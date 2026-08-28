Texas Instruments Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Reviewing Texas Instruments Inc's performance through charts and historical graph data reveals significant long-term growth, fostering a favorable consensus prediction and price forecast. At present, the price today stands at $266.54 per share. When considering buy or sell actions, investors must assess the acquisition cost against potential ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For those curious about how to buy, using the ticker symbol TXN, creating an online trading account with an authorized brokerage simplifies the trading process immediately.

Texas Instruments Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $266.54 Previous Close $266.54 Day's Range $261.1 – $267.48 Opening Price $262.6 Volume 5076673 shares Daily Change 4.77 (1.82%) 52-Week High $334.03 52-Week Low $152.73 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Texas Instruments Inc Key Highlights

Highlight Detail Current Price $266.54 — reflecting a daily change of 4.77 (1.82%). Day's Range $261.1 – $267.48 — indicating a moderate intraday band. 52-Week Range $152.73 – $334.03 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 5076673 against 7989509 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 1.82% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Texas Instruments Inc Limited Forecast Insights

The current 1.82% upward movement positions Texas Instruments Inc at $266.54, suggesting a slightly bullish outlook based on its proximity to the 52-week high of $334.03. If this upward momentum continues, a potential breakout above nearby resistance could be anticipated.

FAQ on Texas Instruments Inc Shares

Q1: What are Texas Instruments Inc shares?

Answer: Texas Instruments Inc shares represent ownership in the company, traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker TXN.

Q2: How can I buy Texas Instruments Inc shares?

Answer: To buy shares, open a trading account with a brokerage, deposit funds, and purchase using ticker symbol TXN.

Q3: What affects the price of Texas Instruments Inc shares?

Answer: Share price is influenced by market demand, company performance, and broader economic factors.

Q4: Does Texas Instruments Inc pay dividends?

Answer: While specifics aren't provided here, Texas Instruments Inc historically pays dividends; for exact figures, check with your brokerage or company filings.

Q5: How can I track my Texas Instruments Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track through your brokerage account or financial news platforms, which provide updates on price movements and dividends.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Texas Instruments Inc share price?

Answer: Factors include recent price change of 1.82%, trading volume, and market conditions impacting the broader semiconductor sector.

Q7: Is Texas Instruments Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Decisions should be based on current price trends, historical performance and market analysis.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Texas Instruments Inc shares today?

Answer: With today's price trend and moderate short-term momentum, evaluate based on personal investment strategy.

Q9: How much does one Texas Instruments Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $266.54.

Q10: How to sell Texas Instruments Inc shares?

Answer: Use your brokerage account to place a sell order on the NASDAQ within trading hours.

How to Buy Texas Instruments Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker TXN, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Texas Instruments Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Texas Instruments Inc's current performance, investors should consider purchasing the shares if prices move above the key technical level near $334.03. Monitor macroeconomic developments—interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data—alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.