Shareholders were referred to the SENS announcement released on 26 September 2025, in terms of which shareholders were advised that Texton had declared a Return of Contributed Tax Capital of 63.74 cents per ordinary share ('Return of CTC') , subject to the required South African Reserve Bank approval being obtained for the declaration of the Return of CTC ('Condition') ('Declaration Announcement'). Shareholders were advised that the requisite approval of the South African Reserve Bank has been obtained and the Condition fulfilled.

The Company's 2025 integrated annual report and the notice of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), which contains the Company's summarised audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2025, have been posted to shareholders today, 31 October 2025. These documents are also available on the Company's website, at texton.co.za/reports-publications/ Notice of AGM The AGM has been convened for 15:00 on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, by electronic participation via Microsoft Teams, to transact the business as set out in the notice.

Shareholders were advised that, at the Annual General Meeting of Texton held on Tuesday, 2 December 2025 at 15:00, the resolutions as set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders.

Notice was given that Texton's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act compliance report for 2025, is available at: texton.co.za/bbbee/.

Property revenue lowered to R129.8 million (R134.5 million) whilst net property income decreased to R69.8 million (R78.0 million). Operating profit fell to R60.4 million (R73.2 million). Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders tumbled to R23.4 million (R54.7 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share dipped to 7.09cps (10.28cps). Dividend The Board of directors of Texton has elected not to pay an interim dividend for the six months ended 31 December 2025. Company outlook Texton remains well positioned, supported by a robust and well-capitalised balance sheet that enables the disciplined and responsible execution of our strategy. Our capital allocation framework continues to underpin decision-making across geographies and asset classes, balancing targeted reinvestment within our South African portfolio with selective, partner-led expansion into developed offshore markets. In South Africa, the near-term focus is on enhancing and repositioning core assets to align with our SME-centric strategy, unlocking value and supporting sustainable rental growth. We are also progressing investments into complementary such as self-storage, which provide countercyclical income characteristics while improving overall asset utilisation. Internationally, our partnership-driven investment model offers exposure to high-quality, institutional-grade assets in developed markets, including the United States, delivering diversification, liquidity, and long-term hard-currency income streams. The South African macroeconomic environment has shown encouraging signs, supporting a more constructive medium-term outlook. The formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) has been positively received by markets, reinforcing political stability and investor confidence. In parallel, progress on long-standing structural reforms — particularly within the energy, logistics, and infrastructure sectors — has begun to alleviate key constraints, laying the groundwork for improved productivity and sustainable economic growth. The significant reduction in power outages has provided meaningful relief to businesses and consumers. Improved electricity reliability has enhanced operational efficiency, reduced costs, and contributed to a more predictable operating environment, supporting broader economic confidence. Notwithstanding these improvements, ongoing municipal service delivery failures — particularly in key Johannesburg nodes where infrastructure deterioration, water interruptions, and service backlogs remain evident — continue to present operational challenges for property owners and tenants alike. Management remains focused on mitigating these risks through proactive asset management initiatives and close engagement with relevant stakeholders. Inflation has moderated meaningfully, with headline consumer inflation easing to approximately 3% from its July 2022 peak of 7,8%. While downside risks remain — including exchange rate volatility, global commodity price movements, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty — the South African Reserve Bank (“SARB”) continues to project inflation will remain within its target range over the medium term. However, the SARB has adopted a more cautious policy stance, maintaining a holding pattern in response to global interest rate uncertainty and persistent domestic cost pressures. Although borrowing costs have begun to stabilise, the pace of further monetary easing is expected to be gradual and data dependent. This environment of contained inflation and more stable interest rates should nonetheless provide a supportive foundation for household consumption, business investment, and improved property sector fundamentals over time. We continue to hold high conviction in our core sectors, underpinned by sound property fundamentals and a disciplined approach to capital management. As markets stabilise and monetary policy eases, we anticipate stronger cash flow growth, enhanced valuations, and increased opportunities for reinvestment.

Texton Property Fund Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Texton Property Fund Ltd. price forecast stays anchored to the latest data, with dividend support, charts and historical graph signals pointing to cautious growth rather than urgency. The price today in rands is R3.07, so any buy or sell decision should weigh the share code TEX, the payout profile, and whether preference shares or ordinary shares make more sense for a portfolio. For investors reviewing for sale opportunities, the current cost remains accessible, and the how to buy process is straightforward online through a funded trading account on the jse, where trading activity can be monitored against fresh data and a live graph before making a purchase or trade prediction.

Texton Property Fund Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Texton Property Fund Ltd. (TEX) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Real Estate Investment Trust Current Price R3.07 Market Capitalization R1.01bn P/E Ratio -110.43 Dividend Yield 20.76% Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0

Texton Property Fund Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R3.07, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R1.01bn, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio -110.43, suggesting valuation remains difficult to assess on earnings alone Dividend Yield 20.76%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change of 0

Texton Property Fund Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish positioning remains limited by the flat latest move and the absence of a live volume print. For now, the strongest short-term signal is stability rather than momentum. A sustained break above recent trading levels would need confirmation from stronger turnover and broader JSE real estate sentiment.

FAQ on Texton Property Fund Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Texton Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: Texton Property Fund Ltd. shares are equity interests in a JSE-listed real estate investment trust. Based on the live data, TEX trades at R3.07 per share, has a market cap of R1.01bn, and shows a dividend yield of 20.76%.

Q2: How can I buy Texton Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy TEX through a JSE-supported trading account with a licensed broker or online platform. The current price per share is R3.07, so you’d purchase at that level, subject to brokerage costs, availability, and your order type.

Q3: What affects the price of Texton Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by real estate sector sentiment, earnings expectations, dividend sustainability, and market demand on the JSE. With TEX at R3.07 and a recent change of 0, the live price suggests limited immediate momentum today.

Q4: Does Texton Property Fund Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 20.76%, which indicates TEX does pay dividends. At a current price of R3.07, that yield is a key income metric for investors comparing returns against other JSE shares.

Q5: How can I track my Texton Property Fund Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track TEX through your trading account dashboard and dividend statements from your broker or platform. The listed data points to a price of R3.07, market cap of R1.01bn, and dividend yield of 20.76%, which are the key figures to monitor.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Texton Property Fund Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the REIT sector outlook, dividend expectations, and investor appetite for small-cap JSE property shares. TEX currently trades at R3.07 with no recent price change, so market confidence appears steady but not strongly directional.

Q7: Is Texton Property Fund Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: TEX may appeal to income-focused investors because the dividend yield is 20.76% and the price per share is only R3.07. However, the negative P/E of -110.43 suggests earnings-based valuation is not straightforward, so the case is selective.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Texton Property Fund Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s data, TEX looks more suited to cautious accumulation than aggressive buying. The price is R3.07, the change is 0, and the yield is 20.76%, so the decision depends on your income target and risk tolerance.

Q9: How much does one Texton Property Fund Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Texton Property Fund Ltd. share costs R3.07 today. That price per share is unchanged in the live data, making TEX a low-ticket entry on the JSE for investors who want exposure to listed property and dividend income.

Q10: How to sell Texton Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell TEX shares, log in to your trading account, select the JSE share code TEX, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With the current price at R3.07, execution will depend on market liquidity and order matching.

How to Buy Texton Property Fund Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

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Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Texton Property Fund Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Texton Property Fund Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.