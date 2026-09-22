1. Select a trading broker wiselyFirst and foremost, you ought to opt for the right trading broker. Be sure to check out their reputation as well as their seriousness level. To help smoothen your process, you need to consult various investment service providers. Check out the financial investment advisory category to get the best tips all the time. You ought to choose a broker who will offer you a trading portfolio, technical analysis tools, training as well as customer service.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
2. Have a trading planYou ought to have the right trading plan as it will enable you to know how to act in every situation. When it comes to Forex trading South Africa, you ought to have a trading journal so that you don’t end up making spontaneous trading decisions. A trading plan will enable you to have a precise strategy for your forex trading efforts. You can get to track and monitor the margin usage, losses, and trade profits as well as buying power, and much more after that, you can set realistic goals on the best way forward as you check on your performance.
3. Apply the money management rule and avoid scatteringIt would be best to stick to the basic rules of money management while trading. You ought to risk at least 2% of your account on any transaction. Most traders tend to take positions of a fixed account, which can be a fatal mistake. It would help if you committed a certain amount of cash, depending on your capital as well as the market. You ought to diversify your investment as you get a more in-depth understanding of the trade. However, as a beginner, you ought to follow a proven strategy when you have limited investment. It would be best not to try trading in any securities or currency pairs.
4. LeverageYou ought to be careful with force as it turns out to be a double-edged sword. There's always a great temptation to take up prominent positions to make lots of cash. It would be best to tread with caution and try taking smaller areas and continue doubling it as you get on the right trend. You ought to learn from each loss that you make and protect your capital with a stop-loss order. While engaging in Forex trading South Africa, you ought to trust your judgment and be careful during the following advice from others. You ought to read about forex news and trust your ultimate reasoning. Keep cool as a forex trade beginner, and always respect your trading plan. You ought to be quick to learn and never stop practicing forex trading. You can start with demo accounts to gain ground and become a pro before trying to risk real money.
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