Plexytrade is a high-risk offshore forex and CFD broker with a SA Shares Trust Score of 20/100. It operates through Plexy Trade Ltd, a company incorporated in Saint Lucia under registration number 2023-00662. The broker currently offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and TradeLocker, more than 100 trading instruments, account deposits from USD 50, and leverage of up to 1:2000.

The trading conditions will catch the eye of active traders. Regulation is the problem. Saint Lucia's Financial Services Regulatory Authority does not license forex brokerage businesses, so Plexytrade's company registration should not be confused with a regulated broker licence. We also found no FSCA-authorised Plexytrade entity for South African clients.

Quick Verdict Plexytrade is not our preferred choice for most South African retail traders. The broker offers a decent platform selection, raw pricing on higher-tier accounts, crypto funding and exceptionally high leverage, but those features sit behind an unregulated offshore structure. There is no FSCA-authorised local entity, no statutory investor compensation scheme, and no South African regulatory complaint route attached to the account. Best suited to: Experienced traders who deliberately accept offshore counterparty risk and want MT4, MT5, TradeLocker or high leverage. Not suited to: Beginners, risk-averse traders, or anyone who wants FSCA oversight, local regulatory recourse, or conventional South African banking support.

Is Plexytrade Regulated and Safe for South African Traders?

Plexytrade should be treated as an unregulated offshore broker. Plexy Trade Ltd is incorporated in Saint Lucia under company number 2023-00662, but incorporation is not the same thing as holding a forex or CFD broker licence.

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Saint Lucia has publicly stated that forex brokerage business is not licensed in Saint Lucia. Its regulatory notices specifically warn traders not to interpret ordinary company registration as regulatory authorisation for forex services.

We did not identify an FSCA-authorised Plexytrade entity serving South Africans. That means a client should not expect FSCA supervision, South African regulatory complaint handling, or statutory investor compensation simply because the broker accepts South African registrations.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What Is the Minimum Deposit Required to Open a Plexytrade Account?

The lowest Plexytrade minimum deposit is USD 50 on the Micro Account. That remains one of the more accessible entry points among offshore CFD brokers, but the higher account tiers now differ materially from older Plexytrade account information.

Account Minimum Deposit Maximum Leverage Published Typical Spread 📝 Sign up Micro USD 50 Up to 1:2000 Around 0.7 pips 👉 Open Account Silver USD 300 Up to 1:500 Around 0.7 pips 👉 Open Account Gold Raw USD 300 Up to 1:500 From 0.0 pips 👉 Open Account Platinum USD 10,000 Up to 1:400 From 0.0 pips 👉 Open Account

The USD 50 Micro deposit makes it possible to test the live environment with less capital, but it does not make an unregulated account safer. South African traders also need to consider currency conversion because Plexytrade publicly structures its funding limits in USD and EUR rather than rand.

Plexytrade Trust Score

Plexytrade receives a SA Shares Trust Score of 20/100. The broker publishes detailed legal documents, maintains recognisable trading platforms and provides clearer information about accounts and payments than many anonymous offshore operators. Those positives are not enough to overcome the regulatory weakness.

Trust Factor Assessment Why It Matters Regulation Very Weak No recognised forex-broker licence or FSCA entity identified. Legal Entity Transparency Moderate Plexy Trade Ltd and Saint Lucia registration number 2023-00662 are publicly disclosed. Client Fund Protection Weak Segregation and negative balance protection are broker policies rather than regulator-enforced protections. Investor Compensation None Identified No statutory compensation scheme was identified for the Saint Lucia entity. Platform Transparency Good MT4, MT5 and TradeLocker are publicly documented. Overall Trust Score 20/100 High counterparty risk remains the dominant issue.

Why the Score Is So Low

No recognised forex or CFD broker licence was identified for Plexy Trade Ltd.

No FSCA-authorised South African entity was identified.

Saint Lucia does not license forex brokerage businesses under its current framework.

No statutory investor compensation scheme was identified for the account entity.

The broker offers leverage as high as 1:2000.

