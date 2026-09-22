POLi Payments is mainly used in Australia and New Zealand, allowing traders to fund accounts instantly through secure online banking without using cards. Most brokers offering POLi are regulated by authorities such as ASIC, FMA, FCA, or CySEC for additional client fund protection.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: What POLi Payments is and how it works for forex trading deposits

Why traders prefer POLi for fast and secure online banking transactions

The 10 Best POLi Payments Forex Brokers and their standout features

How to choose the right POLi forex broker for your trading style

Step-by-step guide to depositing funds with POLi Payments

Deposit fees, withdrawal times, and transaction limits to expect

The advantages and disadvantages of using POLi for forex trading

Security, regulation, and account protection when using POLi-supported brokers

FAQs about POLi Payments and forex trading platforms

10 Best Forex Brokers that accept POLi

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What Is POLi?

POLi is an online payment service provider based in Australia that allows users to pay for goods and services online without the need for a credit card. Instead of card processing, POLi connects directly with the user's bank account and transfers money to the merchant through its own system. One key difference from traditional card payments is that POLi transactions cannot be reversed by banks, even if made by mistake, which has drawn criticism from some banks concerned about security. Despite this, a large number of forex brokers accept POLi as a funding method, and it is ideal for traders who either don't have a credit card or prefer not to use one.

10 Best POLi Payments Forex Brokers Revealed:

1. IC Markets

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IC Markets is a leading Australian forex and CFD broker known for its ultra-low spreads, fast ECN execution, and advanced trading platforms. Founded in 2007, the broker supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView , making it popular among scalpers, day traders, and algorithmic traders.

Pros and Cons

What is the minimum deposit at IC Markets?

IC Markets requires a minimum deposit of approximately $200 USD (or equivalent currency) for live trading accounts.

Does IC Markets support automated trading?

Yes. IC Markets fully supports automated trading strategies, including Expert Advisors (EAs), scalping, algorithmic trading, and VPS hosting on MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms.

2. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

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Pepperstone is a globally regulated forex and CFD broker founded in 2010 in Australia, known for its low spreads, fast execution, and strong trading platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView. It is popular among scalpers and advanced traders due to its ECN-style pricing and reliable market access. The broker is regulated by top authorities such as ASIC and FCA, making it a trusted choice for retail and professional traders worldwide. It also supports fast deposits, including methods like POLi in supported regions.

Pros and Cons

Is Pepperstone a safe and regulated broker?

Yes. Pepperstone is regulated by several top-tier financial authorities, including the ASIC (Australia) and FCA (UK), along with other global regulators, making it a highly trusted forex broker.

What platforms does Pepperstone offer?

Pepperstone supports some of the most popular trading platforms in the world, including: MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5),cTrader, and TradingView integration. These platforms are available on desktop, web, and mobile devices.

3. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

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is a global, online broker regulated by theand thewhich was founded in 2005 and offerstrading and has a head office situated in Australia. When starting off withtraders will need to make a minimum deposit of $100, and a demo account is on offer with a wide variety of instruments and currency pairs on offer. Over 100 instruments and over 60 currency pairs in total are on offer on the popular MT4 forex trading platform. FP Markets also offers traders mobile apps for Android and iOS.

Pros and Cons

Is FP Markets a regulated broker?

Yes. FP Markets is a multi-regulated forex and CFD broker regulated by top-tier authorities, including ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Europe), and FSCA (South Africa), offering a secure trading environment with segregated client funds.

What is the minimum deposit at FP Markets?

The minimum deposit for both Standard and Raw MT4/MT5 accounts is around $100 USD (or equivalent), making it accessible for most retail traders.

4. Eightcap

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Eightcap is a forex and CFD broker founded in 2009 in Australia, known for its low spreads, fast ECN execution, and strong crypto trading offering. It supports popular platforms like MT4, MT5, and TradingView, making it a good choice for both manual and automated traders. The broker is regulated by top-tier authorities such as ASIC, FCA, and CySEC, which adds a strong level of trust and security for global clients. Eightcap is especially popular with traders who want crypto CFDs, automation tools, and competitive trading conditions, though its educational resources are relatively limited compared to larger brokers.

