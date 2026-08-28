The SPAR Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: The SPAR Group Ltd. price forecast leans cautiously constructive as charts and the live graph point to a stabilising share after the latest dip, with growth expectations tempered by near-term trading pressure. The price today in rands is R39.77, so buy or sell decisions should weigh the dividend profile, the payout outlook, and the current cost against the broader sector backdrop. For preference shares, the for sale market remains relevant, while investors can use online trading to assess how to buy through a JSE trading account using the share code SPP. Live data suggest the current setup is best approached with discipline rather than chase-style trading, and today’s prediction is that volume-led moves will continue to shape the next session.

The SPAR Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:58:01 Share Name & Ticker The SPAR Group Ltd. (SPP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Food and Staples Retailing Current Price 39.77 Market Capitalization 7.78bn P/E Ratio 7.56 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume 110 501 Recent Price Change -1.61

The SPAR Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 39.77, reflecting a -1.61 move from the previous close Market Cap 7.78bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio 7.56, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, limiting income visibility for investors Volatility moderate volatility, consistent with the current daily price swing

The SPAR Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral. The latest tape shows a 1.61 decline on solid volume of 110 501 shares, which keeps short-term momentum cautious. A sub-8 P/E can support valuation discipline, but the absence of a disclosed dividend yield limits income-led support. On balance, traders will likely watch whether the price can stabilise above the current R39.77 level before committing to a stronger directional view.

FAQ on The SPAR Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are The SPAR Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The SPAR Group Ltd. shares are JSE-listed ordinary shares under ticker SPP. They trade at a current price of 39.77, with a market capitalization of 7.78bn and a P/E ratio of 7.56. The latest volume was 110 501.

Q2: How can I buy The SPAR Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy SPP shares, use a JSE-enabled trading account with an approved broker. The current price is 39.77, so your purchase amount will depend on how many shares you trade. Market data shows 110 501 shares changing hands in the latest session.

Q3: What affects the price of The SPAR Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by current demand, trading volume, valuation and the latest move of -1.61. With a P/E of 7.56, the market is also pricing in earnings expectations. Sector sentiment and JSE liquidity around SPP matter as well.

Q4: Does The SPAR Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means no current yield is displayed in the dataset. Investors focusing on income should note that the current price is 39.77 and the market cap is 7.78bn, but the income signal is not provided.

Q5: How can I track my The SPAR Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SPP on your broker platform using the share code and monitor the live price of 39.77, recent change of -1.61 and volume of 110 501. Dividend tracking is limited here because the displayed dividend yield is –, so confirm updates through your trading account.

Q6: What factors are affecting the The SPAR Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The current share price is being shaped by the 39.77 level, the -1.61 recent move and active volume of 110 501 shares. A P/E of 7.56 and market cap of 7.78bn suggest the market is assessing value and liquidity together.

Q7: Is The SPAR Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: SPP may appeal to value-focused investors because the P/E ratio is 7.56 and the market cap is 7.78bn. Still, the latest price of 39.77 and the -1.61 change show near-term pressure. Suitability depends on risk tolerance and trading horizon.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy The SPAR Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a price of 39.77, down 1.61, with volume at 110 501. That makes an immediate buy more cautious than aggressive. If you trade today, use the JSE listing and compare the current level with your risk plan.

Q9: How much does one The SPAR Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One share costs 39.77 in the latest session. That price per share sits alongside a market capitalization of 7.78bn and a P/E ratio of 7.56. The market also showed 110 501 shares traded, which helps gauge active demand.

Q10: How to sell The SPAR Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell, place a trade through your broker’s JSE platform using ticker SPP. The live price is 39.77, and recent movement of -1.61 together with 110 501 volume may affect execution. Use your trading account to set the sale order.

How to Buy The SPAR Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

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Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

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The SPAR Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given The SPAR Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R39.77 and SELL if they slip BELOW the recent support band implied by the latest decline. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.