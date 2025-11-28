Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. price today in rands is R8.53, and the latest data, charts, graph, and historical price forecast all point to a measured growth profile rather than a dramatic breakout. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the dividend and payout profile, along with preference shares context, can matter as much as the cost of entry. If you want to know how to buy shares for sale on the JSE, the share code QFH can be accessed online through a standard trading account, where trading decisions should be guided by live data, not prediction alone.
Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
|Share Name & Ticker
|Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. (QFH)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Consumer Staples / Food Products
|Current Price
|R8.53
|Market Capitalization
|R1.74bn
|P/E Ratio
|5.84
|Dividend Yield
|6.57%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Not provided
|Recent Price Change
|0
Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R8.53, unchanged from the previous close
|Market Cap
|R1.74bn, indicating a small-cap presence
|P/E Ratio
|5.84, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|6.57%, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low, based on the flat recent price change
Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish to neutral near term. The flat recent move at R8.53 suggests the market is waiting for a fresh catalyst. A sustained reclaim of higher trade levels would be needed to confirm stronger momentum, while weak volume or softer operating updates could keep the range tight.
For now, the setup remains data-led rather than trend-driven. Traders should watch whether the share can hold current levels on the JSE, while investors may focus on valuation support from the P/E ratio and the dividend yield before committing fresh capital.
FAQ on Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under QFH. At R8.53, they represent ownership in a consumer staples food products business with a market capitalisation of R1.74bn, a P/E of 5.84, and a 6.57% dividend yield.
Q2: How can I buy Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy QFH shares, open a JSE-enabled trading account, fund it, and place an order at or near the current price per share of R8.53. The listed company trades under share code QFH, and the recent change is 0, so execution matters.
Q3: What affects the price of Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is shaped by profitability, valuation, investor demand, and dividend expectations. For QFH, the current R8.53 price, P/E of 5.84, and market cap of R1.74bn suggest investors are focusing on earnings quality and income support.
Q4: Does Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes. The live data shows a dividend yield of 6.57%, which indicates the share pays a dividend relative to its current price of R8.53. That yield can appeal to income-focused investors who want cash returns alongside potential share price gains.
Q5: How can I track my Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track QFH shares through your trading account and monitor the JSE quote for the latest price of R8.53. Dividends can be followed by checking the yield at 6.57%, corporate announcements, and your broker’s portfolio records for updates.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: The key factors visible in the live data are the unchanged price of R8.53, the modest market cap of R1.74bn, the low P/E of 5.84, and the 6.57% dividend yield. These suggest valuation and income are central drivers.
Q7: Is Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: QFH may suit investors seeking value and dividend exposure, given the R8.53 price, 5.84 P/E, and 6.57% yield. Whether it is a good buy depends on your risk tolerance, but the current metrics look supportive rather than stretched.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based on the live data, buying today could be considered by investors who like stable pricing and income characteristics. The price per share is R8.53, the recent move is 0, and the dividend yield remains 6.57%, which supports a cautious approach.
Q9: How much does one Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. share costs R8.53 today. That price sits alongside a market capitalisation of R1.74bn and a P/E ratio of 5.84, so the share remains relatively modestly priced compared with its income yield profile.
Q10: How to sell Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell QFH shares, log in to your trading account, enter the sell order for Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. at the current market price or your chosen limit, and confirm the trade. The live price today is R8.53, with no recent change.
How to Buy Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE Trading Account.
Verify account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.
Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.