The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares. A director has resigned from the board.

Income for the year increased to R761.1 million (R652.4 million). Operating profit jumped to R741.9 million (632.8 million). Net profit for the year dropped to R1.8 billion (R2.3 billion). In addition, earnings per share was lower at 3.359 cents per share (4.418 cents per share). Declaration of dividend number 27 - payable from income reserves Notice is hereby given that a gross final dividend No. 27 of 106 cents per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2026 has been declared payable on Monday, 6 July 2026 to shareholders recorded in the register at the close of business on Friday, 3 July 2026.

The annual report, incorporating the notice of annual general meeting and audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 is available at: yeboyethu.co.za/announcements_reports.php. Notice of annual general meeting The eighteenth annual general meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held in person at Vodacom World, 082 Vodacom Boulevard, Midrand, Johannesburg at 09:00 on Thursday, 6 August 2026 and by electronic participation via the electronic meeting platform.

Vodacom Group Ltd. has released its trading update for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, which is now available on the JSE's Stock Exchange News Service and on the Vodacom website.

Shareholders were advised of the voting results for the eighteenth annual general meeting of YeboYethu held in person at Vodacom World and by electronic participation via the electronic meeting platform on Thursday, 6 August 2026.

YeboYethu Ltd. Today’s Verdict

Today's verdict: YeboYethu Ltd. price today in rands is R62.5, and the charts and graph data point to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout. On today’s data, the price forecast leans cautious-to-positive, with the dividend and payout profile still relevant for income-led purchase decisions. Traders weighing buy or sell calls should note the share code YYLBEE, its for sale liquidity, and the cost of entry. If you’re learning how to buy on the JSE, an online trading account with a funded trading account makes the process straightforward, while preference shares comparisons can help frame relative value. Overall, the data and prediction suggest the share remains tradable, with growth recognition supporting selective buying rather than aggressive chasing.

YeboYethu Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker YeboYethu Ltd. (YYLBEE) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Special Purpose Vehicle Current Price 62.5 Market Capitalization 3.28bn P/E Ratio 1.85 Dividend Yield 3.34 Trading Volume (Live Data) 1 275 Recent Price Change 0.81 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:44:01

YeboYethu Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 62.5, reflecting a 0.81 move from the previous close Market Cap 3.28bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence P/E Ratio 1.85, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 3.34, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the current price action and volume profile

YeboYethu Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks constructive but measured. The low P/E, stable dividend yield, and modest trading volume suggest the SHARES may continue to trade in a controlled range unless volume expands materially. A sustained move above current levels would likely need stronger JSE demand and a clearer risk-on tone in local financial markets.

Bullish Outlook: A firmer bid could emerge if buyers continue to absorb available supply and keep turnover above the recent 1 275 level. Bearish Outlook: If volume fades and the price loses momentum, the SHARES could drift, especially if investors rotate into more liquid names.

FAQ on YeboYethu Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are YeboYethu Ltd. shares?

Answer: YeboYethu Ltd. SHARES trade on the JSE under YYLBEE and currently price at R62.5 per share. With a market cap of 3.28bn and a dividend yield of 3.34, they represent a listed equity interest with income characteristics and a relatively low P/E of 1.85 today.

Q2: How can I buy YeboYethu Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy these SHARES through a JSE-licensed online trading account by searching for YYLBEE. The current price per share is R62.5, so your purchase size will depend on available capital. Always check liquidity, as live volume is 1 275 and can affect execution.

Q3: What affects the price of YeboYethu Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is mainly influenced by market demand, recent trading volume of 1 275, and investor response to the R62.5 price per share. Its low P/E of 1.85 and dividend yield of 3.34 also matter, as they shape how buyers value the SHARES on the JSE.

Q4: Does YeboYethu Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the available live data shows a dividend yield of 3.34, which indicates the SHARES are associated with dividend income. At a current price of R62.5 per share, that yield is relevant to income-focused investors comparing today’s payout profile with other JSE opportunities.

Q5: How can I track my YeboYethu Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track the SHARES through your brokerage platform using the YYLBEE share code and monitor the JSE quote at R62.5 per share. Dividend monitoring should focus on the stated 3.34 yield, while volume, price change of 0.81, and market cap of 3.28bn help you follow performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the YeboYethu Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the current price of R62.5, the 0.81 recent price change, the 1 275 trading volume, and the low P/E ratio of 1.85. Investors also weigh the 3.34 dividend yield and 3.28bn market cap when assessing the SHARES on the JSE.

Q7: Is YeboYethu Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, the SHARES can appeal to value and income buyers because the price per share is R62.5, the P/E is 1.85, and the dividend yield is 3.34. Whether it is a good buy depends on your risk tolerance and JSE strategy.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy YeboYethu Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data suggests a selective purchase rather than an impulsive one. At R62.5 per share, with volume at 1 275 and a recent change of 0.81, the SHARES look tradable, but buyers should match timing to liquidity and dividend expectations.

Q9: How much does one YeboYethu Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One share costs R62.5 today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 3.28bn, a P/E ratio of 1.85, and a dividend yield of 3.34. The SHARES remain live on the JSE under ticker YYLBEE.

Q10: How to sell YeboYethu Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your trading account, select YYLBEE, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R62.5 per share. Use the live volume of 1 275 as a guide, since lower liquidity can affect trade execution and slippage.

How to Buy YeboYethu Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification on your profile.

Explore the trading dashboard and order ticket.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for YYLBEE and place your purchase order.

Review the trade, then monitor your position and dividend updates.

YeboYethu Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given YeboYethu Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the SHARES if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy. If liquidity improves and the dividend profile stays intact, selective buying may become more compelling; if volume weakens, patience is justified.