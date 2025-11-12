The board of directors of Purple Group notified its shareholders of the re-appointment of Happy Ntshingila as an independent non-executive director and Chairperson effective from 1 February 2026. Happy Ntshingila will also serve as a member of the Social and Ethics Committee and the Remuneration Committee from 1 February 2026.

Shareholders were advised that for the six-month period ended 28 February 2026, basic and headline earnings per share is expected to be between 2.80 cents and 2.91 cents, compared to basic and headline earnings per share of 2.36 cents reported in the prior comparative period, representing an increase of between 18.6% and 23.3%. The interim results for the six months ended 28 February 2026 are expected to be published on or about 8 April 2026.

Revenue for the period increased by 8.8% to R258.5 million (R237.5 million). Net income before other income, depreciation and amortisation, finance income and costs, fair value and impairment adjustments shot up 25.0% to R89.0 million (R71.2 million). Profit attributable to owners of the Company climbed 21.2% to R40.7 million (R33.5 million). In addition, headline earnings per share came in 21.0% higher at 2.86 cents per share (2.36 cents per share). Company outlook The Company is on-track for a strong full-year result. Easy Group is also on track for a strong full-year result. The trajectory into FY2027 remains compelling, driven by the organic compounding of the existing client base, the Philippines scaling into a revenue contributor, and second-half product launches adding incremental earnings. None of that depends on a rate cut or a particular macro outcome. It is built on the platform and the behaviour of the clients on it. We go into the second half with momentum, but also with discipline and realism about the environment. There is still work to do. But the direction is clear.

EasyEquities has entered into agreements to acquire 50% of Telescope AI (Pty) Ltd. from Raymond Gordon (Pty) Ltd., trustee for the Pettett Family Trust, and three key staff members. The total purchase price is up to USD10.75 million, payable partly in cash (USD5 million) and partly in shares valued at USD2 million, with additional deferred consideration of up to USD5.75 million linked to performance milestones. The acquisition will be effective 10 business days after conditions precedent are met, including regulatory approval.

Purple Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Purple Group Ltd. price forecast signals a steady trading setup, with charts and graph reading alongside live data pointing to continued interest around the price today in rands near R1.99. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the share code PPE remains on the JSE radar, while the dividend profile, payout expectations, and preference shares comparison are best viewed in context of the current cost. If you want to know how to buy for sale opportunities online, a funded trading account supports active trading, and the broader growth prediction should be checked against the latest data before any purchase.

Purple Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Purple Group Ltd. (PPE) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Investment Services Current Price R1.99 Market Capitalization R2.78bn P/E Ratio 40.21 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 40 Recent Price Change 3.11 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:00:57

Purple Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R1.99, reflecting a 3.11 move from the previous close. Market Cap R2.78bn, indicating a small-cap market presence. P/E Ratio 40.21, suggesting a premium valuation profile. Dividend Yield –, not currently offering an income signal. Volatility High volatility, supported by light live trading volume of 40 shares.

Purple Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish-to-neutral short-term bias remains plausible while PPE holds around R1.99, but the very low live volume makes confirmation weak. A sustained move above recent trade levels would support momentum traders; failure to attract broader JSE participation may keep price action range-bound.

FAQ on Purple Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Purple Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Purple Group Ltd. shares are PPE ordinary shares traded on the JSE. Today’s data shows a price of R1.99, a market cap of R2.78bn, and a P/E ratio of 40.21. That places the stock in small-cap territory with active investor attention.

Q2: How can I buy Purple Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy PPE shares, you need a JSE trading account with an approved broker or platform. The live price today is R1.99, so purchases are executed around that level depending on market conditions. Trading volume is only 40, so order execution may vary.

Q3: What affects the price of Purple Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: PPE’s price is influenced by its small-cap size, current market cap of R2.78bn, and the live P/E of 40.21. With a recent change of 3.11 and only 40 shares traded, liquidity and sentiment can move the price sharply.

Q4: Does Purple Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, Purple Group Ltd. shows a dividend yield of –. That means there is no current income indication in today’s figures. Investors appear to be valuing PPE more on price movement and earnings multiples than yield.

Q5: How can I track my Purple Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track PPE by monitoring its JSE quote, current price of R1.99, and live volume of 40 through your brokerage account. Since the dividend yield is –, dividend tracking is minimal here, while price movement and market cap remain the main metrics.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Purple Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the R1.99 level, the 3.11 recent move, the 40.21 P/E ratio, and the small market cap of R2.78bn. Low live trading volume of 40 suggests that even modest orders can influence PPE meaningfully.

Q7: Is Purple Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: PPE may interest traders looking for a small-cap JSE share with momentum potential, but the high P/E of 40.21 and the absence of a dividend yield make valuation less defensive. The R1.99 price and thin volume of 40 warrant discipline.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Purple Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your risk tolerance. PPE trades at R1.99 with a recent 3.11 change, which can support short-term interest, but the live volume of 40 and the 40.21 P/E suggest caution. It suits traders more than income seekers.

Q9: How much does one Purple Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Purple Group Ltd. share costs R1.99 today on the JSE. That price per share comes alongside a market cap of R2.78bn and a P/E ratio of 40.21. The live data also shows volume of 40 and no dividend yield.

Q10: How to sell Purple Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell PPE shares, log into your trading account, choose Purple Group Ltd. (PPE), and place a sell order at or near the live price of R1.99. With only 40 shares traded in the latest data, execution may need patience.

How to Buy Purple Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added account security.

Complete KYC verification on your profile.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search for PPE, compare the price per share, and place your purchase or trade.

Purple Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Purple Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1.99 and sustain improved volume. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.