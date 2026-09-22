TD Markets Sign Up Bonus, also known as a welcome bonus, is not offered by TD Markets to professional clients who choose to register for a real account with the broker.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What is TD Markets' Sign Up Bonus?

TD Markets occasionally offers promotional trading bonuses and trading incentives for eligible clients who open and fund a live trading account, depending on regional availability and promotional terms. TD Markets operates under regulation from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, helping provide oversight, compliance standards, and client fund protection for retail traders.

Our TD Markets Sign-Up Bonus Revealed:

Overview

TD Markets is authorised by South Africa’s FSCA (FSP 49128) and is also registered as a crypto asset provider.

Client funds are kept separate from the company’s own, held in investment-grade banks with negative balance protection in place.

Minimum deposits start from $5, depending on the account type. Account currencies include USD, ZAR, and NGN.

Platform access is through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Both are available on desktop, web, and mobile. Crypto access is available through the TDME platform - desktop, mobile, and

mobile app.

How Good Is TD Markets’ Customer Service?

Potential traders need to make sure the broker company they choose will offer sufficient support whenever they need it.

In the case of TD Markets, customers can reach the support team 24/5 by means of a live chat option, emails, a web contact form, or a contact phone number.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

TD MARKETS Sign-up Bonus

TD Markets does not offer specific bonuses upon sign-up. The only account type, however, comes with a pre-loaded $10 balance, which is a kind of no-deposit bonus.

New traders who register a real account with a broker may receive a sign-up bonus, a deposit bonus, or a welcome bonus.

Brokers usually offer this kind of bonus to new traders to attract more customers and encourage trading activities. Offering a deposit or welcome bonus gives traders some money back, depending on the initial deposit made.

to new traders to attract more customers and encourage trading activities. Offering a deposit or gives traders some money back, depending on the initial deposit made. Even if a trader does not receive any deposit bonus or any other bonuses or rewards, trading conditions are still attractive enough to encourage traders to register a real account.

✅ Offers ❌ Doesn't offer Referral bonuses Sign up bonus Real account No deposit bonus Sign-up bonus, a deposit bonus, or a welcome bonus.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How the TD Markets Affiliate Program Works

The TD Markets affiliate programme offers partners a chance to earn through referrals, without needing to trade themselves. It’s aimed at individuals, brokers, or businesses with a trading network or online audience.

What to expect:

Tiered commission payouts based on client trading volume.

Access to marketing materials for referral support.

Complete reporting with live data and analytics.

No costs to join or maintain the account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Steps to Open a TD Markets Affiliate Account

Head to the TD Markets partner portal. You’ll find the affiliate sign-up option on their official website. Look for the “Partner” or “Affiliate” section, not the main trading platform login.

Step 1: Register an affiliate account.

Fill in your details: name, email, mobile number, and basic business info. Choose your role (affiliate, introducing broker, etc.), no personal trading account is needed at this stage.

Step 2: Verify your profile

You’ll need to confirm your email address and possibly upload FICA-related documents. If requested, it’s the usual ID and proof of address.

Step 3: Wait for approval

Once submitted, someone from the business development team may reach out. It’s usually not a long wait. You’ll get an email when your account’s active.

Step 4: Log in to the partner dashboard.

Once you’re in, you can track referrals, commissions, and see your referral link. You’ll also find banners, creatives, and stats to monitor activity. Start referring Share your link or use your IB code with clients or traders you know. Earnings are tied to trading activity from your referrals.

Does TD Markets offer an affiliate program?

Yes, TD Markets has a rewarding partner program with commissions, tracking tools, and marketing materials to help affiliates grow their referrals.

Who can join the TD Markets affiliate program?

Anyone with an online presence, including bloggers, educators, and influencers, can join and earn commissions by referring new traders.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

TD Markets at a Glance

🔎Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered South Africa 📅 Year Founded 2015 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSCA (SA), NBFIRA (Botswana) 🪫 Negative Balance Protection Yes 💻 Account Segregation Yes 🔋 Investor Protection Schemes Suitable fidelity guarantees in place 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade France, Turkey, USA 👍 Demo Account Yes 💳 Institutional Accounts Yes (via white label & partnerships) 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes ➕ Accounts MINI, CENT, GOLD, PRO, CRYPTO, MAX, ISLAMIC 📇 Minor Account Currencies ZAR, NGN and USD supported 📊 Managed Accounts Not offered 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 💳 Deposit Options Multiple cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT etc), VISA, Mastercard, Bank Wire 💳 Withdrawal Options Multiple cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT etc), VISA, Mastercard, Bank Wire 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TDME 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web 📈 Tradable assets offered Over 50 forex currency pairs, binary options, stocks, gold, silver, oil, and bitcoin 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages Multiple incl. English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 🖥️ Forex Trading Tools EAs, market depth, copy trading 🪪 Affiliate Programme Yes 📞 Customer Support Phone 010 300 0011 (South Africa) 📱 Customer Support Email care@tdmarkets.com 📋 IB Programme Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

TD Markets Customer Reviews

Trading tools are praised for smooth MT4/MT5 performance and helpful add-ons.

