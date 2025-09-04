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Trellidor Holdings Ltd. JSE: TRL
R1.24 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
1.24
Prev close
1.24
Day range
1.24 - 1.24
Volume
52-wk range
1.24 – 1.26
Market cap
118.06m
P/E Ratio
11.59
EPS (ZARc)
10.70
Dividend Yield
9.68%
DPS (ZARc)
12 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap118.06m
EPS10.70
P/E ratio11.59
Div. yield9.68%
DPS 12 (cps)
Issued shares95.21m
52-week range
R 1.24 R 1.26
R1.24
Price overview
Open1.24
Previous close1.24
Day range1.24 - 1.24
Volume
52-week range1.24 – 1.26
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio11.59
EPS10.70
Dividend 12 (cps)
Dividend yield9.68%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Final
    Released 4 Sep 2025
  • Final Div 0.12 ZAR
    Decl 4 Sep 2025, LDT 22 Sep 2025
  • Final Div 0.12 ZAR
    Decl 4 Sep 2025, Pay 29 Sep 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Half Year
  • Dec 2025 Interim
    Released 10 Mar 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Jun 2026 Final
    Co Estimate for 11 Sep
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.12 ZAR
    Decl 4 Sep 2026, LDT 22 Sep 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.12 ZAR
    Decl 4 Sep 2026, Pay 29 Sep 2026
  • 4 Dec 2026
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Dec 2026
    Half Year
  • Dec 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 10 Mar
  • Jun 2027
    Next Year End
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24
Turnover 161.10 204.80
Attributable Income 0.60 28.10
Market Cap (ZARm) 179 165.70
EPS (ZARc) 0.60 29.60
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 0.60 21.40
DPS (ZARc) 0 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • Trellidor - trading statement
    2026-08-21 08:34:54
    The Group expected FY26 headline earnings to decline, with headline losses per share (HLPS) between 13.9 and 20.2 cents, compared to 31.5 cents in FY25. However, earnings are forecasted to improve by 49% to 69%, with losses per share (LPS) between 12.8 and 21.1 cents. Despite a challenging environment, the Group has taken strategic actions, including cost reductions of R16.8 million, which will benefit FY27. Early FY27 trading shows signs of improved profitability and cash flow, supported by growth in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Western Cape, and East Africa, though some regions underperformed. The FY26 results are pending audit and will be released around 11 September 2026.
  • Trellidor - changes to the board of directors
    2026-04-17 13:45:01
    Terry Dennison will be retiring as CEO and as an executive director of the Company with effect from 30 June 2026. Damian Judge has been appointed as the new CEO with effect from 1 July 2026. Jennifer Erasmus has been appointed as an executive director and the new CFO of the Company with effect from 1 July 2026.
  • Trellidor interim results December 2025
    2026-03-10 09:04:28
    Revenue for the period decreased to R161.1 million (R204.8 million) with gross profit dropping to R67.1 million (R94.5 million). Operating profit before interest and taxation plummeted to R3.5 million (R33.8 million). Profit attributable to the owners of the parent plunged to R0.58 million (R28.14 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share from continuing operations were reported at a lower of 0.6 cents per share (21.4 cents per share). Result presentation The Company will be hosting a webinar at 11:00 SAST on Tuesday, 10 March 2026 to present the interim financial results for the six-month period ended 31 December 2025 to the market. Please follow the link to register for the webinar: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f70PZa7OTE2ryIvCIQ0FKA Company outlook Regardless of a challenging macro environment, initiatives to better exploit opportunities to recoup and grow market share domestically, supported by revenue-generating strategies in the UK remain in place, and steadfast execution should yield positive results for shareholders.
  • Trellidor - trading statement
    2026-02-10 17:38:53
    The Company’s primary strategic objective is to restore shareholder value through a phased turnaround strategy. The first phase focused on capital reallocation to reduce gearing and improve operational focus, resulting in a R19.8 million reduction in term debt and a simplified net debt position.The second phase, currently underway, targets cost optimisation to strengthen profitability. A final phase, outlined in the Chairman’s Report in the 2025 IAR, will involve introducing a shareholder of reference to support the Company’s future development. Earnings for HY26 declined significantly, as expected, mainly due to the non-recurrence of a R21.3 million gross profit contribution from an exceptional UK project completed in FY25, as well as the disposal of Taylor Blinds and NMC. Identified base cost savings of R13.9 million are intended to offset these impacts, but implementation only gained momentum in FY26 H2, with full benefits expected in FY27. Market conditions were mixed, with modest underlying growth in the UK and continued weakness in South African demand. The Group expects that: *the headline earnings per share ('HEPS') will be between 0.01 cents and 1.19 cents, compared to the HEPS of 29.6 cents reported for the six-month period ended 31 December 2024 ('HY25'), an expected decrease of between 99.97% and 95.97%; and *the earnings per share ('EPS') will be between 0.01 cents and 1.19 cents, compared to the EPS of 29.6 cents reported for HY25, an expected decrease of between 98.41% and 94.36%. It is expected that the unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the six-month period ended 31 December 2025 will be published on SENS by the Company on or about Tuesday, 10 March 2026.
  • Trellidor - board changes
    2026-01-22 17:21:04
    Christo Claasen has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Trellidor, and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, Chair of the Social and Ethics Committee, and as a member of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee with effect from 22 January 2026.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
BRIKOR (BIK) R 0.16 +0%
TRELLIDOR (TRL) R 1.24 +0%

