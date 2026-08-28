Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Sun International Ltd. price forecast signals a cautious but constructive setup, with charts and graph patterns pointing to steady growth rather than a runaway move. The price today in rands is R48.53, and the buy or sell case will likely depend on how traders read the share code SUI, the data, and the next trading session. Preference shares, dividend payout cues, and the cost of entry all matter here, especially for investors weighing for sale opportunities against a live online trading account. On the JSE, the current prediction is mainly trend-led: if momentum holds, the share can attract fresh buying interest, but a soft tape may keep the stock in a tight range. For those exploring how to buy, the combination of trading activity, dividend appeal, and a clear trading plan should guide the decision.

Sun International Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Sun International Ltd. (SUI) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Casinos & Gaming Current Price 48.53 Market Capitalization 12.25bn P/E Ratio 7.06 Dividend Yield 8.68 Trading Volume (Live Data) 22 802 Recent Price Change -0.7 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:54:25

Sun International Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 48.53, reflecting a -0.7 from the previous close Market Cap 12.25bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 7.06, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 8.68, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate volatility

Sun International Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains limited but intact while the share holds above recent support near the current price zone. The low P/E and elevated dividend yield can support demand, but the recent negative change and muted volume suggest traders may want confirmation before buying aggressively. A break below current levels could weaken sentiment.

FAQ on Sun International Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Sun International Ltd. shares?

Answer: Sun International Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed consumer discretionary business focused on casinos and gaming. With a market cap of 12.25bn and a current price of 48.53, the shares trade actively at 22 802 volume and reflect moderate investor interest today.

Q2: How can I buy Sun International Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Sun International Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account using the ticker SUI. Based on today’s data, the price per share is 48.53, so investors should review costs, recent price change, and volume before placing a purchase order online.

Q3: What affects the price of Sun International Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by trading volume, investor demand, earnings sentiment, and valuation metrics like the 7.06 P/E ratio. Today’s -0.7 move and 22 802 volume suggest the market is still digesting the current price of 48.53 and dividend yield of 8.68.

Q4: Does Sun International Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 8.68, which suggests the share does pay dividends and may appeal to income-focused investors. With a price of 48.53 and market cap of 12.25bn, the dividend profile is a key part of the investment case today.

Q5: How can I track my Sun International Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SUI through your trading account by monitoring the current price of 48.53, the live volume of 22 802, and the recent -0.7 change. Dividend tracking is straightforward on most platforms, where portfolio dashboards usually show payout history and yield estimates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Sun International Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by its 7.06 P/E ratio, 8.68 dividend yield, and today’s trading tone, which shows a -0.7 move on volume of 22 802. The market is also pricing in the company’s 12.25bn valuation and consumer discretionary sector exposure.

Q7: Is Sun International Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The share may interest investors looking for value and income, given the 48.53 price, 7.06 P/E ratio, and 8.68 dividend yield. That said, the answer depends on risk appetite, since today’s -0.7 change shows the market is still cautious.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Sun International Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data can justify a selective buy for investors who value dividend income and low relative valuation, but the -0.7 move and moderate volume mean timing still matters. At 48.53 per share, buyers should wait for stronger confirmation if they prefer momentum.

Q9: How much does one Sun International Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Sun International Ltd. share costs 48.53 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a 12.25bn market cap, 7.06 P/E ratio, and 8.68 dividend yield, giving investors a clear snapshot of valuation and income potential.

Q10: How to sell Sun International Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell SUI shares, place a sell order through your trading account on a JSE-linked platform. With the price at 48.53 and recent change at -0.7, traders may choose to sell into strength or reduce exposure if downside pressure continues.

How to Buy Sun International Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-access provider.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added account security.

Complete KYC verification to activate trading.

Explore the dashboard and review the share code SUI.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a buy order for Sun International Ltd. shares.

Sun International Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Sun International Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 48.53 and BUY only on a confirmed recovery in volume and momentum. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.