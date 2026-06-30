A review of the financial results for the year ended 31 March 2026 by management has indicated that: - basic earnings per share is expected to be a profit of between 5.37 cents and 6.65 cents, compared to basic earnings per share of 91.17 cents for the year ended 31 March 2025, representing a decrease of between 92.7% and 94.1%; and - headline earnings per share is expected to be a profit of between 4.66 cents and 5.96 cents, compared to headline earnings per share of 100.66 cents for the year ended 31 March 2025, representing a decrease of between 94.1% and 95.4%. Sebata's financial results are expected to be released on SENS on or about 14 August 2026.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Shareholders were advised that the Results have not been published by the revised date. The Company has been advised by its external auditors, Nexia SAB&T, that the completion of the audit remains subject to an independent quality review of the audit procedures by an external reviewer.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Revenue for the year went up to R387.7 million (R268.7 million) whilst gross profit increased to R161.2 million (R126.1 million). Operating profit decreased to R29.7 million (R39.9 million). Profit attributable to owners took a knock to R6.9 million (R104.5 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share dipped to 5.29cps (100.66cps). Dividend No dividends were declared or paid during the current or prior year to equity holders of the parent company Distribution of integrated annual report Sebata’s integrated annual report for the year ended 31 March 2026 (“IAR”), which incorporates the audited annual financial statements, has been distributed to shareholders today, 28 August 2026. The IAR is available on the Company's website at: www.sebataholdings.com/investor-relations/ Notice of Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Sebata (“AGM”) will be held at 10:00 on Thursday, 15 October 2026 to be concluded via electronic communication, for the purpose of considering and, if deemed fit, passing with or without modification, the resolutions set out in the notice of AGM contained in the IAR.

Sebata Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Sebata Holdings Ltd. shares are steady at a price today in rands of R1.7, with charts and graph readings pointing to a flat session rather than a breakout. The price forecast leans neutral, with dividend visibility limited because the payout is unavailable and preference shares are not part of the current data set. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the data suggests a measured approach, especially if you are checking for sale opportunities, comparing cost levels, or planning how to buy through the JSE share code SEB online via a trading account. The current trading setup still leaves room for growth, but the near-term prediction depends on trading volume and whether the price can build momentum above today’s level.

Sebata Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Sebata Holdings Ltd. (SEB) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Technology / Software & IT Services Current Price R1.70 Market Capitalization R195.36m P/E Ratio 1.63 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Sebata Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R1.70, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R195.36m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio 1.63, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, not currently supporting income-focused positioning Volatility Low, based on a zero price change in the latest reading

Sebata Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The short-term setup is neutral to slightly constructive, mainly because the price is holding at R1.70 with no immediate adverse move. A sustained shift in trading volume would be needed to confirm direction. Until then, the share looks range-bound rather than strongly trending.

FAQ on Sebata Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Sebata Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Sebata Holdings Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity securities for the company under ticker SEB. Based on the live data, the price per share is R1.70, the market cap is R195.36m, and the P/E ratio is 1.63, which helps frame valuation.

Q2: How can I buy Sebata Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Sebata Holdings Ltd. shares, use a JSE-enabled trading account with an approved platform. The live price per share is R1.70, and the ticker is SEB. Check the current data, review the buy or sell setup, and place the trade through your broker.

Q3: What affects the price of Sebata Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is affected by live trading activity, valuation, and investor sentiment around the SEB ticker. With a current price of R1.70, a P/E of 1.63, and no reported dividend yield, the market is likely reacting to limited near-term catalysts.

Q4: Does Sebata Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so there is no current dividend figure available in the dataset. Investors looking at Sebata Holdings Ltd. shares should base their decision on price per share, valuation, and market cap rather than income expectations alone.

Q5: How can I track my Sebata Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Sebata Holdings Ltd. shares by monitoring the SEB share price, market cap, and any dividend updates from the JSE or your broker. At R1.70 per share and with dividend yield shown as –, the main focus remains on price movement and valuation.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Sebata Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is currently anchored at R1.70, with recent change at 0 and trading volume not provided. The low P/E ratio of 1.63 and market cap of R195.36m indicate a small-cap profile, which can make pricing sensitive to order flow.

Q7: Is Sebata Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Sebata Holdings Ltd. may interest value-focused buyers because the P/E ratio is 1.63, but the case is less compelling for income investors since dividend yield is –. At R1.70, the decision depends on whether you want a small-cap trade or a longer-term purchase.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Sebata Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: With the price today at R1.70 and no recent price change, buying today looks more like a cautious value-led purchase than a momentum trade. The data does not show a dividend, and the available metrics suggest a stable but not urgent entry point.

Q9: How much does one Sebata Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Sebata Holdings Ltd. share costs R1.70 based on the latest data. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R195.36m and a P/E ratio of 1.63, giving investors a clear snapshot of current valuation.

Q10: How to sell Sebata Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Sebata Holdings Ltd. shares, log in to your trading account, select ticker SEB, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R1.70. The live data shows no recent price change, so execution depends on market liquidity.

How to Buy Sebata Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Sebata Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Sebata Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.