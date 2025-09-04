Trellidor Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Trellidor Holdings Ltd. charts and historical graph data point to a steady profile rather than a dramatic move, with the price forecast anchored by the latest price today in rands at R1.24. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the data shows a modest growth backdrop, a dividend yield that supports income interest, and preference shares style payout comparisons that can help frame cost. If you are checking for sale opportunities or planning a purchase, the share code TRL is easy to follow online through a trading account, and the trading setup on the JSE remains straightforward for anyone learning how to buy. Overall, the share’s pricing structure and available data suggest a measured stance rather than aggressive positioning, with the graph and prediction framework favouring patience over urgency.
Trellidor Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
|Share Name & Ticker
|Trellidor Holdings Ltd. (TRL)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Consumer Discretionary / Building Products
|Current Price
|1.24
|Market Capitalization
|118.06m
|P/E Ratio
|11.59
|Dividend Yield
|9.68%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Not provided
|Recent Price Change
|0
Trellidor Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|1.24, unchanged from the previous close
|Market Cap
|118.06m, indicating a small market presence
|P/E Ratio
|11.59, suggesting fair valuation
|Dividend Yield
|9.68, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low, based on the flat recent price change
Trellidor Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish or bearish action looks constrained in the near term, with the latest price holding at R1.24 and recent change at zero. That tells traders the share is more likely to move on volume shifts, earnings updates, or broader JSE sentiment than on momentum alone. With a 11.59 P/E and a 9.68% dividend yield, the setup leans defensive.
FAQ on Trellidor Holdings Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under TRL. At the current price of 1.24, the company has a market capitalization of 118.06m and a P/E ratio of 11.59, which helps place the shares in a small-cap valuation context.
Q2: How can I buy Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account using the ticker TRL. Based on the live data, the price per share is 1.24, so your purchase value depends on how many SHARES you trade and any brokerage cost.
Q3: What affects the price of Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares is influenced by its JSE listing, sector conditions in Consumer Discretionary / Building Products, and investor response to the current 1.24 price level. The 11.59 P/E and zero recent change also shape market perception.
Q4: Does Trellidor Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 9.68%, which indicates Trellidor Holdings Ltd. does pay a dividend. For income-focused SHARES investors, that yield is a notable feature alongside the current price of 1.24 and market cap of 118.06m.
Q5: How can I track my Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track TRL shares and dividend updates through your trading account or JSE market platform. The current price is 1.24, the dividend yield is 9.68%, and the recent price change is 0, making monitoring straightforward for portfolio review.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Trellidor Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: The Trellidor Holdings Ltd. share price is being shaped by a 1.24 current price, a 118.06m market cap, and a 11.59 P/E ratio. Its 9.68 dividend yield may support demand, while the zero recent move suggests limited immediate momentum.
Q7: Is Trellidor Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Trellidor Holdings Ltd. may suit investors seeking income, given the 9.68 dividend yield and 11.59 P/E ratio. Whether it is a good share to buy depends on your objectives, but the current 1.24 price and small-cap profile suggest a measured approach.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based on the live data, buying today may appeal to traders looking at a stable 1.24 price and a 9.68 dividend yield. The share’s zero recent change and 118.06m market cap point to limited near-term momentum rather than aggressive upside.
Q9: How much does one Trellidor Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Trellidor Holdings Ltd. share costs 1.24 today. That price per share sits alongside a 11.59 P/E ratio and a 9.68 dividend yield, giving investors a quick snapshot of valuation and income potential on the JSE.
Q10: How to sell Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Trellidor Holdings Ltd. shares, place a sell order for TRL through your trading account on the JSE. With the current price at 1.24 and recent change at 0, execution will depend on live market liquidity and any trade limits.
How to Buy Trellidor Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE Trading Account.
Verify account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.
Trellidor Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Trellidor Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 1.24 and SELL if they break BELOW 1.24. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.