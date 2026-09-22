XM Islamic Account - Main Banner

  XM Islamic Account is a Swap-free trading Islamic account for Muslim faith traders on Micro-, Standard-, Ultra Low-, and Shares accounts. XM accounts are ideal as they align with the Islamic Muslim faith and incur no swaps or interest charges on overnight positions.  

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XM Islamic Account - key points, quick overview:

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️What exactly is an Islamic Account?
  3. ☑️What exactly is a Swap?
  4. ☑️Which financial activities are restricted and prohibited by Sharia law?
  5. ☑️Steps to open an XM Islamic Account?
  6. ☑️What are XM spread costs on an Islamic Account?
  7. ☑️What other features does XM’s Islamic Account have?
  8. ☑️XM Customer Reviews
  9. ☑️XM At a Glance
  10. ☑️Pros and Cons 
  11. ☑️Conclusion
  12. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • XM is a leading online global broker founded in 2009 and headquartered in Cyprus. It also operates in South Africa.
  • XM.com has grown to become a large and well-established international investment firm and a true industry leader, with more than 2,500,000 clients from 196 countries.
  • XM  is a leading broker in the foreign exchange market. The company accepts traders from

   

What exactly is an Islamic Account?

  • An Islamic Account caters specifically to Muslim traders who strictly follow Sharia law.
  • The law prevents its followers from paying any type of interest, such as overnight fees, which is considered wasteful or exploitative.
  • Overnight fees are charged if traders hold positions open for longer after the concluded trading day.
  • XM offers the option of an Islamic Account on all of the account types offered.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

What exactly is a Swap?

  • A swap can be defined simply as an agreement into which two parties enter, which relates to exchange sequences of cash flows over a set period of time, normally at the time the contract is initiated.
  • During this, there is at least one of the series of cash flows that is subjected to a random and uncertain variable that involves an interest rate, a foreign exchange rate, an equity price, or a commodity price.
  • When trading Forex, for instance, there is a limited amount of time in which traders have to close open positions before a certain market closes at a specified time.
  • Should the position remain open, this will attract an overnight or rollover fee, which is a type of interest.
  • As previously mentioned, Muslim traders who follow the Sharia law are, amidst other activities, prohibited from paying such interest.

 

Which financial activities are restricted and prohibited by Sharia law?

Due to the restrictions and certain prohibitions placed on Muslim traders when considering the intricate details involved with trading activities, the following is greatly affected:

💠Financial Activities restricted & prohibited by Sharia law📈 Description
Overnight rolloversincurrence or receiving of swap points on positions that are held open for longer after the trading day has concluded at the New York close at 5 PM EST
Margin deposits and interestthe accrual of interest on funds that are deposited into the trading account
Loanswhen followers of the Sharia law have funds transferred by either a bank or other financial institution and it involves interest terms
Trading on marginstocks that are traded on margin result in the trader being liable for paying interest
Short salesaffects mostly shares and involves borrowing and subsequent sale of an asset
Forward salesaffects forward contracts as well as the trading of futures contracts which involves the buying and selling of contracts at a future date according to a price agreed upon on the day of entering such a contract
 
💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Steps to open an XM Islamic Account?

 

Step 1: Click on the Open an Account Button

  • Click the Green "Open an Account" button on the XM webpage.

  How to Open an XM Account step 1  

Step 2: Complete your details.

  • An online registration form must be completed to register a Live or Demo Trading account. Once the registration is approved, an email notification will be sent.

  How to Open an XM Account step 2  

Step 3: Confirm your Email

  • Verify your email address before you can start training.

  How to Open an XM Account step 3  

Step 4: Log in to the account  and convert

  • Once this has been completed, traders can log into their member's area and access the request to have their live trading account converted into that of an Islamic Account.
  • Once the request has been received by the relevant department, the trading account will receive swap-free status and the trader will be notified via email.

  Steps to open an XM Islamic Account Step 4   Traders need to acknowledge that XM reserves the right to revoke any request to have the live trading account converted into an Islamic or Swap-Free Account to avoid and eliminate the chance of abusive usage of this account option.  

What are XM spread costs on an Islamic Account?

🧾 FeatureMicro AccountStandard AccountUltra Low AccountShares Account
💵 Minimum Deposit$5$5$5$10,000
⚖️ LeverageUp to 1:1000 (varies by region)Up to 1:1000Up to 1:1000Not available
📈 SpreadsFrom 1.0 pipFrom 1.0 pipFrom 0.6 pipAs per underlying exchange
💰 CommissionNoneNoneNoneYes (varies per stock)
🔢 Lot Size1 lot = 1,000 units1 lot = 1,000 units1 lot = 1,000 unitsAs per exchange
🧮 Max Number of Positions20020020050
🛠️ Hedging AllowedYesYesYesNo
🧮 Account Base CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP + moreUSD, EUR, GBP + moreUSD, EUR, GBP + moreUSD only
🌙 Swap-Free Option (Islamic)AvailableAvailableAvailableNot available
📉 Trading InstrumentsForex, CFDsForex, CFDsForex, CFDsShares only (no leverage)
👥 Best ForBeginners, small tradersStandard forex tradersCost-sensitive tradersStock investors
📝Sign upOpen AccountOpen AccountOpen AccountOpen Account
 

  • XM’s spreads vary from 0.0 pips on the XM Ultra-Low Account and 1 pip on both the Micro and Standard Accounts, with spreads on the Shares Account subject to the underlying exchange.
  • Seeing that the Islamic Account is not provided as a standalone account, Muslim traders are not exempt from normal trading conditions, such as spreads that do not generate interest, and thus, Muslim traders are still subject to such trading fees.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  Despite converting the live trading account, regardless of the type of account, to that of an Islamic Account, Muslim traders are subjected to the set minimum required deposit amount, which is fixed for each trading account, and can be viewed as follows:  
🔎 Accounts📉 Standard Account📊 XM Ultra Low Account📈 Shares Account
💵 Minimum Deposit (USD/$)$5/R90$5/R90$10 000/R180 135,60
💰 Deposit FeesNo FeeNo FeeNo Fee
📈 Withdrawal FeesNo FeeNo FeeNo Fee
🔎 Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPayCredit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPayCredit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

What other features does XM’s Islamic Account have?

