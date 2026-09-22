Steps to trade/invest in silver. Silver is considered to be a high-demand commodity - Choose a silver market to trade, find the best strategy, make a trading plan. Trade or sell on silver's price or a selection of silver stocks and ETFs successfully.

🔎 Instrument 🥈 Silver 📎 Commodity Precious Metal ⚙️ Instruments Silver futures Silver options Silver ETFs 🔗 Trading Symbol YI

How to Trade / Sell Silver - 8 Key Point Quick Overview

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Silver - Overview

Silver is a naturally occurring metal that is used in the manufacture of multiple products.

🔎 Metal 🥈 Silver 📌 Natural Occurring ☑️ Yes ✅ Products 💍 Jewelry - 💰 Coinage - 📌 Flatware - 📌 Tableware ☑️Properties ⚡ Conductive - 🩹 Antibacterial

Silver Commodity - Value Overview

is widely employed in electronics due to its conductivity, and in medications because of silver's natural antibacterial qualities. Silver has also been used as currency for almost 4,000 years, and it has established a reputation as one of the most popular safe-haven assets. Investing in silver does include some risk, as the market is generally more volatile than the gold market for several reasons. Silver has a smaller market and less liquidity than gold. Silver's industrial demand is likewise prone to extreme fluctuations, which can send its price soaring in unexpected directions. Silver, like any other investment, may be profitable.

Silver is worth what a buyer will pay for it. This price fluctuates daily, weekly, and monthly depending on the demand. Items with a lot of silver are worth a lot more than items with little silver. Silver marked 950, 925, 900, 800, Sterling, or Coin contains the most silver and is the most valuable. Plated objects are valued the least since they are not pure silver and just have a thin silver covering on their exterior layer. Sterling silver is 92.5 percent silver and 7.5 percent other metal or metals. To sell your silver jewelry, scrap, cutlery, flatware or coins is simple via online silver buyers. Putting your silver into categories can help you determine its value and discover the best buyer for each type.

Types of Silver - Properties At a Glance

Silver stamps or hallmarks are little marks left by the silversmith who made an item, which is a legal requirement for commercial silver items. These markings show the metal's silver content, for example - 925 for sterling silver and 900 for coin silver.

🥈 Type of Silver 📌 % Overview ☑️ Marked As ▪️ Brittania Silver 95% Silver alloy 925 ▪️ Sterling Silver 92.5% Silver combined with Copper 925 or Sterling ▪️ Coin Silver 90% silver, coin silver alloy 900 ▪️ Silver 80, 82.5, 83, or 85% 800, 825, 830, or 850

Silver Flatware

You may sell your silver flatware (tableware) by taking it to a silver exchange or an internet bidder. They will pay you according to the purity and weight of the silver you are exchanging; the purer and heavier your things are, the more you will earn. Silver flatware is typically 90 percent silver; however, this number can vary greatly. Antique or collector products may be more valuable owing to their workmanship or history. An appraiser or antique store will advise you on the value of your belongings and may even purchase them from you.

Silver Bullion (bars)

Bullion is silver in the form of bars or ingots that are legally recognized as being at least 99.5 percent and 99.9 percent pure. Silver bullion may be purchased at the same stores that sell silver jewelry, flatware, and coins. Silver bullion may be sold for cash via pawn shops, silver exchanges, and internet silver purchasers. Bullion bars have the lowest dealer premium since they are essentially silver poured into a mold and have no value above current silver prices.

Silver Coins

Silver coins can also be sold to silver exchanges and online silver purchasers, all of which will pay you cash for your coins (depending on their weight) and then melt them down. The majority of silver coins are 90% pure silver. Coins have a larger premium, in part because they require more labor to produce, and in part because they may have inherent worth depending on design and antiquity. Collectors choose numismatic coins because they have a value that exceeds current silver values, which is generally dependent on how uncommon they are.

Kruger Silver

The South African Krugerrand is available in the Silver Bullion version.

How to Sell Silver - Step by Step Guide

You can sell silver in several ways. The most common is to bring your silver to a local silver exchange, a consignment shop, a jeweler, or by using an online website. Follow the next steps for a profitable transaction: 1. Step 1: Check the markings on your silver to understand its quality. It is important to understand the current going price for the metal not to be ripped off. You will not get the exact spot price (the buyer needs to be able to make money reselling it), but you can shop around to find the buyer who is willing to give you as much as possible for your metal. 2. Step 2: Check the silver price online. Some websites provide a widely accepted market spot price for precious metals, including silver prices. The spot price is the price at which silver is currently trading. 3. Step 3: Seek a reputable buyer. Your buyer’s trustworthiness is vital, as the industry is full of unscrupulous dealers. You must be confident about the price offered by your potential buyer, as well as a willingness to sell your silver to you at a later date, should you wish to repurchase it. A buyer should have verifiable business premises, a license to buy and sell precious metals, and the experience to evaluate your silver and offer you a fair price.

Pros and Cons of Trading Silver

✔️ Pros ❌ Cons Tangible Assets Cost A Store of Value Liquidity Value Dense Taxes

✔️ Pros of Silver Investment

Silver is a tangible asset, a physical metal that cannot be destroyed by fire or water and the passage of time does not affect its usage.

