Shareholders were referred to the ongoing suspension of trading in the Company's shares. The Company continues to experience delays in the finalisation of its outstanding Annual Financial Statements ('AFS'), primarily due to limited communication and unresolved matters with its previous auditors, Balushi Chartered Accountants.

SEAM remains suspended due to outstanding annual financial statements. The company is engaging with compliant audit firms and working towards appointing an independent non-executive chairperson. It is also assessing the financial impact of its investments in Lapon Plant (Pty) Ltd. and Daemaneng Minerals (Pty) Ltd., which will be included in the AFS. Key steps for reinstatement include finalising and appointing a JSE-compliant auditor, completing the AFS according to IFRS and JSE requirements, and engaging with the JSE for reinstatement approval. No definitive timeline has been provided, but quarterly updates will continue until the suspension is lifted.

The company remains suspended on the JSE due to outstanding annual financial statements (AFS). The company is in the process of appointing a JSE-compliant auditor, which is delaying the completion of the AFS and the lifting of the suspension. SEAM continues to submit monthly progress reports to the JSE and is considering appointing a current independent non-executive director as chairperson. The company is also monitoring arrangements involving Lapon Plant (Pty) Ltd. and Daemaneng Minerals (Pty) Ltd., which impact its future prospects. The expected reinstatement date remains uncertain until the auditor appointment is finalised. SEAM remains committed to transparent communication and will provide quarterly updates until the suspension is lifted.

Sable Ltd. has provided an update on its plant operator transaction with Daemaneng Minerals (Pty) Ltd. ('Daemaneng'). The transaction involved Daemaneng being appointed to operate and maintain Sable’s beneficiation plant, manage production, oversee operational costs, and facilitate magnetite sales. The JSE has confirmed that this transaction is part of Sable’s ordinary business activities, as it does not transfer control, involve securities issuance, or constitute a related-party or reverse takeover. Consequently, it is not classified as a category 1 transaction and does not require shareholder approval or a circular. The commercial terms remain unchanged.

The outstanding Annual Financial Statements (“AFS”) remain the primary reason for the continued suspension. The Company remains in the process of appointing an auditor that meets the applicable JSE requirements, including the regulatory assurance requirements applicable to auditors of listed entities. The Company continues to monitor the implementation steps relating to the arrangements involving Lapon Plant (Pty) Ltd. and Daemaneng Minerals (Pty) Ltd. These arrangements remain relevant to SEAM’s future operational and financial prospects, including future revenue streams, asset valuation and going concern considerations, and will be considered as part of the AFS process.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. price forecast remains tightly anchored to the latest data, with charts and historical graph signals showing minimal momentum and no confirmed growth impulse at a price today in rands of R0.06. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the share is for sale on the JSE under share code SXM, but the data profile is thin, and the absence of a dividend or preference shares payout limits income appeal. If you want to know how to buy, the online route through a trading account is straightforward, yet the cost of entry should be assessed against the current trading outlook and the available graph evidence rather than any strong prediction.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. (SXM) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Mining / Diversified Mining Current Price R0.06 Market Capitalization R3.39m P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.06, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R3.39m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting limited valuation visibility Dividend Yield –, offering no current income signal Volatility Low on the latest reading, given the flat price change

Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish bias is difficult to establish from the available tape because the share price is unchanged, the P/E ratio is unavailable, and trading volume data is not provided. Near term, the clearest signal is stability rather than a confirmed breakout. Any move will likely depend on fresh market interest and sector-specific trading activity on the JSE.

FAQ on Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. shares?

Answer: Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. shares are equity units listed on the JSE under SXM. The latest data shows a price of R0.06 and a market cap of R3.39m, which places the company in the small-cap category with limited valuation detail.

Q2: How can I buy Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy SXM through a JSE-enabled trading account with an approved broker. Based on the current data, the price per share is R0.06, so the purchase cost is low in nominal terms, but execution still depends on broker access and account setup.

Q3: What affects the price of Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is currently R0.06 with no recent change, so small shifts in trading volume, investor demand, and sector sentiment can matter. With no P/E ratio and no dividend yield reported, the market has limited fundamentals to weigh.

Q4: Does Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means there is no confirmed dividend signal in the current snapshot. Investors looking for income should note that the share’s value today is driven more by price action than by payout data.

Q5: How can I track my Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SXM through your brokerage platform using the live quote, price per share, and trade history. Since the dividend yield is listed as –, there is no dividend stream to monitor in the current data set, only the market price and volume fields.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the latest data are the flat price at R0.06, unchanged recent movement, and a market cap of R3.39m. With trading volume not provided and no earnings multiple available, price discovery appears limited.

Q7: Is Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: From the available figures alone, SXM is a very small-cap share at R0.06 with no P/E ratio and no dividend yield shown. That makes it hard to assess quality, so any buy decision should be based on liquidity, execution, and risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. shares today?

Answer: The current data does not point to strong urgency either way. With the price holding at R0.06, recent change at 0, and trading volume unavailable, today’s setup suggests waiting for clearer price confirmation before committing capital.

Q9: How much does one Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One share costs R0.06 based on the latest live data. That is the price per share today, and it reflects a flat move from the previous close with no additional dividend or valuation metrics provided.

Q10: How to sell Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell SXM, use your brokerage trading account and place a sell order at or near the current price of R0.06. The process is the reverse of purchase, but execution will depend on whether buyers are available in the market.

How to Buy Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved platform.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Familiarize yourself with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for SXM and place your trade.

Review the order, confirm the purchase, and monitor execution.

Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Sable Exploration and Mining Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R0.06 and SELL if they slip BELOW R0.06. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.