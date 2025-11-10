Powerfleet Inc. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Powerfleet Inc. shares on the jse are trading with a price today in rands of R48.63, and today’s charts and graph reading suggest a flat setup rather than a decisive breakout. The price forecast remains cautious, with data pointing to consolidation while investors assess growth signals, cost discipline, and the next dividend or payout outlook. For anyone weighing buy or sell decisions, preference shares and ordinary shares may react differently, so it helps to compare the share code, online trading access, and how to buy through a funded trading account before checking for sale opportunities and trading execution around the current price.
Powerfleet Inc. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Powerfleet Inc. (PWR)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Technology / Software
|Current Price
|48.63
|Market Capitalization
|6.51bn
|P/E Ratio
|-16.53
|Dividend Yield
|–
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Not provided
|Recent Price Change
|0
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 17:05:00
Powerfleet Inc. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|48.63, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close
|Market Cap
|6.51bn, indicating a large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|-16.53, suggesting potential undervaluation on earnings pressure alone
|Dividend Yield
|–, not presently supporting income-led buy decisions
|Volatility
|Low to moderate volatility based on the unchanged recent price action
Powerfleet Inc. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish bias is limited unless the share can clear nearby resistance with stronger turnover. With price unchanged at R48.63 and no dividend support, the near-term trade case depends more on sentiment, sector rotation, and confirmation from volume than on aggressive prediction.
FAQ on Powerfleet Inc. Shares
Q1: What are Powerfleet Inc. shares?
Answer: Powerfleet Inc. SHARES represent ownership in the listed company on the JSE under ticker PWR. At R48.63 per share, the market values the business at 6.51bn, with a negative P/E of -16.53 and no stated dividend yield.
Q2: How can I buy Powerfleet Inc. shares?
Answer: To buy Powerfleet Inc. SHARES, open a JSE-enabled trading account, search for PWR, and place a purchase order near the current price of R48.63. The listing has a market cap of 6.51bn, so access depends on your broker and available trading tools.
Q3: What affects the price of Powerfleet Inc. shares?
Answer: The price per share is influenced by sector sentiment, earnings expectations, and trading volume, though live volume wasn’t provided here. With PWR at R48.63 and a -16.53 P/E, investors often watch whether the market re-rates the 6.51bn valuation.
Q4: Does Powerfleet Inc. pay dividends?
Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means no dividend rate is currently listed. For income investors, that makes Powerfleet Inc. less suitable as a yield-focused purchase, despite its 6.51bn market capitalisation and JSE listing.
Q5: How can I track my Powerfleet Inc. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track PWR through your brokerage dashboard and monitor the share price at R48.63, market cap at 6.51bn, and dividend yield of –. Since no dividend is shown, tracking mainly centers on price movement, position value, and any change in trading activity.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Powerfleet Inc. share price?
Answer: The share price is currently unchanged at 0, which points to balanced trade interest around R48.63. The negative P/E of -16.53 and absence of a dividend yield suggest valuation and earnings quality are key factors for today’s JSE price action.
Q7: Is Powerfleet Inc. a good share to buy?
Answer: Powerfleet Inc. could interest traders looking for a large-cap JSE name with a 6.51bn market value, but the -16.53 P/E and missing dividend yield weaken the income case. At R48.63, the decision depends on your return horizon and risk tolerance.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Powerfleet Inc. shares today?
Answer: Buying today may suit investors who accept a flat setup at R48.63 and are comfortable with a negative P/E of -16.53. Because dividend yield is – and recent price change is 0, the trade looks more neutral than urgent.
Q9: How much does one Powerfleet Inc. share cost?
Answer: One Powerfleet Inc. share costs R48.63 today. That price per share sits alongside a 6.51bn market cap, a -16.53 P/E ratio, and no listed dividend yield, so the current setup is best judged on valuation and trading response rather than income.
Q10: How to sell Powerfleet Inc. shares?
Answer: To sell PWR, log into your trading account, select Powerfleet Inc. shares, and place a sell order at or near R48.63. With recent change at 0 and no dividend yield, execution will mainly depend on liquidity and broker access.
How to Buy Powerfleet Inc. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a broker that supports JSE shares.
Verify your account using email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added account security.
Complete KYC checks to get verified.
Review the dashboard and locate PWR on the JSE.
Deposit funds into your trading account.
Place a purchase order for the number of shares you want.
Powerfleet Inc. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Powerfleet Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.