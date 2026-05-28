An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. price forecast remains anchored to the price today in rands at R1.16, with charts and graph behavior suggesting a stable intraday setup rather than a sharp reset. The data points lean toward measured growth rather than urgency, so investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost against the reported dividend and any preference shares payout. For those checking how to buy for sale opportunities on the JSE, the share code TMT can be handled through an online trading account on a standard trading platform, where current data helps shape a more informed prediction.

Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. (TMT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Investment Holding Current Price R1.16 Market Capitalization 258.34m P/E Ratio 7.03 Dividend Yield 94.83 Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0

Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R1.16, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 258.34m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio 7.03, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 94.83, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change

Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook is limited but intact if the share holds R1.16 and liquidity stays orderly. The unchanged price, modest P/E, and income-heavy profile point to a defensive setup rather than momentum chasing. A break below the current level would weaken near-term sentiment, while sustained stability keeps the tone neutral to slightly constructive.

FAQ on Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. shares are listed equity instruments on the JSE under TMT. At R1.16 per share, they represent ownership in a Financial Services / Investment Holding company with a market capitalization of 258.34m and a reported P/E ratio of 7.03.

Q2: How can I buy Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account. The share code is TMT, and the current price per share is R1.16. Investors should use a verified online platform and check pricing before placing a purchase order.

Q3: What affects the price of Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. shares is influenced by the current price of R1.16, the flat recent price change of 0, the P/E ratio of 7.03, and the market capitalization of 258.34m. Sector conditions and trading activity also matter.

Q4: Does Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 94.83, which indicates that dividends are part of the share’s profile. With the price today at R1.16, income-focused investors often review the yield alongside the market cap of 258.34m and P/E of 7.03.

Q5: How can I track my Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. shares and dividends through your trading account and market data screens. Monitor the share code TMT, price per share at R1.16, dividend yield of 94.83, and the unchanged recent price change of 0 for updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is mainly shaped by the current price of R1.16, the market capitalization of 258.34m, the P/E ratio of 7.03, and the yield reading of 94.83. Because trading volume is not listed, liquidity assessment remains limited from the live data.

Q7: Is Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, it may appeal to investors seeking income, given the dividend yield of 94.83 and the low P/E ratio of 7.03. The price today is R1.16, but suitability still depends on portfolio goals and risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on whether investors want exposure to a JSE investment holding share at R1.16. The unchanged recent price change of 0 suggests stability, while the market cap of 258.34m and dividend yield of 94.83 support an income-focused case.

Q9: How much does one Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. share costs R1.16 today. That price per share sits alongside a P/E ratio of 7.03, a market capitalization of 258.34m, and a dividend yield of 94.83, giving investors a clear snapshot of valuation.

Q10: How to sell Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, search for TMT, and place a sell order at the current market price around R1.16. Confirm any fees, check liquidity, and review the recent price change of 0.

How to Buy Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into the account.

Search for TMT and place a purchase order.

Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Trematon Capital Investments Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1.16 and SELL if they drift BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.