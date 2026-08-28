Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Spur Corporation Ltd. charts and historical graph patterns point to steady growth, with current data supporting a measured price forecast rather than an aggressive prediction. The price today in rands is R44.52, leaving traders to judge buy or sell prospects against the cost of entry, the dividend payout outlook, and any preference shares considerations. For investors checking for sale opportunities, the share code SUR can be researched online through a trading account, where how to buy and active trading decisions are guided by live data, trading volume, and the broader market graph.

Spur Corporation Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Spur Corporation Ltd. (SUR) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Restaurants & Leisure Current Price R44.52 Market Capitalization R4.09bn P/E Ratio 21.50 Dividend Yield 7.24% Trading Volume (Live Data) 317 Recent Price Change -1.07 Data As Of 2026-08-28 09:23:03

Spur Corporation Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R44.52, down 1.07 from the previous close Market Cap R4.09bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio 21.50, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 7.24%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, with thin live volume of 317

Spur Corporation Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks cautious rather than explosive. A current price of R44.52, paired with a small negative move and low trading volume, suggests the share may stay range-bound unless buying interest improves. The elevated dividend yield can help support demand, but price action still looks sensitive to sector sentiment and consumer spending trends.

FAQ on Spur Corporation Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Spur Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: Spur Corporation Ltd. shares are ordinary SHARES in a JSE-listed consumer discretionary company. Based on today’s data, SUR trades at R44.52, with a market cap of R4.09bn and a P/E ratio of 21.50, which helps frame its market profile.

Q2: How can I buy Spur Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy SUR through a JSE-approved trading account with a licensed broker or online platform. Today’s price per share is R44.52, so investors should compare that cost with the 7.24% dividend yield and trading volume of 317 before placing a purchase order.

Q3: What affects the price of Spur Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by market demand, low volume, earnings expectations, and the company’s consumer discretionary sector. Today it sits at R44.52, down 1.07, with a P/E of 21.50 and market cap of R4.09bn, which helps explain valuation pressure.

Q4: Does Spur Corporation Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.24%, which means income investors may view the SHARES as carry-friendly. At R44.52 per share, the payout profile remains an important part of the investment case alongside the current 21.50 P/E ratio.

Q5: How can I track my Spur Corporation Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SUR by following its JSE quote, price changes, and dividend announcements through your brokerage platform. The live price is R44.52, volume is 317, and the dividend yield is 7.24%, so monitoring both price movement and income data is practical.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Spur Corporation Ltd. share price?

Answer: Today’s live factors include R44.52 pricing, a -1.07 change, thin volume of 317, and a mid-cap valuation of R4.09bn. The 21.50 P/E and 7.24% dividend yield also shape how traders and investors assess the share’s current trade setup.

Q7: Is Spur Corporation Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The SHARES may suit investors seeking income, because the dividend yield is 7.24% and the market cap is R4.09bn. However, the price today is R44.52 and volume is only 317, so liquidity and short-term momentum need careful review.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Spur Corporation Ltd. shares today?

Answer: With the share at R44.52 and down 1.07, today looks better for patient buyers than for momentum traders. The 21.50 P/E, 7.24% dividend yield, and very light trading volume of 317 suggest a measured buy approach rather than urgency.

Q9: How much does one Spur Corporation Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R44.52. That cost sits alongside a market capitalization of R4.09bn, a P/E ratio of 21.50, and a dividend yield of 7.24%, which together define the current valuation context for SUR.

Q10: How to sell Spur Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell SUR SHARES, use your brokerage or JSE trading account and place a sell order at or near the live market price. Today’s data shows R44.52, volume of 317, and a -1.07 move, so liquidity may affect execution speed.

How to Buy Spur Corporation Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.

2. Verify the account by email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for added security.

4. Complete KYC verification.

5. Review the trading dashboard and order types.

6. Deposit fiat funds into the account.

7. Search for SUR on the JSE and place a buy order for the desired number of SHARES.

Spur Corporation Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Spur Corporation Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.