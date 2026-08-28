Spear REIT Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Spear REIT Ltd. shows a steady REIT profile on the jse, with charts and a simple graph of recent data pointing to measured growth rather than rapid swings. The price forecast remains anchored to the price today in rands at R12.99, leaving the buy or sell debate tied to dividend appeal, payout durability, and valuation. For investors checking preference shares, for sale opportunities, and online trading conditions, the share code SEA can be reviewed through a trading account, with the cost of entry and how to buy decisions shaped by current data, price forecast, dividend, charts, price today in rands, buy or sell, preference shares, payout, how to buy, for sale, share code, data, graph, growth, prediction, cost, online, trading, trading account.

Spear REIT Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Spear REIT Ltd. (SEA) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / REIT Current Price 12.99 Market Capitalization 6.57bn P/E Ratio 14.20 Dividend Yield 6.78 Trading Volume (Live Data) 84 Recent Price Change 2.28 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:52:02

Spear REIT Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 12.99, reflecting a 2.28 move from the previous close Market Cap 6.57bn — indicating a mid market presence P/E Ratio 14.20 — suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 6.78 — attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by light live volume of 84

Spear REIT Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias is modest rather than aggressive. The combination of a 6.78 dividend yield, a 14.20 P/E ratio, and a price at 12.99 suggests the market is treating SEA as an income share first and a momentum trade second. With only 84 shares traded in the live snapshot, any move higher would likely need stronger JSE turnover and firmer sector sentiment.

A softer tone in REIT pricing could emerge if trading stays thin and buyers fail to defend the recent 2.28 advance. For traders, the short-term signal is clearer on liquidity than on valuation alone: watch whether today’s activity expands enough to confirm direction before chasing the move.

FAQ on Spear REIT Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Spear REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: Spear REIT Ltd. shares are equity interests in SEA on the JSE’s real estate and REIT segment. Today’s price is 12.99, with a market cap of 6.57bn and a P/E of 14.20, so investors mainly view them through income and valuation metrics.

Q2: How can I buy Spear REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy SEA through a JSE-enabled trading account using the share code SEA. At today’s price of 12.99, the entry cost is clear, while the live volume of 84 shows limited immediate liquidity for purchase execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Spear REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of SEA is influenced by its 12.99 level, the 2.28 recent move, dividend expectations, and market sentiment around the 6.57bn capitalisation. The low live volume of 84 can also amplify short-term price changes.

Q4: Does Spear REIT Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, SEA shows a dividend yield of 6.78, which signals income generation for shareholders. With the share price at 12.99 and a P/E ratio of 14.20, the dividend remains a key reason investors track this JSE REIT.

Q5: How can I track my Spear REIT Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SEA by watching the JSE quote, the 12.99 price per share, and the 6.78 dividend yield in your trading account. Live volume of 84 and the 2.28 price change help you monitor short-term movement and income performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Spear REIT Ltd. share price?

Answer: SEA is currently shaped by its 12.99 price, 6.57bn market cap, 14.20 P/E, and dividend yield of 6.78. The latest 2.28 move and thin trading volume of 84 suggest sentiment and liquidity are both important.

Q7: Is Spear REIT Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: SEA may appeal to income-focused buyers because it offers a 6.78 dividend yield and trades at 12.99 with a 14.20 P/E. The 6.57bn market cap suggests scale, but low live volume of 84 calls for patience.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Spear REIT Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows SEA at 12.99 with a 2.28 move and only 84 shares traded live. That makes it more suitable for disciplined investors who value dividend yield and can accept limited liquidity before they make a purchase.

Q9: How much does one Spear REIT Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One SEA share costs 12.99 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a 6.78 dividend yield, a 14.20 P/E ratio, and a 6.57bn market cap, giving investors a concise valuation snapshot.

Q10: How to sell Spear REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell SEA, place a sell order through your trading account using the JSE share code SEA. With the price at 12.99 and volume at 84, execution may depend on available buyers at your chosen price.

How to Buy Spear REIT Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in shares that you want in your portfolio.

Spear REIT Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Spear REIT Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.