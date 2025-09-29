The JSE announced that the company has failed to submit its annual reports within the four-month deadline as required by JSE Listings Requirements. The issuer's listing is now annotated with 'RE' to indicate non-compliance, and is at risk of suspension or removal if reports are not submitted by 31 July 2026.

The Board advised it has received formal written notification from Serowe Industries (Pty) Ltd. ('Serowe') confirming that it has elected to terminate its non-binding offer and that it will not proceed with the proposed transaction. As previously communicated, the non- binding offer was subject to a number of conditions and did not constitute a binding commitment by either party to conclude the proposed transaction. No binding transaction agreements were entered into between the parties. Accordingly, the proposed transaction will not proceed, and shareholders are advised that they should no longer place reliance on the Company's previous announcements relating to the proposed non-binding offer.

Shareholders were advised of the results of the general meeting of Visual held on Thursday, 16 July 2026.

The JSE advised that Visual has failed to comply with the JSE Listings Requirements by not publishing its condensed financial statements, for the year-ending 28 February 2026 within the prescribed period stipulated in the JSE Listings Requirements. Accordingly, the listing of the company's securities has been suspended with immediate effect.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares show a flat price today in rands at R0.03, with charts and graph readings pointing to muted momentum rather than a decisive breakout. The latest data supports a restrained price forecast and prediction profile, so the near-term buy or sell decision depends on your cost basis, risk tolerance, and whether you see the for sale interest converting into growth. Dividend visibility remains limited, and preference shares payout details are not evident in the current data. If you want to know how to buy on the JSE, the share code VIS can be handled through an online trading account, where trading and purchase orders can be placed alongside broader trading account management.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Visual International Holdings Ltd. (VIS) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Asset Management Current Price R0.03 Market Capitalization R36.09m P/E Ratio 2.70 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Visual International Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.03, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R36.09m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio 2.70, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, no visible income signal in the live data Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change

Visual International Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish bias remains limited while VIS trades at R0.03 with no recent price movement. The low P/E ratio can support a value argument, but the absence of dividend yield, reported trading volume, and a positive catalyst keeps conviction modest. Any short-term move likely depends on renewed market participation and company-specific disclosures.

FAQ on Visual International Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares are ordinary equity units traded on the JSE under VIS. At R0.03 per share, they represent a small-cap holding with a market value of R36.09m and a P/E ratio of 2.70.

Q2: How can I buy Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy VIS shares, use a JSE-enabled trading account, search for the ticker VIS, and place a purchase order at the current price per share of R0.03 or your chosen limit. The live data doesn’t show dividend yield or trading volume.

Q3: What affects the price of Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The VIS share price is influenced by market demand, company updates, valuation metrics, and liquidity. With a current price of R0.03, a P/E of 2.70, and zero recent price change, the market appears balanced and quiet today.

Q4: Does Visual International Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means there’s no confirmed dividend yield available at present. Investors should treat VIS primarily as a valuation-led share rather than an income-paying option based on the information provided.

Q5: How can I track my Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track VIS shares through your brokerage dashboard by monitoring the share code VIS, current price, market cap, and recent movement. Since the dividend yield is –, there’s no visible dividend stream to monitor in the current data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Visual International Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The key factors are the R0.03 price per share, a R36.09m market cap, the 2.70 P/E ratio, and the flat recent price change of 0. Trading volume wasn’t provided, so liquidity conditions remain unclear from the live snapshot.

Q7: Is Visual International Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: VIS may interest value-focused investors because the P/E ratio of 2.70 looks low relative to the current price of R0.03. However, the lack of dividend yield and missing volume data means the case for buy decisions remains cautious.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on the live data, today’s case is neutral to cautious. The share is unchanged at R0.03, the market cap is modest at R36.09m, and there’s no dividend yield shown. That limits immediate upside conviction for an aggressive buy.

Q9: How much does one Visual International Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One VIS share costs R0.03 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, with the latest market snapshot also showing a P/E ratio of 2.70 and no stated dividend yield or trading volume.

Q10: How to sell Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell VIS shares, log into your trading account, locate the share code VIS, and place a sell order at your preferred price. With the current price at R0.03 and no recent change, execution depends on market demand.

How to Buy Visual International Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for VIS on the JSE platform.

Place a purchase or trade order for the number of SHARES you want.

Visual International Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Visual International Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.