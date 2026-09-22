TD Markets' Minimum Deposit is $5 / 88 ZAR. This is average when compared to other brokers' minimum deposit fees, making it accessible to beginner and smaller retail traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What is TD Markets?

TD Markets offers flexible minimum deposit requirements starting from as little as $5 on selected account types, making the broker accessible to beginner and budget-conscious forex traders, while premium accounts require higher funding for RAW spread and institutional-style trading conditions. TD Markets is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) under licence number FSP 49128, helping ensure client fund segregation, regulatory oversight, and transparent trading operations for South African and international traders.

TD Markets Minimum Deposit – key points, quick overview:

Overview

TD Markets is authorised by South Africa’s FSCA (FSP 49128) and is also registered as a crypto asset provider.

Client funds are kept separate from the company’s own, held in investment-grade banks with negative balance protection in place.

Minimum deposits start from $5, depending on the account type. Account currencies include USD, ZAR, and NGN.

Platform access is through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Both are available on desktop, web, and mobile. Crypto access is available through the TDME platform - desktop, mobile, and

mobile app.

How Good Is TD Markets’ Customer Service?

Potential traders need to make sure the broker company they choose will offer sufficient support whenever they need it.

In the case of TD Markets, customers can reach the support team 24/5 by means of a live chat option, emails, a web contact form, or a contact phone number.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What Is the Minimum Deposit at TD Markets?

TDM Cent = $5.

TDM Mini, Gold, and Islamic accounts = $50.

TDM Pro account = $1 000.

The TDM Max = $5.

TDM Crypto = from 0.03 BTC (current value around R56,000, depending on market rates).

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

TD Markets Deposit and Withdrawal

Accounts usually require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways. Withdrawals can usually be done in the same ways, but sometimes differ.

In the case of TD Markets, the following are required: Only $50 is needed to open an account, and accounts can be funded via several payment methods, including bank wire transfer, credit and debit cards, Bitcoin, and AfriDollar (another cryptocurrency).

💳 Payment Method 💳 Methods Available 💸 Deposit Fees 💻 Instant EFT (Ozow, PayFast) Depends on account type None from TD Markets. Bank charges may apply. 🏦 Bank Wire Transfer Depends on account type None from TD Markets. Bank charges may apply. 💳 Visa / Mastercard Depends on account type None from TD Markets. Your card provider may charge fees. ₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC) Depends on account type None from TD Markets. Blockchain network fees apply.

TD Markets' step-by-step guide to depositing the minimum amount

Traders can fund their accounts by sending the funds to one of the TD Markets segregated client accounts from their own bank account or execute the option to deposit the minimum amount from their personal area after a live trading account is registered and has been approved.

Step 1 – Navigate to the Accounts portal on the broker’s website

Traders then log into their personal area, select the option for deposits, and follow the instructions to make a deposit into their trading account.

Traders must make sure that they select the correct deposit currency if there is a choice available.

Step 2 – Create your account

Log in to your account or create an account.

Step 3 – Click on “Fund Account”

When you've accessed your account, click on the “fund account” option.

Step 4 – Select your preferred deposit method

Choose your preferred method to deposit the funds.

Step 5 – Specify the deposit amount

Type in the amount you would like to deposit

Step 6 – Confirm your deposit

Confirm the amount you're depositing

Funds must be transferred in the same currency as the bank account to which they are being sent, to prevent currency conversion fees from being charged.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

TD Markets at a Glance

🔎Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered South Africa 📅 Year Founded 2015 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSCA (SA), NBFIRA (Botswana) 🪫 Negative Balance Protection Yes 💻 Account Segregation Yes 🔋 Investor Protection Schemes Suitable fidelity guarantees in place 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade France, Turkey, USA 👍 Demo Account Yes 💳 Institutional Accounts Yes (via white label & partnerships) 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes ➕ Accounts MINI, CENT, GOLD, PRO, CRYPTO, MAX, ISLAMIC 📇 Minor Account Currencies ZAR, NGN and USD supported 📊 Managed Accounts Not offered 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 💳 Deposit Options Multiple cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT etc), VISA, Mastercard, Bank Wire 💳 Withdrawal Options Multiple cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT etc), VISA, Mastercard, Bank Wire 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TDME 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web 📈 Tradable assets offered Over 50 forex currency pairs, binary options, stocks, gold, silver, oil, and bitcoin 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages Multiple incl. English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 🖥️ Forex Trading Tools EAs, market depth, copy trading 🪪 Affiliate Programme Yes 📞 Customer Support Phone 010 300 0011 (South Africa) 📱 Customer Support Email care@tdmarkets.com 📋 IB Programme Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

TD Markets Customer Reviews

Trading tools are praised for smooth MT4/MT5 performance and helpful add-ons.

Spreads and costs receive consistent praise for tight pricing, with rare slippage experienced by most.

Execution speed earns approving nods: orders fill quickly, even during busy times.

Customer support gets frequent mentions for being patient, responsive, and locally based.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.3/5 on Trustpilot from 38 reviews (“Excellent”) 👏Customer Satisfaction Highly praised for fast execution, fair spreads, and friendly, proactive account managers in multiple South African reviews . 📞Customer Service Trusted for prompt, expert support instant responses to technical queries and good scalability though a few withdrawal delays are reported by some users .

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Long-term users mention reliable withdrawals, low spreads, and support for beginners. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Clients mention helpful account managers and efficient support. Some describe the service as excellent. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Positive experiences dominate. No major red flags reported. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by FSCA (South Africa) No ultra-low minimum deposit accounts Offers multiple account types Demo account limited to 30 days Competitive spreads and leverage Limited educational resources compared to some brokers Access to MetaTrader platforms Withdrawal methods can have fees Strong customer support No 24/7 support Offers Islamic accounts Limited cryptocurrency trading options

Conclusion The TD Markets Minimum Deposit is $50. This is average when compared to other brokers' minimum deposit fees, making it accessible to beginner and smaller retail traders.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit required at TD Markets?

The minimum deposit at TD Markets typically starts from 100 USD, making it accessible to both beginners and experienced traders. This ensures traders can open live accounts with a relatively small starting capital and begin trading.

Why does TD Markets have a minimum deposit requirement?

The minimum deposit requirement ensures traders fund their accounts with enough capital to execute trades effectively while maintaining margin requirements. It also helps create a balance between accessibility for beginners and sustainable trading conditions for professionals.

Can beginners start trading at TD Markets with the minimum deposit?

Yes, beginners can start trading with TD Markets using only the minimum deposit. This low entry requirement is designed to accommodate new traders, allowing them to explore live trading without committing significant capital at the beginning.

Does the minimum deposit amount differ across account types at TD Markets?

Yes, the minimum deposit at TD Markets can differ depending on the account type chosen. Standard accounts usually have lower requirements, while professional or advanced accounts may require higher deposits to access better spreads, leverage, or trading conditions.

Can I fund my TD Markets account with less than the minimum deposit?

No, traders cannot fund their TD Markets account with less than the stated minimum deposit. Deposits below the requirement will typically not be processed until the account meets the minimum balance needed to activate trading.

What payment methods can be used to meet the minimum deposit at TD Markets?

TD Markets supports various payment methods, including bank transfers, credit or debit cards, and online payment systems. Traders should ensure they use a method that is both convenient and cost-effective when making their minimum deposit.

Is the minimum deposit at TD Markets suitable for risk management?

The TD Markets minimum deposit is designed to balance affordability with trading risk. While it allows traders to start small, traders should still practice sound risk management to avoid losses that could quickly deplete a small account.