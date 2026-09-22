SwissBorg operates under Swiss financial regulations and is registered as a financial intermediary with a recognized self-regulatory organization, supervised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, ensuring compliance with strict anti-money-laundering and operational standards.

🔹 Feature 📖 Description 📱 Wealth App Main platform for trading crypto, managing portfolios, and accessing 50,000+ trading pairs. Supports multiple fiat currencies and beginner-friendly interface. ⚡ Smart Engine Aggregates liquidity from multiple exchanges to get the best price and low slippage, enabling cross-exchange and cross-chain trades. 🤖 Automated Investing Features include Auto-Invest (DCA), Limit Orders, and Crypto Bundles for themed investments with one click. 💰 Earn Program Users can earn passive income on supported crypto assets, with competitive yields depending on the token. 🔐 Security & Regulation Complies with European regulations, using multi-signature cold storage, 2FA, and segregated user funds for safety. 🪙 BORG Token Native utility token used for loyalty rewards, governance, and premium access. Holding BORG gives fee discounts and voting rights. 🌍 Community Focus Rewards active users, allows community voting, and emphasizes education, transparency, and fair access to crypto opportunities. 💳 Extra Features Offers crypto debit card, early-stage investment access, and desktop platform with advanced portfolio tools. ⚠️ Risks Crypto markets are volatile. Features may vary by region due to regulations. Users should be aware of market risks.

Overview

SwissBorg is a Swiss‑engineered, regulated crypto wealth management platform that makes buying, selling, and investing in digital assets simple, transparent, and accessible to users across dozens of countries.

It offers a mobile app powered by its Smart Engine technology to find the best execution prices across multiple exchanges, automated investment features like Auto‑Invest, diversified investment products such as Crypto Bundles, and yield‑earning opportunities through SwissBorg Earn.

While also providing early access to selected crypto presales and a community‑centric ecosystem with its native BORG token that enhances rewards, governance, and loyalty benefits.

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SwissBorg Licence and Regulation

SwissBorg operates its core crypto asset services through SwissBorg Solutions OÜ, which holds a Virtual Currency Service License (FVT000326) issued by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit and is registered with France’s Financial Markets Authority (AMF) under registration number E2022-034.

These regulatory authorizations permit SwissBorg to legally offer buying, selling, exchanging, and custody of virtual assets in the jurisdictions where it’s licensed and require compliance with rigorous standards for organisational competence, secure technology, and strict anti-money-laundering (AML) and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures.

In the UK, SwissBorg’s financial promotions are communicated under approval from an FCA-authorised firm, though it itself is not directly authorised by the UK’s FCA.

📍 Regulatory Aspect 📋 Details 🇪🇪 Estonia License (FIU) SwissBorg Solutions OÜ operates under an Estonian Virtual Currency Service License (FVT000326) from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), allowing crypto buying/selling, exchanging, and custody. 🇫🇷 France PSAN (AMF) Registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with France’s AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), enabling lawful crypto services in France. 🇬🇧 UK Regulation Not directly regulated by the FCA; financial promotions in the UK are communicated via an FCA‑authorised partner (Gateway 21). 🧾 KYC/AML Compliance Required to follow strict Know‑Your‑Customer (KYC) and Anti‑Money‑Laundering (AML) rules to prevent illicit use. 🔍 Travel Rule / EU Reporting Must comply with the Travel Rule (crypto transfer info sharing) under EU regulations & evolving reporting frameworks like CARF/DAC8. 🪪 Assets Segregation User funds are segregated from company treasury per regulatory requirements (100% separate). 🛡️ Regulatory Scope Limits Not a FCA‑licensed exchange in the UK and no FINMA (Swiss national regulator) authorization for full banking/financial services. 📜 Ongoing Legal Monitoring SwissBorg monitors broader EU regulation (e.g., MiCA) to ensure stablecoin and asset compliance as rules evolve.

SwissBorg User Reviews & Reputation

SwissBorg’s user reviews show a mixed overall sentiment, with many users praising the app for being intuitive, reliable, and easy to use, while others report withdrawal problems, account freezes, and verification delays.

These complaints recur across multiple platforms, indicating clear patterns rather than isolated incidents.

The company generally responds to complaints, explaining fees, security, or compliance procedures and encouraging users to contact support, though some feel the responses are generic and don’t fully resolve issues.

