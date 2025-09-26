Texton Property Fund Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Texton Property Fund Ltd. price forecast stays anchored to the latest data, with dividend support, charts and historical graph signals pointing to cautious growth rather than urgency. The price today in rands is R3.07, so any buy or sell decision should weigh the share code TEX, the payout profile, and whether preference shares or ordinary shares make more sense for a portfolio. For investors reviewing for sale opportunities, the current cost remains accessible, and the how to buy process is straightforward online through a funded trading account on the jse, where trading activity can be monitored against fresh data and a live graph before making a purchase or trade prediction.
Texton Property Fund Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
|Share Name & Ticker
|Texton Property Fund Ltd. (TEX)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Real Estate / Real Estate Investment Trust
|Current Price
|R3.07
|Market Capitalization
|R1.01bn
|P/E Ratio
|-110.43
|Dividend Yield
|20.76%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Recent Price Change
|0
Texton Property Fund Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R3.07, unchanged from the previous close
|Market Cap
|R1.01bn, indicating a small market presence
|P/E Ratio
|-110.43, suggesting valuation remains difficult to assess on earnings alone
|Dividend Yield
|20.76%, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low, based on the flat recent price change of 0
Texton Property Fund Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish or bearish positioning remains limited by the flat latest move and the absence of a live volume print. For now, the strongest short-term signal is stability rather than momentum. A sustained break above recent trading levels would need confirmation from stronger turnover and broader JSE real estate sentiment.
FAQ on Texton Property Fund Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Texton Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: Texton Property Fund Ltd. shares are equity interests in a JSE-listed real estate investment trust. Based on the live data, TEX trades at R3.07 per share, has a market cap of R1.01bn, and shows a dividend yield of 20.76%.
Q2: How can I buy Texton Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy TEX through a JSE-supported trading account with a licensed broker or online platform. The current price per share is R3.07, so you’d purchase at that level, subject to brokerage costs, availability, and your order type.
Q3: What affects the price of Texton Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by real estate sector sentiment, earnings expectations, dividend sustainability, and market demand on the JSE. With TEX at R3.07 and a recent change of 0, the live price suggests limited immediate momentum today.
Q4: Does Texton Property Fund Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 20.76%, which indicates TEX does pay dividends. At a current price of R3.07, that yield is a key income metric for investors comparing returns against other JSE shares.
Q5: How can I track my Texton Property Fund Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track TEX through your trading account dashboard and dividend statements from your broker or platform. The listed data points to a price of R3.07, market cap of R1.01bn, and dividend yield of 20.76%, which are the key figures to monitor.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Texton Property Fund Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors are the REIT sector outlook, dividend expectations, and investor appetite for small-cap JSE property shares. TEX currently trades at R3.07 with no recent price change, so market confidence appears steady but not strongly directional.
Q7: Is Texton Property Fund Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: TEX may appeal to income-focused investors because the dividend yield is 20.76% and the price per share is only R3.07. However, the negative P/E of -110.43 suggests earnings-based valuation is not straightforward, so the case is selective.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Texton Property Fund Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based on today’s data, TEX looks more suited to cautious accumulation than aggressive buying. The price is R3.07, the change is 0, and the yield is 20.76%, so the decision depends on your income target and risk tolerance.
Q9: How much does one Texton Property Fund Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Texton Property Fund Ltd. share costs R3.07 today. That price per share is unchanged in the live data, making TEX a low-ticket entry on the JSE for investors who want exposure to listed property and dividend income.
Q10: How to sell Texton Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell TEX shares, log in to your trading account, select the JSE share code TEX, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With the current price at R3.07, execution will depend on market liquidity and order matching.
How to Buy Texton Property Fund Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE Trading Account.
Verify account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.
Texton Property Fund Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Texton Property Fund Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.