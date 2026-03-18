Shareholders were advised that, for the six months ended 30 June 2026, Sabcap anticipates net asset value per share to be 16 381 cents - 17 214 cents. Dividends per share are expected to remain unchanged at 40 cents. For reference, the net asset value per share at 31 December 2025 was 16 105 cents. Sabcap's results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 will be released mid to late August 2026.

ITL Holdings Ltd. has agreed to acquire 100% of Rudholm Group International AB and Bamatex AB, Swedish companies specialising in packaging, labelling, trims, and digital solutions for the apparel and footwear industries. The Rudholm Group operates across 12 countries with 9 production hubs and 20 offices globally. The transaction, expected to complete by 31 August 2026, involves a combination of cash and new ITLH shares, with the Jonas Wollin family and key Rudholm management owning 11% of the enlarged group. The deal is anticipated to generate significant synergies and growth opportunities, with minimal customer overlap. Sabcap’s stake in ITLH will dilute from 34% to 30.5%, but the transaction is expected to be value accretive for Sabcap. The cash portion will be financed through ITLH’s resources and increased facilities with FirstRand Bank Ltd.

The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment annual compliance report is available on Sabcap's website at sabvestcapital.com/files/2026/Sabcap%20BBBEE%202026.pdf

Gross income from operations and investments increased to R455.7 million (R279.0 million). Net income before expenses and exceptional items climbed to R447.2 million (R268.7 million). Net income for the period attributable to equity shareholders was higher at R359.2 million (R299.3 million). In addition, headline earnings per share escalated to 924.5 cents per share (662.7 cents per share). Dividend declaration An interim dividend of 40 cents (2025: 40 cents) per ordinary share for the six months ended 30 June 2026 has been declared out of income reserves. Company prospects Sabcap expects continued satisfactory performances from most of its investees for the remainder of the year and therefore projects further growth in its NAV per share to the end of 2026. It is also looking at new investment prospects at the Sabcap level and in its investees. In this regard, shareholders are referred to the SENS announcement on 12/08/26 providing details of the acquisition of the Rudholm Group by the ITL Group. This transaction is expected to be value accretive to Sabcap.

Sabcap advised its shareholders that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabvest Finance and Guarantee Corporation (Pty) Ltd., has undertaken to invest, by way of a subscription for new shares, in each of Frogfoot Holdings (Pty) Ltd. ('Frogfoot') and Vox Telecommunications Holdings (Pty) Ltd. ('Vox') ('Transaction') as part of a broader composite transaction ('Composite Transaction') pursuant to which several new proposed shareholders of Frogfoot and Vox have undertaken to subscribe for new shares in each of Frogfoot and Vox on the same terms. Frogfoot and Vox, together with their respective subsidiaries, including Frogfoot Networks (Pty) Ltd., Vox Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd. and Hypa Fibre (Pty) Ltd. ('Hypa').

Sabvest Capital Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Sabvest Capital Ltd. price today in rands remains anchored near R151.05, and the latest charts and graph reading support a stable price forecast rather than an aggressive near-term move. The dividend profile and payout remain relevant for income-minded investors comparing buy or sell decisions, while the share code SBP continues to attract attention on the jse for its growth profile. Current data shows the trade may suit investors weighing cost, online access, and trading execution through a trading account, especially when assessing how to buy for sale shares and even preference shares against the ordinary equity. Overall prediction leans neutral-to-firm, with the purchase case depending on discipline around entry levels and the ordinary dividend outlook.

Sabvest Capital Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Sabvest Capital Ltd. (SBP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Investment Holding Companies Current Price 151.05 Market Capitalization 5.68bn P/E Ratio 4.68 Dividend Yield 0.86 Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Sabvest Capital Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 151.05 — unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 5.68bn — large market presence P/E Ratio 4.68 — potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 0.86 — attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change

Sabvest Capital Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains modest rather than forceful. With the price holding at R151.05 and no recent change, the shares appear to be in a consolidation phase. A low P/E ratio and measured dividend yield can support interest, but the pace of any breakout will likely depend on broader JSE risk appetite and holding-company sentiment.

Bearish risk stays contained unless volume weakens materially or the price slips below the recent trading band. For now, the data points to a steady pattern instead of a clear trend reversal. Traders may prefer waiting for confirmation from turnover and follow-through before committing fresh capital.

FAQ on Sabvest Capital Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Sabvest Capital Ltd. shares?

Answer: Sabvest Capital Ltd. shares represent ownership in the listed investment holding company SBP on the JSE. At R151.05 per share, they currently reflect a large-cap valuation with a low P/E ratio of 4.68 and a dividend yield of 0.86.

Q2: How can I buy Sabvest Capital Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy SBP through a JSE-licensed broker or online trading account. The live price per share is R151.05, so you’ll need enough purchase capital to cover the trade and any related fees before placing the order.

Q3: What affects the price of Sabvest Capital Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by market sentiment, the company’s valuation, dividend expectations, and changes in investor demand. With price unchanged at R151.05 and a P/E of 4.68, valuation and income appeal are key reference points.

Q4: Does Sabvest Capital Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 0.86. That indicates the shares do pay a dividend, though the exact cash payout depends on company declarations. At R151.05, the yield remains modest but relevant to income-focused investors.

Q5: How can I track my Sabvest Capital Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track SBP through your broker’s dashboard or a market data platform. Monitor the live price of R151.05, the unchanged recent price change, the 0.86 dividend yield, and any dividend announcements tied to your account activity.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Sabvest Capital Ltd. share price?

Answer: The current SBP share price is shaped by its low volatility, large market cap of 5.68bn, and valuation at 4.68 times earnings. With no recent price change, the market appears to be pricing in stability rather than a sharp move.

Q7: Is Sabvest Capital Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, SBP may appeal to investors looking for a lower P/E, steady pricing, and some dividend income. At R151.05, the shares look more defensive than speculative, but suitability depends on your strategy and time horizon.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Sabvest Capital Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data suggests a neutral approach. The price is unchanged at R151.05, and the P/E ratio is low, but the dividend yield is only 0.86. That supports patience unless your strategy favors stable large-cap exposure.

Q9: How much does one Sabvest Capital Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Sabvest Capital Ltd. share costs R151.05 today. This price per share is unchanged from the previous close, so the market is showing little immediate momentum. Buyers should still factor in brokerage costs and settlement charges before trading.

Q10: How to sell Sabvest Capital Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell SBP shares, log into your trading account, select the holding, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With the share currently at R151.05 and no recent change, liquidity should be checked before executing the trade.

How to Buy Sabvest Capital Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-approved broker.

Verify the account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for better security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and available market data.

Deposit funds into your account.

Search for SBP and place your buy order at your preferred price per share.

Sabvest Capital Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Sabvest Capital Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.