Trade Nation sign up bonus - Main Banner

  Trade Nation Sign Up Bonus is not offered by Trade Nation. Trade Nation does not offer a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus, or the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.  

💰 Min Deposit: R500
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

Trade Nation Sign Up Bonus – key points, quick overview:

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️Sign-up Bonus
  3. ☑️Referral Bonus
  4. ☑️Additional bonuses, promotions, and rewards
  5. ☑️Trade Nation at a Glance
  6. ☑️Pros and Cons
  7. ☑️Conclusion
  8. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • According to research in South Africa, Trade Nation is a global forex, indices, commodities, and shares broker based in London, United Kingdom. The broker was known as Core Spreads until 2019, but since then, it has expanded worldwide under the current name of Trade Nation.
  • Trade Nation was founded in 2014 and is regulated by top-tier financial authorities: In the United Kingdom, Trade Nation is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), in South Africa by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), and by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB).
  • The broker boasts about providing straightforward market access to traders by removing unnecessary and complicated jargon and assisting with sufficient customer support throughout the whole trading process.
  • Trade Nation offers the popular MetaTrader 4 as well as its own trading platform and promises to be transparent about its trading options. Therefore, it supplies a market information sheet with details of every instrument, associated spreads, and trading hours.
  • Instruments that can be traded include 33 forex pairs, 23 popular indices (cash and futures), 8 differential indices, 9 commodities (energy and metals), and 3 bond options.

  https://youtu.be/Jp4FBUj5Ozw?si=E5duvJw2irfN_Cow  

Sign-up Bonus

  • Trade Nation does offer specific bonuses with the first-time signup, also called a deposit bonus.
  • New traders who register a real account with a broker may receive a sign-up bonus, a deposit bonus, or a welcome bonus.
  • First-time customers receive 1,000 points when opening an account, and then earn one additional point for every USD traded.
  • These points are totaled at the end of each month, and a rebate is then applied the following month. It can be kept to trade with or withdrawn as cash. The value of these points increases as the traded amount increases.
  • Brokers usually offer this kind of bonus to new traders to attract more customers and to encourage trading activities. Offering a deposit or welcome bonus gives traders some money back, depending on the initial deposit made.
  • Even if a trader does not receive any deposit bonus or any other bonuses or rewards, trading conditions are still attractive enough to encourage traders to register a real account.

 

💰 Min Deposit: R500
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

Trade Nation Partners programme

Trade Nation Partners programme

 

  • The Trade Nation Partners programme is designed for individuals and businesses looking to earn revenue by referring traders to the platform.
  • It caters to both introducing brokers and affiliate marketers, offering flexible commission structures such as CPA, revenue share, and spread-based earnings.
  • Partners benefit from advanced tracking tools, transparent performance reporting, and access to high-converting marketing materials tailored to different regions.
  • In addition, Trade Nation provides dedicated account managers and ongoing support to help partners grow their client base effectively.
  • With reliable payout options—including bank transfer and crypto—and a globally regulated presence, the programme is positioned as a scalable and accessible way to monetise trading-related audiences while promoting a broker known for low-cost, transparent trading conditions

 

💰 Min Deposit: R500
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

Additional bonuses, promotions, and rewards

  • Trade Nation caters to loyal customers by offering a trading bonus in the form of bonus points. Such a bonus allows traders to receive money back on every trade that is executed.
  • Rebate ranges from 2% for customers with 200 points to 20% for customers with over 10,000 points in their account. This loyalty scheme is only available to non-UK Trade Nation customers.
  • This entitles customers to receive a minimum cash rebate of 5% on any trades the following month, which can be withdrawn or applied to future trades.
  • This kind of bonus is only available to traders who register for or already have an account; demo account users are not eligible for the bonus.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

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🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
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5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
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8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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Trade Nation at a Glance

