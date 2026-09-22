Why Trade Forex? According to research in South Africa, understanding why to trade forex—and how to use forex trading signals- can be challenging for beginner traders. However, forex remains a thriving global market, with an average daily trading volume of approximately US$6.6 trillion. In this article, we explain why traders choose forex over other markets such as stocks, indices, binary options, CFDs, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This list is not a ranking. Instead, it provides clear, straightforward explanations of the key reasons traders are drawn to forex, along with essential insights beginner traders need when learning forex trading signals.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Forex Market Accessibility for Beginners.

Cost Efficiency and Lower Transaction Fees.

Speed of Trade Execution and Liquidity Depth.

Diverse Trading Styles (Scalping, Day, Swing, Position).

Impact of Global Economic Events on Forex.

Risk Control Tools Available to Forex Traders.

Long-Term Skill Development and Career Potential.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Why Trade Forex? An Expert View

1. Global Market Size and High Liquidity

The forex market is the largest financial market globally, with over US$6.6 trillion traded daily. High liquidity enables fast trade execution, tight spreads, reduced price manipulation, and smoother entry and exit for traders of all experience levels.

Who Can Trade Forex & What You Need to Qualify

Forex trading is open to almost anyone, provided basic requirements are met. No formal qualifications are required.

Who Can Trade Forex

Individuals aged 18 or older

Beginners, part-time traders, and professionals

South African residents and international traders

Retail and institutional traders

What You Need to Qualify

Valid ID or passport (FICA/KYC verification)

Proof of residential address

Internet access and a computer or smartphone

A regulated forex broker account

Trading capital (amount depends on the broker)

Basic knowledge of forex and risk management

Recommended (Not Mandatory)

Demo trading experience

Understanding leverage and margin

Risk management plan

Let's do a comparison.

📊 Market Average Daily Volume Liquidity Level Trade Execution Speed Spread Costs 💱 Forex ~$6.6 trillion Very High Instant / Very Fast Very Low 📈 Stocks ~$200–300 billion Medium Slower (market hours) Medium 📉 Indices ~$150–200 billion Medium–High Fast Medium ₿ Cryptocurrencies ~$50–100 billion Variable Fast but volatile High 🧺 ETFs ~$100 billion Medium Moderate Low–Medium 🔄 CFDs Broker-dependent Variable Fast Medium ⏱️ Binary Options Limited Low Fixed High

2. 24-Hour Trading Flexibility

The forex market never sleeps. Operating five days a week across global financial hubs—Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York—traders can enter or exit positions at virtually any time, taking advantage of overlapping sessions when liquidity and volatility peak.

Key Advantages:

Global accessibility: Trade from anywhere with internet access.

Trade from anywhere with internet access. Adaptable schedules: Part-time traders, professionals, and night-shift workers can all participate.

Part-time traders, professionals, and night-shift workers can all participate. React to news instantly: Economic data, central bank decisions, or geopolitical events can be acted on immediately.

Economic data, central bank decisions, or geopolitical events can be acted on immediately. Time-zone benefits: South African traders can exploit both Asian and European sessions without waiting for domestic market hours.

This round-the-clock availability is a unique feature of forex, giving unmatched freedom compared to stocks, indices, or most other financial instruments.

Let's do a comparison.n

📊 Forex Session Local Time (SAST) Key Features Typical Volatility 🌏 Sydney 21:00 – 06:00 Starts the trading week, low liquidity, good for monitoring trends Low–Medium 🗾 Tokyo 03:00 – 12:00 Active in Asian currencies (JPY), moderate liquidity, early market moves Medium 🇬🇧 London 10:00 – 19:00 Most liquid session, overlaps with Tokyo and New York, major European pairs High 🇺🇸 New York 15:00 – 00:00 Active in USD pairs, overlaps with London, high volatility High

3. Low Capital Requirements to Start

Forex trading is highly accessible because you don’t need thousands of dollars to begin. Many brokers allow accounts with as little as $50–$100, making it possible for beginners and casual traders to enter the market without significant upfront risk.

Why This Matters:

Leverage Amplifies Small Capital: Brokers offer leverage (sometimes 1:50–1:500), allowing traders to control larger positions with smaller deposits. For example, $100 with 1:100 leverage can control $10,000 in currency.

Brokers offer leverage (sometimes 1:50–1:500), allowing traders to control larger positions with smaller deposits. For example, $100 with 1:100 leverage can control $10,000 in currency. Low Barrier to Entry: Unlike stock markets, where buying full shares can be expensive, forex allows fractional trading of currency lots.

