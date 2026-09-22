A Quick Overview of our how to Read the Forex Markets Review:Forex trading career today.
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Different types of market analysis
Fundamental analysisFundamental analysis is a method of analysing the financial markets with the purpose of price forecasting. Forex fundamental analysis focuses on the overall state of the economy. As such, this type of analysis involves researching various factors including interest rates, employment rate, GDP, international trade and manufacturing, as well as their relative impact on the value of the national currency they relate to. Fundamental analysis in Forex is not just about comparing the current data of single economic indicators to previous data. There are a great number of economic theories which surround fundamental Forex analysis, attempting to put various pieces of economic data in context, to make it comparable. The most popular economic theories of currency fundamental analysis follow the notion of parity - a condition of price at which currencies should be exchanged when adjusted, according to their local economic factors, such as inflation and interest rates. The core premise of fundamental analysis in Forex, as well as other financial markets, is that the price of an asset may differ from its real value. For this reason, various markets may sometimes misprice an asset in the short run. Fundamentalists believe that despite being mispriced in the short-term, the assets will always return to the correct price eventually. The end goal of performing fundamental analysis is to discover the true value of an asset, to compare it to the current price, and to locate a trading opportunity. This also nicely demonstrates the key difference between fundamental and technical analysis. While technical analysis barely pays attention to anything but the current price, fundamental analysis researches everything but the current price. Whilst it is true that fundamental analysis may not be the best tool for a short-term trader in day-to-day markets, it is the fundamental Forex factors and how they are analysed that answer what happens in the long-term.
Technical analysisTechnical analysis is the study of historical price action in order to identify patterns and determine probabilities of future movements in the market through the use of technical studies, indicators, and other analysis tools. Technical analysis of a market can help you determine not only when and where to enter a market, but much more importantly, when and where to get out. Technical analysis is based on the theory that the markets are chaotic (no one knows for sure what will happen next), but at the same time, price action is not completely random. In other words, mathematical Chaos Theory proves that within a state of chaos there are identifiable patterns that tend to repeat. This type of chaotic behaviour is observed in nature in the form of weather forecasts. For example, most traders will admit that there are no certainties when it comes to predicting exact price movements. As a result, successful trading is not about being right or wrong: it’s all about determining probabilities and taking trades when the odds are in your favour. Part of determining probabilities involves forecasting market direction and when/where to enter into a position, but equally important is determining your risk-to-reward ratio.
Weekend analysisThere are two basic reasons for doing a weekend analysis. The first reason is that you want to establish a "big picture" view of a particular market in which you are interested. Since the markets are closed and not in dynamic flux over the weekend, you don't need to react to situations as they are unfolding, but can survey the landscape, so to speak. Secondly, the weekend analysis will help you to set up your trading plans for the coming week, and establish the necessary mind-set. A trading plan will be the guide to your trading for the week. If you already have a trading plan and strategy, use the previous week’s performance to help you determine if you need some improvements. This doesn’t mean that you need to change your trading plan every week, it is simply just making sure that it is beneficial in the long run. It is important to remember that each of the markets are not separate. They are reliant on each other when it comes to the purchase of bonds, equities, good and services, as they all have an effect on the levels of supply and demand for currencies (Forex, FX). Thus, the price levels of different currencies will vary when money moves around the world as investment searches for the highest and safest yields. The news also has a significant effect on Forex and in the economies of the world. Traders will wait for news releases to confirm or deny their theories, and then make the necessary decisions to either enter or exit a trade. If the news releases occur at certain technical levels, they will attract more trading activity which can, in turn, increase the odds of a successful trade. Some news releases that occur at specific chart confluences can have a more dramatic effect on the volatility of the market and will deliver better trading opportunities. Preparation is key. Every good trader sets out the time to analyse and expand their knowledge of the past week and for the upcoming week. Traders should be passionate about what they do, but it is still weekend after all. Once you have done your forex weekend analysis you will feel a whole lot more relaxed and prepared.
How to apply Forex market analysisOnce you have studied the various methods of Forex analysis, and selected one method or a combination of methods which best suit your trading style, it is import learn how to successfully apply this market analysis in your trading.
