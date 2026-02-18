Shareholders were referred to the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service on 6 November 2025, setting out the details of Transpaco's acquisition of all of the issued shares of Premier Plastics (Pty) Ltd. ('Premier') from Bundeena No 2 (Pty) Ltd., Sixone (Pty) Ltd. and Alessandra Bragazzi, on certain terms and subject to certain conditions (the 'Acquisition') (the 'Terms Announcement'). After a comprehensive due diligence investigation, the parties have agreed that Transpaco will not acquire the issued shares of Polyethylene Recoveries (Pty) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Premier.

Revenue for the interim period went down 1.5% to R1.31 billion (R1.33 billion) and gross profit went up 0.6% to R367.21 million (R365.08 million). Operating profit dipped 6.1% to R102.37 million (R108.98 million). Profit for the period fell 9.2% to R70.53 million (R77.70 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share decreased by 6.0% to 253.60 cents per share (269.70 cents per share). Dividend The board has declared an interim gross cash dividend out of income reserves of 70.0 cents per share (December 2024: 75.0 cents per share) for the six months ended 31 December 2025. Company's prospects The group will continue its proven business strategy of targeting organic growth while maintaining strict financial control and at the same time identifying and pursuing appropriate acquisitions. While difficult trading conditions are expected to continue, Transpaco will endeavour to counter this by driving sales, containing costs and maintaining gross profit contributions.

Transpaco announced that its proposed acquisition of Premier Plastics (Pty) Ltd. from Bundeena No 2 (Pty) Ltd., Sixone (Pty) Ltd., and Alessandra Bragazzi, effective from 1 July 2025, has been prohibited by the Competition Commission. The company is currently reviewing its options and will provide updates to shareholders in due course.

Shareholders were advised that after much deliberation, the board of directors of Transpaco has decided not to appeal the Competition Commission ruling prohibiting the Acquisition. Accordingly, the Company and the Sellers have entered into an agreement to terminate the existing agreements in relation to the Acquisition with immediate effect.

Revenue for the year was 0.7% higher at R2.40 billion (R2.39 billion) with gross profit climbing by 5.2% to R654.9 million (R622.4 million). Operating profit increased by 3.1% to R214.2 million (R207.6 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share improved by 6.8% to 551.3 cents per share (516.2 cents per share). Dividend declaration The board has declared a final gross cash dividend out of income reserves of 180,0 cents per share, resulting in total dividends of 250,0 cents per share for the year ended 30 June 2026 (June 2025: 235,0 cents per share). Company prospects The group will continue its proven business strategy of targeting organic growth, maintaining strict financial control and identifying and pursuing appropriate acquisitions. While difficult trading conditions are expected to continue, Transpaco will endeavour to counter this by driving sales, containing costs and maintaining gross profit contributions.

Transpaco Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Transpaco Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by the latest data, with dividend support, charts and the price today in rands giving traders a clear read on the current setup. On the JSE share code TPC, the graph points to steady growth rather than a dramatic breakout, so the buy or sell debate is mainly about valuation, cost discipline, and whether preference shares payout comparisons matter for income screens. For anyone checking how to buy, using an online trading account with live trading tools keeps the process simple, whether the share is for sale or being reviewed for a new purchase decision.

Transpaco Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Transpaco Ltd. (TPC) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Industrials / Packaging Current Price 38.75 Market Capitalization 1.08bn P/E Ratio 7.03 Dividend Yield 6.45 Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Transpaco Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 38.75, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 1.08bn, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio 7.03, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 6.45, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the unchanged recent price move

Transpaco Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral. The unchanged price, modest valuation and income-friendly yield leave TPC positioned more as a defensive hold than a momentum trade. A clearer breakout would normally need stronger volume and sector follow-through from consumer and industrial demand conditions.

FAQ on Transpaco Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Transpaco Ltd. shares?

Answer: Transpaco Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under TPC. The current price is 38.75, market capitalization is 1.08bn, and the P/E ratio is 7.03. That profile suggests a small-cap industrial packaging exposure with income characteristics.

Q2: How can I buy Transpaco Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Transpaco Ltd. shares, open a trading account with a JSE-supported broker, search for TPC, and place an order at the price per share you want. The current quote is 38.75, and the company trades on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Q3: What affects the price of Transpaco Ltd. shares?

Answer: Transpaco Ltd. shares are affected by valuation, dividend expectations, demand for packaging products, and market sentiment on the JSE. With the price at 38.75, a P/E of 7.03, and a dividend yield of 6.45, investors are watching value and income signals.

Q4: Does Transpaco Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 6.45, which indicates that Transpaco Ltd. does distribute income to shareholders. With the share price at 38.75 and market capitalisation at 1.08bn, the income profile is an important part of the investment case.

Q5: How can I track my Transpaco Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track Transpaco Ltd. shares and dividends through your trading account, broker statements, and JSE market data for TPC. Monitor the current price of 38.75, the dividend yield of 6.45, and any changes in market capitalisation or price movement over time.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Transpaco Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Transpaco Ltd. share price is being shaped by its 38.75 trading level, a 0 recent change, the 7.03 P/E ratio, and the 6.45 dividend yield. Those data points suggest investor attention stays on value, income, and stability rather than sharp volatility.

Q7: Is Transpaco Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the current data, Transpaco Ltd. may appeal to investors seeking value and income rather than fast growth. The 38.75 price, 7.03 P/E, 6.45 dividend yield, and 1.08bn market cap point to a measured, small-cap industrial share.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Transpaco Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today, Transpaco Ltd. looks suitable mainly for investors who want a JSE-listed name with a defined yield and modest valuation. The unchanged price of 38.75 and P/E of 7.03 suggest patience is sensible before buying more aggressively.

Q9: How much does one Transpaco Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Transpaco Ltd. share costs 38.75 today. That price per share is paired with a 1.08bn market capitalisation, a P/E ratio of 7.03, and a dividend yield of 6.45, which helps investors compare the share with other JSE-listed industrial names.

Q10: How to sell Transpaco Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Transpaco Ltd. shares, log in to your trading account, select TPC, and enter a sell order at your preferred price. The current market price is 38.75, and the unchanged recent move suggests trades may need patience on execution.

How to Buy Transpaco Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification on your profile.

Review the trading dashboard and order tools.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search for TPC, check the live price per share, and place your purchase order.

Monitor execution, then track your position and dividend updates.

Transpaco Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Transpaco Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 38.75, and reassess if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.