Overall, Windsor Brokers offers South African traders cashback on the Prime, Zero, and VIP ZERO Accounts of up to $10 per lot on silver trading.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

WINDSORBROKERS Cashback Forex Rebates?

Windsor Brokers Cashback Forex Rebates are trading rewards that allow eligible clients to earn cashback or loyalty-based returns based on their trading activity, helping reduce overall trading costs while increasing long-term account value. Windsor Brokers operates under regulation from authorities including the Financial Services Authority (FSA), the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC), and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), supporting transparent trading operations and client fund protection across multiple jurisdictions.

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WINDSORBROKERS Cashback Forex Rebates – key points, quick overview:

Windsor Brokers Rebates System Overview

Partners can receive customized rebate packages based on their trading volume and other requirements by partnering with Windsor Brokers. In addition, the rebate program is designed to encourage partners to refer traders to Windsor Brokers, and rebates are distributed based on the trading activity of referred traders. The rebates program for South Africans who register with Windsor Brokers partners could save up to $4 per lot on forex, $0.23 on indices, $6 to $10 on metals, and more. Moreover, with SA Shares, for instance, South Africans can open an account with Windsor Brokers to earn up to 30 percent in rebates, depending on the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program. Windsor Brokers provides partners with customized rebate packages that include the following benefits:

Up to $20 per traded lot

A detailed reporting system

Multilingual support

A personal account manager

Timely payments

Zero fees from the partner’s end

WINDSORBROKERS Rebates Payments

Prime Account Zero Account VIP ZERO Account 📈 Forex $4 per lot $1.50 per lot $0.75 per lot 🚀 Indices $0.23 per lot $0.23 per lot $0.23 per lot 💰 Precious Metals $6 per lot on Gold, $10 per lot on Silver $3 per lot on Gold, $7.50 on Silver $2 per lot on Gold, $6.50 per lot on Silver 📊 Energies $2.25 per lot $2.25 per lot $2.25 per lot 🌐 Shares $0.55 per lot $0.55 per lot $0.55 per lot 💳 Payment Frequency Monthly cashbacks are available Monthly cashbacks are available Monthly cashbacks are available

WINDSORBROKERS Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

Traders who have opened accounts through CySEC and JSC are ineligible for the Forex rebate program .

. Forex Trading rebates are only available to referring partners of Windsor Brokers.

are only available to referring partners of Windsor Brokers. Rebates are based on the trading activity of referred traders and are paid directly to the partner’s account.

The forex trading discounts and rebate percentages vary based on trading volume and other variables.

and rebate percentages vary based on trading volume and other variables. Windsor Brokers reserves the right to modify or terminate the Forex rebate bonus at any given time.

Windsor Brokers is one of South Africa’s many. In addition, partners who have referred traders to the platform are eligible for theoffered by Windsor Brokers. The rebates are determined by the trading activity of the referred traders and are paid directly to the partner’s account. Depending on the partner’s agreement with Windsor Brokers, the payment schedule and method may vary, but payments are typically made monthly or weekly. Windsor Brokers ensures that payments are always made on time and that partners do not charge fees. Through their reporting system, Windsor Brokers provides partners access to detailed reporting on their rebate earnings.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with WINDSORBROKERS

You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with Windsor Brokers.

Step 1. Register a Windsor Brokers Account

Visit the official Windsor Brokers website and click “Open Account” to begin the registration process.

Complete your personal information, email verification, and account setup.

Step 2. Choose a Cashback or Rebate Partner

Select a cashback provider or rebate partner that supports Windsor Brokers accounts.

Some cashback services require traders to register through a dedicated referral or IB link before opening the trading account.

Step 3. Open a New Trading Account

After registering through the cashback provider, open a new live trading account, such as Prime, Zero, or VIP Zero, through the Windsor Brokers client portal.

Existing accounts may not always qualify for cashback transfers.

Step 4. Verify Your Identity

Upload the required KYC documents, including proof of identity and proof of address, to activate your live trading account and cashback eligibility.

Step 5. Fund Your Account

Deposit funds using available payment methods such as bank transfer, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, or other supported regional options.

Step 6. Start Trading to Earn Cashback

Once trading begins, cashback or loyalty rewards are typically calculated based on trading volume, closed lots, or qualifying activity.

Windsor Brokers also offers loyalty rewards where traders earn points redeemable for cash rewards.

Step 7. Redeem Cashback or Loyalty Rewards

Eligible cashback earnings or loyalty points can usually be redeemed directly into the trading account balance, depending on the promotion terms and provider conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

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Frequently asked questions

What are Forex rebates, and how do they work with Windsor Brokers?

are cashback rewards offered to traders for their trading activities. With Windsor Brokers, traders can earn Forex trading discounts by trading on the MT4 Prime Account or MT4 Zero Account.

How much Forex rebate can South African traders earn with Windsor Brokers?

The Forex rebate that South African traders can earn with Windsor Brokers depends on their trading volume and their chosen account type. However, partners could earn up to $20 with Windsor Brokers, and South Africans can earn 30% through SA Shares.

How are Forex rebates paid to South African traders with Windsor Brokers?

are paid directly into the trading account of South African traders with Windsor Brokers. Furthermore, the rebates can be withdrawn or used for trading activities.

Are there any terms and conditions for earning Forex rebates with Windsor Brokers?

Yes, there may be terms and conditions for earning a Forex rebate bonus with Windsor Brokers. Traders are advised to review the terms and conditions to ensure they meet the requirements for earning rebates.

How can South African traders track their Forex rebates with Windsor Brokers?

South African traders can track their Forex rebates with Windsor Brokers by logging into their accounts and checking the rebate section.

Addendum/Disclosure:

No matter how diligently we strive to maintain accuracy, the forex market is volatile and may change anytime, even if the information supplied is correct when going live.