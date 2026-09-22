TDMarkets - Minimum Deposit

  TD Markets' Minimum Deposit is $5 / 88 ZAR. This is average when compared to other brokers' minimum deposit fees, making it accessible to beginner and smaller retail traders.  

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
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What is TD Markets?

TD Markets offers flexible minimum deposit requirements starting from as little as $5 on selected account types, making the broker accessible to beginner and budget-conscious forex traders, while premium accounts require higher funding for RAW spread and institutional-style trading conditions. TD Markets is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) under licence number FSP 49128, helping ensure client fund segregation, regulatory oversight, and transparent trading operations for South African and international traders.  

TD Markets  Minimum Deposit – key points, quick overview:

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️What Is the Minimum Deposit at TD Markets?
  3. ☑️TD Markets Deposit and Withdrawal
  4. ☑️TD Markets  Step by step-by-step guide to depositing the minimum amount
  5. ☑️TD Markets at a Glance
  6. ☑️TD Markets Customer Reviews
  7. ☑️Pros and Cons
  8. ☑️Conclusion
  9. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  Overview  

  • TD Markets is authorised by South Africa’s FSCA (FSP 49128) and is also registered as a crypto asset provider.
  • Client funds are kept separate from the company’s own, held in investment-grade banks with negative balance protection in place.
  • Minimum deposits start from $5, depending on the account type. Account currencies include USD, ZAR, and NGN.
  • Platform access is through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Both are available on desktop, web, and mobile. Crypto access is available through the TDME platform - desktop, mobile, and
  • mobile app.

 

How Good Is TD Markets’ Customer Service?

  • Potential traders need to make sure the broker company they choose will offer sufficient support whenever they need it.
  • In the case of TD Markets, customers can reach the support team 24/5 by means of a live chat option, emails, a web contact form, or a contact phone number.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
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What Is the Minimum Deposit at TD Markets?

  • TDM Cent = $5.
  • TDM Mini, Gold, and Islamic accounts = $50.
  • TDM Pro account = $1 000.
  • The TDM Max = $5.
  • TDM Crypto = from 0.03 BTC (current value around R56,000, depending on market rates).

 

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

TD Markets Deposit and Withdrawal

  • Accounts usually require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways. Withdrawals can usually be done in the same ways, but sometimes differ.
  • In the case of TD Markets, the following are required: Only $50 is needed to open an account, and accounts can be funded via several payment methods, including bank wire transfer, credit and debit cards, Bitcoin, and AfriDollar (another cryptocurrency).

 

💳 Payment Method💳 Methods Available💸 Deposit Fees
💻 Instant EFT (Ozow, PayFast)Depends on account typeNone from TD Markets. Bank charges may apply.
🏦 Bank Wire TransferDepends on account typeNone from TD Markets. Bank charges may apply.
💳 Visa / MastercardDepends on account typeNone from TD Markets. Your card provider may charge fees.
₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC)Depends on account typeNone from TD Markets. Blockchain network fees apply.
 

TD Markets' step-by-step guide to depositing the minimum amount

Traders can fund their accounts by sending the funds to one of the TD Markets segregated client accounts from their own bank account or execute the option to deposit the minimum amount from their personal area after a live trading account is registered and has been approved.  

Step 1 – Navigate to the Accounts portal on the broker’s website

  • Traders then log into their personal area, select the option for deposits, and follow the instructions to make a deposit into their trading account.
  • Traders must make sure that they select the correct deposit currency if there is a choice available.

  TD Markets Step-by-step guide to depositing the minimum amount step 1  

Step 2 – Create your account

  • Log in to your account or create an account.

  TD Markets Minimum Deposit  

Step 3 – Click on “Fund Account”

  • When you've accessed your account, click on the “fund account” option.

 

Step 4 – Select your preferred deposit method

  • Choose your preferred method to deposit the funds.

