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Super Group Ltd. JSE: SPG
R18 ▲ 0.01 (0.06%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
17.91
Prev close
18
Day range
17.85 - 18.70
Volume
72 354
52-wk range
17.63 – 19.67
Market cap
6.10bn
P/E Ratio
6.49
EPS (ZARc)
277.40
Dividend Yield
–%
DPS (ZARc)
60
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap6.10bn
EPS277.40
P/E ratio6.49
Div. yield–%
DPS 60
Issued shares338.98m
52-week range
R 17.63 R 19.67
R18
Price overview
Open17.91
Previous close18
Day range17.85 - 18.70
Volume72 354
52-week range17.63 – 19.67
Change▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
P/E ratio6.49
EPS277.40
Dividend 60
Dividend yield–%
Important dates
  • Dec 2025
    Half Year
  • Jun 2025 Final
    Released 24 Feb 2026
  • Dec 2025 Interim
    Released 24 Feb 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Jun 2026 Final
    Confirmed for 8 Sep
  • 25 Nov 2026
    AGM Confirmed
  • Dec 2026
    Half Year
  • Dec 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 24 Feb
  • Jun 2027
    Next Year End
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24R
Turnover 22 681 21 199.80
Attributable Income 80.90 561.30
Market Cap (ZARm) 6 389 9 993.30
EPS (ZARc) 23.90 165.70
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 155.40 121.40
DPS (ZARc) 0 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • Super Group Ltd. - Interest and Capital Payment No
    2026-08-06 16:42:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
  • Super Group - trading statement
    2026-08-05 09:50:44
    Super Group shareholders and noteholders are advised that the Group expects to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 288.4 cents - 326.4 cents and earnings per share (EPS) of 96.1 cents - 134.1 cents for the current year The Group's results for the year ended 30 June 2026 will be published on https://supergroup.co.za/latest-results/ once the SENS announcement has been released on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, with the investor presentation hosted virtually at 10:00 CAT on that day.
  • Super Group Ltd. - Interest Payment Notification
    2026-07-14 14:43:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
  • Super Group Ltd. - Interest Payment Notification
    2026-07-03 11:33:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
  • Super Group Ltd. - Interest Payment Notifications
    2026-06-19 09:21:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
GRINDROD (GND) R 24.50 +2.08%
SUPRGRP (SPG) R 18.00 +0.06%
LABAT (LAB) R 0.03 +50%

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Super Group Ltd. Today’s Verdict

Today's verdict: Super Group Ltd. looks steady rather than explosive right now, with charts and the historical graph pointing to measured growth and a restrained price forecast. The price today in rands is R17.97, and the share remains a live trade idea for investors comparing buy or sell setups against dividend expectations, for sale opportunities, and the cost of entry. Preference shares and payout references matter for income screens, but the ordinary equity’s data, share code SPG, and online trading access through a trading account are the practical checks for anyone tracking prediction signals and deciding how to buy on the JSE.

Super Group Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 09:49:55
Share Name & TickerSuper Group Ltd. (SPG)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryIndustrials / Transportation & Logistics
Current Price17.97
Market Capitalization6.10bn
P/E Ratio6.49
Dividend Yield
Trading Volume (Live Data)1 004
Recent Price Change-0.11

Super Group Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price17.97, reflecting a -0.11 move from the previous close
Market Cap6.10bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence
P/E Ratio6.49, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield–, not currently offering an income yield marker
VolatilityLow to moderate, supported by the modest live volume of 1 004

Super Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish-to-neutral short-term bias: the current valuation profile, with a 6.49 P/E and a small -0.11 daily move, suggests the share may stay range-bound unless volume improves. A clearer breakout would likely need stronger JSE turnover and firmer sector sentiment in industrial logistics.

FAQ on Super Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Super Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: Super Group Ltd. shares are equity stakes in the company listed on the JSE under SPG. At R17.97 per share, the market values the business at 6.10bn, with a P/E of 6.49 and no quoted dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Super Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Super Group Ltd. shares through a JSE-licensed trading account that supports SPG. The live price is R17.97, so your purchase decision depends on whether you’re comfortable with the current cost and modest 1 004 share trading volume.

Q3: What affects the price of Super Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of R17.97, recent change of -0.11, and live trading volume of 1 004. Its 6.10bn market cap and 6.49 P/E also shape how investors assess value on the JSE.

Q4: Does Super Group Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Based on the live data provided, the dividend yield is marked as –, so there’s no visible current income figure to reference. Investors focusing on the R17.97 price per share are therefore evaluating SPG more for valuation than for yield.

Q5: How can I track my Super Group Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track SPG through your brokerage dashboard or JSE portfolio view, using the ticker, live price of R17.97, and market movement of -0.11. Because the dividend yield is –, dividend tracking currently offers no yield data to monitor.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Super Group Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors in the live data are the R17.97 price, a -0.11 change, the 6.49 P/E, and the 6.10bn market cap. Trading volume of 1 004 suggests the share may be moving on relatively limited liquidity today.

Q7: Is Super Group Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: It can suit value-conscious investors because the P/E of 6.49 is relatively low and the market cap stands at 6.10bn. Still, the absence of a dividend yield and only 1 004 shares traded today call for patience.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Super Group Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s setup is cautious rather than aggressive. At R17.97, with a -0.11 change and volume of 1 004, buyers may prefer to wait for stronger confirmation before purchase, especially if they want better trade liquidity on the JSE.

Q9: How much does one Super Group Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Super Group Ltd. share costs R17.97 today. That price per share sits alongside a 6.10bn market cap, a 6.49 P/E, and no stated dividend yield, giving investors a concise snapshot of current valuation.

Q10: How to sell Super Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell SPG, place a trade through your JSE trading account and use the live quote of R17.97 as your reference. The modest volume of 1 004 means execution may depend on market depth and timing.

How to Buy Super Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported platform.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and locate SPG.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a buy order for Super Group Ltd. shares at your chosen price per share.

Super Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Super Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R17.97 and strengthen on better volume, or SELL if the price slips BELOW nearby support and liquidity remains thin. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Super Group Shares
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