, the buy or sell case depends on whether traders see value in the current cost versus the wider market setup. The dividend picture is absent for now, while preference shares and payout considerations remain relevant only if the capital structure changes. For anyone reviewing how to buy this for sale JSE share code YRK, the online trading account route keeps trading efficient, and the data supports a cautious, price-driven prediction rather than an aggressive call.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker York Timber Holdings Ltd. (YRK) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Forestry, Paper & Pulp / Forestry Current Price R2.42 Market Capitalization R1.15bn P/E Ratio 4.76 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Data unavailable Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

York Timber Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R2.42, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R1.15bn, indicating a small-cap presence P/E Ratio 4.76, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, not currently supporting income-focused positioning Volatility Moderate, based on a flat recent price change of 0

York Timber Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral in the short term: the share’s low P/E ratio can support valuation interest, but the flat price change and missing dividend yield suggest traders should wait for stronger volume confirmation before calling a breakout. Watch the forestry cycle, operating execution, and broader JSE risk sentiment for near-term direction.

FAQ on York Timber Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares represent equity in a JSE-listed forestry business. At R2.42 per share, the company carries a market cap of R1.15bn and a P/E ratio of 4.76, which helps frame how the market is valuing the ordinary shares today.

Q2: How can I buy York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy YRK through a JSE-supported trading account with a licensed broker. Use the current price of R2.42 as your reference, but check platform access, fees, and whether the shares are available for purchase before placing any order.

Q3: What affects the price of York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares is influenced by valuation, operating results, investor demand, and sector sentiment. With a P/E of 4.76, a market cap of R1.15bn, and no reported dividend yield, price moves may stay sensitive to trading interest.

Q4: Does York Timber Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so there is no current yield indicated for income investors. That means the share’s appeal today is more tied to price per share movement, valuation, and market expectations than to dividend income.

Q5: How can I track my York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track YRK by monitoring the JSE quote, the R2.42 price per share, and any future dividend disclosures. Since the current yield is –, investors should focus on price movement, market cap changes, and trading updates rather than dividend tracking alone.

Q6: What factors are affecting the York Timber Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is currently steady at R2.42 with no recent change, so valuation and market positioning appear to be the main factors. The small-cap market value of R1.15bn and P/E of 4.76 also shape how traders judge the stock.

Q7: Is York Timber Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The data suggests a cautious buy case, not an outright aggressive one. A P/E of 4.76 can look attractive, but the lack of dividend yield and flat recent price change mean investors should weigh valuation against momentum before buying.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today, the decision depends on risk appetite. At R2.42, with no price change and no dividend yield, the shares suit investors who are comfortable with a small-cap forestry name trading on valuation rather than income or sharp upward momentum.

Q9: How much does one York Timber Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One York Timber Holdings Ltd. share costs R2.42 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R1.15bn and a P/E ratio of 4.76, giving traders a clear reference point for entry and exit decisions.

Q10: How to sell York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell YRK, log into your trading account, search the share code, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R2.42. Because the recent change is 0, execution may depend more on market liquidity than on momentum.

How to Buy York Timber Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-enabled broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account protection.

Complete KYC to get verified.

Explore the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy the shares using the YRK share code and review execution price.

York Timber Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given York Timber Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices stay BELOW the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.