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Pros and Cons

Is Eightcap a regulated forex broker?

Yes. Eightcap is a multi-regulated broker authorized by several financial regulators, including ASIC (Australia), FCA (UK), and CySEC (EU), depending on the entity you register with. This ensures a higher level of trader protection and compliance with financial standards.

What is the minimum deposit at Eightcap?

The minimum deposit is $100 (or equivalent in EUR/GBP/USD depending on your account currency), making it accessible for most retail traders.

5.BlackBull Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

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BlackBull Markets is a New Zealand-based ECN forex and CFD broker known for fast execution, raw spreads, and institutional-grade trading conditions. It offers access to thousands of instruments and supports platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView, making it popular with scalpers and advanced traders.

Pros and Cons

What is the minimum deposit at BlackBull Markets?

BlackBull Markets offers accounts with no minimum deposit requirement for Standard and Prime accounts, making it accessible for beginner and intermediate traders. Institutional accounts require a much higher deposit.

Is BlackBull Markets good for scalping and automated trading?

Yes. BlackBull Markets is well known for its ECN execution, low latency, and raw spreads, making it suitable for scalping, Expert Advisors (EAs), and algorithmic trading on MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView.

6.ThinkMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

ThinkMarkets is a globally regulated forex and CFD broker founded in 2010, known for its tight spreads, fast execution, and advanced ThinkTrader platform. The broker supports MT4, MT5, and TradingView integration, making it suitable for both beginner and advanced traders. It also offers access to 4,000+ trading instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and crypto CFDs.

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Pros and Cons

What is the minimum deposit at ThinkMarkets?

The minimum deposit at ThinkMarkets depends on the account type. ThinkTrader accounts start from $50, Standard MT4/MT5 accounts from $250, and ThinkZero accounts from $500.

Is ThinkMarkets a regulated broker?

Yes. ThinkMarkets is regulated by several major financial authorities, including ASIC, FCA, CySEC, FSCA, DFSA, and JFSA, making it a trusted and globally recognized forex broker.

7. Axi

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA Start Trading Read Review

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Axi is an Australian forex and CFD broker known for its low spreads, fast execution, and strong MT4 trading environment. Founded in 2007, the broker is popular with scalpers and algorithmic traders and is regulated by major authorities, including ASIC and FCA.

Pros and Cons

What is Axi, and is it a safe broker?

Axi is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2007, regulated by major authorities such as ASIC (Australia) and FCA (UK). It is widely considered a trusted broker offering MT4 trading, ECN-style execution, and strong security measures for client funds.

What is the minimum deposit at Axi?

Axi has no fixed minimum deposit requirement, meaning you can open an account with any amount. However, traders are generally recommended to deposit around $100–$250 for proper margin use, depending on trading conditions.

8. GO Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

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GO Markets is a well-established Australian forex and CFD broker founded in 2006, known for its low-cost ECN-style trading, tight spreads, and strong MetaTrader support (MT4 & MT5). It offers access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and a small selection of crypto CFDs. The broker is regulated by authorities such as ASIC and CySEC, and is widely used by traders who want fast execution, raw spreads from 0.0 pips, and professional trading tools.

Pros and Cons

Is GO Markets a regulated broker?

Yes. GO Markets is a regulated forex and CFD broker authorised by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius as an Investment Dealer. Depending on the region, it also operates under additional regulatory frameworks.

What instruments can I trade with GO Markets?

GO Markets offers access to 2000+ markets, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, cryptocurrencies, and bond CFDs across multiple trading platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView.

9. Vantage Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC Start Trading Read Review

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Vantage Markets is a global multi-asset forex and CFD broker founded in 2009, known for its low spreads, fast ECN/STP execution, and strong MetaTrader (MT4/MT5) support. It offers trading across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and crypto CFDs, making it a flexible all-in-one trading platform. The broker is regulated in multiple jurisdictions, including ASIC and FCA, and is popular among traders who want tight pricing, copy trading tools, and fast execution for active trading strategies.

Pros and Cons

What is Vantage Markets, and what do they offer?

Vantage Markets is a global CFD broker that provides access to trading in forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and other financial instruments. Traders can use platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to speculate on price movements without owning the underlying assets. It is known for offering tight spreads, fast execution, and multiple account types for different trading levels.

Is Vantage Markets safe and regulated?

Vantage Markets operates under multiple regulatory entities in different regions, including oversight such as ASIC (Australia) and FSC (Mauritius), depending on the branch used. Client funds are typically held in segregated accounts, meaning they are kept separate from company funds. However, like all CFD brokers, trading involves high risk, and users should understand leverage and market volatility before investing.

10. TMGM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading

is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2013, offering trading in forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies through platforms like MT4 and MT5. The broker is regulated in multiple jurisdictions (including ASIC in Australia and other offshore regulators) and uses segregated client funds for security. TMGM mainly targets both beginner and professional traders with different account types and low-cost trading options.

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Pros and Cons

What trading platforms does TMGM support?

TMGM offers popular trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). These platforms support forex, indices, commodities, shares, and crypto CFDs, and also allow automated trading using Expert Advisors (EAs).

What are the deposit and withdrawal conditions?

TMGM generally requires a minimum deposit of around $100, depending on the currency. Deposits and withdrawals are usually free from TMGM’s side, and processing times can be instant for e-wallets or 2–5 business days for bank transfers.

Conclusion POLi Payments continues to be a popular alternative when trading on Forex. Deposits through POLi are executed immediately and generally cost-free.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best POLi Payments Forex brokers?

The best POLi Payments Forex brokers are trading platforms that allow fast bank transfers through POLi for deposits and withdrawals. Popular brokers often include low fees, tight spreads, fast execution, strong regulation, and support for traders in Australia and New Zealand markets.

Is POLi safe for Forex trading deposits?

POLi is generally considered safe because it connects traders directly to online banking without requiring credit cards. Many regulated Forex brokers use POLi for secure instant payments, helping traders fund accounts quickly while reducing delays associated with traditional banking methods.

Which Forex brokers accept POLi Payments?

Several regulated Forex brokers support POLi Payments for deposits, especially brokers serving Australian and New Zealand traders. Common features include instant deposits, low transaction fees, fast processing times, and compatibility with platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.

Are POLi Payments deposits instant with Forex brokers?

Most Forex brokers process POLi Payments deposits instantly, allowing traders to access funds immediately after payment confirmation. This speed helps traders react quickly to market opportunities without waiting for lengthy bank processing periods commonly associated with wire transfers or card payments.

Do Forex brokers charge fees for POLi Payments?

Many Forex brokers offer free POLi deposits, although some banks or payment providers may apply small transaction charges. Traders should always review broker payment policies, withdrawal fees, and currency conversion costs before choosing a POLi-supported Forex trading platform.

Can I withdraw trading profits using POLi Payments?

Some Forex brokers allow withdrawals through POLi Payments, while others may require withdrawals through bank transfers or the original deposit method. Withdrawal availability depends on broker policy, regional regulations, and anti-money laundering requirements designed to protect trading accounts.

Why do traders prefer POLi Payments for Forex trading?

Traders prefer POLi Payments because transactions are fast, simple, and directly connected to online banking accounts. POLi eliminates the need for cards, reduces deposit delays, and provides a convenient funding method for active Forex traders needing quick account access.

Are POLi Payments Forex brokers regulated?

Many top POLi Payments Forex brokers are regulated by authorities such as ASIC, FCA, or CySEC. Regulation helps ensure client fund protection, transparent trading conditions, secure transactions, and compliance with international financial standards for safer online Forex trading experiences.

What is the minimum deposit using POLi Payments?

Minimum deposits with POLi Payments Forex brokers vary depending on the broker and account type. Some brokers allow accounts from as little as $5 or $10, while premium trading accounts may require significantly higher initial deposits for advanced features.

Can beginners use POLi Payments with Forex brokers?

Yes, beginners can easily use POLi Payments with Forex brokers because the payment process is simple and user-friendly. Instant deposits, secure online banking integration, and straightforward verification make POLi a popular option for new Forex traders entering the market.