Spreads and costs receive consistent praise for tight pricing, with rare slippage experienced by most.

Execution speed earns approving nods: orders fill quickly, even during busy times.

Customer support gets frequent mentions for being patient, responsive, and locally based.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.3/5 on Trustpilot from 38 reviews (“Excellent”) 👏Customer Satisfaction Highly praised for fast execution, fair spreads, and friendly, proactive account managers in multiple South African reviews . 📞Customer Service Trusted for prompt, expert support instant responses to technical queries and good scalability though a few withdrawal delays are reported by some users .

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Long-term users mention reliable withdrawals, low spreads, and support for beginners. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Clients mention helpful account managers and efficient support. Some describe the service as excellent. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Positive experiences dominate. No major red flags reported. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Low initial deposit required No choice of trading platforms Low spreads No e-wallets as payment methods

Conclusion TD Markets Sign Up Bonus, also known as a welcome bonus, is not offered by TD Markets to professional clients who choose to register for a real account with the broker.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the TD Markets Sign Up Bonus?

The TD Markets Sign Up Bonus is a promotional reward offered to new traders who register and fund a live trading account. Depending on the promotion available, traders may receive bonus trading credit, cashback rewards, or deposit-matching incentives after completing verification and deposit requirements.

How do I qualify for the TD Markets Sign Up Bonus?

To qualify for the TD Markets Sign Up Bonus, traders usually need to open a verified live account and make a minimum qualifying deposit. Some promotions may also require users to enter a promo code or meet trading volume conditions before the bonus becomes available.

Is the TD Markets Sign Up Bonus available to South African traders?

Yes, TD Markets commonly offers promotional bonuses to eligible South African traders, although availability may change depending on regulatory rules and active campaigns. Traders should always review the latest promotional terms directly on the broker’s website before opening an account or depositing funds.

Can I withdraw the TD Markets Sign Up Bonus immediately?

In most cases, the TD Markets Sign Up Bonus itself cannot be withdrawn instantly. Traders are normally required to meet certain trading volume conditions before profits generated from the bonus become eligible for withdrawal. Always read the promotion’s withdrawal rules carefully before participating.

What is the minimum deposit for the TD Markets Sign Up Bonus?

The minimum deposit required for the TD Markets Sign Up Bonus depends on the active promotion and account type selected. Some bonus offers may start from relatively low deposits, while larger promotional rewards could require higher funding amounts to unlock full bonus benefits.

Does TD Markets offer a no-deposit bonus for new users?

TD Markets may occasionally introduce no-deposit bonus promotions for new traders, allowing users to explore the platform without risking personal funds initially. However, these offers are usually limited-time campaigns with strict eligibility requirements, verification checks, and withdrawal conditions attached to generated profits.

Are there trading conditions attached to the TD Markets Sign Up Bonus?

Yes, the TD Markets Sign Up Bonus normally includes trading conditions such as minimum lot requirements, holding periods, or specific instruments eligible for bonus trading. These conditions help prevent abuse of promotional offers and ensure traders actively participate within the broker’s trading environment.

How long does it take to receive the TD Markets Sign Up Bonus?

The TD Markets Sign Up Bonus is often credited shortly after account verification and qualifying deposits are confirmed. Processing times may vary depending on payment methods, internal verification procedures, and the exact promotion being offered during the trader’s registration and onboarding process.

Can existing clients claim the TD Markets Sign Up Bonus?

Most TD Markets Sign Up Bonus promotions are designed specifically for newly registered clients opening their first live trading account. Existing traders may instead qualify for loyalty rewards, referral campaigns, reload bonuses, or seasonal promotions, depending on the broker’s current marketing offers and terms.

Is the TD Markets Sign Up Bonus worth claiming?

The TD Markets Sign Up Bonus can provide additional trading capital and increased market exposure for new traders starting their forex journey. However, traders should evaluate the bonus terms, leverage risks, withdrawal restrictions, and overall trading conditions before relying heavily on promotional incentives.