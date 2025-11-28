Shareholders of Quantum Foods are hereby advised that for the six months ended 31 March 2026 (HY2026 or the Current Reporting Period) that: •headline earnings per share (HEPS) of the Company will be between 83.5 cents and 89.5 cents compared to the HEPS of 74.8 cents reported for the Previous Reporting Period, being an increase of between 12% and 20%; and •earnings per share (EPS) of the Company will be between 87.4 cents and 93.4 cents compared to EPS of 74.5 cents reported for the six-month period ended 31 March 2025 (Previous Reporting Period), being an increase of between 17% and 25%. The financial results for the Current Reporting Period are expected to be published on or about Friday, 22 May 2026.

Quantum will publish its interim financial results for the six months ending 31 March 2026 on 22 May 2026. A live webcast of the results presentation will be held at 10h00 on the same day, with shareholders invited to register via https://www.corpcam.com/QuantumFoods22052026. A copy of the presentation will be available on the company's website at https://quantumfoods.co.za/pdf/interim-results-presentation-2026.pdf prior to the webcast.

Revenue for the interim period lowered to R3.4 billion (R3.6 billion) whilst gross profit improved to R765.6 million (R713.5 million). Operating profit was higher at R241.1 million (R204.5 million). Profit for the year attributable to owners increased to R183.7 million (R150.1 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share rose to 86.5 cents per share (74.8 cents per share). Dividend The board of directors of the Company has resolved to declare an interim gross cash dividend of 22.0 cents per share for the six-month period ended 31 March 2026 from income reserves (HY2025: nil cents). Company outlook The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its adverse impact on global supply chains, particularly in relation to costs, are expected to result in a significantly more challenging second half of FY2026. This is primarily due to the impact of higher fuel costs, not only on the Company’s cost structure but also on the disposable income of consumers. Feed input costs, excluding the immediate impact of higher fuel costs and medium-term impact of increased fertiliser costs, are expected to remain relatively low in the short term, supported by sufficient grain availability and stable international commodity prices. Egg selling prices in South Africa are expected to remain under pressure, as the national flock levels remain elevated. Changes in feed raw material costs directly affect earnings derived from the Group’s egg business. Earnings from the feeds and farming businesses are more resilient to changes in feed raw material costs, as changes in input costs generally drive selling price adjustments in these businesses. Earnings from the feeds and farming businesses are more dependent on volumes, operational efficiencies and cost management, which could be significantly impacted by any HPAI outbreak. The risk of HPAI outbreaks remains high, both locally and internationally, and continues to represent a significant operational risk to the poultry industry. Discussions between the industry and the South African government have not yet resulted in commercially feasible HPAI vaccination administration protocols for producers. In the absence of vaccination, HPAI will remain a key risk factor affecting poultry businesses going forward, resulting in major uncertainty that could severely impact earnings for the industry. The Group continues to mitigate this risk through geographic diversification, biosecurity protocols and disciplined placement strategies. The expected absence of load shedding in South Africa during the second half of FY2026 is very positive, especially from an operating cost perspective. Performance in Zambia is expected to remain stable. Improved feed input costs resulting from an expected large grain crop harvest, and lower load shedding following improved hydro-electrical generation output, are expected to mitigate the impact of the decrease in egg selling prices that started towards the end of the current reporting period. Performance in Uganda was strong in the current reporting period. Repeating this performance in the second half of the year will be challenging, with the expectation of higher feed input costs and disruption to planned hatching egg import logistics related to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The environment in Mozambique is expected to remain challenging during the second half of FY2026, with egg selling prices continuing to be under pressure due to high layer flock numbers in South Africa.

Shareholders were hereby advised that the Company has appointed Valeo (Pty) Ltd. as its sponsor with effect from, 24 June 2026.

Quantum advised shareholders of a proposed restructure of non-executive directors' remuneration, subject to approval. The restructure addresses past remuneration issues, including additional payments for certain NEDs for periods prior to 1 July 2026, and changes to the remuneration structure from that date. The company will revert to the previous remuneration model from 1 July 2026, where NEDs are appointed solely to the board and paid 100% of approved fees. A circular detailing these changes and related shareholder resolutions has been distributed, with key dates including voting closing on 2 October 2026 and results announced on 5 October 2026. The restructure aims to improve governance and operational efficiency.

Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. price today in rands is R8.53, and the latest data, charts, graph, and historical price forecast all point to a measured growth profile rather than a dramatic breakout. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the dividend and payout profile, along with preference shares context, can matter as much as the cost of entry. If you want to know how to buy shares for sale on the JSE, the share code QFH can be accessed online through a standard trading account, where trading decisions should be guided by live data, not prediction alone.

Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. (QFH) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Food Products Current Price R8.53 Market Capitalization R1.74bn P/E Ratio 5.84 Dividend Yield 6.57% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R8.53, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R1.74bn, indicating a small-cap presence P/E Ratio 5.84, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 6.57%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change

Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral near term. The flat recent move at R8.53 suggests the market is waiting for a fresh catalyst. A sustained reclaim of higher trade levels would be needed to confirm stronger momentum, while weak volume or softer operating updates could keep the range tight.

For now, the setup remains data-led rather than trend-driven. Traders should watch whether the share can hold current levels on the JSE, while investors may focus on valuation support from the P/E ratio and the dividend yield before committing fresh capital.

FAQ on Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under QFH. At R8.53, they represent ownership in a consumer staples food products business with a market capitalisation of R1.74bn, a P/E of 5.84, and a 6.57% dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy QFH shares, open a JSE-enabled trading account, fund it, and place an order at or near the current price per share of R8.53. The listed company trades under share code QFH, and the recent change is 0, so execution matters.

Q3: What affects the price of Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by profitability, valuation, investor demand, and dividend expectations. For QFH, the current R8.53 price, P/E of 5.84, and market cap of R1.74bn suggest investors are focusing on earnings quality and income support.

Q4: Does Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live data shows a dividend yield of 6.57%, which indicates the share pays a dividend relative to its current price of R8.53. That yield can appeal to income-focused investors who want cash returns alongside potential share price gains.

Q5: How can I track my Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track QFH shares through your trading account and monitor the JSE quote for the latest price of R8.53. Dividends can be followed by checking the yield at 6.57%, corporate announcements, and your broker’s portfolio records for updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The key factors visible in the live data are the unchanged price of R8.53, the modest market cap of R1.74bn, the low P/E of 5.84, and the 6.57% dividend yield. These suggest valuation and income are central drivers.

Q7: Is Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: QFH may suit investors seeking value and dividend exposure, given the R8.53 price, 5.84 P/E, and 6.57% yield. Whether it is a good buy depends on your risk tolerance, but the current metrics look supportive rather than stretched.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on the live data, buying today could be considered by investors who like stable pricing and income characteristics. The price per share is R8.53, the recent move is 0, and the dividend yield remains 6.57%, which supports a cautious approach.

Q9: How much does one Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. share costs R8.53 today. That price sits alongside a market capitalisation of R1.74bn and a P/E ratio of 5.84, so the share remains relatively modestly priced compared with its income yield profile.

Q10: How to sell Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell QFH shares, log in to your trading account, enter the sell order for Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. at the current market price or your chosen limit, and confirm the trade. The live price today is R8.53, with no recent change.

How to Buy Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

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Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.