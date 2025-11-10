On July 15, 2026, the board of directors (the 'Board') of the Company elected Michael Casey as a director of the Company. Mr. Casey has been named to the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating Committee of the Board and has been appointed to serve as chair of the Audit Committee. On July 15, 2026, Michael McConnell notified the Board of his resignation as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Powerfleet has filed the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials with the U.S. SEC for its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled to be held virtually on September 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time. Shareholders can access the proxy materials on the company's website from August 7, 2026. The last day to trade to be eligible to attend and vote is July 21, 2026, with the record date set for July 24, 2026.

Powerfleet filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing its quarterly results for the period ending 30 June 2026. The filing includes a press release and a slide presentation for an upcoming conference call scheduled for 10 August 2026 at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to USD110.8 million (USD104.1 million) and gross profit went up to USD61.2 million (USD56.5 million). Profit from operations recovered to USD270 000 (loss of USD2.0 million). Net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to USD8.4 million (loss of USD10.2 million). In addition, net loss per share attributable to common stockholders lowered to USD6 cents per share (loss of USD8 cents per share).

On August 9, 2026, the Board of Directors of Powerfleet appointed Paul Lalljie to serve as President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective as of August 11, 2026, succeeding David Wilson.

Powerfleet Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Powerfleet Inc. shares on the jse are trading with a price today in rands of R48.63, and today’s charts and graph reading suggest a flat setup rather than a decisive breakout. The price forecast remains cautious, with data pointing to consolidation while investors assess growth signals, cost discipline, and the next dividend or payout outlook. For anyone weighing buy or sell decisions, preference shares and ordinary shares may react differently, so it helps to compare the share code, online trading access, and how to buy through a funded trading account before checking for sale opportunities and trading execution around the current price.

Powerfleet Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Powerfleet Inc. (PWR) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Technology / Software Current Price 48.63 Market Capitalization 6.51bn P/E Ratio -16.53 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-28 17:05:00

Powerfleet Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 48.63, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 6.51bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio -16.53, suggesting potential undervaluation on earnings pressure alone Dividend Yield –, not presently supporting income-led buy decisions Volatility Low to moderate volatility based on the unchanged recent price action

Powerfleet Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias is limited unless the share can clear nearby resistance with stronger turnover. With price unchanged at R48.63 and no dividend support, the near-term trade case depends more on sentiment, sector rotation, and confirmation from volume than on aggressive prediction.

FAQ on Powerfleet Inc. Shares

Q1: What are Powerfleet Inc. shares?

Answer: Powerfleet Inc. SHARES represent ownership in the listed company on the JSE under ticker PWR. At R48.63 per share, the market values the business at 6.51bn, with a negative P/E of -16.53 and no stated dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Powerfleet Inc. shares?

Answer: To buy Powerfleet Inc. SHARES, open a JSE-enabled trading account, search for PWR, and place a purchase order near the current price of R48.63. The listing has a market cap of 6.51bn, so access depends on your broker and available trading tools.

Q3: What affects the price of Powerfleet Inc. shares?

Answer: The price per share is influenced by sector sentiment, earnings expectations, and trading volume, though live volume wasn’t provided here. With PWR at R48.63 and a -16.53 P/E, investors often watch whether the market re-rates the 6.51bn valuation.

Q4: Does Powerfleet Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means no dividend rate is currently listed. For income investors, that makes Powerfleet Inc. less suitable as a yield-focused purchase, despite its 6.51bn market capitalisation and JSE listing.

Q5: How can I track my Powerfleet Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track PWR through your brokerage dashboard and monitor the share price at R48.63, market cap at 6.51bn, and dividend yield of –. Since no dividend is shown, tracking mainly centers on price movement, position value, and any change in trading activity.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Powerfleet Inc. share price?

Answer: The share price is currently unchanged at 0, which points to balanced trade interest around R48.63. The negative P/E of -16.53 and absence of a dividend yield suggest valuation and earnings quality are key factors for today’s JSE price action.

Q7: Is Powerfleet Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: Powerfleet Inc. could interest traders looking for a large-cap JSE name with a 6.51bn market value, but the -16.53 P/E and missing dividend yield weaken the income case. At R48.63, the decision depends on your return horizon and risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Powerfleet Inc. shares today?

Answer: Buying today may suit investors who accept a flat setup at R48.63 and are comfortable with a negative P/E of -16.53. Because dividend yield is – and recent price change is 0, the trade looks more neutral than urgent.

Q9: How much does one Powerfleet Inc. share cost?

Answer: One Powerfleet Inc. share costs R48.63 today. That price per share sits alongside a 6.51bn market cap, a -16.53 P/E ratio, and no listed dividend yield, so the current setup is best judged on valuation and trading response rather than income.

Q10: How to sell Powerfleet Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell PWR, log into your trading account, select Powerfleet Inc. shares, and place a sell order at or near R48.63. With recent change at 0 and no dividend yield, execution will mainly depend on liquidity and broker access.

How to Buy Powerfleet Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a broker that supports JSE shares.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added account security.

Complete KYC checks to get verified.

Review the dashboard and locate PWR on the JSE.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order for the number of shares you want.

Powerfleet Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Powerfleet Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.