Unlike stock markets, where buying full shares can be expensive, forex allows fractional trading of currency lots. Flexibility for Risk Management: Small accounts let traders experiment with strategies on a real account without risking large sums.

Small accounts let traders experiment with strategies on a real account without risking large sums. Global Accessibility: South African traders can open accounts with local or international brokers, often in their own currency, minimizing conversion costs.

South African traders can open accounts with local or international brokers, often in their own currency, minimizing conversion costs. Scaling Up Over Time: Successful traders can gradually increase capital, reinvesting profits while maintaining controlled risk.

Expert Tip:

Even though low capital is enough to start, risk management is crucial. Using leverage recklessly can lead to significant losses. Experts recommend risking no more than 1–2% of capital per trade.

Let's do a comparison.

📊 Market Typical Minimum Capital to Start Leverage Availability Notes 💱 Forex $50–$500 1:50 – 1:500 Low barrier, fractional lot trading, ideal for beginners 📈 Stocks $1,000 – $5,000 1:2 – 1:5 (margin accounts) Buying full shares can be costly, limited leverage 📉 Indices $500 – $2,000 1:50 – 1:200 Usually via CFDs, moderate capital needed ₿ Cryptocurrencies $100 – $500 1:2 – 1:10 Highly volatile, large swings possible with small accounts 🧺 ETFs $500 – $1,000 1:2 – 1:5 Long-term investment, low leverage 🔄 CFDs $200 – $1,000 1:50 – 1:200 Can trade multiple markets, flexible but risky ⏱️ Binary Options $50–$100 Fixed High-risk, limited capital needed, all-or-nothing payout

4. Leverage and Margin Opportunities

One of forex trading’s most powerful features is leverage, which allows traders to control larger positions with a smaller amount of capital. Combined with margin, it provides flexibility, amplifies potential profits, and makes the market accessible to beginners. However, while leverage can increase gains, it also magnifies losses, making risk management and careful strategy essential for success in forex trading. Leverage allows traders to control a larger position with a smaller amount of capital. It’s essentially borrowing funds from your broker to increase market exposure.

Example:

You have $100 in your account.

With 1:100 leverage, you can control $10,000 worth of currency.

Potential profits are magnified, but so are potential losses.

Margin is the minimum amount of money required in your account to open and maintain a leveraged trade.

Initial Margin: Required to open a position.

Maintenance Margin: Minimum equity needed to keep the trade open.

Key Advantages:

Amplifies Profit Potential: Small market moves can lead to significant gains.

Efficient Capital Usage: You don’t need a huge account to trade large positions.

Flexibility Across Positions: Enables diversification by opening multiple trades simultaneously.

Risks to Consider:

Leverage increases risk exposure — losses can exceed your initial investment if not managed.

Experts recommend using low leverage (1:10–1:50) for beginners and always applying strict stop-loss rules.

Expert Tip:

Treat leverage like a tool, not a shortcut. Focus on risk-reward ratio, position sizing, and capital protection before increasing leverage.

Let's do a comparison.

⚡ Leverage Account Balance Position Size Required Margin Potential 1% Market Move Gain/Loss 🔹 1:10 $100 $1,000 $100 $10 🔸 1:50 $100 $5,000 $100 $50 🔺 1:100 $100 $10,000 $100 $100 🔻 1:200 $100 $20,000 $100 $200 💥 1:500 $100 $50,000 $100 $500

5. Ability to Profit in Rising and Falling Markets

One of forex trading’s unique advantages is the ability to make profits whether currency prices rise or fall. Unlike traditional investments that rely on market growth, forex allows traders to buy or sell currency pairs strategically, taking advantage of daily fluctuations and global events. This flexibility increases trading opportunities but also emphasizes the importance of risk management and disciplined strategies. Unlike traditional investing, where you usually buy low and sell high, forex allows traders to profit in both directions of the market. This is possible because you can either:

Buy (Go Long): Expect the base currency to rise in value compared to the quote currency.

Expect the base currency to rise in value compared to the quote currency. Sell (Go Short): Expect the base currency to fall in value compared to the quote currency.

Key Advantages:

Flexibility: You’re not limited to profiting only when markets go up.

You’re not limited to profiting only when markets go up. Hedging Opportunities: Traders and businesses can hedge currency exposure to protect against losses.

Traders and businesses can hedge currency exposure to protect against losses. More Trading Opportunities: Daily currency fluctuations create chances to trade both uptrends and downtrends.

Daily currency fluctuations create chances to trade both uptrends and downtrends. Adaptable to Global Events: Economic news, central bank announcements, or geopolitical events can trigger profitable moves in either direction.

Example:

If you believe the USD will strengthen against the EUR, you can buy USD/EUR.