Client-fund segregation and negative balance protection are self-reported broker policies rather than protections confirmed by a prudential regulator.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons USD 50 minimum deposit on Micro No recognised financial-services regulation identified MT4, MT5 and TradeLocker available No FSCA-authorised South African entity Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on selected accounts Leverage reaches an exceptionally high 1:2000 Scalping, hedging and Expert Advisors supported No statutory investor compensation scheme identified Crypto funding is available No ZAR-denominated account publicly presented Demo accounts and trading tools available Current public payment selection is heavily crypto-focused

Main Advantages

Plexytrade's strongest practical feature is platform choice. MT4 and MT5 cover traditional retail forex trading, while TradeLocker gives traders a more modern browser and mobile interface with TradingView-powered charting. The USD 50 Micro Account also lowers the amount required to test live conditions.

The Gold Raw and Platinum tiers add raw-spread pricing, and the broker openly allows trading styles such as scalping, hedging, and automated Expert Advisors. These are useful features for active traders who already understand execution, margin and position sizing.

Main Drawbacks

Regulation is the overriding weakness. There is no recognised regulator standing behind Plexytrade's client-fund policies, complaints process or financial position. That matters far more than whether an account offers a 0.0-pip minimum spread.

The second problem is leverage. Up to 1:2000 gives traders enormous market exposure relative to the cash deposited. That may look attractive when opening positions, but the same leverage leaves very little room for adverse price movement before margin is exhausted.

Overview

Plexytrade operates through Plexy Trade Ltd, incorporated in Saint Lucia under registration number 2023-00662, with a physical office address published in Podgorica, Montenegro. The broker emerged under the Plexytrade brand after the acquisition and migration of the former LQDFX business.

The current offer is broader than the older version of this review suggested. Plexytrade now advertises more than 100 instruments across forex, indices, stocks, commodities and cryptocurrency-related CFDs, while platform access covers MT4, MT5 and TradeLocker.

What Can You Trade with Plexytrade?

Plexytrade provides leveraged trading across more than 100 instruments. Forex remains the core product, with major, minor and exotic currency pairs. Traders can also access major equity indices, stock CFDs, commodities and cryptocurrency-related CFDs.

Instrument availability can change by platform and account type. Before trading, check the live contract specification for lot size, spread, swap treatment, margin requirement, and trading hours rather than relying only on the headline product count.

What Makes Plexytrade Different from Regulated Brokers?

The biggest difference is not the software or spread. It is accountability. A regulated broker operates under a financial authority that can impose minimum capital requirements, conduct standards, reporting rules, and complaint procedures. Plexytrade does not currently offer that regulatory layer.

A trader therefore has to rely much more heavily on Plexytrade's own contractual promises. That applies to segregated money, negative balance protection, execution complaints and withdrawal disputes.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Plexytrade Customer Reviews

Public feedback on Plexytrade is mixed and should not be used as a substitute for regulatory due diligence. Positive reviews often mention platform access, spreads, account managers, and successful withdrawals. Negative reports tend to focus on withdrawal disputes, trade cancellations, account restrictions, and disagreements over trading practices.

There is an important contractual point here. Plexytrade's Account Opening Agreement gives the company broad powers where it believes a client has used latency, pricing errors, prohibited arbitrage, or market manipulation. Depending on the circumstances, the agreement allows trades or profits to be adjusted or removed and accounts to be restricted or terminated.

That does not prove that every public complaint is valid. It does mean traders should understand the anti-abuse provisions before using latency-sensitive, arbitrage-style, or multi-account strategies.

Review Area What Traders Commonly Mention How We Interpret It Trading Platforms Generally positive comments about familiar MetaTrader access Useful, but platform quality does not establish broker solvency or regulation Customer Support Some reviewers praise named account managers and response times Positive service feedback is useful but remains subjective Withdrawals Both successful-withdrawal reports and complaints can be found Mixed feedback increases the importance of testing withdrawals early Trade Disputes Some complaints involve arbitrage or disputed trading behaviour Read the Account Opening Agreement before using aggressive execution strategies

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

Area SA Shares Assessment Platforms Strong Account Choice Good Pricing Potential Competitive on raw accounts Regulation Very Weak South African Suitability Limited Overall Trust 20/100

Plexytrade Safety and Security

Plexytrade says client money is held in segregated accounts and states that negative balance protection applies if an account moves below zero. The broker also publishes risk-disclosure, AML, privacy, bonus, withdrawal and account-opening documents.

