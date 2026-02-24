The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.

The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.

The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.

Super Group shareholders and noteholders are advised that the Group expects to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 288.4 cents - 326.4 cents and earnings per share (EPS) of 96.1 cents - 134.1 cents for the current year The Group's results for the year ended 30 June 2026 will be published on https://supergroup.co.za/latest-results/ once the SENS announcement has been released on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, with the investor presentation hosted virtually at 10:00 CAT on that day.

The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.

Super Group Ltd. Today’s Verdict

Today's verdict: Super Group Ltd. looks steady rather than explosive right now, with charts and the historical graph pointing to measured growth and a restrained price forecast. The price today in rands is R17.97, and the share remains a live trade idea for investors comparing buy or sell setups against dividend expectations, for sale opportunities, and the cost of entry. Preference shares and payout references matter for income screens, but the ordinary equity’s data, share code SPG, and online trading access through a trading account are the practical checks for anyone tracking prediction signals and deciding how to buy on the JSE.

Super Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:49:55 Share Name & Ticker Super Group Ltd. (SPG) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Industrials / Transportation & Logistics Current Price 17.97 Market Capitalization 6.10bn P/E Ratio 6.49 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 1 004 Recent Price Change -0.11

Super Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 17.97, reflecting a -0.11 move from the previous close Market Cap 6.10bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio 6.49, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, not currently offering an income yield marker Volatility Low to moderate, supported by the modest live volume of 1 004

Super Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish-to-neutral short-term bias: the current valuation profile, with a 6.49 P/E and a small -0.11 daily move, suggests the share may stay range-bound unless volume improves. A clearer breakout would likely need stronger JSE turnover and firmer sector sentiment in industrial logistics.

FAQ on Super Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Super Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Super Group Ltd. shares are equity stakes in the company listed on the JSE under SPG. At R17.97 per share, the market values the business at 6.10bn, with a P/E of 6.49 and no quoted dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Super Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Super Group Ltd. shares through a JSE-licensed trading account that supports SPG. The live price is R17.97, so your purchase decision depends on whether you’re comfortable with the current cost and modest 1 004 share trading volume.

Q3: What affects the price of Super Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of R17.97, recent change of -0.11, and live trading volume of 1 004. Its 6.10bn market cap and 6.49 P/E also shape how investors assess value on the JSE.

Q4: Does Super Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, the dividend yield is marked as –, so there’s no visible current income figure to reference. Investors focusing on the R17.97 price per share are therefore evaluating SPG more for valuation than for yield.

Q5: How can I track my Super Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SPG through your brokerage dashboard or JSE portfolio view, using the ticker, live price of R17.97, and market movement of -0.11. Because the dividend yield is –, dividend tracking currently offers no yield data to monitor.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Super Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors in the live data are the R17.97 price, a -0.11 change, the 6.49 P/E, and the 6.10bn market cap. Trading volume of 1 004 suggests the share may be moving on relatively limited liquidity today.

Q7: Is Super Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: It can suit value-conscious investors because the P/E of 6.49 is relatively low and the market cap stands at 6.10bn. Still, the absence of a dividend yield and only 1 004 shares traded today call for patience.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Super Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s setup is cautious rather than aggressive. At R17.97, with a -0.11 change and volume of 1 004, buyers may prefer to wait for stronger confirmation before purchase, especially if they want better trade liquidity on the JSE.

Q9: How much does one Super Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Super Group Ltd. share costs R17.97 today. That price per share sits alongside a 6.10bn market cap, a 6.49 P/E, and no stated dividend yield, giving investors a concise snapshot of current valuation.

Q10: How to sell Super Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell SPG, place a trade through your JSE trading account and use the live quote of R17.97 as your reference. The modest volume of 1 004 means execution may depend on market depth and timing.

How to Buy Super Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported platform.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and locate SPG.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a buy order for Super Group Ltd. shares at your chosen price per share.

Super Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Super Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R17.97 and strengthen on better volume, or SELL if the price slips BELOW nearby support and liquidity remains thin. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.