If you expect it to weaken, you can sell USD/EUR and profit from the decline.

Expert Tip:

Profiting in falling markets requires discipline and risk management. Always use stop-loss orders to limit potential losses, as currency swings can be rapid.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Can profit in both uptrends and downtrends Requires strong market analysis and timing More daily trading opportunities Higher risk if trades are poorly managed Allows for hedging against currency exposure Short-selling mistakes can lead to significant losses Flexible response to global economic news Rapid market movements can trigger emotional trading Suitable for various strategies (day, swing, scalping) Leverage amplifies both gains and losses

6. High Volatility and Frequent Trading Opportunities

Forex markets are known for their high volatility, meaning currency prices can fluctuate rapidly within short periods. For traders, this creates frequent opportunities to enter and exit trades, allowing both beginners and professionals to potentially profit from daily market movements. However, high volatility also means greater risk, making discipline and risk management essential.

What High Volatility Means:

Currency pairs can experience significant price swings in hours or even minutes.

Volatility is often influenced by the release of economic data, central bank decisions, geopolitical events, or major news.

Why It Creates Trading Opportunities:

More Entry and Exit Points: Traders can spot multiple short-term trends within a single day.

Traders can spot multiple short-term trends within a single day. Potential for Higher Profits: Larger price movements allow even small accounts to generate noticeable gains.

Larger price movements allow even small accounts to generate noticeable gains. Supports Different Trading Strategies: Scalping, day trading, and swing trading all benefit from volatile markets.

Scalping, day trading, and swing trading all benefit from volatile markets. Global News Sensitivity: Events in one country can impact multiple currency pairs, creating simultaneous opportunities.

Risks to Consider:

Rapid movements can also lead to significant losses, especially when high leverage is used.

Traders must use stop-loss orders, proper position sizing, and a solid strategy to protect capital.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Provides frequent trading opportunities throughout the day Rapid price swings can lead to significant losses Potential for higher profits from short-term movements Requires constant monitoring and quick decision-making Supports multiple trading strategies (scalping, day, swing) High stress levels for inexperienced traders Market reacts to news and events, creating predictable trends Leverage can amplify losses in volatile conditions Can benefit both small and large accounts Poor risk management can quickly erode capital

7. Forex Compared to Stocks and Other Markets

Forex trading stands out from stocks, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies due to its 24-hour availability, high liquidity, low entry barriers, and flexible leverage options. Unlike traditional markets, traders can profit in both rising and falling markets, offering unique opportunities for all skill levels.

Key Differences and Advantages:

Liquidity: Forex offers extremely high liquidity, meaning tight spreads and quick trade execution, unlike some less-liquid stocks or ETFs.

Forex offers extremely high liquidity, meaning tight spreads and quick trade execution, unlike some less-liquid stocks or ETFs. Leverage: Forex brokers offer higher leverage (up to 1:500 in some cases), enabling traders to control large positions with small capital. Stocks typically have lower leverage.

Forex brokers offer higher leverage (up to 1:500 in some cases), enabling traders to control large positions with small capital. Stocks typically have lower leverage. Trading Both Directions: In forex, you can profit from rising or falling currency pairs, whereas many stocks are traditionally bought to gain from price increases.

In forex, you can profit from rising or falling currency pairs, whereas many stocks are traditionally bought to gain from price increases. Low Capital Requirement: Forex allows small accounts to start trading, unlike stocks, which may require significant investment to buy full shares or large ETFs.

Forex allows small accounts to start trading, unlike stocks, which may require significant investment to buy full shares or large ETFs. Global Accessibility: Traders from anywhere can participate without geographic restrictions, while stock markets are bound to local exchanges and trading hours.

Example:

Buying EUR/USD allows you to benefit if the Euro rises against the Dollar.

Selling the same pair allows you to profit if the Euro falls, giving flexibility that traditional stock investing doesn’t usually offer.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 24-hour trading, flexible schedule Can be highly volatile, requires constant monitoring High liquidity, tight spreads Leverage can magnify losses Low capital required to start Learning curve for beginners Can profit in rising and falling markets Requires strong risk management and discipline Access to global markets and multiple currency pairs Emotional trading can lead to mistakes Supports multiple strategies (scalping, swing, day trading) News and events can create sudden market swings

8. Advanced Trading Strategies Used by Experts

Expert forex traders rely on well-tested strategies such as scalping, swing trading, trend following, and news-based trading. These strategies combine technical analysis, market psychology, and risk management, allowing professionals to maximize profits while minimizing losses in a highly dynamic environment.

Common Advanced Strategies:

Scalping:

Focuses on small, frequent trades to capture minor price movements.

