Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: York Timber Holdings Ltd. price forecast is anchored to the latest data and chart signals, with the graph showing limited momentum but steady growth over time. At a price today in rands of R2.42, the buy or sell case depends on whether traders see value in the current cost versus the wider market setup. The dividend picture is absent for now, while preference shares and payout considerations remain relevant only if the capital structure changes. For anyone reviewing how to buy this for sale JSE share code YRK, the online trading account route keeps trading efficient, and the data supports a cautious, price-driven prediction rather than an aggressive call.
Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|York Timber Holdings Ltd. (YRK)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Forestry, Paper & Pulp / Forestry
|Current Price
|R2.42
|Market Capitalization
|R1.15bn
|P/E Ratio
|4.76
|Dividend Yield
|–
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Data unavailable
|Recent Price Change
|0
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
York Timber Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R2.42, unchanged from the previous close
|Market Cap
|R1.15bn, indicating a small-cap presence
|P/E Ratio
|4.76, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|–, not currently supporting income-focused positioning
|Volatility
|Moderate, based on a flat recent price change of 0
York Timber Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish to neutral in the short term: the share’s low P/E ratio can support valuation interest, but the flat price change and missing dividend yield suggest traders should wait for stronger volume confirmation before calling a breakout. Watch the forestry cycle, operating execution, and broader JSE risk sentiment for near-term direction.
FAQ on York Timber Holdings Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares represent equity in a JSE-listed forestry business. At R2.42 per share, the company carries a market cap of R1.15bn and a P/E ratio of 4.76, which helps frame how the market is valuing the ordinary shares today.
Q2: How can I buy York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy YRK through a JSE-supported trading account with a licensed broker. Use the current price of R2.42 as your reference, but check platform access, fees, and whether the shares are available for purchase before placing any order.
Q3: What affects the price of York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares is influenced by valuation, operating results, investor demand, and sector sentiment. With a P/E of 4.76, a market cap of R1.15bn, and no reported dividend yield, price moves may stay sensitive to trading interest.
Q4: Does York Timber Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so there is no current yield indicated for income investors. That means the share’s appeal today is more tied to price per share movement, valuation, and market expectations than to dividend income.
Q5: How can I track my York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track YRK by monitoring the JSE quote, the R2.42 price per share, and any future dividend disclosures. Since the current yield is –, investors should focus on price movement, market cap changes, and trading updates rather than dividend tracking alone.
Q6: What factors are affecting the York Timber Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is currently steady at R2.42 with no recent change, so valuation and market positioning appear to be the main factors. The small-cap market value of R1.15bn and P/E of 4.76 also shape how traders judge the stock.
Q7: Is York Timber Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: The data suggests a cautious buy case, not an outright aggressive one. A P/E of 4.76 can look attractive, but the lack of dividend yield and flat recent price change mean investors should weigh valuation against momentum before buying.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today, the decision depends on risk appetite. At R2.42, with no price change and no dividend yield, the shares suit investors who are comfortable with a small-cap forestry name trading on valuation rather than income or sharp upward momentum.
Q9: How much does one York Timber Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One York Timber Holdings Ltd. share costs R2.42 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R1.15bn and a P/E ratio of 4.76, giving traders a clear reference point for entry and exit decisions.
Q10: How to sell York Timber Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell YRK, log into your trading account, search the share code, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R2.42. Because the recent change is 0, execution may depend more on market liquidity than on momentum.
How to Buy York Timber Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-enabled broker.
Verify your account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for account protection.
Complete KYC to get verified.
Explore the trading dashboard and order types.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Buy the shares using the YRK share code and review execution price.
York Timber Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given York Timber Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices stay BELOW the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.