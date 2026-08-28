PepsiCo Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: PepsiCo Inc's performance charts and historical graph data underline a pattern of steady long-term growth, bolstering an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The price today in dollars stands at $139.72 per share. When evaluating buy or sell actions, investors should compare the acquisition cost to potential dividends or fixed preferred shares payouts. For those interested in how to buy using the ticker symbol PEP, initiating an online trading account with a recognized brokerage could streamline the entire trading process.

PepsiCo Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $139.72 Previous Close $139.72 Day's Range $139.68 – $141.09 Opening Price $140.56 Volume 5959543 shares Daily Change -2.47 (-1.74%) 52-Week High $171.48 52-Week Low $133.73

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

PepsiCo Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $139.72 — reflecting a daily change of -2.47 (-1.74%). Day's Range $139.68 – $141.09 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $133.73 – $171.48 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 5959543 against 8229760 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.74% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

PepsiCo Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Today's -1.74% drop, positioning at $139.72, suggests potential bearish trends as it edges closer to the 52-week low of $133.73. Key levels to watch: failing to hold current support might indicate further declines. Conversely, any rally should be closely observed for resistance near the upper range.

FAQ on PepsiCo Inc Shares

Q1: What are PepsiCo Inc shares?

Answer: PepsiCo Inc shares represent ownership in the multinational food and beverage company, traded under the ticker symbol PEP on the NASDAQ.

Q2: How can I buy PepsiCo Inc shares?

Answer: You can purchase PepsiCo Inc shares through a brokerage account. Simply search for the ticker symbol PEP on your brokerage platform and execute a buy order.

Q3: What affects the price of PepsiCo Inc shares?

Answer: Share prices are influenced by market conditions, company performance, economic factors, and investor sentiment, among others.

Q4: Does PepsiCo Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, PepsiCo Inc pays dividends. For specific dividend details, refer to your brokerage or PepsiCo's filings.

Q5: How can I track my PepsiCo Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Monitor your shares and dividends through a brokerage account dashboard, which updates details in real-time.

Q6: What factors are affecting the PepsiCo Inc share price?

Answer: Current factors include broader market volatility, sector-specific developments, and company announcements.

Q7: Is PepsiCo Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: This depends on your investment strategy. With solid long-term growth, it can be attractive for conservative investors, but always consider current market conditions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy PepsiCo Inc shares today?

Answer: Consult recent data and your financial goals; today’s price is $139.72. Assess risk tolerance before proceeding.

Q9: How much does one PepsiCo Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $139.72.

Q10: How to sell PepsiCo Inc shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your brokerage account, locate your shares in the portfolio, and execute a sell order based on your strategy.

How to Buy PepsiCo Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker PEP, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

PepsiCo Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given PepsiCo Inc’s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move above the key technical levels near $133.73 and $171.48. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company’s own sector conditions to refine your strategy.