✅ Pros ❌Cons User-friendly app – beginner-friendly interface for trading and investing Crypto risk – all investments are subject to market volatility Smart Engine – finds best prices across multiple exchanges Regional restrictions – some features may not be available in all countries Automation tools – Auto-Invest, Crypto Bundles, and Limit Orders Fees – trading and withdrawal fees may be higher than some exchanges Earn program – passive income on supported tokens Limited advanced trading – fewer tools than full professional trading platforms BORG token perks – loyalty rewards, governance, fee discounts New platform – some features are still developing

SwissBorg fees and costs

SwissBorg’s fee structure is designed to be transparent and competitive: there are no fees on fiat bank deposits or crypto deposits, though your bank or sending platform may charge its own fees.

Card top‑ups incur a percentage fee with a minimum charge (typically around €3–€5 depending on your account tier). Withdrawals (fiat and crypto) carry an execution fee of 0.10% with a minimum per currency amount.

For trading, the standard exchange fee is up to 0.99%, but users can reduce this through the Loyalty Ranks “Paid to Trade” system that gives BORG token cashback on trades, effectively lowering net costs.

SwissBorg's ease of use and platform experience

SwissBorg’s platform from the official site is designed to make cryptocurrency investing simple and accessible, with a clean, intuitive interface that helps both beginners and experienced users buy, sell, and manage digital assets without complexity.

The app’s Smart Engine automatically finds competitive prices across multiple exchanges, while features like Auto‑Invest, Limit Orders, and diversified investment options such as Crypto Bundles and yield products let you tailor your experience easily.

With transparent fees, support for multiple payment methods, and tools to automate and grow your portfolio, the overall platform experience focuses on clarity, convenience, and efficient navigation so users can confidently handle their crypto investments in one unified environment.

📊 Aspect ⭐ Rating 🧠 What Users Say (Summary) 📱 Ease of Use ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Many reviewers find the app intuitive, clean, and beginner‑friendly — great for those new to crypto. 🧭 Navigation & UX ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Navigation is usually described as smooth and straightforward, even for non‑technical users. ⚡ Onboarding / Setup ⭐⭐⭐☆ Some users say KYC/verification can feel slow or confusing at times. 💱 Trading & Transactions ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Buying & selling crypto inside the app is considered simple, though fees can feel high for some. 🛠 Feature Depth ⭐⭐⭐☆ Advanced users like automated investing tools, but a few wish for more order types and analytics. 🆘 Support Experience ⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed feedback — helpful when good, but sometimes slow or unclear support is reported. 🏁 Overall Experience ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Generally smooth and easy for everyday use, but occasional hiccups with verification or support.

SwissBorg features and assets offered

SwissBorg offers a user-friendly crypto platform with a wide range of digital assets, allowing users to buy, sell, and trade with optimized prices and low fees.

Features include automated investing, Crypto Bundles, yield-earning products, portfolio tracking, and access to exclusive token deals, all backed by strong security and regulatory compliance.

SwissBorg Crypto Bundles

📌 Feature 📊 Description 🧩 What It Is A thematic crypto investment product curated baskets of multiple cryptocurrencies grouped by trend or sector. 💼 Purpose Helps investors diversify risk and invest easily in themes like DeFi, Gaming, Blockchains, etc. 🔁 Reallocation Assets in each bundle are regularly reviewed & updated to track market trends. ⚙️ Automation Bundles adjust allocations automatically SwissBorg’s team and smart engine handle rebalancing. 💰 Fees Monthly subscription fee applies; regular exchange fees may also apply when buying/selling. ☝️ Easy Access Buy with one tap without picking individual tokens. 📊 Example Themes DeFi, Meme Coins, Gaming, Best Blockchains, Golden, Crypto Stars, Top Borgers. 🚀 Who It’s For Beginners to experienced investors who want diversified crypto exposure.

Why Choose Crypto Bundles

Diversify risk in one tap

95% of crypto projects fail. Putting all your bets on one token is highly risky.

Instead, broaden your horizons and invest across your favourite trends & sectors, all with just one tap.

Customers' reviews on support quality

Customers’ feedback on SwissBorg’s support highlights several key points.

The team is available seven days a week through the in-app system and email, though there is no live chat.

Many praise the support for friendly, helpful responses, quick problem resolution, and clear guidance, while some report slower email responses and occasional generic replies, showing some inconsistency in speed and resolution quality.