Those policies are better than having no documentation at all, but they should be understood for what they are: contractual broker policies. There is no recognised prudential regulator independently enforcing Plexytrade's capital position or client-money arrangements.

Global Regulation

Authority / Jurisdiction Status What It Means South Africa - FSCA No Plexytrade authorisation identified No local FSCA supervisory relationship identified for South African accounts Saint Lucia - FSRA Company incorporated; forex brokerage not licensed by FSRA Registration number 2023-00662 is not a forex-broker licence United Kingdom - FCA Warning issued against PlexyTrade at plexytrade.net FCA says the named business is unauthorised in the UK; the warning lists .net rather than the current .com domain United States - CFTC LQDFX appears on RED List Relevant to the predecessor brand; RED List inclusion is not itself a fraud judgment

How Does Plexytrade Say It Protects Client Funds?

Plexytrade states that client deposits are held separately from company money and that negative balances will be reset to zero. It also promotes secure payment processing and relationships with liquidity providers.

These protections can reduce certain operational risks if implemented exactly as described. They are not equivalent to deposit insurance, an investor compensation fund or independently supervised client-money rules.

What Happens If Plexytrade Becomes Insolvent?

Recovery would depend on the legal agreement, the location and structure of client funds, the insolvency process applying to Plexy Trade Ltd and whether the broker's segregation arrangements work as intended. We did not identify a statutory investor compensation scheme that would automatically reimburse eligible South African clients.

Plexytrade at a Glance

Category Details Broker Plexytrade Legal Entity Plexy Trade Ltd Company Registration Saint Lucia, 2023-00662 Forex Regulation No recognised forex-broker licence identified FSCA Status No FSCA-authorised Plexytrade entity identified Trust Score 20/100 Minimum Deposit USD 50 Account Types Micro, Silver, Gold Raw, Platinum Platforms MT4, MT5, TradeLocker Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 Markets Forex, indices, stocks, commodities, crypto CFDs Instruments 100+ Current Public Funding Confirmo and cryptocurrency ZAR Account Not publicly listed 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Plexytrade Account Types

Plexytrade currently offers four principal live account tiers: Micro, Silver, Gold Raw and Platinum. This is a material change from older versions of the broker's account structure, which referred to Gold, ECN and VIP accounts.

Micro Account

The Micro Account is the entry-level option. It starts at USD 50, offers maximum forex leverage of up to 1:2000 and publishes a typical spread of around 0.7 pips. It is the easiest live account to access, but also provides the broker's highest leverage.

Silver Account

The Silver Account starts at USD 300 and reduces maximum leverage to 1:500. Plexytrade publishes a typical spread of around 0.7 pips and a larger maximum trade size than on Micro. Silver is the more conventional spread-based option for traders who do not specifically need raw pricing.

Gold Raw Account

The Gold Raw Account also starts at USD 300, but switches the focus toward raw spreads from 0.0 pips. Maximum leverage is published at 1:500. This is the account that makes the most sense for active traders who care more about spread compression and are willing to account for the applicable commission structure.

Platinum Account

Platinum raises the entry requirement sharply to USD 10,000. Plexytrade publishes raw spreads from 0.0 pips, leverage up to 1:400, and a larger maximum trade size. That may suit high-volume traders, but placing USD 10,000 with an unregulated offshore broker creates a very different counterparty-risk decision from testing a USD 50 Micro account.

Islamic Account

Plexytrade's Account Opening Agreement provides for an Islamic account that mirrors the Gold Raw trading environment without conventional overnight interest. The agreement also states that positions cannot normally remain open for more than 14 days without potential carry-over charges or other adjustments. Traders who require Sharia-compliant conditions should read the current written terms rather than relying only on the phrase "swap-free".

Which Plexytrade Account Is Best?

The answer depends on how you trade. Micro has the lowest financial entry point. Silver keeps the pricing structure simpler. Gold Raw is the stronger fit for active traders looking for tighter spreads, while Platinum is aimed at much larger balances.

