Pepperstone Islamic Account Review

  Pepperstone Islamic Account offers swap-free trading Islamic accounts for Muslim faith traders on Standard & Razor accounts. Pepperstone accounts are ideal as they align with the Islamic Muslim faith and incur no swaps or interest charges on overnight positions.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

Pepperstone Islamic Account - key points, quick overview:

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️What exactly is an Islamic Account?
  3. ☑️Which financial activities are restricted and prohibited by Sharia law?
  4. ☑️Steps to Opening a Pepperstone Islamic Account
  5. ☑️What other features does Pepperstone Islamic Account have?
  6. ☑️Pepperstone at a Glance
  7. ☑️Customer Reviews
  8. ☑️Pros and Cons
  9. ☑️Conclusion
  10. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  Overview  

  • Pepperstone has attracted much attention from South African traders due to its extensive features, which have been designed to improve the trading experience.
  • Pepperstone, founded in 2010, has quickly evolved into a favored alternative for South African traders.
  • It offers a blend of innovative technology, a diverse range of financial products, and a dedication to delivering a user-friendly trading environment.

   

What exactly is an Islamic Account?

  What exactly is an Islamic Account  

  • Pepperstone offers an Islamic account for Muslim traders that adheres to Sharia law.
  • While not available for South African residents, it caters to those from eligible regions seeking interest-free forex trading.

 

FeaturePepperstone logo
🕌 Shariah ComplianceNo interest (swap) charges on overnight positions.
💰 Spreads & FeesCompetitive spreads with a fixed admin fee instead of swaps.
📈 Available AssetsForex, indices, commodities – limited compared to standard accounts.
🕒 Execution SpeedFast execution with no dealing desk intervention.
🌍 AccessibilityAvailable to traders in eligible regions.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Which financial activities are restricted and prohibited by Sharia law?

Which financial activities are restricted and prohibited by Sharia law

  Due to the restrictions and certain prohibitions placed on Muslim traders when considering the intricate details involved with trading activities, the following is greatly affected:

  • Overnight rollovers – which involve the incurrence or receiving of swap points on positions that are held open for longer after the trading day has concluded at the New York close at 5 PM EST- are prohibited by Sharia law.
  • Margin deposits and interest involve the accrual of interest on funds that are deposited into the trading account, which is prohibited.
  • Loans – when followers of the Sharia law have funds transferred by either a bank or other financial institution, and it involves interest terms, this is prohibited by the Sharia law as per the key element, Riba.
  • Trading on margin – stocks that are traded on margin result in the trader being liable for paying interest, which amounts to Riba, as money is borrowed from the broker to buy or sell such equities, and which is prohibited by the Sharia law.
  • Short sales – which affect mostly shares and involve borrowing and subsequent sale of an asset, which is prohibited.
  • Forward sales, which affect forward contracts as well as the trading of futures contracts, involve the buying and selling of contracts at a future date according to a price agreed upon on the day of entering into such a contract.

 

💠Financial Activities restricted & prohibited by Sharia lawPepperstone logo
Overnight rolloversincurrence or receiving of swap points on positions that are held open for longer after the trading day has concluded at the New York close at 5 PM EST
Margin deposits and interestthe accrual of interest on funds that are deposited into the trading account
Loanswhen followers of the Sharia law have funds transferred by either a bank or other financial institution and it involves interest terms
Trading on marginstocks that are traded on margin result in the trader being liable for paying interest
Short salesaffects mostly shares and involves borrowing and subsequent sale of an asset
Forward salesaffects forward contracts as well as the trading of futures contracts which involves the buying and selling of contracts at a future date according to a price agreed upon on the day of entering such a contract
 

Steps to Opening a Pepperstone Islamic Account

To open an account with Pepperstone, follow these steps:  

Step 1: "Join Now" button.

  • Begin by going to the official Pepperstone website and clicking the "Join Now" button.

  How to Open a Pepperstone Account step 1  

Step 2: Preferred Sign-Up.

  • Sign up with your preferred choice. Once you have clicked on it, submit the complete application form with supporting identification and address documents.
  • Fund your newly approved Pepperstone account with bank transfers, credit/debit cards, PayPal, or Skrill before trading.
  • Install the Pepperstone trading platform of your choice on your selected device.
  • After completing these steps, you can access the Pepperstone trading interface, which will allow you to trade, check your account balance and performance, and manage your orders and positions.

  How to Open a Pepperstone Account step 2   After completing these steps, you can access the Pepperstone trading interface, which will allow you to trade, check your account balance and performance, and manage your orders and positions.  

Step 3 - Account approval

Once approved, traders will receive confirmation via email, and they can fund their account and commence trading.

  • Pepperstone offers a stand-alone Islamic Account, so the conventional request for conversion should not apply.
  • Should Muslim traders have any questions or queries, Pepperstone customer support can be contacted in a variety of ways.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

What other features does Pepperstone Islamic Account have?

