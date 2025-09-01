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RCL Foods Ltd. JSE: RCL
R7.70 ▲ 0.2 (2.67%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
7.55
Prev close
7.70
Day range
7.50 - 7.75
Volume
28 896
52-wk range
7.38 – 8.25
Market cap
6.93bn
P/E Ratio
6.27
EPS (ZARc)
122.80
Dividend Yield
7.14%
DPS (ZARc)
55 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap6.93bn
EPS122.80
P/E ratio6.27
Div. yield7.14%
DPS 55 (cps)
Issued shares899.72m
52-week range
R 7.38 R 8.25
R7.70
Price overview
Open7.55
Previous close7.70
Day range7.50 - 7.75
Volume28 896
52-week range7.38 – 8.25
Change▲ 0.2 (2.67%)
P/E ratio6.27
EPS122.80
Dividend 55 (cps)
Dividend yield7.14%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Final
    Released 1 Sep 2025
  • Final Div 0.4 ZAR
    Decl 1 Sep 2025, LDT 14 Oct 2025
  • Final Div 0.4 ZAR
    Decl 1 Sep 2025, Pay 20 Oct 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Half Year
  • Dec 2025 Interim
    Released 2 Mar 2026
  • Interim Div 0.15 ZAR
    Decl 2 Mar 2026, LDT 5 May 2026
  • Interim Div 0.15 ZAR
    Decl 2 Mar 2026, Pay 11 May 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Jun 2026 Final
    Confirmed for 31 Aug
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.4 ZAR
    Decl 1 Sep 2026, LDT 14 Oct 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.4 ZAR
    Decl 1 Sep 2026, Pay 20 Oct 2026
  • 12 Nov 2026
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Dec 2026
    Half Year
  • Dec 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 2 Mar
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.15 ZAR
    Decl 2 Mar 2027, LDT 5 May 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.15 ZAR
    Decl 2 Mar 2027, Pay 11 May 2027
  • Jun 2027
    Next Year End
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24
Turnover 13 304.90 13 558.20
Attributable Income 681.40 1 204.90
Market Cap (ZARm) 9 075.80 8 491.30
EPS (ZARc) 75.90 135.10
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 75.90 109.40
DPS (ZARc) 15 20
Latest SENS announcements
  • RCL - trading statement
    2026-08-17 10:07:37
    RCL expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ending June 2026 to decrease between 30.0% and 35.0% to between 101.6 and 109.4 cents, compared to 156.3 cents in the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) are forecasted to decline by 50.0% to 55.0%, ranging from 81.0 to 90.1 cents, down from 180.1 cents. The decline is mainly due to a goodwill and brand impairment in the Sunshine unit, caused by profitability struggles following a labour disruption. Underlying HEPS is expected to fall by 25.0% to 30.0%. The sugar segment faced lower local sales and export challenges due to market dynamics and the absence of effective tariffs, while the Pet Food division was impacted by production disruptions. The full financial results will be released on 31 August 2026.
  • RCL Foods Ltd. - Dealing in securities by a direct
    2026-04-17 14:00:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • RCL - acquisition by subsidiary
    2026-03-31 15:04:19
    RCL FOODS advised shareholders that it has, through its wholly owned subsidiary RCL Group Services (Pty) Ltd. ('Company'), on 31 March 2026 entered into binding agreements with Simrose Overseas SA and Simrose Investments SA in terms of which the Company will acquire all of the ordinary shares of Martin and Martin (Pty) Ltd. ('Target') and the Target will secure ownership of, and licensing rights to, certain intellectual property ('Acquisition'). Effective date The effective date of the Acquisition will be upon fulfilment or waiver (as applicable) of the Conditions Precedent. Implementation of the Acquisition will either take place on the last day of the month in which the last of the Conditions Precedent are fulfilled or waived (as applicable), or the last day of the subsequent month, depending on the number of days between fulfillment or waiver (as applicable) of the Conditions Precedent and the last day of the month.
  • RCL interim results December 2025
    2026-03-02 07:10:57
    Continuing operations Revenue for the interim period lowered to R13.3 billion (R13.6 billion) whilst EBITDA decreased to R1.2 billion (R1.5 billion). Operating profit dipped to R0.8 billion (R1.2 billion). Profit attributable to equity holders came in at R0.7 billion (R1.0 billion). Additionally, headline earnings per share fell to 75.9 cents per share (109.4 cents per share). Dividend The Board of directors has approved a gross cash dividend (number 100) of 15.0 cents per share (12.0 cents per share net of dividend withholding tax) for the six month period ended December 2025. Company outlook We expect the prevailing macroeconomic conditions – subdued consumer demand and confidence, to continue. In response, we will focus on key value creation levers that underpin our strategy. At the same time, we will pursue acquisition opportunities that are complementary to our branded portfolio. Culinary will continue to drive profitable growth. As a result of not being able to fully service demand, Pet food profitability is expected to be negatively impacted in the second half of the financial year. In Baking we expect key innovation launches to drive the growth of the business going forward, while maintaining a continued focus on core volumes, operational efficiency and cost optimisation. The Sugar trading environment remains highly volatile at present with the focus in the second half of the financial year remaining on matters under our control, whilst continuing to influence key regulatory outcomes where appropriate. Our NRM and CI initiatives will continue to generate a pipeline of opportunities. Based on our performance to date, we have confidence in our continued ability to drive efficiencies across the business.
  • RCL - further trading statement
    2026-02-24 15:07:40
    RCL FOODS expects its EPS from total operations for the current period to be between 74.3 cents (-45.0%) and 77.5 cents (-42.6%) when compared to the reported EPS from total operations of 135.1 cents for the comparative period. HEPS from total operations for the current period is expected to be between 74.3 cents (-32.1%) and 77.5 cents (-29.2%) when compared to the reported HEPS from total operations of 109.4 cents for the comparative period. In the current period, headline adjustments were insignificant with a marginal EPS and HEPS expected to be reported. The Group's financial results for the current period are expected to be released on SENS on 2 March 2026.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
ASTRAL (ARL) R 198.50 +3%
OCEANA (OCE) R 64.40 -0.16%
RCL (RCL) R 7.70 +2.67%
SEAHARVST (SHG) R 8.11 -3.57%
QUANTUM (QFH) R 7.35 -13.83%