For most South African beginners, however, the more important decision comes before account selection: whether using an unregulated offshore broker makes sense at all. A demo account is a safer way to test Plexytrade's software without taking broker counterparty risk.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Plexytrade Account Features

Feature Micro Silver Gold Raw Platinum Minimum Deposit $50 $300 $300 $10,000 Maximum Leverage 1:2000 1:500 1:500 1:400 Typical / Starting Spread Around 0.7 pips Around 0.7 pips From 0.0 pips From 0.0 pips Maximum Trade Size 5 lots 50 lots 50 lots 80 lots Best For Small deposits General trading Active and spread-sensitive traders Higher-volume accounts 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

How to Open a Plexytrade Account - Step-by-Step Guide

1. Visit the Official Plexytrade Website

Use Plexytrade's current official .com domain and check the address carefully before entering personal details. This matters particularly because similarly named and cloned financial websites are common.

2. Read the Legal Documents

Before registering, review the Account Opening Agreement, Risk Disclosure, Withdrawal Policy, and bonus terms. Pay particular attention to clauses covering trading practices, profit adjustments, withdrawals and account termination.

3. Register Your Profile

Enter your personal details and create secure login credentials. Make sure your name matches the identity and payment information you intend to use later.

4. Complete Identity Verification

Upload the requested proof of identity and address. Additional source-of-funds checks may be required depending on the account activity and payment route.

5. Choose an Account

Select Micro, Silver, Gold Raw or Platinum. Compare the deposit requirement, leverage, spread model, and maximum position size rather than choosing purely on the lowest advertised spread.

6. Choose a Platform

Select MT4, MT5, or TradeLocker based on the tools you actually need. Existing MetaTrader EAs will generally make MT4 or MT5 the more practical option, while TradeLocker is attractive for browser-based TradingView charting.

7. Fund the Account

Plexytrade's current public payments page emphasises Confirmo and cryptocurrency funding. Check the exact currency, blockchain network, minimum amount, and receiving address before sending money because crypto transfers are difficult or impossible to reverse after confirmation.

8. Start with Lower Leverage

The fact that 1:2000 is available does not mean it should be used. Set position sizes around the amount you can afford to lose and the distance to your stop, rather than around the maximum leverage permitted by the account.

How to Open a Plexytrade Demo Account

A Plexytrade demo account is useful for learning the platform, checking order types, and testing automated strategies without putting real capital at risk. It is also a sensible first step for anyone considering an offshore broker.

Step 1: Select the Demo Account Option

Register through Plexytrade and choose a demo environment rather than funding a live account immediately.

Step 2: Configure the Demo

Select the platform and virtual balance available to you. Use the demo to understand spreads, margin, order placement, and platform behaviour. Remember that a demo cannot test live withdrawals, broker counterparty risk, or the emotional pressure of trading real money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Plexytrade Fees, Spreads and Commissions

Plexytrade combines spread-based and raw-spread account pricing. Micro and Silver publish typical spreads around 0.7 pips, while Gold Raw and Platinum advertise spreads from 0.0 pips. Raw spread does not mean zero trading cost because an account-specific commission may still apply.

Cost Current Position What to Check Micro Spread Around 0.7 pips typical Live spread by symbol and session Silver Spread Around 0.7 pips typical Whether commission applies to the instrument Gold Raw Spread From 0.0 pips Spread plus applicable commission Platinum Spread From 0.0 pips Account-specific commission and volume Deposit Fee Broker says current listed methods are covered Blockchain or provider costs outside the broker Withdrawal Fee Broker advertises zero broker withdrawal fees Network or conversion costs Overnight Charges Instrument and account dependent Swap-free limits and carry charges Currency Conversion Relevant to ZAR-funded South Africans Exchange rate used when entering and exiting

Are Plexytrade's Trading Costs Competitive?

On paper, the raw accounts can be competitive. The real comparison is the spread plus commission plus any financing and conversion costs on the same instrument at the same time. Execution quality also matters. A 0.0-pip minimum spread is not useful if the average spread, slippage or commission makes the actual round-trip cost materially higher.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Plexytrade Trading Platforms

Plexytrade now offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and TradeLocker. That gives the broker a stronger platform lineup than the older review reflected.

MetaTrader 4

MT4 remains useful for forex traders who already have custom indicators, scripts or Expert Advisors built around the MQL4 ecosystem. Its charting is older than newer platforms, but the software remains familiar and lightweight.