SwissBorg risk warnings and transparency

SwissBorg clearly warns that crypto‑asset investments are high‑risk, unregulated in many jurisdictions, may not be suitable for all investors, and you can lose some or all of your invested funds.

All information on the site is provided for informational purposes only and not as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.

They emphasise transparency through initiatives like Proof of Liabilities and wallet disclosures, segregation of client funds from company assets, compliance with relevant regulations, and risk disclosures in their terms and warnings about market volatility, insolvency, and slippage on trades.

Should you buy SwissBorg?

SwissBorg is a regulated European crypto platform that allows users to buy, sell, and manage digital assets with low fees and transparent pricing.

It offers tools like the Smart Engine, automated investing, and diversified crypto bundles, making it suitable for beginners and long-term investors.

However, as a custodial service, it carries the typical risks of crypto markets. Potential buyers should carefully consider their risk tolerance, investment goals, and available alternatives before deciding to invest through SwissBorg.

How to buy/sign up and use SwissBorg - step by step

Step 1: Sign Up

Download the SwissBorg app or visit the website and create an account by providing your email, setting a password, and verifying your identity (KYC) with ID and personal details.

Step 2: Deposit Funds

Link your bank account or payment method and deposit fiat currency (like USD, EUR, or GBP) or crypto into your SwissBorg wallet.

Step 3: Explore & Buy Crypto

Use the app’s Smart Engine or crypto marketplace to browse available cryptocurrencies and buy the ones you want.

You can also set up automated investing or use crypto bundles for diversification.

Step 4: Manage & Track Investments

Monitor your portfolio, track performance, and withdraw funds when needed.

You can also reinvest or transfer crypto to external wallets securely.

SwissBorg Account

A SwissBorg account allows users to securely buy, sell, and manage a variety of cryptocurrencies through the SwissBorg app.

The platform sources the best prices across multiple exchanges and offers transparent, low‑fee trading.

Users can access features like automated investing, limit orders, and diversified Crypto Bundles.

The account also enables passive yield‑earning strategies and early investment opportunities.

All activities are supported by robust security measures and regulatory compliance to ensure safe and confident investing.

SwissBorg mobile app

The SwissBorg mobile app is a user‑centric crypto wealth management platform available for iOS and Android that lets you buy, sell, exchange and earn on a wide range of cryptocurrencies with competitive pricing and transparent fees.

It uses a proprietary Smart Engine to scan multiple exchanges and execute trades at the best available rates, supports diverse payment methods (including credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay and bank transfers), and offers tools like automated investing, price targets, diversified Crypto Bundles, and yield‑earning products to help grow your portfolio.

The app also incorporates a Loyalty Ranks & Cashback system to reward trading activity, and is designed to be secure, regulated, and accessible across many countries and currencies.

where to download and get the app:

📱 App Feature 🔍 What It Does 💸 Buy & Sell Crypto Trade a wide range of cryptocurrencies at competitive prices using the Smart Engine. 🤖 Auto‑Invest / DCA Set up automatic recurring investments to reduce market volatility. 📊 Portfolio Overview Track total balance, asset allocation, and profits in one place. 💰 Earn Yield Earn passive income on supported crypto assets with variable yields. 📈 Crypto Bundles Invest in themed bundles like DeFi or top gainers with one tap. 🔔 Price Alerts & Analytics Get notifications for price changes and view market insights. 🔐 Security & Safety Funds are protected with strong encryption, 2FA, and secure wallets.

SwissBorg deposit and withdrawals

SwissBorg allows users to deposit fiat funds via bank transfer (including SEPA or SWIFT where supported), credit/debit card, and mobile payment options like Apple Pay and Google Pay directly into their app wallet, with no deposit fees charged by SwissBorg for fiat or cryptocurrency deposits (though your bank or card provider may apply fees).

Crypto deposits are also free, but must be sent to the correct blockchain address to avoid loss.

For withdrawals, fiat funds must be sent to a personal bank account that matches the name on your SwissBorg account using SWIFT, and all withdrawals, both fiat and crypto, are subject to an execution fee of 0.10% with a minimum fee per currency; additional fees may apply depending on the receiving platform or network.

Transaction limits for deposits and withdrawals depend on your KYC verification level, with higher levels allowing larger cumulative amounts.