Despite the fact that the Islamic Account provided by XM is not a standalone account, and it has the same features as other accounts, there are, however, additional features applied to this account, which include:
  • Zero interest or swap charges are applied to overnight positions.
  • Zero spread widening, spreads are fixed.
  • No commission charges up-front.
  • There is no time limit tied to how long positions are held.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

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🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
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XM Customer Reviews

  • Customers view XM positively by rating it highly on various online platforms, and the traders mention that the company has faster execution, competitive spreads, and high-quality customer support.
  • Customers value opportunities provided by a diverse product offering and the MetaTrader terminals in particular.
  • Other educational materials, like webinars and tutorials, are also often positively mentioned when it comes to trader skills.

 

🔎Aspect🔖Customer Feedback
📞Customer SupportHighly praised for being responsive and helpful.
⚡Execution SpeedFast execution speeds are appreciated by traders.
📉SpreadsCompetitive spreads are a key positive point.
📱Platform UsabilityMetaTrader platforms are user-friendly and popular.
📚Educational ResourcesWebinars and tutorials are helpful for improving trading knowledge.
💳Withdrawal ProcessSome users mention slower withdrawals compared to expectations.
🔒Regulation & ReliabilityStrongly regulated with a reliable overall experience.
🏦Account OfferingsA wide variety of account types to suit different traders.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
XM is recognized for its competitive spreads and efficient customer service. However, some traders have reported concerns about account verification delays and withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5)
Forex Peace Army logo
Positive feedback highlights XM's attractive spreads and rapid execution speeds. Conversely, there are concerns about the platform's reliability, with reports of account access issues and delayed responses from account managers.⭐⭐☆☆ (2/5)
Sitejabber logo
XM has collected 261 reviews with an average score of 4.75, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction.⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5)
HelloPeter logo
XM has a TrustIndex rating of 7.3 based on user reviews, suggesting a generally positive reputation among customers.⭐⭐⭐☆ (3/5)
 

XM At a Glance

Company InformationXM Logo
📅Year Founded2009
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 450
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 5 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCySEC (Cyprus): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Ltd provides services in the EEA. ASIC (Australia): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Pty Ltd (AFSL 443670) oversees Australian operations. FCA (UK): XM UK provides regulated services in the UK. DFSA (Dubai): Trading Point MENA Limited covers the Middle East clients. IFSC/FSC (Belize): XM Global Limited services international clients.
FSCA in South Africa as a Financial Services Provider (FSP) with authorisation number 49976
🌎Country of regulationCyprus, Australia, UK, Belize, Dubai
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, through regulatory bodies
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesEUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, HUF, PLN
💰Minimum Deposit$5 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNone
📊Spreads from0.6 pips on major currency pairs
💸CommissionsNone on standard accounts
💱Number of base currencies supported11
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 30:1
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeAverage of 1 second
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,000
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM WebTrader, XM Mobile App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, market analysis tools, Expert Advisors (EAs)
Customer Support
🗣️Customer Support Availability24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@xm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+357 25029933
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteOver 20 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesXM Education, Video tutorials, Market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, various sports sponsorships, including Formula 1 and rugby teams
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Pros and Cons 

✔️Pros❌Cons
Strict regulationNo US Clients
Competitive trading conditionsFixed spread accounts not offered
Negative balance protection offered
 

Conclusion

XM's Islamic Account is an ideal model of an online trading platform meant to cater to Islamic traders, as it offers the possibility for the Islamic trader to trade without having to pay or receive interest on overnight positions. There are no hidden charges or fees involved whatsoever. XM is transparent and fair.

 

You might also like:

XM Account TypesXM Demo Account – Step by StepXM Fees and SpreadsXM Minimum DepositXM Sign up Bonus

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Does XM Offer an Islamic Account to Muslim Traders from South Africa?

Yes, an Islamic swap-free account is available for traders of the Muslim faith in South Africa.  

What are the features of an XM Islamic account?

No swap charges/interest on overnight positions, no up-front commissions charged, no widening of spread, no hidden costs, no requotes, positions not time-restricted.  

What is an Islamic account?

Trading accounts based on Islamic principles, where interest does not apply to positions held open for longer than a trading day after the trading day has ended.  

What is a swap-free account?

Also known as an Islamic account. Swap-free means there is no swap or rollover interest on overnight positions, as this goes against Muslim law.  

Do all brokers offer Islamic accounts?

No, only brokers who serve Middle Eastern clients & clients from other jurisdictions who trade in accordance with Sharia law offer Islamic accounts.  

Is there any commission payable on the XM Islamic account?

No extra commissions are payable up-front when converting a live XM trading account to an Islamic account. Commissions payable are those indicated to which all traders are subject when trading on a shares account.  

What are XM’s Maximum Trades/Orders on an Islamic Account?

The general Order Execution Policy dictates that the maximum positions that may be held open at a single time are 50 on the Shares Account and 200 on all others. Other than this, there are no maximum trades or orders indicated when trading through XM.

 

What is the minimum deposit amount on XM’s Islamic Account?

The minimum deposit amount on a Micro or Standard Account is $10, despite the option of converting the account to that of an Islamic Account; Muslim traders are held by the same requirements pertaining to minimum deposits.

 

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