MetaTrader 5

MT5 provides more timeframes, additional order functionality, a more capable strategy tester, and an expanded MQL5 environment. For a new trader who is not tied to legacy MT4 tools, MT5 is generally the more modern MetaTrader choice.

TradeLocker

TradeLocker is now part of Plexytrade's platform offer. It runs through the web and mobile devices and integrates TradingView charting, trade-on-chart functionality, one-click execution, and built-in stop-loss and take-profit calculations.

Platform Best For Main Strength Main Limitation 📝 Sign up MetaTrader 4 Existing forex and EA users Huge legacy indicator and EA ecosystem Older architecture Open Account

MetaTrader 5 Modern multi-asset technical trading More timeframes and stronger strategy testing Not all MT4 tools migrate directly Open Account

TradeLocker Browser and mobile traders TradingView-powered charts and modern interface Smaller automation ecosystem than MetaTrader Open Account



Which Plexytrade Platform Is Best?

MT4 makes the most sense if you already use MQL4 software. MT5 is the stronger general choice for a trader starting fresh with MetaTrader. TradeLocker is appealing if you prefer a cleaner web-based workflow and TradingView-style charting.

The platform decision should still remain separate from the broker-risk decision. Good software does not compensate for weak regulation.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Plexytrade Deposits and Withdrawals

Plexytrade's current public payments page lists Confirmo and direct cryptocurrency funding rather than the broader card and e-wallet selection shown in older versions of this review. Both listed deposit options have a published minimum of USD/EUR 50 and are described as instant once processed.

The crypto focus matters for South Africans. Cryptocurrency transfers can be fast, but an incorrect wallet address or blockchain network can make recovery difficult or impossible. They also remove some of the chargeback or payment-dispute options available with conventional card funding.

Deposit Methods

Method Minimum Deposit Broker Fee Published Processing Confirmo 50 USD/EUR Covered by Plexytrade Instant Cryptocurrency 50 USD/EUR equivalent Covered by Plexytrade on published schedule Instant

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Withdrawal Methods

Method Minimum Withdrawal Published Maximum Published Processing Confirmo 15 USD/EUR 50,000 USD/EUR per invoice 1-2 business days Cryptocurrency 75 USD/EUR equivalent 50,000 USD/EUR per invoice 1-2 business days

How Do Plexytrade Withdrawals Work?

Requests are submitted through the client portal. Plexytrade publishes an internal processing window of one to two business days for its listed crypto-related withdrawal methods. That is the broker's processing target, not a guarantee that a transaction will be fully settled or converted back into rand within that time.

Check the receiving address and network character by character before confirming a withdrawal. Plexytrade itself warns that funds sent to an incorrect or third-party address may not be identifiable on the blockchain.

Leverage

Plexytrade offers leverage as high as 1:2000 on the Micro Account. Silver and Gold Raw are published at up to 1:500, while Platinum is capped at up to 1:400.

Account Maximum Published Leverage Risk Level 📝 Sign up Micro 1:2000 Extremely high 👉 Open Account Silver 1:500 Very high 👉 Open Account Gold Raw 1:500 Very high 👉 Open Account Platinum 1:400 Very high 👉 Open Account

Leverage changes the amount of margin required; it does not improve the quality of a trade. At 1:2000, very small price movements can create outsized changes in account equity. This is one of the areas where Plexytrade looks attractive in marketing material but becomes far less attractive once risk is considered properly.

Plexytrade vs eToro vs XM - Comparison Table

Feature Plexytrade eToro XM Regulatory Position No recognised forex licence identified Regulated through multiple entities including FCA, CySEC, ASIC and Seychelles FSA; entity depends on client location XM Global Limited regulated by Belize FSC, licence 8557558 on current global site Minimum Deposit $50 Varies by country and account $5 on Standard and Ultra Low Platforms MT4, MT5, TradeLocker eToro proprietary web and mobile platform MT4 and MT5 Maximum Headline Leverage Up to 1:2000 Depends on regulatory entity and instrument Depends on entity, account and instrument Investor Protection No statutory scheme identified Depends on regulatory entity Depends on regulatory entity Main Appeal High leverage and raw pricing Multi-asset and social-investing ecosystem Low deposit and MetaTrader access Main Concern Unregulated offshore structure Entity and product conditions vary by country Regulatory protections vary by entity 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

The most important difference is regulatory structure. Plexytrade's account specifications can look more aggressive than those of regulated competitors, particularly on leverage, but the trader accepts materially greater counterparty and dispute-resolution risk in exchange.