📥 Action 🚀 How It Works 💸 Fees & Notes 📥 Fiat Deposit (Bank) Bank transfer (SEPA/SWIFT) or card/top‑up in app. Funds must come from your personal bank account. No SwissBorg deposit fee (bank may charge). Card top‑ups have a fee + €5 min. 📥 Crypto Deposit Send supported crypto to your SwissBorg wallet address. Use the correct blockchain/network. No deposit fee from SwissBorg 📤 Fiat Withdrawal Withdraw to your bank account via SWIFT/SEPA (must match your name). ~0.10% execution fee (min varies by currency). Bank fees may also apply. 📤 Crypto Withdrawal Withdraw crypto to an external wallet (add address first). ~0.10% fee (min varies per coin) + network fees.

Top 3 most purchased cryptocurrencies in our app

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

Price: $95,346.14

24h Change: +0.62%

Use on SwissBorg : Trade directly or learn about BTC via the app

Overview: Bitcoin is the original and most widely adopted cryptocurrency. It serves as a store of value and is often used as a portfolio cornerstone.

SwissBorg Features: Buy, sell, and track BTC in real time. Access educational content to understand market trends and trading strategies.

2. Solana (SOL)

Price: $143.96

24h Change: +1.55%

Use on SwissBorg : Trade, Earn up to 4.79%, Learn

Overview: Solana is a fast, low-cost blockchain platform supporting decentralized apps ( dApps ) and NFTs. Its high throughput makes it popular among active crypto users.

SwissBorg Features: Users can stake SOL to earn rewards directly in the app, plus access trading and learning tools for SOL.

3. Ethereum (ETH)

Price: $3,323.81

24h Change: +1.55%

Use on SwissBorg : Trade, Earn up to 2.19%, Learn

Overview: Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, powering smart contracts and decentralized finance ( DeFi ).

SwissBorg Features: Users can trade ETH, stake for earnings, and explore educational materials to understand Ethereum’s ecosystem.

Who is SwissBord best for?

SwissBorg is ideal for individuals looking for a user-friendly and regulated crypto wealth management platform.

It suits both beginners and experienced investors who want to buy, sell, and trade digital assets efficiently.

The platform offers features like Smart Engine price optimization, Auto‑Invest strategies, and yield earning.

It provides early access to curated opportunities, transparent fees, and tools designed to help users confidently grow and manage their crypto portfolios.

SwissBorg South Africa-specific section

SwissBorg is available to users in South Africa, allowing residents to access its crypto trading and investment app.

South African users can buy, sell, and manage cryptocurrencies directly through the platform.

Access is subject to local regulations, identity verification, and compliance requirements.

The app supports funding in local currency where available, ensuring seamless deposits and withdrawals for South African residents.

Comparison table

🔹 Feature SwissBorg 🏦 Typical Crypto App 📉 📱 User Interface Beginner-friendly & sleek Often basic or complex ⚡ Trading Engine Smart Engine finds best prices Single-exchange trading 🤖 Automation Auto-Invest & Bundles Usually manual only 💰 Earn/Yield Earn program for passive income Limited or no yield options 🪙 Token Benefits BORG token for rewards & governance No native token perks 🔐 Security Multi-signature cold storage & 2FA Varies widely, often simpler

What Does “Get Paid to Trade” Mean?

SwissBorg’s Get Paid to Trade program allows users to earn cashback in BORG tokens every time they place a trade.

Instead of trading fees being a pure cost, a portion of those fees is returned to you as crypto rewards through SwissBorg’s Loyalty Rank system.

Loyalty Ranks System

SwissBorg uses a Loyalty Rank model based on how many BORG tokens you lock in the app.

Locking BORG earns Loyalty Points

More points = higher Loyalty Rank

Higher ranks unlock greater trading cashback and platform perks

Cashback on Every Trade

When you trade on SwissBorg:

A base trading fee (up to 0.99%) is charged

Part of this fee is used to buy BORG tokens from the market

Those BORG tokens are credited back to you as cashback, usually weekly

This mechanism is why SwissBorg markets the feature as “Paid to Trade.”

