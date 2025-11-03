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Redefine Properties Ltd. JSE: RDF
R6.17 ▲ 0.05 (0.82%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
6.08
Prev close
6.17
Day range
6.08 - 6.20
Volume
15 545 210
52-wk range
6.03 – 6.45
Market cap
44.44bn
P/E Ratio
11.74
EPS (ZARc)
52.55
Dividend Yield
7.66%
DPS (ZARc)
47 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap44.44bn
EPS52.55
P/E ratio11.74
Div. yield7.66%
DPS 47 (cps)
Issued shares7.20bn
52-week range
R 6.03 R 6.45
R6.17
Price overview
Open6.08
Previous close6.17
Day range6.08 - 6.20
Volume15 545 210
52-week range6.03 – 6.45
Change▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
P/E ratio11.74
EPS52.55
Dividend 47 (cps)
Dividend yield7.66%
Important dates
  • Aug 2025 Final
    Released 3 Nov 2025
  • Final Div 0.2542271 ZAR
    Decl 3 Nov 2025, LDT 18 Nov 2025
  • Final Div 0.2542271 ZAR
    Decl 3 Nov 2025, Pay 24 Nov 2025
  • Feb 2026
    Half Year
  • Feb 2026 Interim
    Released 11 May 2026
  • Interim Div 0.2183291 ZAR
    Decl 11 May 2026, LDT 26 May 2026
  • Interim Div 0.2183291 ZAR
    Decl 11 May 2026, Pay 1 Jun 2026
  • Aug 2026
    Next Year End
  • Aug 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 3 Nov
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.2542271 ZAR
    Decl 3 Nov 2026, LDT 18 Nov 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.2542271 ZAR
    Decl 3 Nov 2026, Pay 24 Nov 2026
  • 12 Feb 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Feb 2027
    Half Year
  • Feb 2027 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 12 May
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.2183291 ZAR
    Decl 11 May 2027, LDT 26 May 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.2183291 ZAR
    Decl 11 May 2027, Pay 1 Jun 2027
Financial results
ZAR million Feb 26 Feb 25
Turnover 5 593.70 5 393.70
Attributable Income 3 603 1 495.50
Market Cap (ZARm) 48 357.40 30 571.50
EPS (ZARc) 51.66 21.72
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 34.24 18.43
DPS (ZARc) 21.83 20.42
Latest SENS announcements
  • Redefine Properties Ltd. - Interest rate reset: RD
    2026-08-28 12:26:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
  • Redefine Properties Ltd. - Interest rate reset: RD
    2026-08-28 12:25:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
  • Redefine - capital markets day pre-close update
    2026-08-26 07:19:38
    Redefine will host a capital markets day and pre-close update on 26 August 2026. An investor presentation will be available on the company's website on the day, with a recording accessible two business days later. The event aims to provide shareholders and noteholders with key updates on the company's performance and strategy.
  • Redefine Properties Ltd. - Interest rate reset: RD
    2026-08-24 14:04:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
  • Redefine Properties Ltd. - Interest rate reset: RD
    2026-08-24 14:03:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
SHBCAP (SHC) R 32.06 -0.4%
GROWPNT (GRT) R 16.56 +1.1%
REDEFINE (RDF) R 6.17 +0.82%
SIRIUS (SRE) R 21.53 +2.92%
ATTACQ (ATT) R 16.65 +0.91%

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Redefine Properties Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Redefine Properties Ltd. shares are trading on a firm footing as charts and the latest graph data frame the current price today in rands at R6.14, with price forecast models leaning cautiously constructive rather than aggressive. The dividend remains a key support for return seekers, while the buy or sell decision also depends on the preference shares angle, payout stability, and the cost of entry for for sale positions. For investors asking how to buy online, the share code RDF is available on the JSE, and a funded trading account makes trading straightforward; the data points to steady growth potential, but the prediction should stay anchored to live price action and the current trading setup.

Redefine Properties Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 10:05:54
Share Name & TickerRedefine Properties Ltd. (RDF)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryReal Estate / Real Estate Investment Trust
Current Price6.14
Market Capitalization44.08bn
P/E Ratio11.65
Dividend Yield7.72
Trading Volume (Live Data)1 012 082
Recent Price Change0.33

Redefine Properties Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR6.14, up 0.33 from the previous close
Market Cap44.08bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio11.65, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield7.72, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate volatility, supported by active trading volume

Redefine Properties Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish backdrop: the share’s 0.33 rise, healthy volume of 1 012 082, and a dividend yield of 7.72 keep near-term sentiment constructive. A decisive move above recent trading ranges could extend momentum, but valuation around a P/E of 11.65 suggests traders should still watch for pauses.

Bearish risk remains tied to a weaker property-sector tape or a drop in yield appeal. If price momentum fades, the current price of 6.14 may invite consolidation rather than a sharp advance. For now, the setup is more tactical than long-term speculative.

FAQ on Redefine Properties Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Redefine Properties Ltd. shares?
Answer: Redefine Properties Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity in a real estate investment trust. At R6.14 per share, with a market cap of 44.08bn and a P/E ratio of 11.65, they offer income exposure through a dividend yield of 7.72.

Q2: How can I buy Redefine Properties Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy Redefine Properties Ltd. shares, open a JSE trading account with a licensed broker, search ticker RDF, and place a purchase order. The live price per share is R6.14, so funding and execution timing matter for trading decisions.

Q3: What affects the price of Redefine Properties Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of R6.14, recent change of 0.33, trading volume of 1 012 082, and market cap of 44.08bn. Its P/E ratio of 11.65 and dividend yield of 7.72 also shape sentiment.

Q4: Does Redefine Properties Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.72, which indicates the shares do pay dividends. At a price per share of R6.14 and a P/E ratio of 11.65, the income profile remains an important part of the investment case.

Q5: How can I track my Redefine Properties Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track RDF using a JSE portfolio dashboard or broker app, then monitor the current price of R6.14, trading volume of 1 012 082, and dividend yield of 7.72. That combination helps you follow both share performance and income distribution trends.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Redefine Properties Ltd. share price?
Answer: Key factors include the share’s real estate sector exposure, market cap of 44.08bn, recent price change of 0.33, and volume of 1 012 082. The P/E ratio of 11.65 and dividend yield of 7.72 also signal how investors are pricing the stock.

Q7: Is Redefine Properties Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live data, RDF looks reasonable for income-focused buyers because the dividend yield is 7.72 and the P/E ratio is 11.65. With a current price of R6.14 and market cap of 44.08bn, it suits cautious trading styles.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Redefine Properties Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s setup is balanced rather than aggressive. The price today is R6.14, volume is 1 012 082, and the recent move is 0.33. That suggests a buy decision depends on income goals, the 7.72 dividend yield, and your risk tolerance.

Q9: How much does one Redefine Properties Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Redefine Properties Ltd. share costs R6.14 today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 44.08bn, a P/E ratio of 11.65, and a dividend yield of 7.72, which gives traders useful context for purchase decisions.

Q10: How to sell Redefine Properties Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell RDF shares, log into your JSE trading account, choose the position, and place a sell order at your desired price. With live price per share at R6.14 and volume at 1 012 082, execution should remain active for trading.

How to Buy Redefine Properties Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Redefine Properties Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Redefine Properties Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R6.14 and SELL if they fall BELOW the recent support area implied by the latest 0.33 move. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Redefine Properties shares
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