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Trellidor Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Trellidor Holdings Ltd. charts and historical graph data point to a steady profile rather than a dramatic move, with the price forecast anchored by the latest price today in rands at R1.24. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the data shows a modest growth backdrop, a dividend yield that supports income interest, and preference shares style payout comparisons that can help frame cost. If you are checking for sale opportunities or planning a purchase, the share code TRL is easy to follow online through a trading account, and the trading setup on the JSE remains straightforward for anyone learning how to buy. Overall, the share’s pricing structure and available data suggest a measured stance rather than aggressive positioning, with the graph and prediction framework favouring patience over urgency.

Trellidor Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00
Share Name & TickerTrellidor Holdings Ltd. (TRL)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryConsumer Discretionary / Building Products
Current Price1.24
Market Capitalization118.06m
P/E Ratio11.59
Dividend Yield9.68%
Trading Volume (Live Data)Not provided
Recent Price Change0

Trellidor Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price1.24, unchanged from the previous close
Market Cap118.06m, indicating a small market presence
P/E Ratio11.59, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield9.68, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow, based on the flat recent price change

Trellidor Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish action looks constrained in the near term, with the latest price holding at R1.24 and recent change at zero. That tells traders the share is more likely to move on volume shifts, earnings updates, or broader JSE sentiment than on momentum alone. With a 11.59 P/E and a 9.68% dividend yield, the setup leans defensive.

FAQ on Trellidor Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under TRL. At the current price of 1.24, the company has a market capitalization of 118.06m and a P/E ratio of 11.59, which helps place the shares in a small-cap valuation context.

Q2: How can I buy Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account using the ticker TRL. Based on the live data, the price per share is 1.24, so your purchase value depends on how many SHARES you trade and any brokerage cost.

Q3: What affects the price of Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares is influenced by its JSE listing, sector conditions in Consumer Discretionary / Building Products, and investor response to the current 1.24 price level. The 11.59 P/E and zero recent change also shape market perception.

Q4: Does Trellidor Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 9.68%, which indicates Trellidor Holdings Ltd. does pay a dividend. For income-focused SHARES investors, that yield is a notable feature alongside the current price of 1.24 and market cap of 118.06m.

Q5: How can I track my Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track TRL shares and dividend updates through your trading account or JSE market platform. The current price is 1.24, the dividend yield is 9.68%, and the recent price change is 0, making monitoring straightforward for portfolio review.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Trellidor Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: The Trellidor Holdings Ltd. share price is being shaped by a 1.24 current price, a 118.06m market cap, and a 11.59 P/E ratio. Its 9.68 dividend yield may support demand, while the zero recent move suggests limited immediate momentum.

Q7: Is Trellidor Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Trellidor Holdings Ltd. may suit investors seeking income, given the 9.68 dividend yield and 11.59 P/E ratio. Whether it is a good share to buy depends on your objectives, but the current 1.24 price and small-cap profile suggest a measured approach.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based on the live data, buying today may appeal to traders looking at a stable 1.24 price and a 9.68 dividend yield. The share’s zero recent change and 118.06m market cap point to limited near-term momentum rather than aggressive upside.

Q9: How much does one Trellidor Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Trellidor Holdings Ltd. share costs 1.24 today. That price per share sits alongside a 11.59 P/E ratio and a 9.68 dividend yield, giving investors a quick snapshot of valuation and income potential on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares, place a sell order for TRL through your trading account on the JSE. With the current price at 1.24 and recent change at 0, execution will depend on live market liquidity and any trade limits.

How to Buy Trellidor Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Trellidor Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Trellidor Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 1.24 and SELL if they break BELOW 1.24. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Trellidor Shares
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