Learn the market driversThe art of successful trading is partly due to an understanding of the current relationships between markets and the reasons that these relationships exist. It is important to get a sense of causation, remembering that these relationships can and do change over time. The forex market is primarily driven by overarching macroeconomic factors. These factors influence a trader's decisions and ultimately determine the value of a currency at any given point in time. The economic health of a nation's economy is a primary factor in the exchange rate of its currency. Overall economic health can change quickly based on current events and new information. The global capital markets are perhaps the most visible indicators of an economy's health. It is easy to notice the release of public information in capital markets. There is a steady flow of media coverage and up-to-the-second information on the dealings of corporations, institutions, and government entities. Another critical factor is the balance of trade between nations. The trade balance serves as a proxy for the relative demand for goods from a country. A nation with products or services that are in high demand internationally will typically see an appreciation of its currency.
Learn how to chart indexesIt is helpful for a trader to chart the important indexes for each market for a longer time frame. This exercise can help a trader to determine relationships between markets and whether a movement in one market is inverse or in concert with the other. Indexes are a measurement of the price performance of a group of shares from an exchange. For example, the FTSE 100 tracks the 100 largest companies on the London Stock Exchange. Trading indexes enables you to get exposure to an entire economy or sector at once, while only having to open a single position.
Search for market consensusOne can gain a perspective of whether or not the markets are reaching a turning point consensus by charting other instruments on the same weekly or monthly basis. From there, one can take advantage of the consensus to enter a trade in an instrument that will be affected by the turn. Psychology is the often overlooked intangible aspect of trading, because it is unquantifiable and generally misunderstood by most traders and investors. Unlike the precise mathematical formulas used in technical analysis, we cannot easily reduce human behaviour to a mathematical equation that can be plotted on a graph as a trendline or as a series of variables that we can examine in detail, throughout history. When driven strongly by consensus, crowd behaviour is actually a contrary indicator. When the consensus of the majority of investors or traders is strongest, the individual trader should do exactly the opposite of what the crowd is doing. The astute trader can profit by doing quite the opposite of what, at first glance, seems logical. When the market is strongly bullish, the astute trader is ready to short the market. When the market is bearish, he or she gets ready to buy.
Learn how to time your tradesPatience, discipline, and preparation will set you apart from traders who simply trade on the fly without any preparation or analysis of multiple forex indicators. There is a much higher chance of a successful trade if one can find turning points on the longer timeframes, then switch down to a shorter time period to fine-tune an entry. The first trade can be at the exact Fibonacci level or double bottom as indicated on the longer-term chart, and if this fails then a second opportunity will often occur on a pullback or test of the support level. The best time frame to trade forex will vary depending on the trading strategy you employ to meet your specific goals. For example, a day trader will hold trades for a significantly shorter period than that of a swing trader. The best time frame to trade forex does not necessarily mean one specific time frame. It is possible to combine approaches to find opportunities in the forex market.
ConclusionForeign exchange, more commonly known as Forex, is the most traded market in the world. Well over $5 trillion of currency is traded in a single day, dwarfing the hundreds of billions traded on stock markets around the world. While the big banks and corporations make up the vast majority of daily forex trading, everyone else in the market is still trading trillions of dollars’ worth of forex each and every day. Investors have more tools to aide their forex trading strategies than ever before, allowing them to implement a range of different methodologies and approaches to help them gain an edge in the market. But this has also made the forex market more competitive than ever. Careful and thorough forex market analysis is a challenging but very rewarding task. It is exactly the analysis which draws the dividing line between sophisticated trading and gambling. Fundamental Analysis is the application of macroeconomic theory to markets, to provide forecasts on future trends. These driving forces outlined act simultaneously, but the combined effect is difficult to assess, so technical analysis can help for such an assessment. The task of technical analysis is the exploration of a financial asset’s dynamics, rate, price change amplitude, on the basis of graphical representations of price movements. There is no not a best method of analysis for forex trading between technical and fundamental analysis. The most viable option for traders is dependent on their time frame and access to information. For a short-term trader with only delayed information to economic data, but real-time access to quotes, technical analysis may be the preferred method. Alternatively, traders that have access to up-to-the-minute news reports and economic data may prefer fundamental analysis. In either case, it does not hurt to conduct a weekend analysis when the markets are not in a constant state of fluctuation.
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