Research and Trading Tools

Plexytrade goes beyond basic MetaTrader charting. Traders can use MT4 and MT5 indicators, Expert Advisors, TradeLocker's TradingView integration, PAMM functionality, and a VPS service. The broker also offers access to Trading Central subject to eligibility requirements.

Trading Central is one of the more useful additions. Plexytrade says access requires a cumulative USD 5,000 in deposits before a client can opt in through the portal. The package includes technical-analysis tools and educational material.

The broker's VPS service can be paid for or obtained for free, subject to deposit and monthly trading-volume requirements. That can help automated strategies requiring uninterrupted platform connectivity, although a VPS does not reduce broker or market risk.

Plexytrade Bonuses and Promotions

Plexytrade continues to run promotional programmes, but the details have changed from older versions of this review. Promotions should always be checked immediately before opting in because minimum deposits, trading targets and withdrawal conditions can change.

Promotion Current Published Structure Important Condition 120% Cash Bonus 120% bonus with minimum qualifying deposit currently published at $200 Trading target and full bonus terms apply PlexyPower 100% Tradeable Bonus 100% deposit match up to $1,000 with minimum $250 deposit Bonus rules apply even though profits may be withdrawable Cashback Up to $2 per qualifying lot on selected FX and gold trading Eligibility and qualifying-volume rules apply

Bonuses should never determine whether an offshore broker is suitable. Read the terms first. If a bonus encourages you to trade more volume than your normal strategy requires, the extra trading cost and risk can easily outweigh the promotional value.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Plexytrade Customer Support

Plexytrade provides online support and publishes the telephone number +382 68 04 3222. The +382 country code corresponds with the broker's stated physical office in Podgorica, Montenegro.

Support availability is useful for platform and account questions, but it should not be confused with independent complaint handling. Where a serious dispute involves withheld funds, account closure or trade adjustment, an unregulated client does not have the same escalation route that would normally exist under a recognised financial regulator.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Is Plexytrade Suitable for South African Traders?

Plexytrade may accept South African traders, but it is not a strong fit for most local retail clients. The broker is better understood as an offshore option that happens to be accessible from South Africa than as a South African-regulated trading provider.

South African Consideration Plexytrade Position FSCA Authorisation No Plexytrade FSCA entity identified ZAR Base Account Not publicly listed Local EFT Not shown on current public payment schedule Currency Conversion Likely relevant when converting ZAR to supported funding currency or crypto Local Regulatory Complaint Route None identified through FSCA authorisation Investor Compensation No statutory scheme identified for Plexy Trade Ltd

Who Should Consider Plexytrade?

Plexytrade is most likely to appeal to an experienced trader who specifically wants high leverage, raw pricing, crypto funding, MetaTrader or TradeLocker, and who understands that the regulatory protections are materially weaker than with an FSCA-authorised or major internationally regulated broker.

Who Should Avoid Plexytrade?

Beginners should be cautious. So should anyone depositing money that would be financially painful to lose, traders who want ZAR banking, and clients who place a high value on a regulator being able to investigate complaints or enforce client-money rules.

Final Verdict Plexytrade has improved the trading side of its offer. The current four-account structure is clearer, MT4 and MT5 are joined by TradeLocker, deposits start at USD 50, raw spreads are available, and the broker publishes more detailed legal and payment information than many smaller offshore firms. That still does not solve the central issue. Plexy Trade Ltd does not present a recognised forex-broker licence, Saint Lucia's FSRA says forex brokerage is not licensed there, and no FSCA-authorised South African Plexytrade entity was identified. Add leverage as high as 1:2000 and crypto-focused funding, and the risk is substantially higher than the headline trading conditions suggest. Our Trust Score remains 20/100, and Plexytrade is not recommended for most South African retail traders.

Plexytrade Review Methodology

This Plexytrade review was updated in 2026. We reviewed Plexytrade's current public website, account pages, legal documents, platform pages, deposits and withdrawals information, promotions, trading tools and client-protection claims.

Regulatory findings were checked against the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Saint Lucia, the UK Financial Conduct Authority and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission. We distinguish between a company registration, a regulatory licence and a regulator warning rather than treating those as interchangeable.

The SA Shares Trust Score considers regulation, legal-entity transparency, client-fund protections, investor compensation, platform disclosure, payment transparency, leverage, account terms and South African suitability. We did not open or fund a live Plexytrade account, place a real trade or test a withdrawal, so this review does not claim first-hand execution or withdrawal experience.

Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk. Leverage can magnify gains, but it can also cause losses to accumulate extremely quickly. Trading through an unregulated offshore entity adds counterparty, insolvency and dispute-resolution risks that are separate from normal market risk. This review is general information, not personalised financial advice. Check the current legal entity, account agreement, trading costs, funding rules and regulatory position before depositing.

Sources Checked

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Plexytrade regulated?

No recognised forex or CFD broker licence was identified for Plexy Trade Ltd. The company is incorporated in Saint Lucia under registration number 2023-00662, but Saint Lucia's FSRA states that forex brokerage is not licensed there. Plexytrade's company registration should therefore not be presented as financial-services regulation.

Is Plexytrade regulated by the FSCA?

We did not identify an FSCA-authorised Plexytrade entity serving South African traders. That means clients should not assume that Plexytrade accounts come with FSCA supervision or a South African regulatory complaint route. Always check the exact legal company name in the client agreement rather than relying on the broker's brand name.

Is there an FCA warning against Plexytrade?

The FCA published an unauthorised-firm warning on 27 August 2025 against a business named PlexyTrade and listed the website plexytrade.net. Plexytrade's current official trading site operates at plexytrade.com. Because the FCA notice does not list the .com domain, the distinction should be stated clearly rather than claiming the warning itself conclusively proves both domains are the same operation.

What is the Plexytrade minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit is USD 50 on the Micro Account. Silver and Gold Raw currently start at USD 300, while Platinum requires USD 10,000. Payment method minimums can also apply. The low Micro deposit reduces the amount needed to start, but it does not reduce the broker's underlying regulatory or counterparty risk.

Which Plexytrade account types are available?

Plexytrade currently lists Micro, Silver, Gold Raw and Platinum accounts. Micro starts at USD 50, Silver and Gold Raw at USD 300, and Platinum at USD 10,000. Older references to Gold, ECN, and VIP accounts no longer match the current account structure published on Plexytrade's website.

Does Plexytrade offer MT4 and MT5?

Yes. Plexytrade supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and has also added TradeLocker. MT4 is useful for legacy Expert Advisors and indicators, MT5 provides newer analytical and testing functionality, while TradeLocker offers a browser-focused interface with TradingView-powered charting and mobile access.

What leverage does Plexytrade offer?

Maximum leverage reaches 1:2000 on the Micro Account. Silver and Gold Raw are published at up to 1:500, while Platinum is listed at up to 1:400. These are exceptionally high levels of leverage. Traders can lose available margin very quickly even when the underlying market moves only a small percentage.

What are the current Plexytrade deposit methods?

Plexytrade's current public deposit page lists Confirmo and cryptocurrency funding, with a published minimum of USD/EUR 50 and instant deposit processing. Older information listing a broad range of cards and e-wallets should not automatically be assumed to remain current. Check the client portal before sending money.

How long do Plexytrade withdrawals take?

Plexytrade currently publishes an internal processing time of one to two business days for Confirmo and cryptocurrency withdrawals. Confirmo has a published minimum withdrawal of USD/EUR 15, while direct crypto has a USD/EUR 75 equivalent minimum. Blockchain settlement, compliance checks, and conversion back to rand can extend the overall time.

Is Plexytrade suitable for beginners?

We would not rank Plexytrade as a strong beginner broker for South Africans. The USD 50 entry point and demo account are accessible, but the lack of recognised regulation and leverage up to 1:2000 add risks that inexperienced traders may underestimate. An FSCA-authorised broker with clearer local recourse is generally a more appropriate starting point.