Requires quick decision-making, fast execution, and low spreads.

Day Trading:

Traders open and close positions within the same trading day.

Avoids overnight risks while capitalizing on intraday volatility.

Swing Trading:

Trades are held for several days to weeks, aiming to capture medium-term trends.

Relies on technical indicators, trend analysis, and market patterns.

Trend Following:

Identifies and trades in the direction of established market trends.

Uses tools like moving averages, trendlines, and momentum indicators.

News-Based Trading:

Trades based on economic releases, central bank announcements, and geopolitical events.

Requires staying updated on global news and quick execution.

Carry Trade:

Profits from interest rate differences between two currencies.

Involves holding positions over longer periods and understanding macro-economic factors.

Expert Tips:

Combine strategies with sound risk management (stop-loss, position sizing).

Focus on consistency rather than high-risk moves.

Continuously analyze performance and adapt to changing market conditions.

Let's do a comparison

📈 Strategy Timeframe Risk Level Suitability Key Tools / Indicators ⚡ Scalping Minutes to hours High Experienced traders Tick charts, fast execution, tight spreads 🌊 Swing Trading Days to weeks Medium Beginner to advanced Trendlines, moving averages, RSI 💰 Carry Trade Weeks to months Low–Medium Intermediate Interest rate analysis, fundamental research 📈 Trend Following Days to months Medium Intermediate to expert Moving averages, MACD, momentum indicators 📰 News-Based Trading Minutes to hours High Experienced traders Economic calendars, real-time news feeds 🕒 Day Trading Same day Medium Intermediate to advanced Candlestick patterns, intraday indicators

9. Risk Management and Capital Protection

In forex, risk management is critical to long-term success. Techniques like position sizing, stop-loss orders, diversification, and leverage control help traders protect capital, limit losses, and trade confidently, ensuring that even volatile markets don’t threaten their overall portfolio.

Key Principles:

Position Sizing:

Determine how much capital to risk per trade (commonly 1–2% of your account).

Prevents a single trade from causing significant losses.

Stop-Loss Orders:

Automatically closes a trade if the market moves against you.

Helps limit losses and protect your account.

Take-Profit Orders:

Closes a trade when it reaches a predefined profit level.

Ensures gains are realized before market reversal.

Leverage Control:

Using high leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Experts recommend low-to-moderate leverage for consistent growth.

Diversification:

Trading multiple currency pairs or markets reduces exposure to a single risk.

Emotional Discipline:

Avoid overtrading or revenge trading.

Stick to your trading plan and predefined risk limits.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Protects your trading capital from large losses Requires discipline and self-control Helps maintain consistent long-term profitability May limit potential gains if overly cautious Reduces emotional trading and impulsive decisions Can be complex for beginners to implement properly Enables effective use of leverage without excessive risk Mistakes in setting stop-loss or position size can still cause losses Supports diversification and better portfolio management Requires time to plan and monitor risk strategies Encourages following a structured trading plan Some tools (like hedging) may be costly or complicated

10. Technology, Platforms, and Trading Tools

Modern forex trading relies heavily on advanced platforms, software, and analytical tools. From charting software and mobile apps to automated trading systems and real-time news feeds, technology empowers traders to analyze markets, execute trades quickly, and optimize strategies efficiently.

Key Components:

Trading Platforms:

Examples: MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader

Offer charting, technical indicators, automated trading, and real-time execution.

Mobile Trading Apps:

Allow trading on smartphones and tablets.

Enable monitoring positions, executing trades, and checking market news anytime, anywhere.

Charting and Technical Analysis Tools:

Indicators like moving averages, RSI, MACD, and Fibonacci retracements help identify trends and entry/exit points.

Automated Trading / Expert Advisors (EAs):

Robots or scripts that execute trades based on pre-set rules.

Reduce emotional trading and improve consistency.

Economic Calendars & News Feeds:

Provide real-time updates on interest rates, GDP releases, employment reports, and other key economic data.

Risk Management Tools:

Stop-loss, take-profit, and margin calculators help protect capital and manage exposure.

Benefits of Using Technology:

Speeds up trade execution and reduces errors.

Offers powerful analytics to make informed decisions.

Enables trading anywhere, anytime, increasing flexibility.

Supports advanced strategies through automation.

