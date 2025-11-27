The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Income for the year lowered to R11.1 billion (R11.2 billion) and operating profit rose marginally to R2.5 billion (R2.4 billion). Profit attributable to equity holder improved to R1.3 billion (R1.2 billion). Furthermore, headline earnings per share increased to 153 cents per share (142 cents per share). Dividend The board of directors has resolved to declare a final gross cash dividend of 30.0 (thirty) cents per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2026 from distributable reserves.

Tsogo Sun shareholders were advised that the following items have been published and are available at: www.tsogosun.com/investors/: -the audited annual financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2026; -the audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026; -Tsogo Sun's integrated annual report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2026 (IAR); and -the notice of annual general meeting of the Company Notice of annual general meeting The annual general meeting of the Company will be held in the main boardroom of Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited at Suite 801, 76 Regent Road, Sea Point, Cape Town 8005 at 14:00 (South African Standard Time) on Tuesday, 1 September 2026. B-BBEE annual compliance report Tsogo Sun's 2026 B-BBEE Certificate and Annual Compliance Report are available at: www.tsogosun.com/investors/.

Tsogo Sun shareholders were informed that the JSE cloudlink link for the company's annual financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2026, previously released on 28 July 2026, has experienced a malfunction. An updated link to the financial statements is now available at https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2026/jse/isse/TSGE/AFS2026.pdf.

Tsogo Sun Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Tsogo Sun Ltd. price forecast signals a measured stance as charts and the latest graph data point to steady growth rather than a runaway move. With the price today in rands at R7.36, traders weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the dividend payout profile, preference shares interest, and share for sale availability against the cost of entry. If you’re considering how to buy on the JSE share code TSG, an online trading account makes the process straightforward, and today’s data suggests the trading setup is best approached with disciplined risk control rather than chasing prediction headlines.

Tsogo Sun Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Tsogo Sun Ltd. (TSG) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Services / Gambling & Casinos Current Price R7.36 Market Capitalization 6.98bn P/E Ratio 4.70 Dividend Yield 6.26 Trading Volume (Live Data) 4 968 Recent Price Change 2.36 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:58:27

Tsogo Sun Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R7.36, reflecting a 2.36 move from the previous close. Market Cap 6.98bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence. P/E Ratio 4.70, suggesting potential undervaluation. Dividend Yield 6.26, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate volatility based on today’s trading volume and price movement.

Tsogo Sun Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook: the low P/E ratio, solid dividend yield, and manageable trading volume support a constructive short-term setup if price action holds above recent support. A sustained move higher would likely need stronger sector sentiment and improving discretionary-spending conditions in the South African market.

Bearish risks remain tied to consumer demand pressure, softer trading activity, and any loss of momentum around the R7.36 level. If buyers fail to defend current levels, the share could drift, especially given the modest live volume and the absence of a strong catalyst in the data.

FAQ on Tsogo Sun Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Tsogo Sun Ltd. shares?

Answer: Tsogo Sun Ltd. shares are ordinary equity instruments on the JSE under ticker TSG. Based on today’s data, they trade at R7.36, with a market cap of 6.98bn, a P/E of 4.70, and a dividend yield of 6.26.

Q2: How can I buy Tsogo Sun Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Tsogo Sun Ltd. shares through a JSE-registered trading account. The live price is R7.36, and the ticker is TSG. With volume at 4 968, investors should use a platform that supports live pricing, order entry, and execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Tsogo Sun Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by current price action, trading volume, the 2.36 move, sector sentiment, and valuation metrics such as the 4.70 P/E ratio. The 6.98bn market cap and 6.26 dividend yield also help frame investor demand.

Q4: Does Tsogo Sun Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, today’s data shows a dividend yield of 6.26, which indicates the share is associated with income potential. At R7.36 per share, that yield is a notable feature for investors assessing return potential alongside valuation and live trading conditions.

Q5: How can I track my Tsogo Sun Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track TSG through your brokerage dashboard, where the current price, volume of 4 968, and dividend information can be monitored in real time. With the share at R7.36 and a 6.26 yield, portfolio tracking should stay focused on yield and price movement.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Tsogo Sun Ltd. share price?

Answer: The current share price reflects the 2.36 move, the 4.70 P/E ratio, and the 6.98bn market cap, all viewed against today’s trading volume of 4 968. The 6.26 dividend yield adds a supportive income signal.

Q7: Is Tsogo Sun Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: On today’s numbers, TSG looks appealing for investors who value income and a low valuation, given the R7.36 price, 4.70 P/E, and 6.26 dividend yield. Whether it is a buy depends on your risk tolerance and trading horizon.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Tsogo Sun Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today may suit traders who want exposure near R7.36 and are comfortable with the 2.36 recent change. The modest volume of 4 968 suggests measured participation, so entries should be disciplined and aligned with your broader strategy.

Q9: How much does one Tsogo Sun Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Tsogo Sun Ltd. share costs R7.36 today. That price per share sits alongside a 6.98bn market cap, 4.70 P/E, and 6.26 dividend yield, helping investors compare value, income, and liquidity before they trade.

Q10: How to sell Tsogo Sun Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell TSG, place a sell order through your JSE trading account at or near the live market price of R7.36. With trading volume at 4 968, liquidity is present, but execution quality still depends on order type and timing.

How to Buy Tsogo Sun Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supporting broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and quote tools.

Deposit cash into your trading account.

Search for TSG and place your purchase order.

Monitor execution, dividend updates, and portfolio performance.

Tsogo Sun Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Tsogo Sun Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.