Effective Fee Reduction

Entry-level users still earn cashback

Advanced Loyalty Ranks can earn up to ~90% cashback

This can reduce the effective trading fee to ~0.1% or less

Cashback Currency

Rewards are paid only in BORG tokens

Value depends on the BORG market price

Cashback is not paid in fiat or the traded asset

Additional Perks Beyond Cashback

Higher Loyalty Ranks unlock:

Boosted Earn yields

Early or exclusive access to crypto launches

Increased governance voting power

Priority access to SwissBorg ecosystem features

🔍 Feature 📋 Details 💱 Trading Fee Up to 0.99% per trade 🎁 Cashback Type Paid in BORG tokens 🏆 Cashback Rate Increases with Loyalty Rank (up to ~90%) ⏱️ Cashback Payout Usually credited weekly 🔐 Loyalty Requirement Lock BORG tokens in the app 🔓 Lock Period Short cooldown (≈14 days) 📈 Effective Fee Can drop to ~0.1% at high ranks ⚠️ Risk Factor Cashback value depends on BORG price 🌍 Availability Depends on country & regulations

SwissBorg’s Auto-Invest feature

SwissBorg’s Auto-Invest feature is an automated investment tool built into the SwissBorg app that helps users steadily build long-term crypto wealth by applying a Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, automatically buying a fixed amount of a chosen cryptocurrency or Crypto Bundle at regular intervals regardless of market price.

By smoothing out purchase prices over time, Auto-Invest aims to reduce the impact of volatility and remove emotional decision-making from investing while giving users full control over the amount, frequency, and source of funds (fiat or crypto) they deploy; setup is quick and configurable, and strategies can be stopped at any time.

SwissBorg Affiliate Program — What It Is

The SwissBorg Affiliate Program lets individuals and businesses earn rewards by promoting SwissBorg’s crypto products (like Exchange, Earn, and Crypto Bundles).

As an affiliate, you share your unique referral link or content about SwissBorg , and when people sign up and engage with the platform through your link, you earn commissions and other perks.

🔑 Feature 📝 Details 💰 Commission Type Revenue share (RevShare) from platform fees (up to ~40%). 🎯 CPA Bonus Up to €100 per qualified referral (country eligibility applies). 📆 Payout Frequency Monthly payments credited to your SwissBorg account. 🧠 Content Requirement At least 2 promotional pieces per month required. 📈 Performance Tracking Weekly affiliate performance reports. 🌍 Eligibility Open to many countries worldwide (subject to eligibility) 🚀 Early Access Get early previews of new features and products. 🎁 Community Perks Swag, giveaways, airdrops and other interactive rewards. 🧑‍💼 Business Option Corporate accounts available for affiliates.

How the Affiliate Program Works

You follow a simple process:

Apply – Submit the affiliate application form on the SwissBorg website and await verification.

Create Content – Produce at least two pieces of content per month promoting SwissBorg and tag @swissborg or email them to the affiliate team.

Share Your Link – Use your referral link from your SwissBorg account across social media, blogs, or websites.

Track Performance – Weekly reports help you monitor clicks , referrals, and earnings.

Get Paid – Commissions and rewards are typically distributed monthly directly to your SwissBorg account.

The program is open to participants in many countries, though certain CPA (Cost Per Acquisition) rewards may vary by region and eligibility.

Affiliate Program Benefits

Affiliates receive a range of rewards, including:

Revenue share commissions up to 40% from trading fees, Earn, and Crypto Bundles.

CPA payouts up to €100 per qualified referral (depending on country eligibility).

Early access to new SwissBorg products and features.

Community perks, such as giveaways, SwissBorg swag, airdrops, and exclusive experiences.

Corporate account options for business affiliates.

What Is SwissBorg Crypto Academy?

SwissBorg Academy is a dedicated educational platform provided by SwissBorg to help users learn about blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, investing strategies, and DeFi concepts.

It’s designed to support everyone from complete beginners to experienced crypto participants by offering clear, structured learning resources.

The Academy sits on a separate sub ‑ domain (academy.swissborg.com) where users can browse articles, guides, and tutorials on foundational and advanced crypto topics all presented in an accessible format.

Core Purpose & Mission

SwissBorg’s mission with the Academy is to empower financial freedom through knowledge, helping individuals confidently understand and participate in the crypto space without feeling overwhelmed by complexity.

Whether your focus is Web3 fundamentals, NFTs, DeFi investing, or market mechanics, the Academy’s content supports a step ‑ by ‑ step learning journey.

📘 Category 🧠 What It Covers 🎯 Who It’s For 📜 Crypto Fundamentals Blockchain basics, token types, Web3 concepts Beginners 📈 Investment Concepts DCA, risk profiles, portfolio strategies Intermediate 💡 DeFi & Gaming Decentralised finance mechanics & GameFi All levels 🔍 Project & Asset Insights In‑depth analyses of tokens, ecosystems Advanced 🎥 Mixed Media Articles, videos, and, in some cases, interactive lessons All learning styles 🏆 Future Features Gamification, quizzes, learn‑to‑earn experiences planned Evolving format

Multilingual & Accessible

SwissBorg Academy is available in multiple languages — including English, French, and German — making crypto education accessible to a broader international audience.