Let's do a comparison

🛑 Platform / Tool Key Features Pros Cons Suitability 💻 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Charting, technical indicators, automated trading (EAs) Lightweight, widely used, many brokers support it Older interface, limited advanced tools compared to MT5 Beginners to intermediate 💻 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Advanced charting, more indicators, economic calendar, automated trading More features than MT4, supports stocks/CFDs Slightly steeper learning curve Intermediate to advanced 🔄 cTrader Level II pricing, automated trading, advanced order types Professional-grade interface, transparency, fast execution Fewer brokers support it Advanced traders 📊 TradingView Web-based charting, social community, scripting (Pine Script) Excellent charting, real-time ideas, cloud access No direct broker execution (requires integration) All levels, especially technical analysts 📱 Mobile Apps (MT4/MT5/cTrader) Trade on smartphones/tablets, notifications, account monitoring Trade anywhere, real-time alerts Smaller screen, limited advanced charting All traders, especially on-the-go 🤖 Expert Advisors (EAs) Automated trading based on predefined rules Reduces emotional trading, trades 24/7 Requires testing, may fail in volatile markets Intermediate to advanced 📰 Economic Calendars / News Feeds Real-time economic events and updates Helps anticipate market moves Can be overwhelming for beginners All traders

Conclusion In conclusion, Forex trading remains one of the most attractive markets globally due to its size, liquidity, and accessibility. With an average daily turnover of over US$6.6 trillion, traders can enter and exit positions quickly, trade 24 hours a day, and profit in both rising and falling markets. The market’s low capital requirements, leverage opportunities, and diverse trading strategies make it ideal for beginners and experts alike. Advanced tools, platforms, and automation enhance efficiency, while proper risk management and capital protection ensure long-term sustainability. Compared to stocks, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, forex offers greater flexibility, higher liquidity, and constant trading opportunities. For South African and global traders, forex provides not only profit potential but also a platform for skill development, career growth, and financial independence, making it a compelling choice for anyone seeking an accessible and dynamic trading environment. The market’s low capital requirements, leverage opportunities, and diverse trading strategies make it ideal for beginners and experts alike. Advanced tools, platforms, and automation enhance efficiency, while proper risk management and capital protection ensure long-term sustainability. Compared to stocks, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, forex offers greater flexibility, higher liquidity, and constant trading opportunities. For South African and global traders, forex provides not only profit potential but also a platform for skill development, career growth, and financial independence, making it a compelling choice for anyone seeking an accessible and dynamic trading environment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why do experts recommend trading forex over other financial markets?

Experts recommend forex for its high liquidity, 24-hour access, low capital entry, leverage opportunities, and ability to profit in rising or falling markets, making it flexible, accessible, and suitable for traders of all experience levels.

What are the top platforms for forex trading in South Africa recommended by professionals?

Professional traders in South Africa often recommend MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, and TradingView, offering advanced charting, technical indicators, automated trading, mobile access, and real-time execution for both beginners and experienced traders.

Can I start forex trading with a small budget using popular trading apps?

Yes, many forex brokers and apps allow starting with as little as $50–$100, using leverage to trade larger positions, making it accessible for beginners without significant upfront capital, while learning risk management and trading strategies safely.

What are the benefits of using automated forex trading services from leading providers?

Automated trading services execute trades based on predefined rules, reducing emotional decisions, enabling 24/7 trading, backtesting strategies, and maintaining consistency. They help traders follow expert strategies without manual monitoring or constant market presence.

How do forex brokers in South Africa differ in terms of fees and features?

Forex brokers vary in spreads, commissions, leverage, trading platforms, and account types. Some offer tight spreads with low fees, others provide educational tools, research, and mobile app integration, allowing traders to choose based on experience and trading style.

Which forex trading platforms offer the best educational resources for beginners?

Platforms like MT4, MT5, TradingView, and broker-specific apps provide tutorials, demo accounts, webinars, guides, and trading signals. These resources help beginners learn charting, risk management, and technical strategies without risking real money initially.

What risk management tools do expert forex traders use on their preferred platforms?

Experts use stop-loss and take-profit orders, position sizing, leverage control, diversification, and real-time alerts. These tools limit losses, protect capital, maintain discipline, and ensure consistent trading, even during volatile market conditions.

How do I choose a reliable forex broker with strong regulatory compliance in South Africa?

Choose brokers regulated by FSCA or internationally recognized authorities, with transparent fees, segregated client accounts, secure platforms, positive reviews, and robust customer support, ensuring safety, fair trading, and compliance with legal and financial standards.

What are the advantages of trading forex with leverage on major trading platforms?

Leverage allows traders to control larger positions with smaller capital, increasing potential profits while enabling capital-efficient trading. However, proper risk management is essential, as leverage can also amplify losses if used carelessly.

Can I access forex trading on mobile apps recommended by experienced traders?

Yes, brokers and platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView mobile apps allow real-time trading, charting, alerts, and account management on smartphones, offering flexibility and convenience for traders on the go.