Rex Trueform Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Rex Trueform Group Ltd. price forecast remains anchored to the latest data, with charts and graph signals pointing to a flat setup rather than a strong trend. The price today in rands is R11 per share, so the immediate buy or sell decision depends on whether traders are targeting for sale liquidity or a longer hold. Dividend visibility is limited, while preference shares payout expectations are not indicated in the current data. For anyone checking how to buy, the share code RTO on the jse can be accessed online through a trading account, and the cost of entry is straightforward to assess against today’s trading data, growth profile, and any fresh prediction from the market.

Rex Trueform Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Rex Trueform Group Ltd. (RTO) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Sector Name / Industry Name Current Price 11 Market Capitalization 41.39m P/E Ratio 32.07 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0

Rex Trueform Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 11, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 41.39m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio 32.07, suggesting potential overvaluation Dividend Yield –, not currently attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the latest unchanged price reading

Rex Trueform Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish and bearish signals are both muted in the latest reading. With the price at R11 and no recent change, the near-term setup looks range-bound unless volume improves or fresh company-specific news emerges. The elevated P/E ratio keeps valuation sensitive, so any breakout would likely need stronger earnings support.

FAQ on Rex Trueform Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Rex Trueform Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Rex Trueform Group Ltd. shares are ordinary equity interests in RTO on the JSE. The latest price per share is R11, with a market capitalization of 41.39m and a P/E ratio of 32.07. Dividend yield is not currently shown.

Q2: How can I buy Rex Trueform Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy RTO shares, use a JSE-enabled trading account and place a purchase order at the current price per share of R11 or your chosen level. The latest data shows no recent price change, so execution depends on available market liquidity and your platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Rex Trueform Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of R11, the P/E ratio of 32.07, the small 41.39m market cap, and whether new trading interest appears. With recent price change at 0, momentum is currently limited and volume data is not available.

Q4: Does Rex Trueform Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The latest live share data shows dividend yield as –, which means there is no current dividend yield listed for RTO. Investors focused on income should base decisions only on confirmed company disclosures and live JSE data, not on assumptions.

Q5: How can I track my Rex Trueform Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track RTO shares through your trading account, using the ticker RTO, current price of R11, and recent price change of 0. For dividends, check official JSE updates and company announcements, since the current dividend yield is shown as – in the latest data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Rex Trueform Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are the R11 share price, the 32.07 P/E ratio, the 41.39m market cap, and the absence of a listed dividend yield. Trading volume is not provided, so price moves may stay subdued for now.

Q7: Is Rex Trueform Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live data, RTO may suit investors who accept a small-cap profile and a relatively high P/E ratio of 32.07. At R11, it is a possible buy only if you are comfortable with limited dividend visibility and minimal recent price movement.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Rex Trueform Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data is neutral: the share sits at R11 with no recent price change and no listed dividend yield. A buy decision would depend on your trading plan, risk tolerance, and whether you’re comfortable with the current valuation and small market capitalization.

Q9: How much does one Rex Trueform Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Rex Trueform Group Ltd. share costs R11 today, based on the latest JSE data for RTO. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and the current trading setup does not show a dividend yield or volume figure.

Q10: How to sell Rex Trueform Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell RTO shares, log into your trading account, select the share code RTO, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R11. Since recent price change is 0, execution will depend mainly on market demand and available liquidity.

How to Buy Rex Trueform Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Rex Trueform Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Rex Trueform Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.