Sirius Real Estate announced the results of its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) following the cash dividend declared for the six months ended 31 March 2026. Shareholders on the UK register holding 15.19 million Shares (0.95% of issued share capital) and on the South African register holding 107.86 million Shares (6.78%) elected to receive Shares instead of cash. A total of 3 310 855 Shares were purchased in the market at an average price of R0.99696 per share for UK shareholders and R22.31985 per share for South African shareholders, with a total value of R3.96 million. The company's total issued share capital remains unchanged at 1 591 588 877 Shares. The Employee Benefit Trust waived its dividend entitlement.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

Sirius Real Estate Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Sirius Real Estate Ltd. price forecast stays anchored to the current data, with charts and the latest graph pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp move. The price today in rands is R21 per share, leaving the buy or sell decision tied to cost discipline, dividend visibility, and the share code SRE on the JSE. For sale interest remains supported by the dividend profile, while preference shares and payout comparisons may matter to yield seekers. Investors looking at how to buy can use an online trading account, and the trading setup is straightforward for those tracking data, prediction, and a near-term share price view.

Sirius Real Estate Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:52:40 Share Name & Ticker Sirius Real Estate Ltd. (SRE) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Commercial Property Current Price 21 Market Capitalization 33.30bn P/E Ratio 15.85 Dividend Yield 5.92 Trading Volume (Live Data) 4 036 Recent Price Change 0.38

Sirius Real Estate Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R21, up 0.38 from the previous close Market Cap 33.30bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 15.85, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 5.92, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the current price change and live volume

Sirius Real Estate Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral in the short term, with the current price holding near R21 and a modest positive change of 0.38. The dividend yield remains supportive for yield-led buying, while the 15.85 P/E points to a market that is not pricing in extreme expectations. A breakout would need stronger volume than today’s 4 036 shares.

The main risk is that the share trades sideways if buyers do not step in above current levels. As a real estate business, Sirius is also sensitive to financing conditions, occupancy trends, and broader commercial property sentiment. For now, the data suggests measured accumulation rather than aggressive chasing.

FAQ on Sirius Real Estate Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Sirius Real Estate Ltd. shares?

Answer: Sirius Real Estate Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity interests in Sirius Real Estate Ltd. The live data shows a current price of 21, a market capitalization of 33.30bn, and a 15.85 P/E ratio, which together place the share in a large-cap, income-oriented profile.

Q2: How can I buy Sirius Real Estate Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Sirius Real Estate Ltd. shares, you need a JSE-enabled trading account and then search for ticker SRE. Based on today’s data, the price per share is 21, so orders should be placed with attention to execution cost and liquidity around the live volume.

Q3: What affects the price of Sirius Real Estate Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of 21, the recent change of 0.38, trading volume of 4 036, and the 15.85 P/E ratio. For a real estate company, investor demand also responds to dividend yield, financing conditions, and property-sector sentiment.

Q4: Does Sirius Real Estate Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live data shows a dividend yield of 5.92, which indicates the shares do pay a dividend and may appeal to income-focused investors. That yield compares with the current price of 21 and helps explain why the stock can attract steady demand.

Q5: How can I track my Sirius Real Estate Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your Sirius Real Estate Ltd. shares and dividends through your brokerage platform using ticker SRE on the JSE. Watch the current price of 21, the 0.38 move, and the 5.92 dividend yield, while monitoring whether the 33.30bn market cap stays stable.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Sirius Real Estate Ltd. share price?

Answer: The live share price is being shaped by the current price of 21, the recent gain of 0.38, and modest trading volume of 4 036. The 33.30bn market cap and 15.85 P/E suggest the market views the share as established and reasonably valued.

Q7: Is Sirius Real Estate Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: It can be a reasonable buy for investors seeking yield and stability, because the share trades at 21 with a 5.92 dividend yield and a 15.85 P/E. The market cap of 33.30bn also supports a liquid, established JSE listing.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Sirius Real Estate Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s data, a purchase looks sensible for income-focused investors, though the case is stronger than it is urgent. The share is at 21, up 0.38, with volume at 4 036 and dividend yield at 5.92, so timing remains important.

Q9: How much does one Sirius Real Estate Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Sirius Real Estate Ltd. share costs 21 today. That price per share sits alongside a market capitalization of 33.30bn, a 15.85 P/E ratio, and a 5.92 dividend yield, giving investors a clear valuation and income reference point.

Q10: How to sell Sirius Real Estate Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Sirius Real Estate Ltd. shares, log into your JSE trading account, enter ticker SRE, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With the current price at 21 and live volume at 4 036, execution should be monitored closely.

How to Buy Sirius Real Estate Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for extra security.

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in the stocks you want in your portfolio.

Sirius Real Estate Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Sirius Real Estate Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.