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RCL Foods Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: RCL Foods Ltd. price forecast signals a measured setup as charts and the latest graph show a stable base around the price today in rands of R7.55. The share is for sale on the JSE, and investors weighing buy or sell choices can compare the dividend, payout profile, and preference shares to the current cost. The share code RCL is easy to follow online, and how to buy starts with a trading account and active trading data, while growth and prediction readings remain constructive without overstatement.

RCL Foods Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 09:43:17
Share Name & TickerRCL Foods Ltd. (RCL)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryConsumer Staples / Food Products
Current Price7.55
Market Capitalization6.75bn
P/E Ratio6.11
Dividend Yield7.33
Trading Volume (Live Data)150
Recent Price Change0.67

RCL Foods Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price7.55, reflecting a 0.67 move from the previous close
Market Cap6.75bn, indicating a mid-market presence
P/E Ratio6.11, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield7.33, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the latest price change and thin live volume

RCL Foods Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral in the short term, with the current price and low trading volume suggesting a cautious tape rather than a strong directional break. The modest P/E and solid dividend yield may support demand if broader JSE risk sentiment stays stable, but follow-through will need stronger participation.

FAQ on RCL Foods Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are RCL Foods Ltd. shares?
Answer: RCL Foods Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under ticker RCL. At R7.55, they represent ownership in a Consumer Staples / Food Products business with a market capitalization of 6.75bn, a P/E ratio of 6.11, and a dividend yield of 7.33.

Q2: How can I buy RCL Foods Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy RCL Foods Ltd. shares, use a JSE-enabled trading account and place an order under ticker RCL. Based on today’s data, the price per share is R7.55, and the live volume is 150, so liquidity appears limited and order placement matters.

Q3: What affects the price of RCL Foods Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of R7.55, the recent change of 0.67, live trading volume of 150, and valuation metrics like the P/E ratio of 6.11. Dividend yield at 7.33 can also shape investor demand.

Q4: Does RCL Foods Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.33, which indicates the share currently offers income potential. With a price of R7.55 and market cap of 6.75bn, the dividend profile may appeal to investors seeking yield on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my RCL Foods Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track RCL Foods Ltd. shares through your trading account using ticker RCL and monitor the price today at R7.55, along with volume of 150 and change of 0.67. Dividend tracking should focus on the 7.33 yield and any JSE updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the RCL Foods Ltd. share price?
Answer: The price is being shaped by the 7.55 level, the 0.67 recent move, and the low live volume of 150. Valuation is also relevant, with a P/E ratio of 6.11 and dividend yield of 7.33 supporting a value-oriented view.

Q7: Is RCL Foods Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: It may suit investors who want a lower P/E multiple of 6.11 and a dividend yield of 7.33. The current price of R7.55 and 6.75bn market cap suggest an established JSE share, though low volume means execution can matter.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy RCL Foods Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data suggests a cautious buy case rather than an aggressive one. The price is R7.55, the change is 0.67, and the volume is only 150. Buyers may prefer to wait for stronger confirmation or use smaller purchase sizes.

Q9: How much does one RCL Foods Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One RCL Foods Ltd. share costs R7.55 today. That price per share sits alongside a P/E of 6.11, a dividend yield of 7.33, and a market capitalization of 6.75bn, giving investors a clear reference point for valuation.

Q10: How to sell RCL Foods Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell RCL Foods Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, enter ticker RCL, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R7.55. With live volume at 150, patience may be needed to complete the trade efficiently.

How to Buy RCL Foods Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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RCL Foods Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given RCL Foods Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On RCL Foods Shares
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