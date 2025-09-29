Forex Trading Platforms
Trading Platforms
By License
Broker Reviews

Forex in South Africa

Shares
Popular JSE Shares
Global Stocks
JSE Indices
Global Indices
Crypto
Academy Learn to Trade for FREE Copy Trading Webinars
Get it on Google Play
Download on the App Store
Trade +10,000 CFDs with Tight Raw Spreads. – Trade Now!
Top XM LEaderboard
Visual International Holdings Ltd. JSE: VIS
R0.03 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
0.03
Prev close
0.03
Day range
0.03 - 0.03
Volume
52-wk range
0.03 – 0.03
Market cap
36.09m
P/E Ratio
2.70
EPS (ZARc)
1.11
Dividend Yield
–%
DPS (ZARc)
n/a
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap36.09m
EPS1.11
P/E ratio2.70
Div. yield–%
DPSn/a
Issued shares1.20bn
52-week range
R 0.03 R 0.03
R0.03
Price overview
Open0.03
Previous close0.03
Day range0.03 - 0.03
Volume
52-week range0.03 – 0.03
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio2.70
EPS1.11
Dividendn/a
Dividend yield–%
Important dates
  • Aug 2025 Interim
    Released 29 Sep 2025
  • Feb 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Aug 2026
    Half Year
  • 4 Sep 2026
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Aug 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 29 Sep
  • Feb 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 30 Nov
  • Feb 2027
    Next Year End
Financial results
ZAR million Aug 25 Aug 24
Turnover 0.10 0
Attributable Income -2.40 -3.80
Market Cap (ZARm) 33.30 12.30
EPS (ZARc) -0.21 -0.93
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) -0.21 -0.93
DPS (ZARc) 0 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • Visual International Holdings Ltd. - Informative N
    2026-08-24 17:15:00
    Visual International Holdings Ltd. - Informative Notice – 20260824 Suspended Company Notice SENS Announcement Classification: 1. FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series 2. Index Change Advice
  • Visual - suspension of listing
    2026-07-22 08:49:57
    The JSE advised that Visual has failed to comply with the JSE Listings Requirements by not publishing its condensed financial statements, for the year-ending 28 February 2026 within the prescribed period stipulated in the JSE Listings Requirements. Accordingly, the listing of the company's securities has been suspended with immediate effect.
  • Visual - results of general meeting
    2026-07-16 17:16:53
    Shareholders were advised of the results of the general meeting of Visual held on Thursday, 16 July 2026.
  • Visual - termination of non-binding offer
    2026-07-10 15:55:30
    The Board advised it has received formal written notification from Serowe Industries (Pty) Ltd. ('Serowe') confirming that it has elected to terminate its non-binding offer and that it will not proceed with the proposed transaction. As previously communicated, the non- binding offer was subject to a number of conditions and did not constitute a binding commitment by either party to conclude the proposed transaction. No binding transaction agreements were entered into between the parties. Accordingly, the proposed transaction will not proceed, and shareholders are advised that they should no longer place reliance on the Company's previous announcements relating to the proposed non-binding offer.
  • Visual - late submission of annual report
    2026-07-01 12:42:47
    The JSE announced that the company has failed to submit its annual reports within the four-month deadline as required by JSE Listings Requirements. The issuer's listing is now annotated with 'RE' to indicate non-compliance, and is at risk of suspension or removal if reports are not submitted by 31 July 2026.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
NEPIROCK (NRP) R 152.09 +1.16%
FORTRESSB (FFB) R 24.38 +0.79%
LIGHTPROP (LTE) R 8.13 +2.26%
MAS (MSP) R 21.74 +0%

People Also Watch

Valterra Platinum Ltd.
1,477.28
VAL +5.98%
Sasol Ltd.
190.66
SOL +5.34%
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd.
237.32
IMP +3.52%
Investec plc
144.23
INP +2.89%

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares show a flat price today in rands at R0.03, with charts and graph readings pointing to muted momentum rather than a decisive breakout. The latest data supports a restrained price forecast and prediction profile, so the near-term buy or sell decision depends on your cost basis, risk tolerance, and whether you see the for sale interest converting into growth. Dividend visibility remains limited, and preference shares payout details are not evident in the current data. If you want to know how to buy on the JSE, the share code VIS can be handled through an online trading account, where trading and purchase orders can be placed alongside broader trading account management.

Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerVisual International Holdings Ltd. (VIS)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryFinancial Services / Asset Management
Current PriceR0.03
Market CapitalizationR36.09m
P/E Ratio2.70
Dividend Yield
Trading Volume (Live Data)Not provided
Recent Price Change0
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00

Visual International Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR0.03, unchanged from the previous close
Market CapR36.09m, indicating a small market presence
P/E Ratio2.70, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield–, no visible income signal in the live data
VolatilityLow, based on the flat recent price change

Visual International Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish bias remains limited while VIS trades at R0.03 with no recent price movement. The low P/E ratio can support a value argument, but the absence of dividend yield, reported trading volume, and a positive catalyst keeps conviction modest. Any short-term move likely depends on renewed market participation and company-specific disclosures.

FAQ on Visual International Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares are ordinary equity units traded on the JSE under VIS. At R0.03 per share, they represent a small-cap holding with a market value of R36.09m and a P/E ratio of 2.70.

Q2: How can I buy Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy VIS shares, use a JSE-enabled trading account, search for the ticker VIS, and place a purchase order at the current price per share of R0.03 or your chosen limit. The live data doesn’t show dividend yield or trading volume.

Q3: What affects the price of Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The VIS share price is influenced by market demand, company updates, valuation metrics, and liquidity. With a current price of R0.03, a P/E of 2.70, and zero recent price change, the market appears balanced and quiet today.

Q4: Does Visual International Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means there’s no confirmed dividend yield available at present. Investors should treat VIS primarily as a valuation-led share rather than an income-paying option based on the information provided.

Q5: How can I track my Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track VIS shares through your brokerage dashboard by monitoring the share code VIS, current price, market cap, and recent movement. Since the dividend yield is –, there’s no visible dividend stream to monitor in the current data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Visual International Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: The key factors are the R0.03 price per share, a R36.09m market cap, the 2.70 P/E ratio, and the flat recent price change of 0. Trading volume wasn’t provided, so liquidity conditions remain unclear from the live snapshot.

Q7: Is Visual International Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: VIS may interest value-focused investors because the P/E ratio of 2.70 looks low relative to the current price of R0.03. However, the lack of dividend yield and missing volume data means the case for buy decisions remains cautious.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based strictly on the live data, today’s case is neutral to cautious. The share is unchanged at R0.03, the market cap is modest at R36.09m, and there’s no dividend yield shown. That limits immediate upside conviction for an aggressive buy.

Q9: How much does one Visual International Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One VIS share costs R0.03 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, with the latest market snapshot also showing a P/E ratio of 2.70 and no stated dividend yield or trading volume.

Q10: How to sell Visual International Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell VIS shares, log into your trading account, locate the share code VIS, and place a sell order at your preferred price. With the current price at R0.03 and no recent change, execution depends on market demand.

How to Buy Visual International Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for VIS on the JSE platform.

Place a purchase or trade order for the number of SHARES you want.

Visual International Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Visual International Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Visual International Holdings Shares
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
CM Trading
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer