Plexytrade review for South African traders

Plexytrade is a high-risk offshore forex and CFD broker with a SA Shares Trust Score of 20/100. It operates through Plexy Trade Ltd, a company incorporated in Saint Lucia under registration number 2023-00662. The broker currently offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and TradeLocker, more than 100 trading instruments, account deposits from USD 50, and leverage of up to 1:2000.

The trading conditions will catch the eye of active traders. Regulation is the problem. Saint Lucia's Financial Services Regulatory Authority does not license forex brokerage businesses, so Plexytrade's company registration should not be confused with a regulated broker licence. We also found no FSCA-authorised Plexytrade entity for South African clients.

 

Quick Verdict

Plexytrade is not our preferred choice for most South African retail traders. The broker offers a decent platform selection, raw pricing on higher-tier accounts, crypto funding and exceptionally high leverage, but those features sit behind an unregulated offshore structure. There is no FSCA-authorised local entity, no statutory investor compensation scheme, and no South African regulatory complaint route attached to the account.

Best suited to: Experienced traders who deliberately accept offshore counterparty risk and want MT4, MT5, TradeLocker or high leverage. Not suited to: Beginners, risk-averse traders, or anyone who wants FSCA oversight, local regulatory recourse, or conventional South African banking support.

Is Plexytrade Regulated and Safe for South African Traders?

Plexytrade should be treated as an unregulated offshore broker. Plexy Trade Ltd is incorporated in Saint Lucia under company number 2023-00662, but incorporation is not the same thing as holding a forex or CFD broker licence.

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Saint Lucia has publicly stated that forex brokerage business is not licensed in Saint Lucia. Its regulatory notices specifically warn traders not to interpret ordinary company registration as regulatory authorisation for forex services.

We did not identify an FSCA-authorised Plexytrade entity serving South Africans. That means a client should not expect FSCA supervision, South African regulatory complaint handling, or statutory investor compensation simply because the broker accepts South African registrations.

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What Is the Minimum Deposit Required to Open a Plexytrade Account?

The lowest Plexytrade minimum deposit is USD 50 on the Micro Account. That remains one of the more accessible entry points among offshore CFD brokers, but the higher account tiers now differ materially from older Plexytrade account information.

AccountMinimum DepositMaximum LeveragePublished Typical Spread📝 Sign up
MicroUSD 50Up to 1:2000Around 0.7 pips👉 Open Account
SilverUSD 300Up to 1:500Around 0.7 pips👉 Open Account
Gold RawUSD 300Up to 1:500From 0.0 pips👉 Open Account
PlatinumUSD 10,000Up to 1:400From 0.0 pips👉 Open Account

The USD 50 Micro deposit makes it possible to test the live environment with less capital, but it does not make an unregulated account safer. South African traders also need to consider currency conversion because Plexytrade publicly structures its funding limits in USD and EUR rather than rand.

Plexytrade Trust Score

PlexyTrade Trust Score

Plexytrade receives a SA Shares Trust Score of 20/100. The broker publishes detailed legal documents, maintains recognisable trading platforms and provides clearer information about accounts and payments than many anonymous offshore operators. Those positives are not enough to overcome the regulatory weakness.

Trust FactorAssessmentWhy It Matters
RegulationVery WeakNo recognised forex-broker licence or FSCA entity identified.
Legal Entity TransparencyModeratePlexy Trade Ltd and Saint Lucia registration number 2023-00662 are publicly disclosed.
Client Fund ProtectionWeakSegregation and negative balance protection are broker policies rather than regulator-enforced protections.
Investor CompensationNone IdentifiedNo statutory compensation scheme was identified for the Saint Lucia entity.
Platform TransparencyGoodMT4, MT5 and TradeLocker are publicly documented.
Overall Trust Score20/100High counterparty risk remains the dominant issue.

Why the Score Is So Low

  • No recognised forex or CFD broker licence was identified for Plexy Trade Ltd.
  • No FSCA-authorised South African entity was identified.
  • Saint Lucia does not license forex brokerage businesses under its current framework.
  • No statutory investor compensation scheme was identified for the account entity.
  • The broker offers leverage as high as 1:2000.
  • Client-fund segregation and negative balance protection are self-reported broker policies rather than protections confirmed by a prudential regulator.

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
USD 50 minimum deposit on MicroNo recognised financial-services regulation identified
MT4, MT5 and TradeLocker availableNo FSCA-authorised South African entity
Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on selected accountsLeverage reaches an exceptionally high 1:2000
Scalping, hedging and Expert Advisors supportedNo statutory investor compensation scheme identified
Crypto funding is availableNo ZAR-denominated account publicly presented
Demo accounts and trading tools availableCurrent public payment selection is heavily crypto-focused

Main Advantages

Plexytrade's strongest practical feature is platform choice. MT4 and MT5 cover traditional retail forex trading, while TradeLocker gives traders a more modern browser and mobile interface with TradingView-powered charting. The USD 50 Micro Account also lowers the amount required to test live conditions.

The Gold Raw and Platinum tiers add raw-spread pricing, and the broker openly allows trading styles such as scalping, hedging, and automated Expert Advisors. These are useful features for active traders who already understand execution, margin and position sizing.

Main Drawbacks

Regulation is the overriding weakness. There is no recognised regulator standing behind Plexytrade's client-fund policies, complaints process or financial position. That matters far more than whether an account offers a 0.0-pip minimum spread.

The second problem is leverage. Up to 1:2000 gives traders enormous market exposure relative to the cash deposited. That may look attractive when opening positions, but the same leverage leaves very little room for adverse price movement before margin is exhausted.

Overview

Plexytrade operates through Plexy Trade Ltd, incorporated in Saint Lucia under registration number 2023-00662, with a physical office address published in Podgorica, Montenegro. The broker emerged under the Plexytrade brand after the acquisition and migration of the former LQDFX business.

The current offer is broader than the older version of this review suggested. Plexytrade now advertises more than 100 instruments across forex, indices, stocks, commodities and cryptocurrency-related CFDs, while platform access covers MT4, MT5 and TradeLocker.

What Can You Trade with Plexytrade?

Plexytrade provides leveraged trading across more than 100 instruments. Forex remains the core product, with major, minor and exotic currency pairs. Traders can also access major equity indices, stock CFDs, commodities and cryptocurrency-related CFDs.

Instrument availability can change by platform and account type. Before trading, check the live contract specification for lot size, spread, swap treatment, margin requirement, and trading hours rather than relying only on the headline product count.

What Makes Plexytrade Different from Regulated Brokers?

The biggest difference is not the software or spread. It is accountability. A regulated broker operates under a financial authority that can impose minimum capital requirements, conduct standards, reporting rules, and complaint procedures. Plexytrade does not currently offer that regulatory layer.

A trader therefore has to rely much more heavily on Plexytrade's own contractual promises. That applies to segregated money, negative balance protection, execution complaints and withdrawal disputes.

💰 Min Deposit: $20
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

Plexytrade Customer Reviews

Public feedback on Plexytrade is mixed and should not be used as a substitute for regulatory due diligence. Positive reviews often mention platform access, spreads, account managers, and successful withdrawals. Negative reports tend to focus on withdrawal disputes, trade cancellations, account restrictions, and disagreements over trading practices.

There is an important contractual point here. Plexytrade's Account Opening Agreement gives the company broad powers where it believes a client has used latency, pricing errors, prohibited arbitrage, or market manipulation. Depending on the circumstances, the agreement allows trades or profits to be adjusted or removed and accounts to be restricted or terminated.

That does not prove that every public complaint is valid. It does mean traders should understand the anti-abuse provisions before using latency-sensitive, arbitrage-style, or multi-account strategies.

Review AreaWhat Traders Commonly MentionHow We Interpret It
Trading PlatformsGenerally positive comments about familiar MetaTrader accessUseful, but platform quality does not establish broker solvency or regulation
Customer SupportSome reviewers praise named account managers and response timesPositive service feedback is useful but remains subjective
WithdrawalsBoth successful-withdrawal reports and complaints can be foundMixed feedback increases the importance of testing withdrawals early
Trade DisputesSome complaints involve arbitrage or disputed trading behaviourRead the Account Opening Agreement before using aggressive execution strategies

💰 Min Deposit: $20
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

AreaSA Shares Assessment
PlatformsStrong
Account ChoiceGood
Pricing PotentialCompetitive on raw accounts
RegulationVery Weak
South African SuitabilityLimited
Overall Trust20/100

Plexytrade Safety and Security

Plexytrade safety and security

Plexytrade says client money is held in segregated accounts and states that negative balance protection applies if an account moves below zero. The broker also publishes risk-disclosure, AML, privacy, bonus, withdrawal and account-opening documents.

Those policies are better than having no documentation at all, but they should be understood for what they are: contractual broker policies. There is no recognised prudential regulator independently enforcing Plexytrade's capital position or client-money arrangements.

Global Regulation

Authority / JurisdictionStatusWhat It Means
South Africa - FSCANo Plexytrade authorisation identifiedNo local FSCA supervisory relationship identified for South African accounts
Saint Lucia - FSRACompany incorporated; forex brokerage not licensed by FSRARegistration number 2023-00662 is not a forex-broker licence
United Kingdom - FCAWarning issued against PlexyTrade at plexytrade.netFCA says the named business is unauthorised in the UK; the warning lists .net rather than the current .com domain
United States - CFTCLQDFX appears on RED ListRelevant to the predecessor brand; RED List inclusion is not itself a fraud judgment

How Does Plexytrade Say It Protects Client Funds?

Plexytrade states that client deposits are held separately from company money and that negative balances will be reset to zero. It also promotes secure payment processing and relationships with liquidity providers.

These protections can reduce certain operational risks if implemented exactly as described. They are not equivalent to deposit insurance, an investor compensation fund or independently supervised client-money rules.

What Happens If Plexytrade Becomes Insolvent?

Recovery would depend on the legal agreement, the location and structure of client funds, the insolvency process applying to Plexy Trade Ltd and whether the broker's segregation arrangements work as intended. We did not identify a statutory investor compensation scheme that would automatically reimburse eligible South African clients.

Plexytrade at a Glance

CategoryDetails
BrokerPlexytrade
Legal EntityPlexy Trade Ltd
Company RegistrationSaint Lucia, 2023-00662
Forex RegulationNo recognised forex-broker licence identified
FSCA StatusNo FSCA-authorised Plexytrade entity identified
Trust Score20/100
Minimum DepositUSD 50
Account TypesMicro, Silver, Gold Raw, Platinum
PlatformsMT4, MT5, TradeLocker
Maximum LeverageUp to 1:2000
MarketsForex, indices, stocks, commodities, crypto CFDs
Instruments100+
Current Public FundingConfirmo and cryptocurrency
ZAR AccountNot publicly listed
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account

Plexytrade Account Types

Plexytrade account types

Plexytrade currently offers four principal live account tiers: Micro, Silver, Gold Raw and Platinum. This is a material change from older versions of the broker's account structure, which referred to Gold, ECN and VIP accounts.

Micro Account

The Micro Account is the entry-level option. It starts at USD 50, offers maximum forex leverage of up to 1:2000 and publishes a typical spread of around 0.7 pips. It is the easiest live account to access, but also provides the broker's highest leverage.

Silver Account

The Silver Account starts at USD 300 and reduces maximum leverage to 1:500. Plexytrade publishes a typical spread of around 0.7 pips and a larger maximum trade size than on Micro. Silver is the more conventional spread-based option for traders who do not specifically need raw pricing.

Gold Raw Account

The Gold Raw Account also starts at USD 300, but switches the focus toward raw spreads from 0.0 pips. Maximum leverage is published at 1:500. This is the account that makes the most sense for active traders who care more about spread compression and are willing to account for the applicable commission structure.

Platinum Account

Platinum raises the entry requirement sharply to USD 10,000. Plexytrade publishes raw spreads from 0.0 pips, leverage up to 1:400, and a larger maximum trade size. That may suit high-volume traders, but placing USD 10,000 with an unregulated offshore broker creates a very different counterparty-risk decision from testing a USD 50 Micro account.

Islamic Account

Plexytrade's Account Opening Agreement provides for an Islamic account that mirrors the Gold Raw trading environment without conventional overnight interest. The agreement also states that positions cannot normally remain open for more than 14 days without potential carry-over charges or other adjustments. Traders who require Sharia-compliant conditions should read the current written terms rather than relying only on the phrase "swap-free".

Which Plexytrade Account Is Best?

The answer depends on how you trade. Micro has the lowest financial entry point. Silver keeps the pricing structure simpler. Gold Raw is the stronger fit for active traders looking for tighter spreads, while Platinum is aimed at much larger balances.

For most South African beginners, however, the more important decision comes before account selection: whether using an unregulated offshore broker makes sense at all. A demo account is a safer way to test Plexytrade's software without taking broker counterparty risk.

💰 Min Deposit: $20
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

Plexytrade Account Features

Plexytrade account features comparison

FeatureMicroSilverGold RawPlatinum
Minimum Deposit$50$300$300$10,000
Maximum Leverage1:20001:5001:5001:400
Typical / Starting SpreadAround 0.7 pipsAround 0.7 pipsFrom 0.0 pipsFrom 0.0 pips
Maximum Trade Size5 lots50 lots50 lots80 lots
Best ForSmall depositsGeneral tradingActive and spread-sensitive tradersHigher-volume accounts
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account

How to Open a Plexytrade Account - Step-by-Step Guide

1. Visit the Official Plexytrade Website

Use Plexytrade's current official .com domain and check the address carefully before entering personal details. This matters particularly because similarly named and cloned financial websites are common.

2. Read the Legal Documents

Before registering, review the Account Opening Agreement, Risk Disclosure, Withdrawal Policy, and bonus terms. Pay particular attention to clauses covering trading practices, profit adjustments, withdrawals and account termination.

3. Register Your Profile

Enter your personal details and create secure login credentials. Make sure your name matches the identity and payment information you intend to use later.

4. Complete Identity Verification

Upload the requested proof of identity and address. Additional source-of-funds checks may be required depending on the account activity and payment route.

5. Choose an Account

Select Micro, Silver, Gold Raw or Platinum. Compare the deposit requirement, leverage, spread model, and maximum position size rather than choosing purely on the lowest advertised spread.

6. Choose a Platform

Select MT4, MT5, or TradeLocker based on the tools you actually need. Existing MetaTrader EAs will generally make MT4 or MT5 the more practical option, while TradeLocker is attractive for browser-based TradingView charting.

7. Fund the Account

Plexytrade's current public payments page emphasises Confirmo and cryptocurrency funding. Check the exact currency, blockchain network, minimum amount, and receiving address before sending money because crypto transfers are difficult or impossible to reverse after confirmation.

8. Start with Lower Leverage

The fact that 1:2000 is available does not mean it should be used. Set position sizes around the amount you can afford to lose and the distance to your stop, rather than around the maximum leverage permitted by the account.

How to Open a Plexytrade Demo Account

A Plexytrade demo account is useful for learning the platform, checking order types, and testing automated strategies without putting real capital at risk. It is also a sensible first step for anyone considering an offshore broker.

Step 1: Select the Demo Account Option

Open a Plexytrade demo account

Register through Plexytrade and choose a demo environment rather than funding a live account immediately.

Step 2: Configure the Demo

Select the platform and virtual balance available to you. Use the demo to understand spreads, margin, order placement, and platform behaviour. Remember that a demo cannot test live withdrawals, broker counterparty risk, or the emotional pressure of trading real money.

💰 Min Deposit: $20
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

Plexytrade Fees, Spreads and Commissions

Plexytrade fees and spreads

Plexytrade combines spread-based and raw-spread account pricing. Micro and Silver publish typical spreads around 0.7 pips, while Gold Raw and Platinum advertise spreads from 0.0 pips. Raw spread does not mean zero trading cost because an account-specific commission may still apply.

CostCurrent PositionWhat to Check
Micro SpreadAround 0.7 pips typicalLive spread by symbol and session
Silver SpreadAround 0.7 pips typicalWhether commission applies to the instrument
Gold Raw SpreadFrom 0.0 pipsSpread plus applicable commission
Platinum SpreadFrom 0.0 pipsAccount-specific commission and volume
Deposit FeeBroker says current listed methods are coveredBlockchain or provider costs outside the broker
Withdrawal FeeBroker advertises zero broker withdrawal feesNetwork or conversion costs
Overnight ChargesInstrument and account dependentSwap-free limits and carry charges
Currency ConversionRelevant to ZAR-funded South AfricansExchange rate used when entering and exiting

Are Plexytrade's Trading Costs Competitive?

On paper, the raw accounts can be competitive. The real comparison is the spread plus commission plus any financing and conversion costs on the same instrument at the same time. Execution quality also matters. A 0.0-pip minimum spread is not useful if the average spread, slippage or commission makes the actual round-trip cost materially higher.

💰 Min Deposit: $20
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

Plexytrade Trading Platforms

Plexytrade trading platforms

Plexytrade now offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and TradeLocker. That gives the broker a stronger platform lineup than the older review reflected.

MetaTrader 4

MT4 remains useful for forex traders who already have custom indicators, scripts or Expert Advisors built around the MQL4 ecosystem. Its charting is older than newer platforms, but the software remains familiar and lightweight.

MetaTrader 5

MT5 provides more timeframes, additional order functionality, a more capable strategy tester, and an expanded MQL5 environment. For a new trader who is not tied to legacy MT4 tools, MT5 is generally the more modern MetaTrader choice.

TradeLocker

TradeLocker is now part of Plexytrade's platform offer. It runs through the web and mobile devices and integrates TradingView charting, trade-on-chart functionality, one-click execution, and built-in stop-loss and take-profit calculations.

PlatformBest ForMain StrengthMain Limitation📝 Sign up
MetaTrader 4Existing forex and EA usersHuge legacy indicator and EA ecosystemOlder architecture

MetaTrader 5Modern multi-asset technical tradingMore timeframes and stronger strategy testingNot all MT4 tools migrate directly

TradeLockerBrowser and mobile tradersTradingView-powered charts and modern interfaceSmaller automation ecosystem than MetaTrader

Which Plexytrade Platform Is Best?

MT4 makes the most sense if you already use MQL4 software. MT5 is the stronger general choice for a trader starting fresh with MetaTrader. TradeLocker is appealing if you prefer a cleaner web-based workflow and TradingView-style charting.

The platform decision should still remain separate from the broker-risk decision. Good software does not compensate for weak regulation.

💰 Min Deposit: $20
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

Plexytrade Deposits and Withdrawals

Plexytrade deposit and withdrawal methods

Plexytrade's current public payments page lists Confirmo and direct cryptocurrency funding rather than the broader card and e-wallet selection shown in older versions of this review. Both listed deposit options have a published minimum of USD/EUR 50 and are described as instant once processed.

The crypto focus matters for South Africans. Cryptocurrency transfers can be fast, but an incorrect wallet address or blockchain network can make recovery difficult or impossible. They also remove some of the chargeback or payment-dispute options available with conventional card funding.

Deposit Methods

MethodMinimum DepositBroker FeePublished Processing
Confirmo50 USD/EURCovered by PlexytradeInstant
Cryptocurrency50 USD/EUR equivalentCovered by Plexytrade on published scheduleInstant

💰 Min Deposit: $20
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

Withdrawal Methods

MethodMinimum WithdrawalPublished MaximumPublished Processing
Confirmo15 USD/EUR50,000 USD/EUR per invoice1-2 business days
Cryptocurrency75 USD/EUR equivalent50,000 USD/EUR per invoice1-2 business days

How Do Plexytrade Withdrawals Work?

Requests are submitted through the client portal. Plexytrade publishes an internal processing window of one to two business days for its listed crypto-related withdrawal methods. That is the broker's processing target, not a guarantee that a transaction will be fully settled or converted back into rand within that time.

Check the receiving address and network character by character before confirming a withdrawal. Plexytrade itself warns that funds sent to an incorrect or third-party address may not be identifiable on the blockchain.

Leverage

Plexytrade offers leverage as high as 1:2000 on the Micro Account. Silver and Gold Raw are published at up to 1:500, while Platinum is capped at up to 1:400.

AccountMaximum Published LeverageRisk Level📝 Sign up
Micro1:2000Extremely high👉 Open Account
Silver1:500Very high👉 Open Account
Gold Raw1:500Very high👉 Open Account
Platinum1:400Very high👉 Open Account

Leverage changes the amount of margin required; it does not improve the quality of a trade. At 1:2000, very small price movements can create outsized changes in account equity. This is one of the areas where Plexytrade looks attractive in marketing material but becomes far less attractive once risk is considered properly.

Plexytrade vs eToro vs XM - Comparison Table

FeaturePlexytradeeToroXM
Regulatory PositionNo recognised forex licence identifiedRegulated through multiple entities including FCA, CySEC, ASIC and Seychelles FSA; entity depends on client locationXM Global Limited regulated by Belize FSC, licence 8557558 on current global site
Minimum Deposit$50Varies by country and account$5 on Standard and Ultra Low
PlatformsMT4, MT5, TradeLockereToro proprietary web and mobile platformMT4 and MT5
Maximum Headline LeverageUp to 1:2000Depends on regulatory entity and instrumentDepends on entity, account and instrument
Investor ProtectionNo statutory scheme identifiedDepends on regulatory entityDepends on regulatory entity
Main AppealHigh leverage and raw pricingMulti-asset and social-investing ecosystemLow deposit and MetaTrader access
Main ConcernUnregulated offshore structureEntity and product conditions vary by countryRegulatory protections vary by entity
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account

The most important difference is regulatory structure. Plexytrade's account specifications can look more aggressive than those of regulated competitors, particularly on leverage, but the trader accepts materially greater counterparty and dispute-resolution risk in exchange.

Research and Trading Tools

Plexytrade goes beyond basic MetaTrader charting. Traders can use MT4 and MT5 indicators, Expert Advisors, TradeLocker's TradingView integration, PAMM functionality, and a VPS service. The broker also offers access to Trading Central subject to eligibility requirements.

Trading Central is one of the more useful additions. Plexytrade says access requires a cumulative USD 5,000 in deposits before a client can opt in through the portal. The package includes technical-analysis tools and educational material.

The broker's VPS service can be paid for or obtained for free, subject to deposit and monthly trading-volume requirements. That can help automated strategies requiring uninterrupted platform connectivity, although a VPS does not reduce broker or market risk.

Plexytrade Bonuses and Promotions

Plexytrade sign-up bonus

Plexytrade continues to run promotional programmes, but the details have changed from older versions of this review. Promotions should always be checked immediately before opting in because minimum deposits, trading targets and withdrawal conditions can change.

PromotionCurrent Published StructureImportant Condition
120% Cash Bonus120% bonus with minimum qualifying deposit currently published at $200Trading target and full bonus terms apply
PlexyPower 100% Tradeable Bonus100% deposit match up to $1,000 with minimum $250 depositBonus rules apply even though profits may be withdrawable
CashbackUp to $2 per qualifying lot on selected FX and gold tradingEligibility and qualifying-volume rules apply

Bonuses should never determine whether an offshore broker is suitable. Read the terms first. If a bonus encourages you to trade more volume than your normal strategy requires, the extra trading cost and risk can easily outweigh the promotional value.

💰 Min Deposit: $20
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

Plexytrade Customer Support

Plexytrade provides online support and publishes the telephone number +382 68 04 3222. The +382 country code corresponds with the broker's stated physical office in Podgorica, Montenegro.

Support availability is useful for platform and account questions, but it should not be confused with independent complaint handling. Where a serious dispute involves withheld funds, account closure or trade adjustment, an unregulated client does not have the same escalation route that would normally exist under a recognised financial regulator.

💰 Min Deposit: $20
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

Is Plexytrade Suitable for South African Traders?

Plexytrade may accept South African traders, but it is not a strong fit for most local retail clients. The broker is better understood as an offshore option that happens to be accessible from South Africa than as a South African-regulated trading provider.

South African ConsiderationPlexytrade Position
FSCA AuthorisationNo Plexytrade FSCA entity identified
ZAR Base AccountNot publicly listed
Local EFTNot shown on current public payment schedule
Currency ConversionLikely relevant when converting ZAR to supported funding currency or crypto
Local Regulatory Complaint RouteNone identified through FSCA authorisation
Investor CompensationNo statutory scheme identified for Plexy Trade Ltd

Who Should Consider Plexytrade?

Plexytrade is most likely to appeal to an experienced trader who specifically wants high leverage, raw pricing, crypto funding, MetaTrader or TradeLocker, and who understands that the regulatory protections are materially weaker than with an FSCA-authorised or major internationally regulated broker.

Who Should Avoid Plexytrade?

Beginners should be cautious. So should anyone depositing money that would be financially painful to lose, traders who want ZAR banking, and clients who place a high value on a regulator being able to investigate complaints or enforce client-money rules.

Final Verdict

Plexytrade has improved the trading side of its offer. The current four-account structure is clearer, MT4 and MT5 are joined by TradeLocker, deposits start at USD 50, raw spreads are available, and the broker publishes more detailed legal and payment information than many smaller offshore firms.

That still does not solve the central issue. Plexy Trade Ltd does not present a recognised forex-broker licence, Saint Lucia's FSRA says forex brokerage is not licensed there, and no FSCA-authorised South African Plexytrade entity was identified. Add leverage as high as 1:2000 and crypto-focused funding, and the risk is substantially higher than the headline trading conditions suggest. Our Trust Score remains 20/100, and Plexytrade is not recommended for most South African retail traders.

Plexytrade Review Methodology

This Plexytrade review was updated in 2026. We reviewed Plexytrade's current public website, account pages, legal documents, platform pages, deposits and withdrawals information, promotions, trading tools and client-protection claims.

Regulatory findings were checked against the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Saint Lucia, the UK Financial Conduct Authority and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission. We distinguish between a company registration, a regulatory licence and a regulator warning rather than treating those as interchangeable.

The SA Shares Trust Score considers regulation, legal-entity transparency, client-fund protections, investor compensation, platform disclosure, payment transparency, leverage, account terms and South African suitability. We did not open or fund a live Plexytrade account, place a real trade or test a withdrawal, so this review does not claim first-hand execution or withdrawal experience.

Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk. Leverage can magnify gains, but it can also cause losses to accumulate extremely quickly. Trading through an unregulated offshore entity adds counterparty, insolvency and dispute-resolution risks that are separate from normal market risk. This review is general information, not personalised financial advice. Check the current legal entity, account agreement, trading costs, funding rules and regulatory position before depositing.

Sources Checked

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

Is Plexytrade regulated?

No recognised forex or CFD broker licence was identified for Plexy Trade Ltd. The company is incorporated in Saint Lucia under registration number 2023-00662, but Saint Lucia's FSRA states that forex brokerage is not licensed there. Plexytrade's company registration should therefore not be presented as financial-services regulation.

Is Plexytrade regulated by the FSCA?

We did not identify an FSCA-authorised Plexytrade entity serving South African traders. That means clients should not assume that Plexytrade accounts come with FSCA supervision or a South African regulatory complaint route. Always check the exact legal company name in the client agreement rather than relying on the broker's brand name.

Is there an FCA warning against Plexytrade?

The FCA published an unauthorised-firm warning on 27 August 2025 against a business named PlexyTrade and listed the website plexytrade.net. Plexytrade's current official trading site operates at plexytrade.com. Because the FCA notice does not list the .com domain, the distinction should be stated clearly rather than claiming the warning itself conclusively proves both domains are the same operation.

What is the Plexytrade minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit is USD 50 on the Micro Account. Silver and Gold Raw currently start at USD 300, while Platinum requires USD 10,000. Payment method minimums can also apply. The low Micro deposit reduces the amount needed to start, but it does not reduce the broker's underlying regulatory or counterparty risk.

Which Plexytrade account types are available?

Plexytrade currently lists Micro, Silver, Gold Raw and Platinum accounts. Micro starts at USD 50, Silver and Gold Raw at USD 300, and Platinum at USD 10,000. Older references to Gold, ECN, and VIP accounts no longer match the current account structure published on Plexytrade's website.

Does Plexytrade offer MT4 and MT5?

Yes. Plexytrade supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and has also added TradeLocker. MT4 is useful for legacy Expert Advisors and indicators, MT5 provides newer analytical and testing functionality, while TradeLocker offers a browser-focused interface with TradingView-powered charting and mobile access.

What leverage does Plexytrade offer?

Maximum leverage reaches 1:2000 on the Micro Account. Silver and Gold Raw are published at up to 1:500, while Platinum is listed at up to 1:400. These are exceptionally high levels of leverage. Traders can lose available margin very quickly even when the underlying market moves only a small percentage.

What are the current Plexytrade deposit methods?

Plexytrade's current public deposit page lists Confirmo and cryptocurrency funding, with a published minimum of USD/EUR 50 and instant deposit processing. Older information listing a broad range of cards and e-wallets should not automatically be assumed to remain current. Check the client portal before sending money.

How long do Plexytrade withdrawals take?

Plexytrade currently publishes an internal processing time of one to two business days for Confirmo and cryptocurrency withdrawals. Confirmo has a published minimum withdrawal of USD/EUR 15, while direct crypto has a USD/EUR 75 equivalent minimum. Blockchain settlement, compliance checks, and conversion back to rand can extend the overall time.

Is Plexytrade suitable for beginners?

We would not rank Plexytrade as a strong beginner broker for South Africans. The USD 50 entry point and demo account are accessible, but the lack of recognised regulation and leverage up to 1:2000 add risks that inexperienced traders may underestimate. An FSCA-authorised broker with clearer local recourse is generally a more appropriate starting point.

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