🚀 Broker's nameTradeNation CTA logo
📍 HeadquartersLondon, England
📅 Year founded2014
✔️ Regulating authoritiesFCA, ASIC, FSCA and SCB
❌ Countries not accepted for tradeUS, Canada, Belgium, New Zealand, Algeria, Iran, Syria, or North Korea.
📈 Demo accountYes
📈 Islamic account (swap free)No
📈 Institutional accountsYes
📈 Managed accountsYes
📊 Maximum leverage1:500 Seychelles
💳 Minimum depositR500
💳 Deposit optionsCredit Card, Visa, Mastercard, Wire Transfer, Skrill, Crypto deposits
💳 Withdrawal optionsCredit Card, Visa, Mastercard, Wire Transfer, Skrill
📈 Platform(s) providedMT4, CoreTrader2
📱 OS compatibilityMac, Windows, Linux, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad.
💰 Tradable assets offeredForex, CFDs, Indices, Shares, Commodities, Futures, Bonds
📙 Languages supported on the websiteEnglish
☎️ Customer support languagesEnglish
☎️ Customer service hours24/5
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Good customer support is providedNo choice regarding account types and features
Low stock and index CFD fees chargedNo live chat option on the website
No deposit and withdrawal fees chargedNot a large product portfolio
 

Conclusion

Bonuses are a popular way through which brokers can attract new customers, and Trade Nation’s offering is quite attractive, especially for traders who trade higher volumes than most.

 

You might also like:

Trade Nation Account Types OverviewTrade Nation Demo Account – Step by StepTrade Nation Fees and SpreadsTrade Nation Minimum Deposit Trade Nation Review

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the Trade Nation sign-up bonus?

The Trade Nation sign up bonus is a promotional incentive offered to new clients after opening an account and meeting conditions. It may include trading credits or rebates designed to enhance initial trading capital and improve early trading opportunities overall.  

Does Trade Nation offer a welcome bonus for new users?

Trade Nation may occasionally provide a welcome bonus depending on promotions and regional availability. These bonuses are not always guaranteed, as the broker focuses more on transparent pricing and low spreads rather than aggressive bonus structures for client acquisition strategies.  

How can I qualify for the Trade Nation bonus?

To qualify for a Trade Nation sign up bonus, traders usually need to register, verify their account, and make a minimum deposit. Additional requirements may include trading a certain volume before any bonus or rewards can be withdrawn successfully.  

Is the Trade Nation bonus withdrawable?

Most Trade Nation bonuses are not directly withdrawable as cash. Instead, they are typically used as trading credits. Profits generated from trading with the bonus may be withdrawn once specific trading conditions and volume requirements are fully satisfied.  

What is the minimum deposit for bonus eligibility?

The minimum deposit required to access a Trade Nation bonus depends on the promotion terms. In many cases, traders must fund their account with a specified amount to unlock the bonus benefits, ensuring they are actively participating in live trading.  

Are Trade Nation bonuses available in South Africa?

Trade Nation bonuses in South Africa depend on regulatory compliance and promotional campaigns. Due to financial regulations, bonuses may be limited or structured differently, meaning traders should always review the latest offers available specifically within their region before registering.  

Can existing clients get a Trade Nation bonus?

Trade Nation sign up bonuses are primarily designed for new clients. However, existing users may occasionally receive loyalty rewards or promotional incentives. These offers are less common and typically tied to trading activity, account upgrades, or special campaigns.  

How long does the bonus remain valid?

The validity period of a Trade Nation bonus varies depending on the promotion. Some bonuses expire within a fixed timeframe if trading conditions are not met, encouraging traders to actively use the bonus within the specified promotional window.  

Does the bonus affect trading conditions?

Trade Nation bonuses generally do not change core trading conditions such as spreads or execution speed. However, traders must meet specific requirements tied to the bonus, which may influence trading strategies or volume decisions during the promotional period.  

Where can I check current Trade Nation promotions?

You can check current Trade Nation promotions directly on their official website or trading platform. Since bonuses change frequently, reviewing updated terms ensures you understand eligibility, conditions, and benefits before opening an account or making a deposit.  

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