  What other features does Pepperstone Islamic Account have   Seeing that the Islamic Account option offered by Pepperstone cannot be seen as a standalone account, traders have access to the same accounting features as other traders. Accounting features that are standard across all accounting types include:

  • Leverage up to 1:500
  • A variety of trading instruments
  • Fast execution speeds
  • Tight and variable spreads, and more.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

Pepperstone At a Glance

Company InformationPepperstone logo
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 500
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 200,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA (UK), ASIC (Australia)
🌎Country of regulationUK, Australia
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes, retail clients
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, depends on the jurisdiction
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currencies8
💰Minimum Deposit10 USD / 161 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVariable, based on account type and trading volume
💱Number of base currencies supported7
🚀Swap FeesYes
📈LeverageMax leverage for EEA/UK clients is up to 1:30
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
(availability depends on the region and not available for EU-based audiences)

💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time30-60 milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes, for clients who meet the criteria
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1350
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller  payment methods availability depends on the region
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller   payment methods availability depends on the region
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsTradingView
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@pepperstone.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 (0) 203 695 5811
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Arabic, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesTrading guides, eBooks, market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Pepperstone Customer Reviews

  • Pepperstone has been consistently positive in obtaining customer reviews and highly rated for a competitive trading environment, with user-friendliness for many traders.
  • Traders are particularly pleased about the very tight spread, fast execution speed, and availability of sophisticated tools like MetaTrader and cTrader.
  • The company seems to receive unending commendations on its support system, from the manner in which they are so prompt and educated about what they are doing to the personal empowerment.

 

CategoryComments
🛠 Trading ToolsAdvanced platforms like MetaTrader and cTrader are highly rated.
💵 Spreads & CostsTight spreads and competitive pricing appreciated by users.
🚀 Execution SpeedFast trade execution earns consistent praise.
🛎 Customer SupportResponsive and knowledgeable, but room for improvement in availability.
📚 Educational ContentSome traders wish for more robust learning resources.
🌍 Global ReachWide international presence and multi-language support.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logoMany traders have praised the broker's low costs, fast execution speeds, and robust trading platforms. However, some users have reported issues with customer support and occasional trading platform glitches.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
Forex Peace Army logoMixed reviews some users commend the platform's reliability and customer support, while others report issues with account closures and withdrawal delays.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logoMixed feedback some users praise the customer service, while others express concerns about withdrawal processes and account management.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
google logoGenerally positive users highlight competitive fees, user-friendly platforms, and responsive customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logoReviewers praise the broker's competitive spreads, fast execution, and reliable customer support. Many users appreciate the user-friendly MetaTrader platform and the variety of trading tools available. However, some reviewers mention occasional slippage and difficulties with withdrawals. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot LogoPredominantly positive reviews users appreciate quick assistance, professional support, and efficient trading platforms. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Digital account opening MetaTrader 4 & 5 platform is basic
World class customer serviceMostly CFDs offered
Seamless and free deposit and withdrawalMuslim traders may be subjected to additional trading and non-trading fees
 

Conclusion

Pepperstone offers swap-free trading Islamic accounts for Muslim faith traders on Standard & Razor accounts. Pepperstone accounts are ideal as they align with the Islamic Muslim faith and incur no swaps or interest charges on overnight positions.

 

You might also like:

Pepperstone ReviewPepperstone Account TypesPepperstone Demo Account – Step by StepPepperstone Fees and SpreadsPepperstone Minimum Deposit SA Shares Instagram

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Does Pepperstone have an Islamic account?

Pepperstone does offer a stand-alone Islamic Account in the form of the Edge Swap Free Account.  

What are Pepperstone spread costs on an Islamic Account?

Muslim traders can expect spreads that start from 1 pip when using the Edge Swap Free Account.  

What is Pepperstone’s Maximum Trades/Orders on an Islamic Account?

There is no maximum trade or orders indicated for Pepperstone, let alone specifically for the Pepperstone Islamic Account option.  

What is the minimum deposit amount for the Pepperstone Islamic Account?

The minimum deposit amount on the Pepperstone Islamic Account is $200. Despite converting the live trading account, regardless of the type of account, to that of an Islamic Account, Muslim traders are subjected to the set minimum required deposit amount, which is fixed for each trading account.  

Does Pepperstone have an Islamic account?

Yes. Pepperstone offers a stand-alone Islamic trading option, the Edge Swap-Free Account, designed for Muslim traders. It eliminates overnight swap fees while maintaining all other features. This ensures Sharia compliance without affecting spreads, commissions, or core trading conditions.  

How many instruments can I trade with Pepperstone?

Pepperstone provides access to a wide range of over 1,200 instruments, including forex pairs, commodities, stocks, indices, metals, energies, CFDs, shares, and ETFs. This gives traders exposure to multiple global markets within a single account across all supported platforms.  

Which platforms are supported by Pepperstone?

Pepperstone supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView. These platforms offer advanced charting, automated trading, customizable tools, and integration across desktop, web, and mobile, making them suitable for traders of all levels who need professional-grade execution and flexibility.  

Does Pepperstone offer leverage?

Yes. Pepperstone offers flexible leverage, with maximum levels reaching up to 1:500 depending on the region and regulatory framework. This allows traders to control larger positions with smaller deposits while managing risks responsibly through appropriate margin requirements and position sizing.  

What spreads can I expect with Pepperstone?

Pepperstone provides competitive spreads, starting from as little as 1 pip on its Edge Swap-Free Account. On Razor Accounts, spreads can go even lower, close to zero on major currency pairs, depending on market conditions, liquidity, and execution environment.  

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