Not all content is translated yet, but the platform is progressively expanding its multilingual offerings.

Learning Experience & Engagement

SwissBorg emphasizes enjoyable and engaging learning:

Content structured for progressive learning, starting from the basics up to advanced topics

Written and video formats to suit different learner preferences

Future plans include gamification, quizzes, and potentially rewards for engaging with learning modules — a step toward a learn‑to‑earn experience.

Why It Matters

Crypto education improves users’ confidence and reduces the risk of uninformed decisions in volatile markets.

SwissBorg integrates the Academy as part of its broader ecosystem — alongside trading, investment tools, and earning products — so users can learn, invest, and grow within a unified platform.

Finale says about SwissBorg SwissBorg positions itself as a leading crypto wealth management platform in Europe. It allows users to buy, sell, trade, earn, and invest in digital assets with safety, transparency, and low fees. The platform features Smart Engine price optimization, automated investing tools, and diversified products such as crypto bundles and yield-earning opportunities. SwissBorg emphasizes its Swiss engineering and compliance with European licenses and regulations. Users are empowered to manage their crypto wealth, earn rewards through loyalty ranks, and participate in community governance via the $BORG token.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is SwissBorg?

SwissBorg is a crypto investment platform that provides users with secure access to cryptocurrencies. It offers portfolio management, trading tools, and wealth-building solutions, combining blockchain technology with advanced analytics to simplify crypto investing for both beginners and experienced investors.

Is SwissBorg regulated?

SwissBorg operates under Swiss financial regulations as a registered financial intermediary. It is supervised by a recognized self-regulatory organization and adheres to strict compliance standards, including anti-money-laundering measures, ensuring that its services meet rigorous legal and operational requirements for safety.

How do I create an account on SwissBorg?

To create an account, users download the SwissBorg app, provide personal information, verify their identity with official documents, and complete KYC checks. Once verified, accounts are secured and ready for depositing funds, managing crypto investments, or accessing SwissBorg’s various financial services.

Which cryptocurrencies can I trade on SwissBorg?

SwissBorg supports trading for a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major altcoins. The platform regularly updates its offerings to include new assets, giving users flexibility to diversify portfolios while accessing real-time market data for informed decisions.

What is the SwissBorg token (CHSB)?

CHSB is the native utility token of the SwissBorg ecosystem. It allows holders to access premium features, participate in governance votes, and earn rewards through staking. The token also incentivizes active engagement within the community and enhances platform benefits.

How does SwissBorg ensure the security of funds?

SwissBorg employs advanced security measures, including cold storage, multi-signature wallets, encryption, and regular security audits. User accounts are protected with two-factor authentication and biometric verification, ensuring that both funds and personal data remain safe from unauthorized access or cyber threats.

Can I earn interest on SwissBorg?

Yes, SwissBorg offers interest-earning opportunities through staking and yield programs. Users can lock their CHSB tokens or other supported cryptocurrencies to earn rewards over time. Returns vary depending on market conditions, staking duration, and participation in SwissBorg’s community-driven programs.

What fees does SwissBorg charge for trading?

SwissBorg’s fees are transparent and depend on the account tier and trading volume. Standard accounts have competitive spreads, while premium tiers may benefit from lower fees. The platform does not charge hidden costs, ensuring users understand trading expenses upfront.

Does SwissBorg provide customer support?

SwissBorg offers customer support through email, in-app messaging, and an extensive help center. Support covers account setup, troubleshooting, and general guidance. The platform also maintains an active community for peer support, updates, and announcements, enhancing overall user experience.

What is SwissBorg’s disclaimer?

SwissBorg warns that crypto investments are highly volatile and may not suit all investors. Users can lose their entire investment, and platform content is not financial advice. Investors must read the risk disclosures and understand potential losses before engaging with assets.

Disclaimer

SwissBorg’s disclaimer highlights that investing in crypto-assets carries high risks and may not be suitable for everyone. Investors can lose their entire investment, and all information on the platform does not constitute financial advice, recommendation, or guarantee. Users are urged to fully understand the risks before participating.