 

Step 5 – Specify the deposit amount

  • Type in the amount you would like to deposit

 

Step 6 – Confirm your deposit

  • Confirm the amount you're depositing
  • Funds must be transferred in the same currency as the bank account to which they are being sent, to prevent currency conversion fees from being charged.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 
AVA Top 10 Top

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🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
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JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

TD Markets at a Glance

🔎Broker's NameTD Markets CTA Logo
📍 HeadquarteredSouth Africa
📅 Year Founded2015
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesFSCA (SA), NBFIRA (Botswana)
🪫 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
💻 Account SegregationYes
🔋 Investor Protection SchemesSuitable fidelity guarantees in place
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeFrance, Turkey, USA
👍 Demo AccountYes
💳 Institutional AccountsYes (via white label & partnerships)
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
➕ AccountsMINI, CENT, GOLD, PRO, CRYPTO, MAX, ISLAMIC
📇 Minor Account CurrenciesZAR, NGN and USD supported
📊 Managed AccountsNot offered
📈 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:2000
💰 Minimum Deposit$5
💳 Deposit OptionsMultiple cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT etc), VISA, Mastercard, Bank Wire
💳 Withdrawal OptionsMultiple cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT etc), VISA, Mastercard, Bank Wire
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TDME
📱 OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web
📈 Tradable assets offeredOver 50 forex currency pairs, binary options, stocks, gold, silver, oil, and bitcoin
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish
👥 Customer Support LanguagesMultiple incl. English
📆 Customer Service Hours24/5
🖥️ Forex Trading ToolsEAs, market depth, copy trading
🪪 Affiliate ProgrammeYes
📞 Customer Support Phone010 300 0011 (South Africa)
📱 Customer Support Emailcare@tdmarkets.com
📋 IB ProgrammeYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

TD Markets Customer Reviews

  TD Markets Customer Reviews  

  • Trading tools are praised for smooth MT4/MT5 performance and helpful add-ons.
  • Spreads and costs receive consistent praise for tight pricing, with rare slippage experienced by most.
  • Execution speed earns approving nods: orders fill quickly, even during busy times.
  • Customer support gets frequent mentions for being patient, responsive, and locally based.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating4.3/5 on Trustpilot from 38 reviews (“Excellent”)
👏Customer SatisfactionHighly praised for fast execution, fair spreads, and friendly, proactive account managers in multiple South African reviews .
📞Customer ServiceTrusted for prompt, expert support instant responses to technical queries and good scalability though a few withdrawal delays are reported by some users .
 
💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Forex Peace Army logo
Long-term users mention reliable withdrawals, low spreads, and support for beginners. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆
HelloPeter logo
Clients mention helpful account managers and efficient support. Some describe the service as excellent. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot Logo
Positive experiences dominate. No major red flags reported.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by FSCA (South Africa)No ultra-low minimum deposit accounts
Offers multiple account typesDemo account limited to 30 days
Competitive spreads and leverageLimited educational resources compared to some brokers
Access to MetaTrader platformsWithdrawal methods can have fees
Strong customer supportNo 24/7 support
Offers Islamic accountsLimited cryptocurrency trading options
 

Conclusion

The TD Markets Minimum Deposit is $50. This is average when compared to other brokers' minimum deposit fees, making it accessible to beginner and smaller retail traders.

 

You might also like:

TD Markets ReviewTD Markets Account Types OverviewTD Markets Demo Account – Step by StepTD Markets Fees and SpreadsTD Markets Sign up Bonus

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the minimum deposit required at TD Markets?

The minimum deposit at TD Markets typically starts from 100 USD, making it accessible to both beginners and experienced traders. This ensures traders can open live accounts with a relatively small starting capital and begin trading.  

Why does TD Markets have a minimum deposit requirement?

The minimum deposit requirement ensures traders fund their accounts with enough capital to execute trades effectively while maintaining margin requirements. It also helps create a balance between accessibility for beginners and sustainable trading conditions for professionals.  

Can beginners start trading at TD Markets with the minimum deposit?

Yes, beginners can start trading with TD Markets using only the minimum deposit. This low entry requirement is designed to accommodate new traders, allowing them to explore live trading without committing significant capital at the beginning.  

Does the minimum deposit amount differ across account types at TD Markets?

Yes, the minimum deposit at TD Markets can differ depending on the account type chosen. Standard accounts usually have lower requirements, while professional or advanced accounts may require higher deposits to access better spreads, leverage, or trading conditions.  

Can I fund my TD Markets account with less than the minimum deposit?

No, traders cannot fund their TD Markets account with less than the stated minimum deposit. Deposits below the requirement will typically not be processed until the account meets the minimum balance needed to activate trading.  

What payment methods can be used to meet the minimum deposit at TD Markets?

TD Markets supports various payment methods, including bank transfers, credit or debit cards, and online payment systems. Traders should ensure they use a method that is both convenient and cost-effective when making their minimum deposit.  

Is the minimum deposit at TD Markets suitable for risk management?

The TD Markets minimum deposit is designed to balance affordability with trading risk. While it allows traders to start small, traders should still practice sound risk management to avoid losses that could quickly deplete a small account.  

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