Silver is digitally secure physical wealth, not digitally stored money, an asset you hold with no fear of loss because of disturbance in the digital world. It does not have any connection with the internet and bank accounts, which is a big shield against hackers.

Silver is cheaper than gold. If you cannot afford gold to buy, then your next step should be toward silver. Silver is thus more reachable to small investors.

The prices of precious metals like silver are increasing day by day. There may also be a decrease in price, but it is usually for a very short interval of time with less percentage of decrease. Currently, silver prices increase more than that of gold. So, average investors have a great opportunity to earn more profit by investing in silver.

There is persistence in silver investment. Whenever the value of any country’s currency value may go up or down, silver keeps its own value in the market.

Silver offers you the secrecy of your assets. One cannot hide digital assets from the government but assets in the form of silver can easily be hidden.

Silver investments are easy to use. Many people buy and have silver ounces in any form (coins, bullions, bars, or other forms) to be able to sell a small piece and have more remaining for the future.

Silver is a dense material; therefore, you can hold silver bars (valued a lot of money) in your hand easily but it will be very difficult to handle this amount in the form of bills and paper. There is also no need to have special skills and knowledge to buy silver.

❌ Cons of Silver Investment

Liquidity problems - When you buy silver, it may be in the form of bars, coins, or ounces, so if you want to buy something, you first have to convert it into the currency of your country to use for any purpose.

The risk of theft - The more assets you have in your home the higher is the danger of it being stolen. So, having silver also demands security against theft, or alternatively, if silver is deposited in a deposit box of a bank, it can cost you security fees.

Another con of silver investment is that it does not produce any interest rate. You have to wait for an increase in price, to earn money, which may take time.

The price of Silver - A Prediction

Silver Spot Price/Ounces

At the time of writing, the silver spot price, which had increased over the Christmas period, has continued its drive to hit $23.29 per ounce up 4% in mid-January although it has since retired slightly to $23.11. Silver saw an eight-year high of $29.585 per ounce in February 2026. Expectations of a price rally had been growing in response to rising inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty, as central banks, including the US Federal Reserve (Fed), indicated fiscal stimulus would be eased and interest rates begin to rise in the New Year. The weakening US dollar into the New Year may have been a slight stimulus to the price.

Silver Price Reviews for 2026 And Beyond

Silver prices often move in lockstep with gold prices in reaction to macroeconomic variables. Generally, higher interest rates and a stronger US currency weigh on the gold price, whereas rising inflation, lower interest rates, and a weaker dollar support it. Because silver has more industrial applications than gold, worldwide industrial production can also impact the silver price. When assessing the future value of silver, US experts continue to weigh hopes that inflation will support the price against the possibility that monetary policy will continue to impose downward pressure. Some are pessimistic about the short-term silver outlook. Silver has continued to underperform on a volatility-adjusted basis as industrial headwinds dampen demand. Daily stochastics are heading lower but have entered oversold territory, according to a December technical analysis by a trading company. Analysts at an Australian bank are more optimistic about silver's prospects than they are about gold's. Silver is expected to reach $24 per ounce in the first half of 2026, according to their forecast. They believe silver will likely follow gold, although the market balance is positive until 2026, as the electronics industry, coupled with strong solar and electric vehicle demand, has aided in the recovery of industrial demand to pre-pandemic levels. Silver prices are expected to average $25 per ounce in 2026, before falling to $23 in 2026, according to Scotiabank analysts. ABN Amro analysts, on the other hand, forecast that the price will fall from an average of $23.50 per ounce in 2026 to $22 in 2026 and $20 in 2026.

Conclusion

The decision to sell silver today is a personal one. After gold, silver is the most invested precious metal commodity and as with any other commodity, trading silver has the possibility of being profitable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you get cash for silver?

Yes, you can always make money by selling your silver. You will always be able to find a buyer interested in giving you cash for your silver, regardless of the price of silver, though the actual profits depend on how much you paid for your silver, and what the current market price is.

Which silver is worth money?

All silver is worth money, but that doesn't mean you'll get the same money for any silver item. The purer your silver, the more you'll get for it and the markings your silver is stamped with will indicate how much silver it contains. Silver-plated items do not contain a lot of silver and merely have a thin coat of metal on top. These items are not worth much money.

Is silver bullion valuable?

Bullion is silver in the form of bars or ingots that are legally recognized as being at least 99.5 percent and 99.9 percent pure. Like all other silver, its value or price is determined by its weight.

How much is silver worth per gram and per ounce?

In February 2026, silver prices were around $22.421 per ounce or $0.72 per gram. This represented a 16.61% decrease in price over 12 months.

How many grams are in an ounce of silver?

Silver is measured in a troy ounce, which is slightly heavier than a standard imperial ounce used to measure other substances. Therefore there are 31.10 grams of silver in a troy ounce, compared to 28.35 grams of silver in an imperial ounce.

Is it a good time to sell silver?

The price of silver is currently higher than it has been throughout most of its history, even if it is not at its peak.

Will silver prices go up or down in 2026?

Silver's price movement will be determined by a number of factors, including the US Federal Reserve's interest rate policy, inflation, and the strength of the US dollar. Supply and demand will also play a significant role, with mining and industrial output resuming normalcy following the Covid-19 epidemic.